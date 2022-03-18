Connect with us

Entertainment

Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies 1
Kanye West is being forced to stay silent — at least for the next 24 hours. The 44-year-old Donda rapper has been suspended from Instagram over his non-stop verbal tirades against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and anyone who comments on the drama.

