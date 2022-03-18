News
Live updates: Macron asks Putin to lift siege of Mariupol
By The Associated Press
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to lift the siege of Mariupol, allow humanitarian access and order an immediate cease-fire, Macron’s office said.
Macron spoke with the Russian leader on the phone for 70 minutes. Earlier in the day, Putin had a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also pressed for an immediate cease-fire.
Macron, who has spoken numerous times with Putin, revisited complaints over repeated attacks on civilians and Russia’s failure to respect human rights in Ukraine, the presidential Elysee Palace said.
It said that Putin, in turn, laid the blame for the war on Ukraine.
Macron, who is campaigning to renew his mandate in April elections, said during a town hall-style meeting shortly before the call that he talks to Putin because he believes there is a way toward peace, between the Ukrainian resistance, tough Western sanctions and diplomatic pressure. “We must do everything to find it,” he said.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
— Russia has attacked the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, a crossroads for people fleeing the war and for others entering to deliver aid or fight.
— President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge patriotic rally in Moscow and praised the Russian military
— President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke as the White House looks to deter Beijing from providing assistance to Russia.
— Rescuers search for survivors at a Mariupol theater hit by Russian airstrike; 130 rescued, hundreds still missing
— An estimated 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country
— Go to for more coverage
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS TODAY:
KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian officer in charge of defending the region around the country’s capital says his forces are well positioned to defend the city.
Maj. Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk said in an interview with The Associated Press that “the enemy is halted,” adding that “we are improving this system of defensive lines” to make Kyiv “inapproachable for the enemy.”
Despite three weeks of Russian bombardment, Ukraine has kept up a stiff defense of its cities. Fighting continued in Kyiv’s suburbs, depriving thousands of heat and clean water.
“From time to time, the enemy tests our defenses,” said Pavlyuk, a battle-hardened officer who earned his rank by leading Ukrainian troops in the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that erupted in 2014. “But our boys are strong in their positions and also play an active role in preventing the enemy to fulfill their plans.”
Pavlyuk, who has been put in charge of Kyiv’s defenses earlier this week, said that the Russians are using the same tactics as they used in the east to target civilian structures to try to break Ukraine’s resistance.
“That’s why now that war has been transformed into killing civilians, destroying civilian infrastructure, to frighten our people to the maximum,” he said. “But we will never give up. We will fight until the end. To the last breath and to the last bullet.”
UNITED NATIONS — Six Western nations have accused Russia of using the U.N. Security Council to launder disinformation, spread propaganda, and justify its unprovoked attack on Ukraine. And the U.S. is again warning that Moscow’s claim that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine “is really a potential false flag effort in action.”
Friday’s council meeting was supposed to be for a vote on Russia’s draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine which has been widely criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor. Russia instead raised allegations again of U.S. involvement in biological warfare activities, which have been repeatedly denied by both the United States and Ukraine.
The six Western nations — U.S., U.K., France, Albania, Ireland and Norway — delivered a joint statement just before the council session, saying: “This meeting and these lies are designed for one purpose, to deflect responsibility for Russia’s war of choice and the humanitarian catastrophe it has caused.”
They stressed that Russia has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law and has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons — not Ukraine.
“There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories — not near Russia’s border, not anywhere,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
Reiterating the Biden administration’s serious concern of a potential false flag effort, the U.S. envoy said, “We continue to believe it is possible that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people.”
MOSCOW — The head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukrainian officials says the parties have come closer to an agreement on a neutral status for Ukraine.
Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian negotiators in several rounds of talks with Ukraine, including this week, said Friday that the sides have narrowed their differences on the issue of Ukraine dropping its bid to join NATO and adopting a neutral status.
“The issue of neutral status and no NATO membership for Ukraine is one of the key issues in talks, and that is the issue where the parties have made their positions maximally close,” Medinsky said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.
He added that the sides are now “half-way” on issues regarding the demilitarization of Ukraine. Medinsky noted that while Kyiv insists that Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine’s east must be brought back into the fold, Russia believes that people of the regions must be allowed to determine their fate themselves.
Medinsky noted that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible after the negotiators finalize a draft treaty to end the hostilities and it receives a preliminary approval by the countries’ governments.
Medinsky also bristled at a recent statement by Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy, who called for disrupting railway links to supply Russian troops in Ukraine, saying it could undermine the talks.
