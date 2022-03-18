After declining pay cut and released by Vikings, Michael Pierce ‘excited’ to return to Ravens

Michael Pierce had a crummy start to his week but it eventually got a lot better.

The veteran defensive tackle received a phone call Monday from the Vikings requesting he take what Pierce called a “pretty big pay cut” or else be released. After some negotiating and at least getting an improved offer that Pierce said “gave me a nice shot at it,’’ he still decided not to stick around. On Tuesday, Pierce was officially released.

But on Thursday the Baltimore Ravens, the team Pierce began his NFL career with from 2016-19, came in with a three-year, $16.5 million offer. Pierce took it and with $7 million guaranteed, all in the first year, he won’t make much less than the $7.9 million base salary for 2022 he originally had on his Vikings deal and he will earn more than had he accepted their pay cut.

“It’s been a long week,’’ Pierce said in a phone interview. “I’m excited (about returning to Baltimore). Obviously, I’m not excited about how everything ended (in Minnesota) but for me Baltimore is like my second home outside the state of (native) Alabama. So, if I have to leave Minneapolis, I’m glad that I get to go back home to where I started. So I’m happy that, since the release, it has worked out this way.’’

Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2020 but sat out his first Minnesota season due to the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma, and that year of his contract tolled. Last season, he started the eight games he played but missed the other nine due to injuries and illness.

Pierce said the Vikings, who have had salary-cap issues, wanted to reduce the two years left on his contract to one and cut his base salary in order to lower what had been a $10.235 million cap number. He declined to provide the salary numbers the Vikings offered Monday.

After Pierce was released, the Vikings replaced him with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who got a three-year, $19.5 million contract and has a 2022 cap number of $3.833 million.

“I was a cap casualty,’’ Pierce said. “You see it all the time (in the NFL) but normally you’re praying it’s not you. I understand that had I been healthy and played how I played those eight games when I was healthy, I might not be in this predicament.”

Had he been younger, Pierce said he would have accepted a pay cut and stayed.

“I’m 29 and going on 30,’’ said Pierce, who turns 30 on Nov. 6. “That’s old in this league so I’ve got to secure myself with a multi-year deal and thought I’d get one. When you turn 30, the likelihood of making big money is slimmer, especially if you have injuries. If I can stay healthy, God willing I make it through the next three years, I’ll probably call it a day.”

Wait a minute. Pierce expects to retire after his deal with the Ravens runs out out after the 2024 season?

“Yeah, man. I turn 30 this year. If I can play until I’m 33, that’s plenty long enough,’’ said Pierce, who actually would be 32 and two months when the 2024 regular season ends.

After playing in the first four games of last season, Pierce missed the next seven with a partially torn triceps muscle. He then played in four straight before missing the last two due to illness. Pierce said his health is now fine and he has been working out regularly.

“The COVID thing I couldn’t control with my condition and then I got injured for the first time,’’ Pierce said. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way I had hoped but I enjoyed every minute of being (in Minnesota). I bought a condo in Minneapolis, so if anybody knows somebody who wants to rent it or buy it, I’d love to have them.’’

Pierce said it “was awesome” how he was treated by the Vikings both when they wanted to restructure his deal Monday and on Tuesday after he had been released. He said he had talks during those two days with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O’Connell, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and defensive line coach Chris Rumph, and called the Vikings a “first-class organization.”