Boys basketball: With a nail-biting finish, DeLaSalle outlasts South St. Paul in Class 3A, Section 3 final
Everybody in the sold-out South St. Paul gym who was able was on their feet for the final 2.6 seconds.
The noise was almost ear splitting.
Down by a bucket, the Packers inbounded to the ball to a Mr. Basketball finalist. In front of the DeLaSalle bench on the other side of midcourt, Alonzo Dodd let fly with a desperation shot that would send the Packers to the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 1970.
The heave looked to be online as it arced toward the net.
DeLaSalle coach Travis Bledsoe had a brief flashback.
“We lost to South on a full-court shot at the beginning of the year, and I told the kids three months ago, ‘Alonzo Dodd can make that shot.’ In the timeout I told them, ‘Remember what I told you. Don’t let Alonzo Dodd make the full court.’ I thought it was going in.”
Dodd knew it would be close. So did his teammates.
“I thought it was going to go in,” said Tay Harmon.
The orange orb fell toward the hoop. The buzzer sounded. The ball hit the back iron and fell aside.
DeLaSalle 69, South St. Paul 67.
In a game that had all the makings of a state final, Nasir Whitlock scored 32 points, and DeLaSalle won the Class 3A, Section 3 title Thursday. The Islanders (20-7) will be making a state-record 11th straight state appearance while a multi-decade wait will continue for South St. Paul.
DeLaSalle will play Tuesday at Williams Arena. Game time and opponent are scheduled to be announced Saturday.
“Coming into it they had a great year. We knew when they put us in the same section it was going to be a battle,” Bledsoe said.
A 15-4 run put DeLaSalle up by nine with seven minutes left. With the deficit at five with 1:15 to go, Devin Newsome scored on a put back, Dodd forced a steal and made a layup to get the Packers within 65-64.
Two free throws by Whitlock put the Islanders back up by three, but Dodd converted a 3-point play to tie the game with 13.1 ticks left.
Whitlock brought the ball up, and off a pick-and-roll, hit a short jumper for what turned out to be the winning points.
Dodd finished with 34 points and Newsome had 22 for South St. Paul (28-1), which lost in the section final for the second straight year.
“Everything we’ve been through the year with all the trials and tribulations put us in a good place to be in the game at the end,” said South St. Paul coach Darren Edwards. “Foul trouble, missed shots, just bad shot selection late in the game hurt us. We let Whitlock go for 32. When he gets to his spot it’s money in the bank. We just weren’t good enough defensively today.”
Resiliency has been a forte for the Packers all season, especially since former coach Matt McCollister resigned in mid-January days before pleading guilty to federal charges to conspiracy to commit health care fraud while working as a personal injury attorney.
South St. Paul had won 15 straight games since the coaching change, overcoming a distraction that could have disrupted the season.
“Everybody just stayed together throughout everything, through all the circumstances, play together, stuck together. That’s how we got this far,” Dodd said. “We should have gone farther.”
3 Missouri officers killed in line of duty within days
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — People across the state of Missouri are mourning the death of three police officers killed in the line of duty this month.
Two police officers were killed after a shooting in Joplin on March 8. An officer in Bonne Terre was shot early Thursday morning.
Bonne Terre officer Lane Burns died after he and another officer responded to a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a Motel. James Emery, 21, opened fire, striking James and another officer. The officers returned fire, shooting and killing Emery.
“No one expects someone to open the door, present a handgun, and start shooting,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Both officers were shot, and Burns died from his injuries. The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
“Very sad situation in a smaller community, and a smaller town smaller, police department. t’s going to hit hard for them in the upcoming days,” Thompson said.
As the Bonne Terre community mourns the loss of Burns, so does the Joplin community. Burns graduated from Carthage High School in 2009.
Joplin just lost two of their own officers — Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. Both were shot by a suspect after responding to a disturbance outside a shopping center.
A temporary memorial has been set up at the Joplin police department – getting countless visitors leaving cards, animals, flowers, and other items.
Cooper’s funeral was held Tuesday, and the funeral for Officer Reed will be tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. There are no other details about the nature of the disturbance call.