LVIV, Ukraine — The president of Belarus, who has allowed Russia to use his country’s territory to invade Ukraine, says he has no intention to host Russian nuclear weapons.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has beefed up military ties with Moscow after Western sanctions over his crackdown on protests after his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West rejected as rigged. He has
Lukashenko had previously offered to host Russian nuclear weapons, but in an interview with Japanese broadcaster TBS released by his office on Friday, he said he has no such plans.
“I’m not planning to deploy nuclear weapons here, produce nuclear weapons here, create and use nuclear weapons against anyone,” he said, dismissing the allegations of such plans as an “invention by the West.”
Lukashenko said that he had made an earlier statement about a possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus in response to the talk in the West about a possible redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland.
The Belarusian leader noted that the constitutional amendments approved in a vote last month that shed Belarus’ neutral status has no relation to nuclear weapons.
GENEVA — The U.N. migration agency estimates that nearly 6.5 million people have now been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million refugees who have already fled the country.
The estimates from the International Organization for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on a course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war – which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.
The findings come in a paper issued Friday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It cited the IOM figures as “a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine — calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16.”
WASHINGTON — There have been no indications that Russia is moving troops out of Syria to bolster its forces in Ukraine, or that any more than a few Syrian fighters have been recruited to join the war, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Friday.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters that he has seen little change in Russian military activities in Syria. And he added that the U.S. military still has and uses a deconfliction phone line with the Russians in Syria, in contrast to the mixed success the U.S. has had in maintaining such contact in connection with the Ukraine war.
“We can always contact them if we have a problem. They’ll always pick up the phone, and we feel that we respond in kind to them,” said McKenzie about the Russians, whose forces in Syria support the regime of President Bashar Assad. “That relationship has been very, very professional.”
McKenzie, who is retiring after three years at the head of U.S. Central Command, said he also has seen no indication that Russia is moving any troops or assets from Syria or central Asian countries such as Tajikistan, to Ukraine. And he said he also has seen no evidence that “the temperature is rising” between Russia and the U.S. in Syria as a result of the Ukraine war.
LONDON — Britain’s defense intelligence chief says Russia is shifting to a ”strategy of attrition” after failing to reach its goals in the invasion of Ukraine.
Chief of Defense Intelligence Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull says Russian forces have changed their approach after failing to take major Ukrainian cities during the three-week invasion.
He said Friday that the battle of attrition “will involve the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower. This will result in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and intensify the humanitarian crisis.”
Western officials say Russian forces have enough artillery ammunition to keep up the bombardments for weeks or even longer.
Despite the fact that there have been thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties, Russia denies targeting civilians during what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.
ROME — For the second time this week, Italy’s financial police have carried out measures to freeze luxurious assets of Russian magnates being sanctioned by the European Union for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The latest action on Friday involved the seaside villa, valued at some 105 million euros ($116 million) and located in the Sardinian town of Portisco, belonging to Alexei Mordaschov, a steel baron, the Italian government said.
Just a few days earlier, a sprawling real estate complex on Sardinia’s coast belonging to Petr Aven, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sequestered. A yacht moored off the Italian Riviera and belonging to Mordaschov was sequestered earlier this month by Italian authorities. That vessel is valued at 27 million euros ($30 million).
ATLANTA — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday played down recent comments by the head of Russia’s space agency that the United States would have to use broomsticks to fly to space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies.
“That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us,” Nelson told The Associated Press. “The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they’re professional. They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control.”
The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts, and many worry Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is due to leave the International Space Station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.
NASA has said Vande Hei’s homecoming plans remain unchanged.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke Friday for nearly two hours via a video call as the White House looks to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
China’s Foreign Ministry was the first to issue a readout of the conversation, deploring “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone’s interest,” without assigning any blame to Russia.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in a Twitter message called the U.S. position “overbearing.”
Ahead of the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing’s “rhetorical support” of Putin and an “absence of denunciation” of Russia’s invasion.
LVIV, Ukraine — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show the Russian strike on the Lviv airport Friday destroyed the repair hangar just to the west of the north end of its runway. Firetrucks stood parked amid the rubble.
A row of fighter jets near the hangar appeared intact, though an apparent impact crater sat right in front of them. Two other buildings nearby the hangar also appear to have taken direct hits in the strike, with debris littered around them.
