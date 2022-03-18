News
Column: Ryan Poles’ calculated start to free agency shows the long timeline of the Chicago Bears rebuild
Asking general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus on Jan. 31 how long their contracts run was worthwhile considering where the Chicago Bears are on March 18 with an arduous rebuilding process underway.
The Bears over the previous decade have been one of the NFL’s bigger newsmakers at the opening of free agency. But other than trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers at the start of the new league year, they’ve been more under the radar as this cycle begins.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract that includes $26.35 million guaranteed. The Bears added guard/center Lucas Patrick at $8 million for two seasons and inside linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal with $2.5 million guaranteed and some upside. The Bears picked up two wide receivers Thursday. Byron Pringle was signed to a one-year, $4 milliondeal. He was a productive complementary player for the Kansas City Chiefs. They also added Equanimeous St. Brown, who was primarily a special teams player for the Green Bay Packers.
It should not come as a surprise the Bears have not been more aggressive with the check book. They were in the running to sign Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen but couldn’t finalize a deal. It’s believed they remain active seeking additions for the offensive line. Poles made it clear he wants to be shrewd when it comes to free agency, and that’s wise with a roster that isn’t a couple quick moves from being overhauled.
Poles said teams can discover value after the extravagant spending calms down by identifying motivated players looking for short-term deals with an opportunity to return to the negotiating table. That means the Bears will be active sorting through options for the next couple of weeks and after the draft, when veterans can be cut loose.
There’s a saying that life comes at you fast, and the churning of the Bears roster is going to move at the same rate. Consider when former GM Ryan Pace was entering his second season in 2016, the Bears had 15 players on the roster originally brought to the organization by the previous regime. It might be surprising if that many players from the Pace era remain in 2023.
The Bears had 32 players who became free agents Wednesday afternoon when the new league year began. The only player on that list to be re-signed is long snapper Patrick Scales, who joined the team in 2015. There are starting spots to fill all over the place and almost no depth in place with the departures of Mack, nose tackle Eddie Goldman and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who were released.
Of the 31 free agents (not counting Scales) and three others that were cast off, the Bears have lost:
- 12 players who made at least six starts.
- 72 starts by 11 offensive players, including 43 starts on the offensive line.
- Players who accounted for 10 of 16 receiving touchdowns.
- Nearly all production at wide receiver that wasn’t made by Darnell Mooney.
- 99% of snaps at tight end not taken by Cole Kmet.
- 87 starts by 14 defensive players.
- Players who accounted for five of the team’s eight interceptions.
- 59% of the snaps taken by defensive linemen.
- Players who accounted for 14 of the team’s 33 touchdowns. Only four teams had fewer touchdowns.
- One of the team’s two Pro Bowl players — punt returner Jakeem Grant.
- Eight of the top 10 players on special teams in terms of playing time, a list that does not include punter Pat O’Donnell, who left for the Green Bay Packers.
Coming off a 6-11 season with a talent-short team that entered 2021 as the second-oldest roster in the NFL, change isn’t just a good idea, it’s badly needed.
But this is a massive undertaking, not something the Bears would be able to patch together with a spending spree beginning Wednesday. Poles not only needs to create competition for starting roles, he needs to back fill those spots with depth. It’s possible some pending free agents could be re-signed, but any list of those returning will be short.
The Bears have only six draft picks — three in the first 147 picks — so it’s not as if Poles’ first draft class will be expected to transform the roster. A cautious approach in free agency so far has led to speculation he could be creating a situation in which the Bears receive multiple compensatory draft picks in 2023, when they have a pick in every round after regaining a sixth-rounder via the Mack deal to replace the one used to acquire Grant.
The Bears will be flush with salary-cap room after this season, something that stands to reason with only 19 players under contract through 2023. It’s a long play for Poles and Eberflus, and, that’s why it’s worth wondering how long their contracts run.
The league standard for most head coaches has become five years. That was the length of the deal Matt Nagy signed in 2018. Patience is going to be required, and this will be a significantly different Bears roster in two months.
It’s fair to think the moves so far say plenty about the timeline the GM and coach are operating with.
St. Louis weather: Rain, thunderstorms get the weekend started Friday
ST. LOUIS–A potent low-pressure system sweeps across the area Friday bringing rain, thunderstorms and a cool down to the St. Louis region.
Friday afternoon, we’ll see intervals of rain and thunderstroms, a few on the strong side, with 10-20 mph winds from the south-southeast and a high temperature of 62.
Friday night, there’s some more rain out there and we’ll see thunderstorms taper off, with a low of 39.