The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage
WASHINGTON — With the nation yearning for a new normal after its long struggle with the coronavirus, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra warned Thursday that vaccines, tests and treatments will be “stuck on the ground” unless Congress provides the additional funds the White House has demanded.
“We have reached a pivot point,” Becerra said in an interview with The Associated Press. “How well we pivot is on us.”
Omicron variant BA.2, which is causing a virus rebound in Europe and Asia, is gaining ground in the U.S., although overall cases here are still in decline. And Becerra said a funding impasse with Capitol Hill could hamper the Biden administration’ s promising new strategy called “Test to Treat.”
Under that plan, people could go to their local drugstore for a COVID test, and if they were positive, receive medication they could then take at home. A “one-stop shop,” he called it.
But “if you don’t have the dollars to let it fly, you’re stuck,” Becerra said. “You’re stuck on the ground.”
In a wide-ranging interview, Becerra also expressed concerns about cases rising among children as schools lift mask requirements.
Schools have become a flashpoint in the COVID response, with some parents objecting to mask requirements as an infringement on personal liberty and others reluctant to put their children near any potential risks. With the pendulum now swinging in the direction of unmasking, Becerra said he hoped the cautious will not be singled out.
“I would hope that there’s no stigmatization of a child,” he said. “If a parent says, ‘I want my child to wear a mask,’ good for them.”
He also said his Department of Health and Human Services is trying to prepare so millions of people do not lose health insurance if their eligibility for Medicaid lapses when the government ends the official COVID public health emergency. During the pandemic, Congress has been providing more money for state Medicaid programs. But in exchange, states have been precluded from culling the rolls.
A more comfortable new normal is within reach, Becerra said, but it depends on two things. One is the virus, which has proven hard to control. The other is Americans’ sense of personal responsibility. With less than half the eligible population now boosted, even as medical experts weigh a new, 4th round of shots, more appeals to personal responsibility may get tuned out.
Asked about the likelihood of a return to more relaxed and normal living, Becerra said, “If everyone does their part, then yes.”
But he quickly added, “If not, get ready. This thing is hard to tame. COVID has taken us on a wild ride.”
The White House and Congress are in a stand-off over President Joe Biden’s request for $22.5 billion to continue the government’s COVID response this year. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried for a $15.6 billion package, but varying objections from Democrats as well as Republicans have kept a deal from going through. The White House says money for some efforts, including the purchase of more booster doses and for monoclonal antibody treatments will run out by the end of this month. Also at risk: free COVID care for uninsured people.
As for the “Test to Treat” program, Becerra said it would help people get medication soon after they are infected, heading off potential hospitalization.
“Test to Treat is indispensable,” he said. “You go a long way in avoiding the spread of COVID.”
But right now the option is not widely available. Pharmacy “locations don’t grow on trees, the way money doesn’t grow on trees, and it costs money,” Becerra said.
Throughout the pandemic, the government has had problems trying to clearly communicate with the public about COVID risks and countermeasures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an HHS agency, has faced particular criticism as giving complicated, shifting guidance.
But Becerra said people who spread misinformation about the coronavirus must bear the brunt of the blame for Americans’ confusion.
“The scientists have communicated pretty clearly with the American people what to do,” he said. “Unfortunately, somebody else decides to slant or skew the message, or completely distort in ways that are untrue.”
Becerra likened the pandemic to a five-alarm fire that is being contained but is still dangerous.
“You need to have a sense that things have stabilized” before attempting to move on from COVID, he warned.
“We have to get to a point where we believe the health status of the country and of our people is sufficiently stabilized,” he said. “I think we’re getting closer and closer to that point where we see no need to have those five alarms.”
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.
The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”
U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines’ protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19. The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to “urgently” approve more funding for the federal government to secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, either for additional booster shots or variant-specific immunizations.
U.S. health officials currently recommend a primary series of two doses of the Moderna vaccine and a booster dose months later.
Moderna said its request for an additional dose was based on “recently published data generated in the United States and Israel following the emergence of Omicron.”
On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.
