Five things we learned from the Ravens’ first week of free agency
From a pair of bold signings on Tuesday to the blow of losing a reported deal with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on Thursday, the Ravens delivered an unusually interesting beginning to their free-agent shopping. Here are five things we learned:
The Ravens’ urgency matched the scale of their needs.
Ravens fans have learned to temper their dreams in March. When the NFL’s annual free-agent shopping blitz kicks off, their team is the guy in the corner, waiting and guarding his wallet. General manager Eric DeCosta has expressed his skepticism regarding the amount of prudent deals available at this time of year.
So when Monday, the first day of legalized free-agent flirting, passed without any breaking news from Owings Mills, seasoned observers were not surprised. Which made the team’s burst of activity on Tuesday and Wednesday all that much more of a sugar rush for eager fans. By the time reports emerged of a reunion with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (which fell through Thursday), they were swooning all over Twitter.
So why did the Ravens come out hotter than usual? Well, they had more problems to address. The modern NFL is built on passing and stopping the pass. The Ravens did not do well enough at either in 2021. They allowed 57 sacks, second most in the league, and ranked dead last in pass defense. They reached opposing quarterbacks too infrequently and intercepted too few passes. As DeCosta assessed his roster, he saw no big-play safety, no proven edge rusher and too few healthy bodies at offensive tackle. He could solve some of these problems with draft picks but not all of them. He could not afford to be complacent.
“Every single year is different,” DeCosta said Thursday. “Every single year presents different challenges.”
Though the Ravens acted boldly, they did not buy chaotically, as some teams flush with cap cash do. Each move addressed a specific deficiency from the last two seasons. Safety Marcus Williams came at a hefty price but will give the Ravens blanket coverage and playmaking skill they have lacked on the back end. Tackle Morgan Moses is an oak tree, not the most dynamic blocker in the league but one the Ravens can depend on to be available and perform ably. Smith, though he backed away from the Ravens’ offer, could have lined up outside or inside and harassed quarterbacks without help from exotic schemes. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who reached a three-year agreement Thursday, is a younger alternative to Brandon Williams who could provide more interior pressure if he remains on the field, something he struggled to do in his time away from Baltimore.
Even with three boxes checked, the Ravens have plenty to do in their quest to reclaim AFC supremacy. Their shopping list coming into the offseason was just that long. DeCosta knew they could not afford to wait this time around, and they did not.
Marcus Williams is a specific type of star the Ravens have not had for two years, or maybe much longer.
The Ravens starved for turnovers last year, a shortcoming DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh acknowledged in their season-closing news conferences. Their starting safeties, Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott, combined for just four interceptions and four forced fumbles over the last two seasons while their coverage on the back end was hardly airtight, especially in 2021.
The Ravens cut Earl Thomas III because his practice scuffle with Clark was the final straw in a fraying relationship with the rest of the team, but they never replaced his skill set. Thomas disappointed slightly as a playmaker in his one season in Baltimore but still earned excellent coverage grades. He could read an offense from center field. Before him, Eric Weddle was the secondary’s air traffic controller and still produced takeaways as his mobility diminished. Elliott is a bone rattler near the line of scrimmage and Clark a versatile, dependable presence, but neither was an obvious successor to the line that started with Rod Woodson and peaked with Ed Reed.
Enter Williams, the rare safety who dissuades quarterbacks from throwing his way and punishes them when they do. DeCosta had “coveted” him ever since he reviewed his college tape from Utah before the 2017 draft, knowing that only one or two playmaking safeties come around each year.
“The ball goes up in the air, he’s one of the best in the league at going to get the football,” said Ravens secondary coach Chris Hewitt.
DeCosta made an important point in explaining his excitement over the Williams signing: the five-year veteran is just 25 years old. Weddle was 31 when he played his first snap for the Ravens. Thomas was 30. This team has not had an elite center fielder in his prime since Reed more than a decade ago.
It’s easy to imagine Williams freeing up cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey to take more risks, allowing the Ravens to move Clark and Brandon Stephens all over the field. His impact will extend beyond his personal turnover count.
At his introductory news conference, Williams hesitated when asked to assess the importance of his position. “I’ll tell you,” Hewitt chimed in. “It means a lot.”
“I feel like I can intimidate the quarterback a little bit,” Williams allowed, music to the ears of Ravens fans who have yearned for the next Reed.
Mike Macdonald could have had all kinds of fun with a healthy Za’Darius Smith.
Smith’s decision to back away from the Ravens’ reported four-year, $35 million offer was a blow.
