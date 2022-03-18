News
3 Missouri officers killed in line of duty within days
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — People across the state of Missouri are mourning the death of three police officers killed in the line of duty this month.
Two police officers were killed after a shooting in Joplin on March 8. An officer in Bonne Terre was shot early Thursday morning.
Bonne Terre officer Lane Burns died after he and another officer responded to a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a Motel. James Emery, 21, opened fire, striking James and another officer. The officers returned fire, shooting and killing Emery.
“No one expects someone to open the door, present a handgun, and start shooting,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Both officers were shot, and Burns died from his injuries. The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
“Very sad situation in a smaller community, and a smaller town smaller, police department. t’s going to hit hard for them in the upcoming days,” Thompson said.
As the Bonne Terre community mourns the loss of Burns, so does the Joplin community. Burns graduated from Carthage High School in 2009.
Joplin just lost two of their own officers — Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. Both were shot by a suspect after responding to a disturbance outside a shopping center.
A temporary memorial has been set up at the Joplin police department – getting countless visitors leaving cards, animals, flowers, and other items.
Cooper’s funeral was held Tuesday, and the funeral for Officer Reed will be tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. There are no other details about the nature of the disturbance call.
News
The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage
WASHINGTON — With the nation yearning for a new normal after its long struggle with the coronavirus, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra warned Thursday that vaccines, tests and treatments will be “stuck on the ground” unless Congress provides the additional funds the White House has demanded.
“We have reached a pivot point,” Becerra said in an interview with The Associated Press. “How well we pivot is on us.”
Omicron variant BA.2, which is causing a virus rebound in Europe and Asia, is gaining ground in the U.S., although overall cases here are still in decline. And Becerra said a funding impasse with Capitol Hill could hamper the Biden administration’ s promising new strategy called “Test to Treat.”
Under that plan, people could go to their local drugstore for a COVID test, and if they were positive, receive medication they could then take at home. A “one-stop shop,” he called it.
But “if you don’t have the dollars to let it fly, you’re stuck,” Becerra said. “You’re stuck on the ground.”
In a wide-ranging interview, Becerra also expressed concerns about cases rising among children as schools lift mask requirements.
Schools have become a flashpoint in the COVID response, with some parents objecting to mask requirements as an infringement on personal liberty and others reluctant to put their children near any potential risks. With the pendulum now swinging in the direction of unmasking, Becerra said he hoped the cautious will not be singled out.
“I would hope that there’s no stigmatization of a child,” he said. “If a parent says, ‘I want my child to wear a mask,’ good for them.”
He also said his Department of Health and Human Services is trying to prepare so millions of people do not lose health insurance if their eligibility for Medicaid lapses when the government ends the official COVID public health emergency. During the pandemic, Congress has been providing more money for state Medicaid programs. But in exchange, states have been precluded from culling the rolls.
A more comfortable new normal is within reach, Becerra said, but it depends on two things. One is the virus, which has proven hard to control. The other is Americans’ sense of personal responsibility. With less than half the eligible population now boosted, even as medical experts weigh a new, 4th round of shots, more appeals to personal responsibility may get tuned out.
Asked about the likelihood of a return to more relaxed and normal living, Becerra said, “If everyone does their part, then yes.”
But he quickly added, “If not, get ready. This thing is hard to tame. COVID has taken us on a wild ride.”
The White House and Congress are in a stand-off over President Joe Biden’s request for $22.5 billion to continue the government’s COVID response this year. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried for a $15.6 billion package, but varying objections from Democrats as well as Republicans have kept a deal from going through. The White House says money for some efforts, including the purchase of more booster doses and for monoclonal antibody treatments will run out by the end of this month. Also at risk: free COVID care for uninsured people.
As for the “Test to Treat” program, Becerra said it would help people get medication soon after they are infected, heading off potential hospitalization.
“Test to Treat is indispensable,” he said. “You go a long way in avoiding the spread of COVID.”
But right now the option is not widely available. Pharmacy “locations don’t grow on trees, the way money doesn’t grow on trees, and it costs money,” Becerra said.
Throughout the pandemic, the government has had problems trying to clearly communicate with the public about COVID risks and countermeasures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an HHS agency, has faced particular criticism as giving complicated, shifting guidance.
But Becerra said people who spread misinformation about the coronavirus must bear the brunt of the blame for Americans’ confusion.
“The scientists have communicated pretty clearly with the American people what to do,” he said. “Unfortunately, somebody else decides to slant or skew the message, or completely distort in ways that are untrue.”
Becerra likened the pandemic to a five-alarm fire that is being contained but is still dangerous.
“You need to have a sense that things have stabilized” before attempting to move on from COVID, he warned.
“We have to get to a point where we believe the health status of the country and of our people is sufficiently stabilized,” he said. “I think we’re getting closer and closer to that point where we see no need to have those five alarms.”
News
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.
The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”
U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines’ protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19. The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to “urgently” approve more funding for the federal government to secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, either for additional booster shots or variant-specific immunizations.
U.S. health officials currently recommend a primary series of two doses of the Moderna vaccine and a booster dose months later.
Moderna said its request for an additional dose was based on “recently published data generated in the United States and Israel following the emergence of Omicron.”
On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.
News
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27
White Bear Lake, the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament, earned the right to face the state’s No. 1 team on Thursday in the semifinals.
When the game was over, and Hopkins had moved on with a 52-27 victory, the Royals earned accolades from another worn out opponent.
“It’s hard when they’re huge,” said White Bear guard Lauren Eckerle. “We probably average 5-(foot)-8 on our team and they average about 6-1. So you’ve got all these short people trying to score over trees.”
The Bears turned the ball over 24 times and shot 20 percent from the floor, as they were harassed from start to finish.
“The hardest part is how fast it is,” White Bear Lake coach Jeremy Post said of the Royals’ defense. “Then, when you deal with that, how long they are under the basket. It’s not just one kid, it’s ever kid.
“So any time you get anything near the rim, you’re dealing with something you’re really not used to dealing with.”
White Bear senior center Nevaeh Hughes summed things up succinctly: “It’s just a different environment to be in.”
Hopkins’ 6-foot-4 senior center Maya Nnaji, one of the top players in the country, fell hard to the floor with just over four minutes to play in the first half and grabbed her right knee. She was able to limp off but did not play the rest of the game.
Hopkins coach Tara Starks called it a hyperextended knee, and she expects Nnaji to play on Saturday.
After falling behind 9-4 early, the Bears battled back to tie the game at 9-9 as they aggressively took the ball to the basket. Meanwhile, the Royals missed nine of their first 12 shots, despite getting quality looks close to the basket.
But the Royals scored the next 11 points, leading to Post taking a time out with seven minutes to play in the half. Hopkins took a 27-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“In any big game there are always going to be some nerves, not matter if you’ve been there before,” said Hopkins guard Nunu Agara, who led the Royals with 14 points. “After a little bit we calmed down.”
The Bears turned the ball over four times in the first three minutes of the second half and fell behind 33-19. The Royals were never threatened after that.
“We knew they only had a couple of guards who handle the ball,” Starks said. “We wanted to make the night long for those two. We go into every game wanting to turn teams over.
“And we try to contest every shot. We know you’re going to have bad offensive nights. But ultimately, if you don’t allow the other team to score you’re going to have an opportunity to win.”
3 Missouri officers killed in line of duty within days
The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27
WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65
Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree
NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals
Vikings meet with Bills restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates
Live updates: Zelenskyy mum on specifics of new US aid
Class 3A girls basketball state semifinal: No. 3 Totino-Grace 86, No. 2 Como Park 72
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News3 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places