On Saturday the rain stops in the morning and clouds diminish later in the day. Expect a high temperature of 54 with a low of 38.
Sun moves in on Sunday with a high of 69 and a low of 49. Monday, the first day for spring break for many local St. Louis area school families, has partly cloudy skies in the forecast with rain and more thunderstorms developing Monday night and into Tuesday.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ first week of free agency
From a pair of bold signings on Tuesday to the blow of losing a reported deal with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on Thursday, the Ravens delivered an unusually interesting beginning to their free-agent shopping. Here are five things we learned:
The Ravens’ urgency matched the scale of their needs.
Ravens fans have learned to temper their dreams in March. When the NFL’s annual free-agent shopping blitz kicks off, their team is the guy in the corner, waiting and guarding his wallet. General manager Eric DeCosta has expressed his skepticism regarding the amount of prudent deals available at this time of year.
So when Monday, the first day of legalized free-agent flirting, passed without any breaking news from Owings Mills, seasoned observers were not surprised. Which made the team’s burst of activity on Tuesday and Wednesday all that much more of a sugar rush for eager fans. By the time reports emerged of a reunion with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (which fell through Thursday), they were swooning all over Twitter.
So why did the Ravens come out hotter than usual? Well, they had more problems to address. The modern NFL is built on passing and stopping the pass. The Ravens did not do well enough at either in 2021. They allowed 57 sacks, second most in the league, and ranked dead last in pass defense. They reached opposing quarterbacks too infrequently and intercepted too few passes. As DeCosta assessed his roster, he saw no big-play safety, no proven edge rusher and too few healthy bodies at offensive tackle. He could solve some of these problems with draft picks but not all of them. He could not afford to be complacent.
“Every single year is different,” DeCosta said Thursday. “Every single year presents different challenges.”
Though the Ravens acted boldly, they did not buy chaotically, as some teams flush with cap cash do. Each move addressed a specific deficiency from the last two seasons. Safety Marcus Williams came at a hefty price but will give the Ravens blanket coverage and playmaking skill they have lacked on the back end. Tackle Morgan Moses is an oak tree, not the most dynamic blocker in the league but one the Ravens can depend on to be available and perform ably. Smith, though he backed away from the Ravens’ offer, could have lined up outside or inside and harassed quarterbacks without help from exotic schemes. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who reached a three-year agreement Thursday, is a younger alternative to Brandon Williams who could provide more interior pressure if he remains on the field, something he struggled to do in his time away from Baltimore.
Even with three boxes checked, the Ravens have plenty to do in their quest to reclaim AFC supremacy. Their shopping list coming into the offseason was just that long. DeCosta knew they could not afford to wait this time around, and they did not.
Marcus Williams is a specific type of star the Ravens have not had for two years, or maybe much longer.
The Ravens starved for turnovers last year, a shortcoming DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh acknowledged in their season-closing news conferences. Their starting safeties, Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott, combined for just four interceptions and four forced fumbles over the last two seasons while their coverage on the back end was hardly airtight, especially in 2021.
The Ravens cut Earl Thomas III because his practice scuffle with Clark was the final straw in a fraying relationship with the rest of the team, but they never replaced his skill set. Thomas disappointed slightly as a playmaker in his one season in Baltimore but still earned excellent coverage grades. He could read an offense from center field. Before him, Eric Weddle was the secondary’s air traffic controller and still produced takeaways as his mobility diminished. Elliott is a bone rattler near the line of scrimmage and Clark a versatile, dependable presence, but neither was an obvious successor to the line that started with Rod Woodson and peaked with Ed Reed.
Enter Williams, the rare safety who dissuades quarterbacks from throwing his way and punishes them when they do. DeCosta had “coveted” him ever since he reviewed his college tape from Utah before the 2017 draft, knowing that only one or two playmaking safeties come around each year.
“The ball goes up in the air, he’s one of the best in the league at going to get the football,” said Ravens secondary coach Chris Hewitt.
DeCosta made an important point in explaining his excitement over the Williams signing: the five-year veteran is just 25 years old. Weddle was 31 when he played his first snap for the Ravens. Thomas was 30. This team has not had an elite center fielder in his prime since Reed more than a decade ago.
It’s easy to imagine Williams freeing up cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey to take more risks, allowing the Ravens to move Clark and Brandon Stephens all over the field. His impact will extend beyond his personal turnover count.
At his introductory news conference, Williams hesitated when asked to assess the importance of his position. “I’ll tell you,” Hewitt chimed in. “It means a lot.”
