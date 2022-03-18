News
Live updates: Baltic countries expel Russian embassy staff
By The Associated Press
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Three Baltic countries have ordered the expulsion of Russian embassy staff members in a coordinated action taken in solidarity with Ukraine.
Lithuania’s foreign ministry said on Friday that four Russian embassy staff are no longer welcome in the country, while in neighboring Latvia, three Russian staff were declared persona non grata.
Russia’s ambassador to Lithuania, Aleksei Isakov, was informed that their activities were incompatible with the status of a diplomat, according to the official statement of the Lithuanian foreign ministry.
“Lithuania has made such a decision in solidarity with Ukraine, which is experiencing unprecedented Russian military aggression” the statement reads.
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that the expulsion of the embassy staff was a coordinated action of the Baltic States, which include former Soviet republics Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Estonia also announced on Friday that it was ordering three staff of the Russian Embassy in the capital Tallinn to leave the country.
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
— Rescuers search for survivors at Mariupol theater hit by Russian airstrike; casualties unclear
— World leaders called anew for an investigation of Russia’s repeat attacks on civilian targets
— Russian media reported that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner was extended until May 19
— An American man was among many killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
— Go to for more coverage
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS TODAY:
BUCHAREST, Romania — A 35-year-old Romanian soldier died in an accident Friday during a tank driving exercise at the country’s western Smardan military facility, Romania’s ministry of defense said.
“The soldier coordinated maneuvers in order to start moving a tank,” the ministry’s statement reads, “at which point he was caught between the moving tank.”
Emergency services were called to the scene but the soldier, who was married and had been employed by the Romanian military since 2008, died of his injuries.
Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent condolences to the deceased soldier’s family, writing online that “a routine training activity turned into a tragedy” and that a “young man lost his life in the line of duty.”
The Smardan military base in Galati County has been used for NATO training exercises as recently as March 8, after the alliance bolstered forces in response to Russian aggression in neighboring Ukraine.
County police are conducting on-the-spot investigations and military prosecutors have been informed about the fatal accident.
___
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria says it has declared 10 Russian diplomats “persona non grata” and demanded their expulsion.
In a statement on Friday, Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said that Bulgaria’s prime minister Kiril Petkov had been consulted on the expulsions.
An official note was handed to Russia’s ambassador in the capital Sofia requiring that the diplomats leave Bulgaria within 72 hours over their alleged involvement in “activities incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the statement said.
European Union and NATO member Bulgaria, which was one of Moscow’s closest allies in the Soviet bloc, has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has expelled 10 other Russian diplomats suspected of espionage since October 2019.
___
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says that Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping and humanitarian mission on Ukraine’s territory at next week’s extraordinary NATO summit.
Morawiecki stressed Friday that Poland had already made the proposal during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Wednesday. Denmark has expressed readiness to join such a mission.
The idea for a NATO or wider international peacekeeping mission under military protection was launched by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday by the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia.
Kaczynski, who is Poland’s ruling party leader and the country’s key politician, stressed in Kyiv that the mission would be in line with international law and would not constitute any form of hostile action.
NATO leaders have been opposed to the alliance’s presence in Ukraine over concerns it could escalate the conflict.
Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov said Wednesday that “if it comes to that, Denmark is ready to contribute. We have decades of experience in this field of work, and I definitely think that Denmark can contribute to this and make a difference.”
President Joe Biden is to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday that will focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and European security.
___
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Friday that NATO’s entire defense of its eastern flank “must be rewritten strategically,” and that few had thought Russia “had aggressive intentions at the level we see now.”
Landsbergis said that NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg had already announced a review of the military alliance’s security strategy in the east in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Lithuania, a Baltic nation which is a member of NATO, shares land borders with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, and with Belarus, a Moscow ally.
Landsbergis said that Russia “has proven that it is a country willing to cross all borders.” He added that before the invasion, “many of us were sure that deterrence was enough.”
___
BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has indicated that her country should consider imposing an oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
In a security policy speech Friday, she said it was important to take a stance and not remain silent due to economic or energy dependency.
“Even if it’s difficult, including on questions now with regard to oil or other embargoes,” said Baerbock.
Germany receives about a third of its oil from Russia and half of its coal and natural gas.
Baerbock also warned against China’s growing influence over energy infrastructure in Africa and Asia, saying Germany will soon propose a new strategy on dealing with Beijing.
___
BERLIN — A spokesman for Olaf Scholz says the German chancellor spoke Friday by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him to agree to an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine.
During the hour-long call, Scholz also called for an improvement to the humanitarian situation and progress in efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
___
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wants an extra allocation of 3.5 billion kroner ($400 million) for 2022 to strengthen NATO member Norway’s Armed Forces and civil preparedness.
Gahr Støre told Norway’s parliament that the money will be used to “strengthen our ability to prevent, deter and deal with digital attacks.”
