Jim Knoblach: A $9.3 billion Minnesota state surplus? Don’t count on it.
Twenty years ago, a Minnesota finance commissioner described the then-projected $4 billion state surplus as “an ore boat full of money.”
Today, with a projected $9.3 billion surplus, we have more than two ore boats full! The news media are full of proposals for how the governor and Legislature wish to spend or otherwise use this money.
But these ore boats have not yet docked.
The $9.3 billion surplus is only the projection of how much money the state will have in its checking account on June 30, 2023, if the state economist is right, and no new laws are passed.
Unfortunately, I believe at least one of those ore boats is not going to reach port to fully unload their wonderful cargo. If they do, though, the dollars they are carrying are going to be worth a lot less. Consider:
The Federal Reserve has started raising interest rates to fight inflation.
Almost every time the Fed has started raising interest rates in the past 70 years there has been a recession. In addition, every time we have had an increase in oil prices like we have just had there has been a recession. Yet the November budget forecast (like all past budget forecasts) is not forecasting a recession
A big reason for the surplus has been the economic activity created by recent federal spending, such as the three huge rounds of federal stimulus and PPP grants to businesses.
But the economic effects of this are waning. The spending in the federal infrastructure bill that passed will happen over many years and have little near-term effect. With the failure of Biden’s Build Back Better plan, further stimulus is unlikely.
We are thus at best returning to the relatively low growth that preceded Covid.
In 2019 the U.S. economy had real GDP growth of 2.2%. Before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the respected Atlanta Federal Reserve GDP Now forecast for the first quarter of 2022 was GDP growth of only 0.6%. Now it is 0.5% – almost no growth at all. Yet IHS, the economic forecasting company the state uses to produce its budget forecasts, is projecting 3.7% growth in 2022 and an average of 2.6% annual growth the next three years
Inflation may help the budget some in the short term.
For example, inflation can create higher sales tax collections if the same amount of goods is sold. But personnel costs represent the great majority of state expenditures. If inflation really takes hold, the demand for state expenditures will soar. State workers and their unions will naturally want salary increases beyond the rate of inflation. Meanwhile, the state’s largest revenue source, the state income tax, is indexed for inflation so you (thankfully) do not move into higher tax brackets due to inflation. As the economy slows, corporate income tax collections and capital gains income (which are very volatile) will drop. Income tax revenue increases will fall behind expenditure increases.
So far, inflation has kept surprising to the upside. Over the past year wholesale inflation rose 9.7%, and the consumer price index 7.5%. Yet the state’s most recent budget forecast projects inflation of only 4.5% for fiscal year 2022, and barely over 2% in the three years that follow.
Temporary supply-chain issues and the Ukraine war are causing some inflation. Hopefully the war will stop, and the supply-chain issues will come to an end. But even if this happens, other factors such as higher labor costs due to fewer employees, decisions to bring back production from overseas, increased federal regulation, and the transition from fossil fuels to green energy, are going to continue to give inflation a tailwind. If the war continues, the inflation and supply interruptions might be truly unprecedented.
The timing of the coming economic slowdown, and the legislative and election calendar, are positioning the Legislature and governor to make some bad decisions. Every state government office is up for election this year. There will be a great deal of pressure to spend all the surplus. But if they do that, legislators and the Governor elected in November will surely face an uncomfortable budget world during the following years.
Yes, we have a budget reserve, but given the size of the state’s budget, the few billion dollars in it can disappear very rapidly.
As the governor and legislators debate the budget this year, they should keep a close eye on those ore boats full of money, how they are progressing toward port, and the shrinking size of the dollar bills in their holds.
Jim Knoblach, former chair of the Minnesota House Ways and Means Committee, owns a real estate investment firm.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, preparing for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on more products and further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine.
The U.S. has already taken steps to shut off the importation of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The vote on Thursday sets the stage for making it more expensive to import certain steel, aluminum and plywood items, among other goods.
The House vote was 424-8. The Senate is expected to take up the measure soon for final passage.
The broad trade action, which would revoke “most favored nation” status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries. The House vote came one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress and U.S. allies to do more to deter Russia’.
“I’m asking to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy people in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to Congress.
In a joint statement introducing the trade bill, Reps. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Zelenskyy’s remarks “only strengthened our resolve to further isolate and weaken” Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We must do all we can to hold Putin accountable for senselessly attacking the Ukrainian people and undermining global stability,” the two lawmakers said. “The suspension of normal trade relations is an essential part of our effort to restore peace, save lives and defend democracy.”
World Trade Organization rules generally require each member to provide its lowest tariff rates to all WTO members. Russia joined the WTO in 2012 and Congress overwhelmingly approved legislation that year providing the president with the authority to extend normal trade relations status with Russia. But countries can enact exceptions to protect security interests.