The early morning attack on Lviv’s edge was the closest strike yet to the center of the city, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or fight. The war has swelled Lviv’s population by some 200,000.
BERLIN — Switzerland is adopting the latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia targeting luxury goods and banning rating agencies from working with Russian clients.
The Swiss government said Friday that it will echo the EU’s fourth package of sanctions imposed on Russia following its attack on Ukraine.
It said that “the ban on the export of luxury goods contained in the new sanctions affects only a small portion of Switzerland’s global exports of such goods.”
However, it said that “specific companies could be seriously affected,” without naming them.
Unlike the EU and the United States, Switzerland has not yet decided whether to remove Russia from its list of “most favored” trading partners.
MARIUPOL, Ukraine — Officials say 130 people have been rescued from the ruins of a theater that served as a shelter when it was blasted by a Russian airstrike Wednesday in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.
Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner, said Friday that 130 people had survived the theater bombing.
“As of now, we know that 130 people have been evacuated, but according to our data, there are still more than 1,300 people in these basements, in this bomb shelter,” Denisova told Ukrainian television. “We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them.”
ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister is offering to rebuild the maternity hospital in Mariupol that was bombed by Russian forces last week.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted Friday that “Greece is ready to rebuild the maternity hospital in Mariupol, the center of the Greek minority in Ukraine.”
Some 100,000 people of Greek origin were living in the besieged city before the Russian invasion.
Mitsotakis called Mariupol “a city dear to our hearts and symbol of the barbarity of the war.”
Associated Press journalists documented the attack and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward as medical workers shouted and children cried.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Finnish government has begun posting information in Russian about the invasion of Ukraine.
“We … want to provide Russian speakers with fact-based information from the authorities,” the Finnish government tweeted Friday.
The move comes in the face of a Russian propaganda and disinformation campaign that aims to strengthen domestic support for the invasion and undermine the resolve of Ukrainians.
The website of the Finnish government is available in Finnish and Swedish — the Nordic country’s two official languages — and in English.
President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge patriotic rally Friday at a Moscow stadium on the eighth anniversary of the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.
Putin, speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands of people waving Russian flags at the Luzhniki Stadium, praised the Russian military for its actions in Ukraine.
“Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other,” Putin said in a rare public appearance. “We have not had unity like this for a long time,” he added to cheers from the crowd.
Before Putin spoke, bands played patriotic Soviet songs about national identity and speakers praised Putin as fighting “Nazism” in Ukraine, a claim flatly rejected by leaders across the globe.
Some people, including presenters at the event, wore T-shirts or jackets with a “Z” — a symbol seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war.
ROME — Pope Francis has denounced the “perverse abuse of power” on display in Russia’s war in Ukraine. He is calling for aid to Ukrainians who he said had been attacked in their “identity, history and tradition” and were “defending their land.”
Francis’ comments, in a message Friday to a gathering of European Catholic representatives, marked some of his strongest yet in asserting Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state and to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.
It came just days after Francis told the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, that the concept of a “just war” was obsolete since wars are never justifiable and that pastors must preach peace, not politics.
WARSAW, Poland – Poland’s border agency says that the 2 million mark for the number of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland was reached Friday morning.
A European Union nation of some 38 million people, Poland has become the main destination for people fleeing war in neighboring, non-EU Ukraine, with which Poland shares almost 540 kilometers (335 miles) of border.
The first refugees came Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. They are chiefly women and children, because men aged 18-60 have been banned from leaving Ukraine to be available to fight in the country’s defense.
The United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, said Friday that more than 3.27 million people have fled Ukraine, a nation of some 44 million, since Russia’s attack.
GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency says it’s noticing a slowdown in the number of people fleeing Ukraine, though its estimate of internally displaced people from the fighting has soared in the wake of evacuations from embattled cities like Mariupol and Sumy.
Speaking by video conference from Poland, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said the number of refugee arrivals, “particularly here in Poland, has been falling in recent days.” Some of those fleeing the violence may have been “recuperating” in the western city of Lviv and “waiting to see whether they should cross the border or not.”
Saltmarsh said UNHCR’s latest estimate of people internally displaced in Ukraine was now above 2 million. He said it was not possible to estimate how many of those might travel abroad. UNHCR has previously projected that 4 million people, or more, could flee Ukraine.