“I feel like I can intimidate the quarterback a little bit,” Williams allowed, music to the ears of Ravens fans who have yearned for the next Reed.
Mike Macdonald could have had all kinds of fun with a healthy Za’Darius Smith.
Smith’s decision to back away from the Ravens’ reported four-year, $35 million offer was a blow.
He would have instantly elevated one of the thinner position groups on the team. We call him an edge rusher, but the 6-foot-4, 272-pound outside linebacker can be just as effective lining up inside. In his one season running Michigan’s defense, Macdonald pulled tremendous production from a pair of complementary pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Imagine the ways he could have played Smith and second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh off one another, with another rusher in the mix on obvious passing downs.
There was some risk with Smith. He’ll be 30 at the start of the season and played just 37 snaps last year because of an ailing back. But he was one of the NFC’s best defenders in 2019 and 2020, combining for 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits while starting all 32 games. Anything close to that production — and the Ravens would have felt comfortable moderating his workload — would have made him a huge bargain at the reported price.
Smith looked at the lucrative deals signed by pass-rushing peers such as Chandler Jones and Von Miller and apparently decided he needed more.
As we said about Williams, the Ravens simply have not had a player like Smith the last few years. Don “Wink” Martindale had to blitz more than any defensive coordinator in the league to create pressure. Macdonald would probably prefer not to rush all-out, all the time. Smith would have given him the flexibility he desires.
The Ravens will go back to a leaner market, and if Smith is off the table, they won’t find another option with his upside. But we know what kind of player they’re looking for.
Morgan Moses might have been the niftiest signing of all.
We already touched on the sack numbers from last season. A revolving door at right tackle did the Ravens no favors as they struggled to protect franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Alejandro Villanueva looked uncomfortable there before Ronnie Stanley’s ankle injury pushed him back to the left side. Tyre Phillips wasn’t the answer. Patrick Mekari filled in admirably but is probably better suited as a super-utility lineman. The Ravens signed Ja’Wuan James as a possible starter for 2022, but he’s played just three games since 2018.
With Stanley’s health still a source of concern, the Ravens desperately needed stability at tackle, and there aren’t many offensive linemen more stable than the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, who has started 16 games each of the last seven seasons.
“He’s going to fill a void for us at that right tackle position,” offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said.
Moses, 31, prides himself on being available. “I want to be a guy that somebody can lean on,” he said. “No matter what’s going on, injuries or stuff like that, I want people to say, ‘Hey, Morgan Moses is going to show up on Sunday.’”
If Moses can continue doing so and deliver the mistake-free play that became his trademark in Washington and New York, he would be worth more than the $15 million the Ravens agreed to pay him over the next three years. His deal could prove similar to the Kevin Zeitler signing last season — a modest expense for peace of mind at a key spot.
If worst comes to worst and Stanley misses more time on the left side, Moses has also filled in there in the past. “Look man, sometimes you’ve just got to throw yourself in the water and know that you can swim,” the genial veteran said when asked about the possibility.
As much as they accomplished this week, the Ravens still need a rich draft class.
DeCosta signaled that the Ravens are not done signing free agents. “We’ve spent some money, but we still have some money,” he said. “I think you’ll see over the coming days that we’re not going to stand pat. If we have the ability to be flexible and find the right type of players, we’ll do that. We’re just at the beginning of the process.”
Even a cursory glance at the roster tells us the Ravens could use multiple edge rushers, a starting center, several defensive linemen, cornerback depth and a younger candidate for playing time at offensive tackle. Most of the free agents from last year’s team, including starters such as Calais Campbell and Bradley Bozeman, were still available as of Thursday. The picture will look different in a month than it does today.
That said, DeCosta reiterated his enthusiasm for this year’s draft. The Ravens have 10 picks, and he said he’d like a few more to take advantage of the quality depth available. Given the Ravens’ expenditures so far, it seems they’ll need at least two first-year contributors for their defensive front. They could grab an interior pass rusher such as Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt or consider re-pairing Ojabo, the Michigan pass rusher, with Macdonald. We can’t rule out a cornerback such as LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.
But a good first-round pick won’t be enough. The Ravens have too many holes to fill right away, especially on defense. DeCosta will need to be on point with his enthusiasm for the third- and fourth-round targets in this class.
Live: Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed’s funeral services
JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral services of Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed will be livestreamed from our website early Friday afternoon.
The video player above will carry the livestream of the services at Missouri Southern State University starting at 1:00 PM.
For more information and directions for the procession route, you can visit this Facebook post by the Joplin Police Department.
Both Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed were on-duty when they were struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday (March 8th).