He would have instantly elevated one of the thinner position groups on the team. We call him an edge rusher, but the 6-foot-4, 272-pound outside linebacker can be just as effective lining up inside. In his one season running Michigan’s defense, Macdonald pulled tremendous production from a pair of complementary pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Imagine the ways he could have played Smith and second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh off one another, with another rusher in the mix on obvious passing downs.
There was some risk with Smith. He’ll be 30 at the start of the season and played just 37 snaps last year because of an ailing back. But he was one of the NFC’s best defenders in 2019 and 2020, combining for 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits while starting all 32 games. Anything close to that production — and the Ravens would have felt comfortable moderating his workload — would have made him a huge bargain at the reported price.
Smith looked at the lucrative deals signed by pass-rushing peers such as Chandler Jones and Von Miller and apparently decided he needed more.
As we said about Williams, the Ravens simply have not had a player like Smith the last few years. Don “Wink” Martindale had to blitz more than any defensive coordinator in the league to create pressure. Macdonald would probably prefer not to rush all-out, all the time. Smith would have given him the flexibility he desires.
The Ravens will go back to a leaner market, and if Smith is off the table, they won’t find another option with his upside. But we know what kind of player they’re looking for.
Morgan Moses might have been the niftiest signing of all.
We already touched on the sack numbers from last season. A revolving door at right tackle did the Ravens no favors as they struggled to protect franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Alejandro Villanueva looked uncomfortable there before Ronnie Stanley’s ankle injury pushed him back to the left side. Tyre Phillips wasn’t the answer. Patrick Mekari filled in admirably but is probably better suited as a super-utility lineman. The Ravens signed Ja’Wuan James as a possible starter for 2022, but he’s played just three games since 2018.
With Stanley’s health still a source of concern, the Ravens desperately needed stability at tackle, and there aren’t many offensive linemen more stable than the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, who has started 16 games each of the last seven seasons.
“He’s going to fill a void for us at that right tackle position,” offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said.
Moses, 31, prides himself on being available. “I want to be a guy that somebody can lean on,” he said. “No matter what’s going on, injuries or stuff like that, I want people to say, ‘Hey, Morgan Moses is going to show up on Sunday.’”
If Moses can continue doing so and deliver the mistake-free play that became his trademark in Washington and New York, he would be worth more than the $15 million the Ravens agreed to pay him over the next three years. His deal could prove similar to the Kevin Zeitler signing last season — a modest expense for peace of mind at a key spot.
If worst comes to worst and Stanley misses more time on the left side, Moses has also filled in there in the past. “Look man, sometimes you’ve just got to throw yourself in the water and know that you can swim,” the genial veteran said when asked about the possibility.
As much as they accomplished this week, the Ravens still need a rich draft class.
DeCosta signaled that the Ravens are not done signing free agents. “We’ve spent some money, but we still have some money,” he said. “I think you’ll see over the coming days that we’re not going to stand pat. If we have the ability to be flexible and find the right type of players, we’ll do that. We’re just at the beginning of the process.”
Even a cursory glance at the roster tells us the Ravens could use multiple edge rushers, a starting center, several defensive linemen, cornerback depth and a younger candidate for playing time at offensive tackle. Most of the free agents from last year’s team, including starters such as Calais Campbell and Bradley Bozeman, were still available as of Thursday. The picture will look different in a month than it does today.
That said, DeCosta reiterated his enthusiasm for this year’s draft. The Ravens have 10 picks, and he said he’d like a few more to take advantage of the quality depth available. Given the Ravens’ expenditures so far, it seems they’ll need at least two first-year contributors for their defensive front. They could grab an interior pass rusher such as Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt or consider re-pairing Ojabo, the Michigan pass rusher, with Macdonald. We can’t rule out a cornerback such as LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.
But a good first-round pick won’t be enough. The Ravens have too many holes to fill right away, especially on defense. DeCosta will need to be on point with his enthusiasm for the third- and fourth-round targets in this class.
Live: Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed’s funeral services
JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral services of Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed will be livestreamed from our website early Friday afternoon.
The video player above will carry the livestream of the services at Missouri Southern State University starting at 1:00 PM.
For more information and directions for the procession route, you can visit this Facebook post by the Joplin Police Department.
Both Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed were on-duty when they were struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday (March 8th).
A defensive death lineup? Heat’s Erik Spoelstra now has that score-strangling option
Ultimate deterrence might not be an abstract for the Miami Heat when it comes to getting defensive in the playoffs.
But, for now, it largely stands as just that.
Among the permutations available to coach Erik Spoelstra are potential closing lineups that feature elite defenders at each position.
Among the possibilities are closing with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry.
Or, perhaps, Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Lowry and Caleb Martin.
And if the desire is to switch everything with requisite length, perhaps Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Martin and Oladipo.
