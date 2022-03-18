News
FOX 2’s website features a cleaner look to help you easily find stories
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’re excited to announce that we have newly redesigned our website here at FOX 2, which features a cleaner, more modern look and feel.
We think you’ll love the new look at FOX2Now.com, which allows you to see more content and navigate stories easier than ever before. The website is designed to work well on your phone, tablet, or desktop computer.
The clean new look makes it easier to read about and watch the news you need— from news to weather to video—in a flash.
Whether you’re looking to stream our newscasts, catch up on the latest local news, check the traffic, or the radar – The new FOX2Now.com is even easier to use. Look it up on your phone or computer and set a bookmark. I’m sure you’ll want to check it daily.
News
Gophers’ Taylor Heise in Kazmaier finalist, first team All-American
Gopher center Taylor Heise was named a first-team All-American and one of the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Thursday.
Heise, a senior from Lake City who was Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey as a senior at Red Wing, led the nation in goals (29) and scoring (66 points) this season. She is joined by on the Kazmaier finalist list by Minnesota Duluth center Gabbie Hughes, a senior from Lino Lakes who had 22 goals and 59 points this season for the Bulldogs, tied for third nationally.
The Kazmaier Award has been given annually to the nation’s best women’s hockey player since 1998. Ohio State blue liner Sophie Jaques is the other finalist. Krissy Wendell (2005) and Amanda Kessel (2013) are the only Gophers to win the award. The winner will be announced at 11:30 a.m. on March 26.
Hughes scored the winning goal in UMD’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal against the Gophers last weekend at Ridder Arena. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs are set to meet No. 3 Northeastern in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday night.
Heise also was named a first team All-American on Thursday by the American Hockey Coaches Association, the 23rd Gophers player to earn that honor.
Gophers wing Peyton Hemp, a freshman from Andover, was named the Division I Rookie of the Yea by the Hockey Commissioners Association on Wednesday. She had five game-winning goals among her 32 points and is the first Gopher to win the award since Sarah Potomak in 2016.
News
The US Professor Still Teaching in Moscow
Amid the rapidly deteriorating relations between the US and Russia, why would an American continue living and working in Moscow?
Keith Stevenson says it’s about the science.
Stevenson, 55, is a chemistry professor and the provost of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, a university known as Skoltech that opened in partnership with the Massachusetts Institution of Technology 11 years ago.
Last month, MIT announced it was terminating its relationship with Skoltech in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and while the US State Department has warned all US citizens to leave Russia, Stevenson said he has no plans to vacate Moscow.
His determination to stay, he said, is based in his loyalty to the institution and his students.
“I have an obligation to my students in particular, and to the other faculty that I’ve recruited to Skoltech,” he said. “I’m committed to seeing the mission of Skoltech realize itself and continue to develop. These are really innocent people. They really want to do science.”
While he says his life in Moscow is relatively unchanged, Stevenson said he’s considering alternate arrangements should conditions worsen. If he leaves, it won’t be to protest the action of the Russian state or president Vladimir Putin. “I’m a scientist,” he said. “And science is above politics. I don’t participate in any political things.”
Other scientists, however, argue they have an obligation to engage in politics. Without commenting on Stevenson’s particular circumstances, Andrew Rosenberg of the Union of Concerned Scientists said scientists can’t pretend they exist in a bubble removed from the affairs of the world.
“That is quite naive,” said Rosenberg, who heads the organization’s Center for Science and Democracy. “You don’t give up your passport or citizenship when you get your PhD. We believe our scientists should be deeply engaged in democratic dialogue and public policy issues and what matters to them.”
Stevenson is taken aback at the idea his continued presence at Skoltech might be seen as abetting an enemy of the U.S. He says he’s simply trying to help others, in this case, a community of scientists working to solve some of the world’s big problems, like storing solar energy, developing more durable materials and detecting cancer. “Maybe anyone criticizing me, they should ask their own self, ‘What have they done to help others?’”
The origins of Skoltech
Skoltech may operate as an independent university but it is deeply embedded in the Russian state. It was founded by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev—Putin’s hand-picked successor who served briefly between Putin’s terms—who wanted to diversify Russia’s economy by stimulating tech innovation with its own Silicon Valley. Medvedev recruited Viktor Vekselberg, an oligarch worth about $16 billion, to get the project up and running. Vekselberg in turn lured MIT to help launch its centerpiece university with the promise of giving the U.S. school a foothold in a science-rich nation, and with $300 million.