Still, the revocation would carry mostly symbolic weight. The earlier sanctions on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal already cut off about 60% of U.S. imports from the country, but certain sectors of the economy could feel an effect.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “To date, both parties, Democrat and Republican, remain united in sending Putin a clear message: His inhumane violence against the Ukrainian people will come at a crippling price.”
Tariffs make imports less competitive by increasing their costs to U.S. companies. Timothy Brightbill, a partner at Wiley Rein LLP who focuses on international trade law, said the effects on American consumers should be modest in most sectors as companies can generally turn to other suppliers. He said it’s important for U.S. supply chains not to run through Russia any more and that consumers understand that.
“Most American consumers would be happy to pay a bit more to ensure that their products and raw materials don’t support Russia and the Russian government,” Brightbill said.
He also said that revoking Russia’s trade status sends a strong signal to China that the United States would not tolerate hostile actions against Taiwan.
Eight Republicans voted against the House measure, but speakers from both parties forcefully advocated for its passage during the debate. Democratic Reps. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., introduced an earlier version.
“What Putin is doing in Ukraine, bombing civilians, targeting children, … is outside the circle of civilized human behavior,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “He is committing war crimes and he must be held accountable.”
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who was born in Ukraine, said the bill sends a message to Putin and his allies that “the West is serious.”
“They cannot just go kill a bunch of people, destroy cities, kill women and children and then go back and have business as usual,” Spartz said.
Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue
By ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the grand, columned theater in central Mariupol after their homes were destroyed in three weeks of fighting in the southern port city of 430,000.
More than a day after the airstrike, there were no reports of deaths. With communications disrupted across the city and movement difficult because of shelling and other fighting, there were conflicting reports on whether anyone had emerged from the rubble.
“We hope and we think that some people who stayed in the shelter under the theater could survive,” Petro Andrushchenko, an official with the mayor’s office, told The Associated Press. He said the building had a relatively modern basement bomb shelter designed to withstand airstrikes.
Other officials had said earlier that some people had gotten out. Ukraine’s ombudswoman, Ludmyla Denisova, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelter had held up.
Satellite imagery on Monday from Maxar Technologies showed huge white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the theater spelling out “CHILDREN” in Russian — “DETI” — to alert warplanes to those inside.
Across the city, snow flurries fell around the skeletons of burned, windowless and shrapnel-scarred apartment buildings as smoke rose above the skyline.
“We are trying to survive somehow,” said one Mariupol resident, who gave only her first name, Elena. “My child is hungry. I don’t know what to give him to eat.”
She had been trying to call her mother, who was in a town 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. “I can’t tell her I am alive, you understand. There is no connection, just nothing,” she said.
Cars, some with the “Z” symbol of the Russian invasion force in their windows, drove past stacks of ammunition boxes and artillery shells in a neighborhood controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
Russia’s military denied bombing the theater or anyplace else in Mariupol on Wednesday.
The strike against the theater was part of a furious bombardment of civilian sites in multiple cities over the past few days.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, at least 53 people had been brought to morgues over the past 24 hours, killed amid heavy Russian air attacks and ground fire, the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus, told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.
Ukraine’s emergency services said a mother, father and three of their children, including 3-year-old twins, were killed when a Chernihiv hostel was shelled. Civilians were hiding in basements and shelters across the embattled city of 280,000,
“The city has never known such nightmarish, colossal losses and destruction,” Chaus said.
Ukrainian officials said 10 people were also killed Wednesday while waiting in a bread line in Chernihiv. An American man was among them, his sister said on Facebook.
At least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community center before dawn in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, according to Mayor Veniamin Sitov. The region has seen heavy bombardment in a bid by stalled Russian forces to advance.
In eastern Ukraine, a municipal pool complex where pregnant women and women with children were taking shelter was also hit Wednesday, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration. There was no word on casualties in that strike.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country in a video address to German lawmakers, saying thousands of people have been killed, including 108 children. He also referred to the dire situation in Mariupol, saying: “Everything is a target for them.”
The address began with a delay because of a technical problem caused by an attack close to where Zelenskyy was speaking, Bundestag deputy speaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt said.
Zelenskyy’s office said Russian airstrikes hit the Kalynivka and Brovary suburbs of the capital, Kyiv. Emergency authorities in Kyiv said a fire broke out in a 16-story apartment building hit by remnants of a downed Russian rocket, and one person was killed.
The U.N. Security Council planned to meet Thursday on the crisis.
