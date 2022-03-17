News
Wild get back on track with impressive 4-2 win over Bruins
The last time the Wild beat the Boston Bruins, the hard-fought victory snapped them out of a nasty funk, and they went on to win 10 of 12 amid arguably the best stretch of the season.
No doubt the Wild are hoping history repeats itself after earning an impressive 4-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
It was an clinical defensive effort from the Wild, a noticeable change after looking so porous for much of the past month. Whether it was Cam Talbot coming up with a number of big saves down the stretch, or his teammates selling out to block shots in front of him, the Wild looked like the team that many considered a Stanley Cup contender not too long ago.
It was a good start for the Wild as they jumped out to a lead for a change.
A couple of days after talking the talk, telling reporters he had to do more amid a midseason swoon, Kirill Kaprizov promptly the Wild in front 1-0 with a snipe on the power play. He continued walking the walk later in the first period with a breakaway goal to stretch the lead 2-0.
Think of it as revenge of Kaprizov after what happened the last time the Wild and Bruins met. In that matchup a couple of months, Kaprizov left the game early after absorbing a dirty hit from Trent Frederic along the boards.
Not surprisingly, Brandon Duhaime made Frederic answer for his actions in the rematch. Both players dropped the gloves midway through the first period in a heavyweight bout that would’ve made Muhammad Ali proud.
While that got the announced crowd of 17,956 loud, Craig Smith quiet them down late in the first period, scoring a goal to help the Bruins cut the deficit to 2-1.
That score held until early in the second period where Brad Marchand pulled the Bruins even at 2-2 with a snipe through Cam Talbot.
With the Wild making a push in the third period, Jordan Greenway scored as hardworking of a goal as anyone will ever see to make it 3-2 in favor of the Wild. . After nearly scoring 10 seconds prior, Greenway stuck with it amid a massive scrum in front of Jeremy Swayman, then finally whacked a puck into the back of the net.
That proved to be the difference and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter to finalize the score at 4-2.
Now the key for the Wild is building on this momentum. They host the rival Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.
News
$2.4M to be paid to man shot in eye during Floyd protests
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man who lost an eye when he was hit by a projectile fired by police during protests that followed George Floyd’s killing will get a $2.4 million settlement.
Soren Stevenson, 27, was in a large group of people standing in a grassy area near an interstate on-ramp when he was hit by a 40 mm projectile on May 31, 2020.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, had died six days earlier after then-Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed and facedown on the street. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last year in state court of murder, and sentenced to 22 1/2 years; he awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Three other officers were convicted in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights and await sentencing. Floyd’s death, recorded on bystander video, sparked protests against racism and police brutality that quickly spread around the U.S. and beyond.
A report earlier this month on the city’s response to the Minneapolis protests was sharply critical and included several recommendations, including improving police training on crowd control tactics.
Stevenson told reporters Wednesday in an interview at his attorneys’ offices that he believed a SWAT officer fired directly at his face.
“I did not riot, I did not vandalize, I caused no damage to people or property, did not even disobey police orders,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson now wears an eye patch over a prosthetic eye.
“It took me a long time to get a job even though I was well qualified because it’s pretty hard to look at a computer screen with one eye after having two,” Stevenson said. “Merging left onto the freeway is an extremely dangerous task that I do frequently.”
The city did not admit liability in the case. A spokeswoman forwarded a brief statement confirming the settlement. She was not able to immediately say whether the officer who shot Stevenson was disciplined and remains with the department.
The cost to the city will rise, with the man’s attorneys saying they will seek legal fees of $1 million or more. The court will set fees.
News
Video released of Ferguson shooting that injured officers, killed suspect
FERGUSON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department released dashcam video of a high-speed chase that led to a deadly shooting in Ferguson earlier this year. One suspect died after exchanging gunfire with police, while two officers were injured.
On Jan. 26, at approximately 12:52 p.m., the department recieved a 911 call about four people wearing ski-masks in a white Toyota 4Runner at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Riverdale Court in St. Louis.
When officers arrived at the complex, they immediately recognized the Toyota was wanted in connection with a homicide that occured overnight in the city.
Police attempted to stop the Toyota around 1:13 p.m., but the driver fled. He eventually lost control of the SUV, stopping at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.
The suspects exited the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. One of the suspects fired his weapon at officers, wounding two of them.
“I’m shot! I’m shot!” an officer is heard yelling.
Officers shot back and struck the suspect, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. He was identified as 23-year-old Equan Hospon.
The two officers, including Colin Ledbetter, were hospitalized. Ledbetter spent more than a month at Barnes-Jewish Hospital recovering from critical injuries. Family and friends celebrated his return home on Feb. 22. The second officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the leg.
Two of the three surviving suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting: August Burns, 23, and Clyde Thomas, 35. The third suspect, 23-year-old Johnny Lewis, was arrested more than six weeks later on March 11 in the Las Vegas area.
Burns, Thomas, and Lewis are all charged with resisting arrest. Burns is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
The video made public on Wednesday is the third of its kind released under St. Louis County’s new footage policy. The policy orders the department to release any body worn and/or dash camera footage within 45 days of a critical incident involving officers.
“A critical incident is defined as any incident where an officer uses deadly force directed at another person, by firearm discharge or by means other than discharging a firearm, where serious physical injury or death may have occurred,” a statement from the department reads.
Police said they are still investigating and released the video for the sake of transparency.
To watch the full video, visit:
News
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators voted “overwhelmingly” to ratify a new two-year contract, the union announced Wednesday.
Negotiators reached a deal March 7, just hours before a strike was to begin. The next step is for the school board to approve the contract on April 19.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said last week that the district was able to stay within its financial parameters, but the union has indicated otherwise.
Teachers and school and community service professionals will get a pair of 2 percent raises but not until April 23 and Jan. 1, according to information the union shared with members.
The district also agreed to reduce class-size caps by one student in grades 1-3 and by three to four students in ninth grade, and it will hire six more school psychologists.
All members are getting $3,000 in bonuses, and educational assistants are getting pay increases that average 13.5 percent, the union said.
Wild get back on track with impressive 4-2 win over Bruins
$2.4M to be paid to man shot in eye during Floyd protests
Video released of Ferguson shooting that injured officers, killed suspect
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
St. Paul man pleads guilty in straw-purchasing scheme that netted nearly 100 firearms
St. Paul Port Authority releases new rendering, video and name for Hillcrest site: ‘The Heights’
Timberwolves adjust to life without Jaden McDaniels
TE Tyler Conklin calls it ‘bittersweet’ to leave Vikings to sign with Jets
St. Paul Charter Commission adopts new city ward map after breakneck planning month
Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinal: No. 2 Como Park 76, Grand Rapids 57
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction