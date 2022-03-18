Entertainment
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
Kanye West is being forced to stay silent — at least for the next 24 hours. The 44-year-old Donda rapper has been suspended from Instagram over his non-stop verbal tirades against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and anyone who comments on the drama.
Robbie Williams ‘hopes to finally break America’ with Better Man biopic
Robbie Williams has never managed to match the success Stateside that he’s enjoyed in his native UK, but it’s said his upcoming big-budget film Better Man – which is being directed by The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey – could be his ticket to superstardom in the US.
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Sandra Bullock stars opposite Tatum in the new movie The Lost City, which focuses on an author who gets kidnapped, and in one scene she has to help the 41-year-old actor – whose character is a romance novel cover model – peel leeches off his body.
‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Review, part 2: An Overload of Trauma
The thematic throughline of this season of Euphoria seems mostly invested in what it means to be a “good person”. For the first half of the season, many of Euphoria’s characters are consumed by an internalized fear of failing to be “good” — with wrongdoings ranging from betrayal to addiction to abuse. The second half considers what happens when these internal perceptions are confirmed by the world around you, when harmed and disappointed loved ones acknowledge that they, too, see you as rotten at the core, and what it means to pick up the pieces once you are deemed the
