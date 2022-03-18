News
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
ST. LOUIS — The family of a 27-year-old St. Louis woman is pleading for the public’s help.
Kennedy Walton, 27, has been missing since March 3. Her aunt, Marco Dean, is distraught.
“I have had seizures, two seizures, worrying about Kennedy, “said Dean.
She said Walton lives in south St. Louis, but travels to see her mom and sisters in Belleville.
“She told her she was on her way back over there, but she never did show up,” said Dean. “Jacques called her back maybe a half an hour to an hour later. The phone just rang.”
Dean said the white Chevy Tahoe she was driving was discovered in St. Louis this week, fingerprinted by police, and returned to Kennedy’s mother just a couple of days ago. But there was no sight of Kennedy.
“The truck was found two blocks from her house, which is strange to me. It wasn’t there, and then all of a sudden a neighbor said she watched a man park it and get out,” said Dean.
The night she vanished, Kennedy was wearing black leggings, a black shirt, and a black jacket. She is 5’11’ and weighs 260 pounds.
The family said they filed a missing person’s report with the Belleville Police Department but have no leads.
“We’ve been running around the neighborhood looking for Kennedy, putting up flyers. We’ve also been putting it on Facebook, Twitter, to see if anybody can just come up with anything. If they’ve seen her anywhere, something because we haven’t heard nothing,” said Dean.
Dean has her suspicions.
“There’s like five other Black females missing. That’s weird. That’s not common,” said Dean. “I’m thinking it’s sex trafficking the women.”
Fox 2 has covered stories of multiple Black women that have gone missing from the St. Louis area.
Beverly Logan was last seen on January 26 near Ross Lane in Belleville.
Then, there’s 30-year-old Dana Holt of St. Louis. She hasn’t been seen in town since taking an Amtrak train to Dallas on March 1.
“There’s a lot of internet prostitution going on, and a lot of these girls are being held against their will,” said Coffee Wright, the founder of Missing Person Task Force. “They’re taking a lot of women from the St. Louis area.”
Walton’s family just wants her back.
“She was a gentle giant,” said Dean. “She called me shorty all the time. She’s just a peaceful person.”
If you have any information, you’re asked to dial 911.
News
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: St. Michael-Albertville 73, Roseville 57
St. Michael-Albertville junior guard Tessa Johnson proved to be too much for Roseville on Thursday night at Williams Arena.
Johnson scored 25 points as the Knights beat the Raiders 73-57 in the Class 4A state tournament semifinals.
The Knights will play top-seeded Hopkins for the title on Saturday night.
Johnson said her shot was not as good as it was on Wednesday, so she took it upon herself to take it to the basket more.
“And I knew they had a shorter girl on me, so I went with what they gave me, and that was posting up,” she said.
Roseville coach Tanysha Scott said her team didn’t shoot the ball as well as it usually does, and it simply didn’t have an answer for Johnson.
“She’s one of the top players in the state,” Scott said, “and we knew we had to minimize her shots. And she did a good job of finding other people, too.
“She posted up as well. She had the height advantage over our guards.”
Drew Johnston and Hattie DeVries each had 14 points for Roseville.
Roseville had the lead early, but the Knights took control during the final six minutes of the half.
Johnson had 11 of her points in the first half, when the Knights took a 30-23 lead into the locker room.
Roseville’s Hannah Hefferman picked up her fourth foul in the first minute of the second half and went to the bench with Raiders trailing 32-25. The Knights’ lead grew to 14 with 12 minutes to play.
The Raiders cut their deficit to seven points with just under seven minutes to play, but Johnson answered with a pair of 3-pointers to put the Knights back up by 13.
A 3-pointer by Kendall Barnes pulled Roseville to within seven at 59-52 with just under three minutes to play, but the Raiders couldn’t get any closer.
“We came out kind of sluggish,” Scott said. “When we did start scoring we couldn’t get any stops at the other end. You can’t just trade baskets when you’re down.”
Thrilled with Thursday’s performance, the Knights believe they are as prepared as they can be for the major challenge that awaits them.
“It’s Hopkins; you need the perfect storm to beat them,” St. Michael coach Kent Hamre said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun. They’re supposed to win; we hope we can give them a game.”