From the beginning, critics recognized the project as part of a larger campaign to bolster Russia’s image at home and abroad, similar to hosting the Olympics or World Cup. Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent dissident, called out MIT for using its reputation to bolster Putin. “MIT is lending legitimacy and a cloud of respectability to an undemocratic regime,” he told Bloomberg News in 2013. (Kara-Murza has since survived two poisoning attempts).
Despite the criticism, Sklotech has thrived in its short history. In a sparkling campus on the outskirts of Moscow, it teaches in English and offers only graduate degrees. In 2020 the institution had about 1,100 students and 147 professors from across the world.
Stevenson, a native of Walla Walla, Washington, was recruited to join Skoltech in 2013 from the University of Texas, where he ran a nanoscience and technology institute. There were practical reasons for considering the move: Stevenson’s wife is from Kazakhstan, she attended college in Moscow, and her job at the time meant she was in that part of the world for months at a stretch.
But Stevenson said he also attracted to the idea of working directly with students on developing their ambitious ideas, something he had some success with in Texas.
“How do you take these students and help them identify what is a good idea to work on?” he said. “What is a way for them to understand what are the grand challenges of the world, and if they really want to help solve these big problems, how do they identify what are the problems to work on?”
Like at Skoltech after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Stevenson, who as provost is Skoltech’s chief academic officer, is clearly proud of what Skoltech has accomplished, and can rattle off statistics and its global rankings with ease. He said he worries about what the conflict means for the institution, and its students and faculty.
Some professors with foreign passports have left—”taken vacations,” Stevenson said—but so far only a handful of international students have departed. Most are trying to finish their studies, despite what he said is the mental strain of the events in Ukraine playing out in the background. Applications to the university have fallen, he said, from Russians as well as international students.
Thus far, sanctions haven’t had much impact on Skoltech, he said. A ban on imports of luxury goods, for example, won’t be noticed by students. “They’re not consumers of luxury goods. They’re graduate students. They’re consumers of pizza.”
A bigger issue will be the university’s inability to buy scientific equipment from overseas, he said, and for its students and faculty’s access to international conferences. For the past two years most conferences were held virtually anyway due to the pandemic, but Stevenson hoped his students would soon be able to travel and meet colleagues outside of Russia. Now, even if they can still attend virtually, they may not have the ability to pay registration fees in foreign currencies. “That would be unfortunate, because they’re penalizing innocent people and their participation in things that have nothing to do with politics,” he said.
There’s a value in scientists making connections and preserving personal relationships across even disputed borders, said Rosenberg of the Union of Concerned Scientists. During the Cold War, U.S. and Soviet scientists maintained connections that helped tie the nations together when so much else was pulling them apart.
Stevenson described his role in similar terms, as helping Russia’s scientific community stay connected to the wider world. But mostly he and his students just want things to get back to they things were before the invasion.
“They didn’t cause it, it’s not their agenda, but they just hope that things can come back as close as possible to a more normal situation, he said. “So that they continue to focus on what they love, which is a science.”
Left unsaid, however, is the possibility the normal conditions Stevenson and his students enjoyed at Skoltech may be gone forever.
News
Photos: Dogtown’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019
ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day was Thursday and Dogtown was busy celebrating!
The neighborhood hosted its first festival Thursday since 2019. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration was canceled just six days before due to the pandemic.
Dogtown United said street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual festivities began at 6 a.m. The Ancient Order of Hibernians’ parade started at about 11:15 a.m. It ran from Oakland Avenue and Tamm and ended at Manchester Avenue and Tamm.
The Irish Festival began at 9 a.m. with food, drinks, music, and more. It ended at 6 p.m. and Tamm Avenue businesses closed at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s festivities were split up into zones. Much of the celebration was anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. The Irish Cultural Zone, sponsored by Guinness is also anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish located at 1360 Tamm Avenue. The Parish Center opened at 8 a.m. with Irish coffees. Corned beef and cabbage dinners were served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there was entertainment from the Irish Airs and performances from dancers at Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance. Multiple beverage and food stands were open outside before and during the parade. The St. James Bud Light Tent opened at 8 a.m. and had a DJ until 4 p.m. All proceeds from the event went to St. James.
The Bud Light NEXT Party Zone was located at Clayton and Tamm. The main festival stage was located at Clayton and Art Hill. It had live music by Rusty Nail from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All outdoor vending in the entire festival area began at 9 a.m. and closed by 6:00 p.m.
The Dogtown Family Zone and Vendor Area sponsored by Dogtown Pizza was located on Oakland Avenue just east of Tamm near Turtle Playground and the Oakland Playground. There were displays from STL Made, the Magic House, the World Chess Hall of Fame, the Gaelic Athletic Club, and more. The POWERS Insurance stage was located there too. It had traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.