“These are necessary measures because we are facing a more unpredictable and aggressive Russian regime,” Gahr Støre said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has raised the alert of his nuclear weapons forces. It contributes to more uncertainty in an already tense situation.”
He said Norway “is NATO’s eyes in the north.”
In a speech to the Scandinavian country’s parliament about Ukraine, Gahr Støre said Norway was gearing up “to handle an extraordinary situation with up to 100,000 refugees.”
“We do not know how long the war will last, or how many will come here. But in any case, it will put us to a historical test,” he said.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Friday on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported.
The plant had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said.
The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, Ukrainian air force’s western command said on Facebook.
___
NEW DELHI — An Indian official says the state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases.
The official said India will be looking to purchase more oil from Russia despite calls not to from the U.S. and other countries due to the invasion of Ukraine. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with a reporter, said India has no such sanctions.
Imports make up nearly 85% of India’s oil needs. Its demand is projected to jump 8.2% this year to 5.15 million barrels per day as the economy recovers from the devastation caused by the pandemic.
__
Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed to this report.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was thankful to U.S. President Joe Biden for the additional military aid but said he would not say specifically what the new package included because he didn’t want to tip off Russia.
“This is our defense,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. “When the enemy doesn’t know what to expect from us. As they didn’t know what awaited them after Feb. 24,” the day Russia invaded. “They didn’t know what we had for defense or how we prepared to meet the blow.”
Zelenskyy said Russia expected to find Ukraine much as it did in 2014, when it seized Crimea without a fight and backed separatists as they took control of the eastern Donbas region. But Ukraine is now a different country, with much stronger defenses, he said.
He said it also was not the time to reveal Ukraine’s tactics in the ongoing negotiations with Russia. “Working more in silence than on television, radio or on Facebook,” Zelenskyy said. “I consider it the right way.”
___
UNITED NATIONS — Russia’s U.N. ambassador says he is not asking for a vote Friday on its resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has been sharply criticized by Western countries for making no mention of Russia’s responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbor.
Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that Russia decided at this stage not to seek a vote because of pressure from the United States and Albania on U.N. members to oppose it, but he stressed that Moscow is not withdrawing the resolution.
Nebenzia said Russia plans to go ahead with a council meeting Friday to discuss again its allegations of U.S. “biological laboratories” in Ukraine, claiming new documents. His initial charge was made without any evidence and repeatedly denied by U.S. and Ukrainian officials.
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded to Nebenzia’s announcement by saying “their farcical humanitarian resolution … was doomed to fail.”
“We know if Russia really cared about humanitarian crises, the one that it created, it could simply stop its attacks on the people of Ukraine,” she said. “But instead, they want to call for another Security Council meeting to use this council as a venue for its disinformation and for promoting its propaganda.”
At last Friday’s council meeting on Russia’s initial allegations of U.S. “biological activities,” Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of using the Security Council for “lying and spreading disinformation” as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.
___
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. health chief decried the devastating consequences of war on the Ukrainian people who are facing severe disruption to services and medication and stressed that “the life-saving medicine we need right now is peace.”
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities with 12 people killed and 34 injured.
In a virtual briefing, Tedros said “the disruption to services and supplies is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the leading causes of mortality in Ukraine.”
The WHO chief said displacement and overcrowding caused by people fleeing fighting are likely to increase the risks of diseases such as COVID-19, measles, pneumonia and polio.
In addition, more than 35,000 mental health patients in Ukrainian psychiatric hospitals and long-term care facilities face severe shortages of medicine, food, health and blankets, he said.
So far, WHO has sent about 100 metric tons (110 tons) of medical supplies — enough for 4,500 trauma patients and 450,000 primary health care patients for a month — to Ukraine along with other equipment. Tedros said the agency is preparing a further 108 metric tons (119 tons) for delivery.
Tedros urged donors to support the immense and escalating humanitarian needs in Ukraine and fully fund the U.N.’s $1.1 billion humanitarian appeal.
Love Is the Law: A short history of the Suburbs’ 45 years as the Twin Cities’ favorite party band
During their initial decade-long run, Minneapolis rock band the Suburbs earned a reputation.
“I saw someone describe them as ‘the ultimate party band,’ ” said John Munson, the St. Paul bassist and member of Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic. “That’s selling them short. If you were having a party and they were playing the party, it was the most rocking party you’d ever seen.”
On March 26, the Suburbs will bring that party to St. Paul’s Palace Theatre for the first time with support from Run Westy Run. The show celebrates the release of the band’s seventh album, “Poets Party.” It’s the third record from the Suburbs since vocalist/keyboardist Chan Poling and drummer Hugo Klaers relaunched the group in 2013 as a nine-piece.
“I think we were unique and still are unique,” Poling said. “The thing I figured out early on is that if you’re having fun, then the people in the audience are having fun. We’ve always been into enjoying ourselves.”