News
Boys basketball: With a nail-biting finish, DeLaSalle outlasts South St. Paul in Class 3A, Section 3 final
Everybody in the sold-out South St. Paul gym who was able was on their feet for the final 2.6 seconds.
The noise was almost ear splitting.
Down by a bucket, the Packers inbounded to the ball to a Mr. Basketball finalist. In front of the DeLaSalle bench on the other side of midcourt, Alonzo Dodd let fly with a desperation shot that would send the Packers to the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 1970.
The heave looked to be online as it arced toward the net.
DeLaSalle coach Travis Bledsoe had a brief flashback.
“We lost to South on a full-court shot at the beginning of the year, and I told the kids three months ago, ‘Alonzo Dodd can make that shot.’ In the timeout I told them, ‘Remember what I told you. Don’t let Alonzo Dodd make the full court.’ I thought it was going in.”
Dodd knew it would be close. So did his teammates.
“I thought it was going to go in,” said Tay Harmon.
The orange orb fell toward the hoop. The buzzer sounded. The ball hit the back iron and fell aside.
DeLaSalle 69, South St. Paul 67.
In a game that had all the makings of a state final, Nasir Whitlock scored 32 points, and DeLaSalle won the Class 3A, Section 3 title Thursday. The Islanders (20-7) will be making a state-record 11th straight state appearance while a multi-decade wait will continue for South St. Paul.
DeLaSalle will play Tuesday at Williams Arena. Game time and opponent are scheduled to be announced Saturday.
“Coming into it they had a great year. We knew when they put us in the same section it was going to be a battle,” Bledsoe said.
A 15-4 run put DeLaSalle up by nine with seven minutes left. With the deficit at five with 1:15 to go, Devin Newsome scored on a put back, Dodd forced a steal and made a layup to get the Packers within 65-64.
Two free throws by Whitlock put the Islanders back up by three, but Dodd converted a 3-point play to tie the game with 13.1 ticks left.
Whitlock brought the ball up, and off a pick-and-roll, hit a short jumper for what turned out to be the winning points.
Dodd finished with 34 points and Newsome had 22 for South St. Paul (28-1), which lost in the section final for the second straight year.
“Everything we’ve been through the year with all the trials and tribulations put us in a good place to be in the game at the end,” said South St. Paul coach Darren Edwards. “Foul trouble, missed shots, just bad shot selection late in the game hurt us. We let Whitlock go for 32. When he gets to his spot it’s money in the bank. We just weren’t good enough defensively today.”
Resiliency has been a forte for the Packers all season, especially since former coach Matt McCollister resigned in mid-January days before pleading guilty to federal charges to conspiracy to commit health care fraud while working as a personal injury attorney.
South St. Paul had won 15 straight games since the coaching change, overcoming a distraction that could have disrupted the season.
“Everybody just stayed together throughout everything, through all the circumstances, play together, stuck together. That’s how we got this far,” Dodd said. “We should have gone farther.”
News
3 Missouri officers killed in line of duty within days
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — People across the state of Missouri are mourning the death of three police officers killed in the line of duty this month.
Two police officers were killed after a shooting in Joplin on March 8. An officer in Bonne Terre was shot early Thursday morning.
Bonne Terre officer Lane Burns died after he and another officer responded to a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a Motel. James Emery, 21, opened fire, striking James and another officer. The officers returned fire, shooting and killing Emery.
“No one expects someone to open the door, present a handgun, and start shooting,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Both officers were shot, and Burns died from his injuries. The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
“Very sad situation in a smaller community, and a smaller town smaller, police department. t’s going to hit hard for them in the upcoming days,” Thompson said.
As the Bonne Terre community mourns the loss of Burns, so does the Joplin community. Burns graduated from Carthage High School in 2009.
Joplin just lost two of their own officers — Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. Both were shot by a suspect after responding to a disturbance outside a shopping center.
A temporary memorial has been set up at the Joplin police department – getting countless visitors leaving cards, animals, flowers, and other items.
Cooper’s funeral was held Tuesday, and the funeral for Officer Reed will be tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. There are no other details about the nature of the disturbance call.
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: St. Michael-Albertville 73, Roseville 57
Boys basketball: With a nail-biting finish, DeLaSalle outlasts South St. Paul in Class 3A, Section 3 final
3 Missouri officers killed in line of duty within days
The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27
WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65
Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree
NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News3 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places