In Poland, which has taken about two-thirds of the some 3.2 million refugees from Ukraine, those arriving in recent days appear “more traumatized” and “in shock,” Saltmarsh said, and often come without a plan for where to go.
More than 93,000 people fled Ukraine on Thursday, according to UNCHR, the lowest single-day figure since fighting began on Feb. 24. That was down from peaks of more than 200,000 daily on two consecutive days in early March.
Column: Ryan Poles’ calculated start to free agency shows the long timeline of the Chicago Bears rebuild
Asking general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus on Jan. 31 how long their contracts run was worthwhile considering where the Chicago Bears are on March 18 with an arduous rebuilding process underway.
The Bears over the previous decade have been one of the NFL’s bigger newsmakers at the opening of free agency. But other than trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers at the start of the new league year, they’ve been more under the radar as this cycle begins.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract that includes $26.35 million guaranteed. The Bears added guard/center Lucas Patrick at $8 million for two seasons and inside linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal with $2.5 million guaranteed and some upside. The Bears picked up two wide receivers Thursday. Byron Pringle was signed to a one-year, $4 milliondeal. He was a productive complementary player for the Kansas City Chiefs. They also added Equanimeous St. Brown, who was primarily a special teams player for the Green Bay Packers.
It should not come as a surprise the Bears have not been more aggressive with the check book. They were in the running to sign Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen but couldn’t finalize a deal. It’s believed they remain active seeking additions for the offensive line. Poles made it clear he wants to be shrewd when it comes to free agency, and that’s wise with a roster that isn’t a couple quick moves from being overhauled.
Poles said teams can discover value after the extravagant spending calms down by identifying motivated players looking for short-term deals with an opportunity to return to the negotiating table. That means the Bears will be active sorting through options for the next couple of weeks and after the draft, when veterans can be cut loose.
There’s a saying that life comes at you fast, and the churning of the Bears roster is going to move at the same rate. Consider when former GM Ryan Pace was entering his second season in 2016, the Bears had 15 players on the roster originally brought to the organization by the previous regime. It might be surprising if that many players from the Pace era remain in 2023.
The Bears had 32 players who became free agents Wednesday afternoon when the new league year began. The only player on that list to be re-signed is long snapper Patrick Scales, who joined the team in 2015. There are starting spots to fill all over the place and almost no depth in place with the departures of Mack, nose tackle Eddie Goldman and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who were released.
Of the 31 free agents (not counting Scales) and three others that were cast off, the Bears have lost:
- 12 players who made at least six starts.
- 72 starts by 11 offensive players, including 43 starts on the offensive line.
- Players who accounted for 10 of 16 receiving touchdowns.
- Nearly all production at wide receiver that wasn’t made by Darnell Mooney.
- 99% of snaps at tight end not taken by Cole Kmet.
- 87 starts by 14 defensive players.
- Players who accounted for five of the team’s eight interceptions.
- 59% of the snaps taken by defensive linemen.
- Players who accounted for 14 of the team’s 33 touchdowns. Only four teams had fewer touchdowns.
- One of the team’s two Pro Bowl players — punt returner Jakeem Grant.
- Eight of the top 10 players on special teams in terms of playing time, a list that does not include punter Pat O’Donnell, who left for the Green Bay Packers.
Coming off a 6-11 season with a talent-short team that entered 2021 as the second-oldest roster in the NFL, change isn’t just a good idea, it’s badly needed.
But this is a massive undertaking, not something the Bears would be able to patch together with a spending spree beginning Wednesday. Poles not only needs to create competition for starting roles, he needs to back fill those spots with depth. It’s possible some pending free agents could be re-signed, but any list of those returning will be short.
The Bears have only six draft picks — three in the first 147 picks — so it’s not as if Poles’ first draft class will be expected to transform the roster. A cautious approach in free agency so far has led to speculation he could be creating a situation in which the Bears receive multiple compensatory draft picks in 2023, when they have a pick in every round after regaining a sixth-rounder via the Mack deal to replace the one used to acquire Grant.
The Bears will be flush with salary-cap room after this season, something that stands to reason with only 19 players under contract through 2023. It’s a long play for Poles and Eberflus, and, that’s why it’s worth wondering how long their contracts run.
The league standard for most head coaches has become five years. That was the length of the deal Matt Nagy signed in 2018. Patience is going to be required, and this will be a significantly different Bears roster in two months.