INTRODUCING ART ROCK TO THE LOCAL PUNK SCENE
Born in Evanston, Ill., in 1957, Poling and his family moved to Minnesota in 1961.
“I started writing music when I was 14 and started my first rock group when I was 15,” Poling said. “We were a little bit more modern and avant garde. We played the Walker and those kind of places.”
After graduating from the Blake School, Poling and his friend guitarist Blaine John (“Beej”) Chaney moved to California to attend art school in 1974. While there, the pair were enamored with the emerging Los Angeles punk scene and when they returned to Minneapolis, they were ready to start a new band.
Poling turned to childhood friend Chris Osgood, then a member of the Twin Cities’ first punk band, the Suicide Commandos. Osgood introduced Poling to the musicians who would become the rest of the Suburbs lineup: Klaers, guitarist Bruce Allen and bassist Michael Halliday.
“After being away for two years, the bug to perform was too big. I showed Chris these songs. I told him this is the kind of stuff I’m writing. I’m really into what’s happening in London and New York and Los Angeles. All the weirdos and punk bands, and the art rock scene was really turning into a watershed moment in music. I was writing in that kind of style and I still do, really,” Poling said.
Taking musical and visual cues from the eclectic British glam rock band Roxy Music and David Bowie, the Suburbs quickly established themselves as a one-of-a-kind group in the Twin Cities.
Munson’s bandmate Dan Wilson — who has won Grammys for his work with the Dixie Chicks and Adele — discovered the Suburbs as a teenager in St. Louis Park. One of his friends bought the Suburbs’ 1980 debut album “In Combo.”
“We traded it back and forth,” Wilson said. “I fell in love with the band through that record. When I got old enough to sneak in, I saw them at (Jay’s) Longhorn (Bar). It was such a sweaty, crazy scene. I loved the energy of the music. And I loved the contrast of Chan, this dapper and suave master of ceremonies, and his partner Beej, who looked like he might explode at any moment. It was amazing.”
In the fall of 1978, Bob Mould moved from rural New York to St. Paul to study at Macalester College. He saw the Suicide Commandos his first weekend in town and the Suburbs soon after.
“I thought they were great, right off the bat,” Mould said. “I was this kid from a small city seeing this crazy band in the basement of a steak house. You can’t beat that.”
‘NEW WAVE WACKINESS, DEEP EMOTION AND A GREAT BEAT’
In 1978, the Suburbs recorded a self-titled EP that became the first release from the new Twin/Tone label, which would later be home to the Replacements, Soul Asylum, Babes in Toyland and the Jayhawks.
A single, “World War III,” followed in 1979 and at the beginning of 1980, the Suburbs released their debut full-length, “In Combo.” In 1981, the band issued the double album “Credit in Heaven” and watched the single “Music for Boys” hit the national dance charts.
“ ‘Music for Boys’ is so silly, but at the same time nostalgic and funny,” Wilson said. “It’s a really unique combination of quirky new wave wackiness, deep emotion and a great beat. That’s the thing they had. They had hilarious punk songs like ‘Cows’ but at the same time, they had these beautiful, super sad songs, too, like ‘Eyesight’ and ‘Spring Came.’ That depth of emotion paired with wildness and humor was really unusual.”
All the while, the band’s buzzy live shows got them into bigger and bigger venues and, later, into clubs across the Midwest.
“I loved all the bands, but the Suburbs were the first of the bands that would play New York City,” Mould said. “I remember thinking, ‘Oooh, they’re going to be big.’
“Once we started Husker Du, they would ask us to play with them.” Mould said. “They were really nice to us very early on. And they had a really great way of connecting with the audience that really drew people in.”
Munson called the Suburbs an important influence. “We all wanted to be them,” he said. “We especially wanted to be them when we saw them live, but the records supported that feeling. They were the first band from my hometown that I responded to in that way.”
SIGNING WITH THE MAJORS
By 1982, the Suburbs were regularly selling out multiple nights at First Avenue and beyond, while opening for national acts like the B-52s and Iggy Pop. Their 1982 EP “Dream Hog” spun off another dance hit, “Waiting,” and earned the attention of the Polygram subsidiary Mercury Records. The label obtained the rights to the band’s back catalog and reissued “Dream Hog” nationally. The Suburbs’ first major-label album, “Love Is the Law,” followed in 1983.
Poling said he realized the Suburbs were getting big when he didn’t have to work at a restaurant anymore. “Pretty soon, we were paying our bills and that was awesome. We got signed pretty early to Twin/Tone and got signed just as quickly to Polygram. For a guy in his early 20s, the advances you’d get … (well), it’s ridiculous to have that much money.”
The single “Love Is the Law” found massive success locally, but Mercury struggled to break the band elsewhere.