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven leading economies accused Putin of conducting an “unprovoked and shameful war,” and called on Russia to comply with the International Court of Justice’s order to stop its attack and withdraw its forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin went on television Wednesday to excoriate Russians who don’t back him.
Russians “will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths,” said Putin, using language reminiscent of the Stalinist era. “I am convinced that such a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country.”
He said the West is using a “fifth column” of traitorous Russians to create civil unrest. “And there is only one goal, I have already spoken about it — the destruction of Russia,” he said.
The speech appeared to be a warning that his authoritarian rule, which had already grown tighter since the invasion began on Feb. 24, could become even more repressive.
In a sign of that, Russian law enforcement announced the first known criminal cases under a new law that allows for 15-year prison terms for posting what is deemed to be “false information” about the war. Among those charged was Veronika Belotserkovskaya, a Russian-language cookbook author and blogger living abroad.
One day after U.S. President Joe Biden called Putin a “war criminal,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said American officials were evaluating and documenting potential war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Blinken said the intentional targeting of civilians would amount to a war crime and that there will be “massive consequences” for any such crimes that are confirmed.
Both Ukraine and Russia this week reported some progress in negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that some negotiators were breaking into working groups, “but there should be contacts today.”
Talks were held by video Wednesday. An official in Zelenskyy’s office told the AP that the main subject under discussion was whether Russian troops would remain in separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after the war and where the borders would be.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, said Ukraine was insisting on the inclusion of one or more Western nuclear powers in the negotiations and on legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine.
In exchange, the official said, Ukraine was ready to discuss a neutral military status.
Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.
The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the U.N. estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau, in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
Relaxed Byron Buxton tinkers with diet to help stay on field for Twins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The smile seems as if it’s permanently affixed to Byron Buxton’s face. Perhaps the Twins’ star center fielder is the happiest man in camp.
And it’s no secret why.
After the Twins tried and failed to reach a contract extension with Buxton last July ahead of the trade deadline, rumors swirled. All the uncertainty about his future is now gone after Buxton agreed to a seven-year, $100-million pact to keep him in Minnesota, as he had pledged all along was his desire.
Now he has the stability he was looking for. There are no more worries about being shipped away mid-season, forced to uproot his wife and two young sons from a place they’ve become accustomed to.
“It’s definitely not stressful. I know I’m coming here for seven years. I know I’m going to be in Minnesota for seven years,” Buxton said. “For me, it’s getting a ring. I’ve got seven years to try to bring as many as I can. So I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. That’s my only mindset right now. That’s my biggest goal. That’s my biggest goal.”
And to do that, the 28-year-old must remain on the field.
Buxton starred when he played last season, pairing Gold Glove-caliber defense with a stellar offensive year. He finished the season hitting .306 with a 1.005 OPS, 19 home runs and 23 doubles in the 61 games he played.
Though he played in just over a third of the Twins’ 162 games last season, he was second on the team in wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference, finishing the season with a 4.5 bWAR, behind Jorge Polanco, who played in 91 more games than him.
Heading into the offseason, Buxton talked about his desire to work with a nutritionist in an effort to try to keep inflammation down to help prevent injuries.
He followed through on that plan.
“It’s not bad,” he said of his new diet. “Still eat chicken. Certain types of steak. It’s just more selective stuff. Certain types of eggs. Just little stuff to make sure that inflammation and soreness from working out or soreness from just playing over and over, that stays down and manageable.”
Buxton’s injury history since debuting in 2015 has been well documented. He has played in more than 100 games at the major-league level in just one season — 140 games in 2017. Last season, Buxton suffered a hip strain that forced him to miss six weeks. Three days after returning, he was hit on the hand with a pitch. A boxer’s fracture in his left hand cost him another two months, halting the best season of his career.
He’s anxious now to see how his dietary changes could help.
“As far as my body goes, this is probably the best I’ve felt — not physically, but mentally as far as preparing myself on the nutritional side of things,” Buxton said. “… It’s all about putting the right foods in my body to keep inflammation down, keep soreness down, little things like that to prevent injuries.”
A noted Skittles fiend, the Twins’ speediest player has still managed to keep the candies in his diet — just in moderation.
“Fun-sized packs. (My nutritionist) put them in my diet,” Buxton said. “Can’t have the big ones. But I take what I can. Skittles and fruit snacks. That’s what I’ve got.”
And the Twins? Well, they’ve got a star center fielder. Seven more years of him.
“It’s actually the kind of decision that kind of uplifts everyone else in that room, not just because he’s an incredible player and a good teammate and all that, but he wants to be here,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s a good feeling when everyone else in that room looks there and goes, ‘This is our guy. We know what he can do. And he wants to be here.’ ”