It’s fair to think the moves so far say plenty about the timeline the GM and coach are operating with.
St. Louis weather: Rain, thunderstorms get the weekend started Friday
ST. LOUIS–A potent low-pressure system sweeps across the area Friday bringing rain, thunderstorms and a cool down to the St. Louis region.
Friday afternoon, we’ll see intervals of rain and thunderstroms, a few on the strong side, with 10-20 mph winds from the south-southeast and a high temperature of 62.
Friday night, there’s some more rain out there and we’ll see thunderstorms taper off, with a low of 39.
On Saturday the rain stops in the morning and clouds diminish later in the day. Expect a high temperature of 54 with a low of 38.
Sun moves in on Sunday with a high of 69 and a low of 49. Monday, the first day for spring break for many local St. Louis area school families, has partly cloudy skies in the forecast with rain and more thunderstorms developing Monday night and into Tuesday.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ first week of free agency
From a pair of bold signings on Tuesday to the blow of losing a reported deal with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on Thursday, the Ravens delivered an unusually interesting beginning to their free-agent shopping. Here are five things we learned:
The Ravens’ urgency matched the scale of their needs.
Ravens fans have learned to temper their dreams in March. When the NFL’s annual free-agent shopping blitz kicks off, their team is the guy in the corner, waiting and guarding his wallet. General manager Eric DeCosta has expressed his skepticism regarding the amount of prudent deals available at this time of year.
So when Monday, the first day of legalized free-agent flirting, passed without any breaking news from Owings Mills, seasoned observers were not surprised. Which made the team’s burst of activity on Tuesday and Wednesday all that much more of a sugar rush for eager fans. By the time reports emerged of a reunion with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (which fell through Thursday), they were swooning all over Twitter.
So why did the Ravens come out hotter than usual? Well, they had more problems to address. The modern NFL is built on passing and stopping the pass. The Ravens did not do well enough at either in 2021. They allowed 57 sacks, second most in the league, and ranked dead last in pass defense. They reached opposing quarterbacks too infrequently and intercepted too few passes. As DeCosta assessed his roster, he saw no big-play safety, no proven edge rusher and too few healthy bodies at offensive tackle. He could solve some of these problems with draft picks but not all of them. He could not afford to be complacent.
“Every single year is different,” DeCosta said Thursday. “Every single year presents different challenges.”
Though the Ravens acted boldly, they did not buy chaotically, as some teams flush with cap cash do. Each move addressed a specific deficiency from the last two seasons. Safety Marcus Williams came at a hefty price but will give the Ravens blanket coverage and playmaking skill they have lacked on the back end. Tackle Morgan Moses is an oak tree, not the most dynamic blocker in the league but one the Ravens can depend on to be available and perform ably. Smith, though he backed away from the Ravens’ offer, could have lined up outside or inside and harassed quarterbacks without help from exotic schemes. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who reached a three-year agreement Thursday, is a younger alternative to Brandon Williams who could provide more interior pressure if he remains on the field, something he struggled to do in his time away from Baltimore.
Even with three boxes checked, the Ravens have plenty to do in their quest to reclaim AFC supremacy. Their shopping list coming into the offseason was just that long. DeCosta knew they could not afford to wait this time around, and they did not.
Marcus Williams is a specific type of star the Ravens have not had for two years, or maybe much longer.
The Ravens starved for turnovers last year, a shortcoming DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh acknowledged in their season-closing news conferences. Their starting safeties, Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott, combined for just four interceptions and four forced fumbles over the last two seasons while their coverage on the back end was hardly airtight, especially in 2021.
The Ravens cut Earl Thomas III because his practice scuffle with Clark was the final straw in a fraying relationship with the rest of the team, but they never replaced his skill set. Thomas disappointed slightly as a playmaker in his one season in Baltimore but still earned excellent coverage grades. He could read an offense from center field. Before him, Eric Weddle was the secondary’s air traffic controller and still produced takeaways as his mobility diminished. Elliott is a bone rattler near the line of scrimmage and Clark a versatile, dependable presence, but neither was an obvious successor to the line that started with Rod Woodson and peaked with Ed Reed.
Enter Williams, the rare safety who dissuades quarterbacks from throwing his way and punishes them when they do. DeCosta had “coveted” him ever since he reviewed his college tape from Utah before the 2017 draft, knowing that only one or two playmaking safeties come around each year.