“It was really frustrating to me,” Poling said. “ ‘Love Is the Law’ was No. 1 in Minneapolis for three months. In Cleveland, it wasn’t even on the chart. I felt like, ‘What the f— is going on?’ ”
The Suburbs went on to sign a new deal with A&M, which released a self-titled album in 1986. It, too, failed to find a national audience.
Poling stressed that being in the band was still fun, but he found himself with a new challenge.
“We were at a different level,” Poling said. “I thought it was our responsibility to, you know, move units. I realized I have to get a hit, not just draw people to clubs, and now I’m competing with Top 40 radio. And when you think you have to write a hit, that’s just a bummer. The competitive aspect of it was a drag.”
The Suburbs called it a day in 1987.
“With major labels, like any business, if you’re not hitting the numbers, it’s time to find something else to do. It became untenable to play without label support. It wasn’t the way the game worked back then.”
A CASUAL REUNION
In 1992, Twin/Tone released “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Suburbs Have Left the Building,” a compilation of the band’s most popular songs. The following year, the band reunited to play First Avenue, and continued to perform occasional shows for nostalgic audiences.
In late 2009, guitarist Bruce Allen — who also created the group’s iconic logo — died and, soon after, bassist Michael Halliday retired due to his struggle with arthritis. The band continued to perform occasionally, with new members Steve Brantseg (guitar) and Steve Price (bass).
In 2015, Poling started the jazz trio the New Standards with Munson — with whom he bonded over a mutual love of golf — and Steve Roehm. Wilson produced the group’s early albums. (Wilson said the fan in him wanted to chat about Poling’s days in the Suburbs: “It’s funny, because I was in the New Standards bubble, it was illegal to me to ask questions about the Suburbs. It was some weird protocol I kept.”)
Munson said getting to know, and play music with, Poling was a delight.
“He checks so many of the boxes you want in a working partner in a creative pursuit,” Munson said. “He’s a bottomless well of ideas, but he’s not at all precious about them. He’s never seeking approval. If something doesn’t work, he sets it down and moves on to the next thing. His flexible mind is the best and it makes making things with him really, really fun.”
In 2005, Poling married Eleanor Mondale, daughter of former Vice President Walter Mondale. Her 2011 death from brain cancer, in part, inspired the new version of the Suburbs.
“The Suburbs were over at that point, but my wife kept telling me people love ‘Love Is the Law’ and ‘Rattle My Bones’ and I should get out there and play them.”
MAKING SUBURBS RECORDS AGAIN
Poling said he always thought he had another rock record in him. “I kept a small folder of ideas and I wanted to do another rock album, but I didn’t know what band it would be. Then I realized I had the best band around, so why not just go ahead and do it with the Suburbs.”
In 2013, Poling, Klaers and Chaney — along with Brantseg, Price and longtime saxophonist Max Ray — assembled a new version of the Suburbs, adding guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker, baritone saxophonist Rochelle Becker, keyboardist Stephen Kung and vocalist Janey Winterbauer. That year they released “Si Sauvage,” the first new Suburbs album in nearly 30 years. (Chaney retired from the group soon after.)
The Suburbs went on to release “Hey Muse” in 2017 and “Poets Party” last year.
Winterbauer — who is 45, or as she puts it “I’m the same age as the band” — grew up listening to the Suburbs. “My dad had ‘Credit in Heaven.’ The Suburbs were kind of on in the background for my entire childhood.”
She had gotten to know Poling through the New Standards and he asked her to sing backing vocals on “Si Sauvage.” She made her first live appearance with the group at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2013.
“It was a really fun experience,” Winterbauer said. “I continued to be asked to play with them and eventually I was asked to join the band. We’ve made three albums, gone on a couple of tours and become a big, happy, nine-piece family.
“Chan is genuine, honest, forthright, but never blunt. He’s the kindest man you could possibly know. He’s always there to listen and he’s very respectful of everyone’s opinions when it comes to making music. I really do feel protected and respected any time I’m working with him. He’s a wonderful guy.”
Poling called making “Si Sauvage” a blast. “It’s got some excellent songs if I do say so myself. So we kept going. Every couple of years we get together and start knocking around new ideas.”
Munson said the Suburbs still impress him.
“What’s astonishing to me now is that — as much as I loved them growing up — I think the band is better than it’s ever been. Chan’s got the band that can make his vision come true. It still sounds like the Suburbs. It’s exciting in a new way.”
Poling, who now lives in St. Paul’s Crocus Hill neighborhood with his wife, Patty Radford Henderson, said he thinks “Poets Party” is one of the band’s best albums yet.
“I do this for the joy of playing,” he said. “I can stick close to home and play when we want. It’s a feel-good operation.”
The Suburbs at the Palace
- When: 7:30 p.m. March 26
- Where: Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul
- Tickets: $45-$30, via first-avenue.com