With Oladipo in the second week of his return from May arthroscopic knee surgery, the Heat have yet to get to such a defensive grouping where he is included. And while the Heat in two games this season have gone with a lineup of Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Martin and Lowry, that quintet has played less than one total minute together.
So intriguing, but untested.
“It depends on the matchup,” coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked about the possibility. “It depends on how the series is going. Inevitably, you’re not going to be able to play with one scheme. The teams and the players are just way too talented. And we do have a few different schemes that we worked throughout the course of the year that we’ve gained confidence in. And we’re going to need all of them.
“Yeah, there will be times we’ll potentially be able to switch one through five. We do that pretty regularly. But then there’s some guys you just won’t be able to do that, regardless of the five you put out there. But we’ll just continue to work our habits defensively and hopefully be ready for any kind of competition that can come your way.”
While Spoelstra has worked with considerable defensive depth over the years, including the likes of All-Defensive players such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Shane Battier and Butler at his disposal, this arguably is the first time that there is such a concentration of defensive excellence on his roster.
To Lowry, such lineups would not necessarily put the Heat at a deficit on the opposite end.
“I feel like we still could score with whatever units we put out there,” he said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena. “I mean, at the end of the day, defense wins championships and that’s what we’ve got to be prepared for, is being a defensive-mind team.”
With Lowry listed at an even 6 foot, an argument could be made that the switch-everything approach would be limited with the aforementioned all-defensive lineups featuring Lowry.
That is where Spoelstra begs to differ.
“The guys are pretty sharp about it, too,” Spoelstra said of the other defenders helping cover for Lowry in such situations. “When you get the right veterans out there, Bam, they know how to bump ‘em out, where he doesn’t necessarily always have to wrestle with the big. But it’s one of his big-time strengths, too, is his versatility defensively.
“In the history of the game, I don’t know if you can point to another point guard his size that can defend as many positions. I feel, and likely he, as well feels, just as comfortable of him on a big four as I would on a point guard or a two. He has a history of being able to do that.”
Just the vision of Lowry taking on the challenges of wrestling with 7-footers brought a smile to Adebayo’s face about going to such a defensive alignment.
“I mean, it definitely makes all of us trust the defense more, in my opinion,” he said. “It makes us trust our scheme, the fact that he’s willing to sacrifice, getting down there and battling with 7-footers, and actually come out victorious.”
ASK IRA: Is it time for Heat’s Kyle Lowry to give it his best shot?
Q: Ira, Kyle Lowry’s lack of shooting and scoring is becoming troublesome. If he doesn’t pick up his offensive game, it spells doom for the Heat come playoff time. — Joel.
A: But he will. Because he has a knack for meeting the moment, doing what is needed, what is required, in the postseason. If the Heat lose in the playoffs, it won’t be because of Kyle Lowry shying from the moment. Kyle does not shy from moments. What he attempts is to lift others to his level, which is why more passing, less shooting at the moment. What you want from elite players is the belief that they can win you a playoff game on their own, if needed. That will be needed in the postseason. It is not necessarily needed during the regular season. Kyle will eat. He will get his. But only when he has to, when he needs to. The Heat signed a 35-year-old point guard to a three-year, $85 million contract based on the belief of playoff payoff. That moment is not yet at hand.
Q: As a season ticket member I see all of Heat games and I don’t get it, which is Duncan Robinson still starting over Max Strus. You’ve said before that Duncan is there because he’s a good floor spacer, but as Tuesday’s game showed, he is starting to shoot a lot of open threes, and still can’t convert. Strus’ shots seem more contested and he’s making them at a better rate. What else needs to happen in order for the better player to get minutes? Duncan is underplaying his contract and I feel like Max Strus makes more winning plays. — Ricky, Miami.
A: And I still believe (perhaps ignorantly so) that this is more of an offseason issue. That is when you also have to take salary into account, as many NFL teams have done this week, as the Florida Panthers have with their dealing. Duncan Robinson is not having a typical Duncan Robinson season. But don’t equate that to having a bad season. He still is converting three 3-pointers per game, eighth in the league in total 3-pointers. And that still requires ample defensive attention. Now if you’re asking whether Duncan Robinson is Heat for life, that’s a different debate.
Q: Max Strus to the rescue. This guy is playing his way into a major contract. How does Pat Riley find them? Now, how will Riley keep him? — Erik, Plantation.
A: The Heat already hold a $1.8 million option on Max Strus for next season, which they obviously will guarantee at that deadline. Then, when Max becomes a Bird Rights free agent in the 2023 offseason, with the Heat having the rights to exceed the cap, that’s when decisions with the rest of those on the books (perhaps Duncan Robinson) will come into related play.
