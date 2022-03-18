Community raising money to support families of Bonne Terre officers shot

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. — There was a long line of customers walking into the Bullpen Sports Grill in St. Francois County Thursday night. The business owners held a fundraiser for the family of fallen Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns.

“He just wanted to serve his community,” said owner Nick Basinger. “He was a great guy, loved his job, loved Bonne Terre, loved what he did, and he was a great police officer.”

Burns was killed and the second officer wounded while responding to an early morning disturbance call at a motel. The suspect was killed.

“They’re heroes,” said Hardy White, one of Lane’s former commanders with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. “They’re heroes, nothing short of heroes.”

“He risked his life for his community,” said Shannon Chasteen, Burns’ fiancée. “He saved the officers that were with him, and he got the guy.”

Chasteen was overwhelmed by the amount of community support she saw Thursday, including support from a woman who briefly met Burns last week.

Meranda Waldorf started making T-shirts to benefit Burns’ family because he was kind enough to take notice of her son, Miles, last week. Burns activated the lights on his police vehicle so the young boy could see them.

“Miles was just starstruck,” said Waldorf. “I knew he was special, so I wanted to do something to help.”

The shirts are available through her boutique.

A former friend and law enforcement colleague of both officers said the families of both deserve all the support they can receive.

“I’m just absolutely heartbroken that this had to happen in our community and happen to either one of these guys,” said Jason Cox. “They’re both excellent officers.”

The BackStoppers is also providing support. The organization steps up to help families with lifetime assistance anytime there is a first responder killed in the line of duty.