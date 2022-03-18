News
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27
White Bear Lake, the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament, earned the right to face the state’s No. 1 team on Thursday in the semifinals.
When the game was over, and Hopkins had moved on with a 52-27 victory, the Royals earned accolades from another worn out opponent.
“It’s hard when they’re huge,” said White Bear guard Lauren Eckerle. “We probably average 5-(foot)-8 on our team and they average about 6-1. So you’ve got all these short people trying to score over trees.”
The Bears turned the ball over 24 times and shot 20 percent from the floor, as they were harassed from start to finish.
“The hardest part is how fast it is,” White Bear Lake coach Jeremy Post said of the Royals’ defense. “Then, when you deal with that, how long they are under the basket. It’s not just one kid, it’s ever kid.
“So any time you get anything near the rim, you’re dealing with something you’re really not used to dealing with.”
White Bear senior center Nevaeh Hughes summed things up succinctly: “It’s just a different environment to be in.”
Hopkins’ 6-foot-4 senior center Maya Nnaji, one of the top players in the country, fell hard to the floor with just over four minutes to play in the first half and grabbed her right knee. She was able to limp off but did not play the rest of the game.
Hopkins coach Tara Starks called it a hyperextended knee, and she expects Nnaji to play on Saturday.
After falling behind 9-4 early, the Bears battled back to tie the game at 9-9 as they aggressively took the ball to the basket. Meanwhile, the Royals missed nine of their first 12 shots, despite getting quality looks close to the basket.
But the Royals scored the next 11 points, leading to Post taking a time out with seven minutes to play in the half. Hopkins took a 27-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“In any big game there are always going to be some nerves, not matter if you’ve been there before,” said Hopkins guard Nunu Agara, who led the Royals with 14 points. “After a little bit we calmed down.”
The Bears turned the ball over four times in the first three minutes of the second half and fell behind 33-19. The Royals were never threatened after that.
“We knew they only had a couple of guards who handle the ball,” Starks said. “We wanted to make the night long for those two. We go into every game wanting to turn teams over.
“And we try to contest every shot. We know you’re going to have bad offensive nights. But ultimately, if you don’t allow the other team to score you’re going to have an opportunity to win.”
News
WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65
Sara Scalia scored 17 of her game-high 38 points to rally Minnesota past Green Bay, 73-65, in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Gophers (15-17) who advance to play South Dakota State (24-9), an 87-57 winner against Ohio on Thursday, in Brookings, S.D., on a date to be determined.
The Phoenix used a 14-0 run – the last seven points of the second quarter and first six of the third – to take a 41-32 lead with 8:05 left in the period and took a 52-46 lead into the fourth on a backdoor cut by Sydney Levy with 2 seconds left.
From there, Scalia took over. Second in the nation this season in made 3-pointers, the junior guard started the final quarter with consecutive 3’s and scored 10 points during a 12-4 run that gave Minnesota its first lead, 58-57, since midway through the second quarter.
Sissoko hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 61-60 lead with 3:28 remaining and consecutive 3-pointers by Scalia and Gadiva Hubbard – on a Scalia assist – put the Gophers up 67-62 with 43 seconds to play.
From there, the Gophers made 6 of 10 free throws to seal their first postseason tournament victory since Minnesota beat Northern Iowa in the 2018 WNIT.
Levy led the Phoenix (19-8) with 20 points.
News
Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois deputy killed during a multi-state crime spree, which included a shooting in St. Peters, Missouri.
Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley on Dec. 29, 2021.
Riley, 38, responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 around 5:00 a.m. Moments later, another officer found Riley dead at the scene. Investigators said Tate fatally shot him and then stole his squad car.
Tate abandoned the squad car on I-64 and then carjacked the driver of a semi-truck, according to the Illinois State Police. Authorities said Tate held the trucker against his will and forced him to drive to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri.
“While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies, and shootings occurred,” ISP said in a statement.
One of those shootings happened at a St. Peters’ QuikTrip. A man was shot in the shoulder around 7:00 a.m. and carjacked. St. Peters police said they found evidence at the gas station connecting Tate to Riley’s murder.
Tate then traveled back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen car, which authorities eventually located at a home in rural Carlyle. Police said Tate broke into the house and held the owner and the kidnapped victim hostage.
An Illinois SWAT team entered the home around 1:42 p.m. and arrested Tate. The homeowner and the kidnapped victim were not injured.
The family of slain Officer Riley described him as a hero who “died doing what he loved.” His funeral was held on Jan. 4.
News
NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals
DETROIT — Gophers senior Gable Steveson cruised to two technical-fall victories Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships to advance to the quarterfinals of the 285-pound weight division.
Steveson, the defending champion who also won an Olympic gold medal last summer, beat Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa 25-10 in the first round, then Zach Elam of Missouri 23-8 in the second. The Apple Valley native is 15-0 this season and unbeaten in his past 49 matches. His last loss was during his freshman year, in the semifinals of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be held Friday, with championship matches on Saturday night.
Steveson is one of two Gophers quarterfinalists. Jakob Bergeland (19-7) also won a pair of matches at 141 pounds.
Isaiah Salazar (15-5) won in the first round before losing in the second. Gophers losing in the first round were Patrick McKee (20-8 at 125, Jake Gliva (12-14) at 133, Michael Blockhus (13-14) at 149, Cael Carlson (17-15) at 165, Bailee O’Reilly (12-7) at 174 and Michial Foy (14-13) at 197.
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27
WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65
Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree
NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals
Vikings meet with Bills restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates
Live updates: Zelenskyy mum on specifics of new US aid
Class 3A girls basketball state semifinal: No. 3 Totino-Grace 86, No. 2 Como Park 72
Vikings start rebuilding defense, and think Harrison Phillips, Jordan Hicks will help
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
‘We are heartbroken’: Community mourns officer killed in Bonne Terre shootout
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News3 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places