News
How company plans to fix trash problem in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fox 2 News received a copy of the inspection report completed from St. Louis County Public Health Thursday after inspectors visited Republic Services off I-55 and Bayless on March 15.
Inspectors found a “negligent” amount of litter and noted the facility received satisfactory remarks on the checklist and that the company is in the process of installing a new fence with the goal of containing the litter.
“Upon receiving a constituent concern my office contacted the County Department of Public Health. As a result of my inquiry, DPH conducted an inspection of the Republic Recycling Center on March 15. Though DPH’s inspection report found the facility satisfactory per the ordinance, there are areas cited in the report that can be, or are in the process of being improved,” St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas said in a statement Thursday after viewing the findings of the report.
According to the inspection report, the county proactively monitors the area “in response to historical complaints regarding litter.”
“There was a moderate to the heavy amount of litter present in the vegetation to the immediate north of the facility’s footprint (south of Bayless),” the inspection report said. “The inspector determined that this increased litter was due to the removal of the site’s previous fencing to allow for the installation noted in the previous point.”
It also said the November inspection at the facility noted the facility had plans to install new fencing, according to the latest inspection, those plans are in the works, and part of the old fencing has been removed, and post holes are being dug for the new fencing. “This fencing is to be a 10-foot slated privacy fence,” the inspection noted.
A statement sent to Fox 2 News from Republic Services Thursday confirmed the project.
“Republic Services of St. Louis is currently undergoing improvements to our facility, which caused a temporary gap in perimeter fencing. We are working to make these improvements in a timely manner. In the meantime, we have installed temporary mesh fencing and are working on collecting trash that has blown outside of the plant. We are proud to serve our customers in St. Louis County, and we thank them for their patience.”
The inspection also said the facility employs five litter pickers on two different shifts who monitor inside and outside of the facility.
The inspection also noted a large amount of material waiting to be processed but said it was due to the note being able to ship material via railcar.
Ernie Trakas confirmed the findings and said, “the inability to ship material out by rail service due to the recent Ameren project should improve the situation considerably once the ability to move material to the North County facility is restored.” This situation should change by the end of the month.
“I anticipate that DPH will continue the increased inspections until all issues are addressed. In addition, it has been relayed to me that the Waste Management Program has been working on amending the ordinance to require operation plans for recycling facilities,” Trakas said. “This would allow St. Louis County to regulate operational aspects, including, for instance, the height of the recoverable material coming into the facility.”
News
Community raising money to support families of Bonne Terre officers shot
ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. — There was a long line of customers walking into the Bullpen Sports Grill in St. Francois County Thursday night. The business owners held a fundraiser for the family of fallen Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns.
“He just wanted to serve his community,” said owner Nick Basinger. “He was a great guy, loved his job, loved Bonne Terre, loved what he did, and he was a great police officer.”
Burns was killed and the second officer wounded while responding to an early morning disturbance call at a motel. The suspect was killed.
“They’re heroes,” said Hardy White, one of Lane’s former commanders with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. “They’re heroes, nothing short of heroes.”
“He risked his life for his community,” said Shannon Chasteen, Burns’ fiancée. “He saved the officers that were with him, and he got the guy.”
Chasteen was overwhelmed by the amount of community support she saw Thursday, including support from a woman who briefly met Burns last week.
Meranda Waldorf started making T-shirts to benefit Burns’ family because he was kind enough to take notice of her son, Miles, last week. Burns activated the lights on his police vehicle so the young boy could see them.
“Miles was just starstruck,” said Waldorf. “I knew he was special, so I wanted to do something to help.”
The shirts are available through her boutique.
A former friend and law enforcement colleague of both officers said the families of both deserve all the support they can receive.
“I’m just absolutely heartbroken that this had to happen in our community and happen to either one of these guys,” said Jason Cox. “They’re both excellent officers.”
The BackStoppers is also providing support. The organization steps up to help families with lifetime assistance anytime there is a first responder killed in the line of duty.
News
Boys basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall returning to state on 1-point win over East Ridge
Cretin-Derham Hall will make its third consecutive trip to the state tournament as it edged East Ridge 52-51 in the Class 4A, Section 4 championship at Hastings High School.
Senior Tre Holloman, a Michigan State recruit, led Cretin-Derham Hall with 17 points while Donavhan Cain added 13.
The game was a defensive slugfest in the first half, which ended with a score of 18-18. Both teams picked it up in the second half, including East Ridge’s Kendall Blue, who scored a game-high 18 points. Blue is a St. Thomas commit. East Ridge also got production out of Alex Mattes, who scored 14 points.
This is the second consecutive season Cretin-Derham Hall has beaten East Ridge in the section semifinals. Last year, the Raiders won 76-61.
Cretin-Derham Hall was the Class 4A runner-up last season, losing in the state championship game to Wayzata.
Eastview 68, Park 40: Kenji Scales scored 24 points as Eastview jumped on Park quickly to win the Class 4A, Section 3 championship. Eastview will make its first state tournament appearance since 2019.
The Lightning jumped out to a quick advantage, taking a 16-point lead into halftime. Pharrel Payne scored 17 points and Evan Bearth added 11 for Park, but no other Park player scored more than four points.
Scales operated as a one-man show for much of the game as no other player scored more than eight points for the Lightning. Eastview did get several solid contributions, however, as seven players made multiple shots.
News
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
ST. LOUIS — The family of a 27-year-old St. Louis woman is pleading for the public’s help.
Kennedy Walton, 27, has been missing since March 3. Her aunt, Marco Dean, is distraught.
“I have had seizures, two seizures, worrying about Kennedy, “said Dean.
She said Walton lives in south St. Louis, but travels to see her mom and sisters in Belleville.
“She told her she was on her way back over there, but she never did show up,” said Dean. “Jacques called her back maybe a half an hour to an hour later. The phone just rang.”
Dean said the white Chevy Tahoe she was driving was discovered in St. Louis this week, fingerprinted by police, and returned to Kennedy’s mother just a couple of days ago. But there was no sight of Kennedy.
“The truck was found two blocks from her house, which is strange to me. It wasn’t there, and then all of a sudden a neighbor said she watched a man park it and get out,” said Dean.
The night she vanished, Kennedy was wearing black leggings, a black shirt, and a black jacket. She is 5’11’ and weighs 260 pounds.
The family said they filed a missing person’s report with the Belleville Police Department but have no leads.
“We’ve been running around the neighborhood looking for Kennedy, putting up flyers. We’ve also been putting it on Facebook, Twitter, to see if anybody can just come up with anything. If they’ve seen her anywhere, something because we haven’t heard nothing,” said Dean.
Dean has her suspicions.
“There’s like five other Black females missing. That’s weird. That’s not common,” said Dean. “I’m thinking it’s sex trafficking the women.”
Fox 2 has covered stories of multiple Black women that have gone missing from the St. Louis area.
Beverly Logan was last seen on January 26 near Ross Lane in Belleville.
Then, there’s 30-year-old Dana Holt of St. Louis. She hasn’t been seen in town since taking an Amtrak train to Dallas on March 1.
“There’s a lot of internet prostitution going on, and a lot of these girls are being held against their will,” said Coffee Wright, the founder of Missing Person Task Force. “They’re taking a lot of women from the St. Louis area.”
Walton’s family just wants her back.
“She was a gentle giant,” said Dean. “She called me shorty all the time. She’s just a peaceful person.”
If you have any information, you’re asked to dial 911.