“The ball goes up in the air, he’s one of the best in the league at going to get the football,” said Ravens secondary coach Chris Hewitt.
DeCosta made an important point in explaining his excitement over the Williams signing: the five-year veteran is just 25 years old. Weddle was 31 when he played his first snap for the Ravens. Thomas was 30. This team has not had an elite center fielder in his prime since Reed more than a decade ago.
It’s easy to imagine Williams freeing up cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey to take more risks, allowing the Ravens to move Clark and Brandon Stephens all over the field. His impact will extend beyond his personal turnover count.
At his introductory news conference, Williams hesitated when asked to assess the importance of his position. “I’ll tell you,” Hewitt chimed in. “It means a lot.”
“I feel like I can intimidate the quarterback a little bit,” Williams allowed, music to the ears of Ravens fans who have yearned for the next Reed.
Mike Macdonald could have had all kinds of fun with a healthy Za’Darius Smith.
Smith’s decision to back away from the Ravens’ reported four-year, $35 million offer was a blow.
He would have instantly elevated one of the thinner position groups on the team. We call him an edge rusher, but the 6-foot-4, 272-pound outside linebacker can be just as effective lining up inside. In his one season running Michigan’s defense, Macdonald pulled tremendous production from a pair of complementary pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Imagine the ways he could have played Smith and second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh off one another, with another rusher in the mix on obvious passing downs.
There was some risk with Smith. He’ll be 30 at the start of the season and played just 37 snaps last year because of an ailing back. But he was one of the NFC’s best defenders in 2019 and 2020, combining for 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits while starting all 32 games. Anything close to that production — and the Ravens would have felt comfortable moderating his workload — would have made him a huge bargain at the reported price.
Smith looked at the lucrative deals signed by pass-rushing peers such as Chandler Jones and Von Miller and apparently decided he needed more.
As we said about Williams, the Ravens simply have not had a player like Smith the last few years. Don “Wink” Martindale had to blitz more than any defensive coordinator in the league to create pressure. Macdonald would probably prefer not to rush all-out, all the time. Smith would have given him the flexibility he desires.
The Ravens will go back to a leaner market, and if Smith is off the table, they won’t find another option with his upside. But we know what kind of player they’re looking for.
Morgan Moses might have been the niftiest signing of all.
We already touched on the sack numbers from last season. A revolving door at right tackle did the Ravens no favors as they struggled to protect franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Alejandro Villanueva looked uncomfortable there before Ronnie Stanley’s ankle injury pushed him back to the left side. Tyre Phillips wasn’t the answer. Patrick Mekari filled in admirably but is probably better suited as a super-utility lineman. The Ravens signed Ja’Wuan James as a possible starter for 2022, but he’s played just three games since 2018.
With Stanley’s health still a source of concern, the Ravens desperately needed stability at tackle, and there aren’t many offensive linemen more stable than the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, who has started 16 games each of the last seven seasons.
“He’s going to fill a void for us at that right tackle position,” offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said.
Moses, 31, prides himself on being available. “I want to be a guy that somebody can lean on,” he said. “No matter what’s going on, injuries or stuff like that, I want people to say, ‘Hey, Morgan Moses is going to show up on Sunday.’”
If Moses can continue doing so and deliver the mistake-free play that became his trademark in Washington and New York, he would be worth more than the $15 million the Ravens agreed to pay him over the next three years. His deal could prove similar to the Kevin Zeitler signing last season — a modest expense for peace of mind at a key spot.
If worst comes to worst and Stanley misses more time on the left side, Moses has also filled in there in the past. “Look man, sometimes you’ve just got to throw yourself in the water and know that you can swim,” the genial veteran said when asked about the possibility.
As much as they accomplished this week, the Ravens still need a rich draft class.
DeCosta signaled that the Ravens are not done signing free agents. “We’ve spent some money, but we still have some money,” he said. “I think you’ll see over the coming days that we’re not going to stand pat. If we have the ability to be flexible and find the right type of players, we’ll do that. We’re just at the beginning of the process.”
Even a cursory glance at the roster tells us the Ravens could use multiple edge rushers, a starting center, several defensive linemen, cornerback depth and a younger candidate for playing time at offensive tackle. Most of the free agents from last year’s team, including starters such as Calais Campbell and Bradley Bozeman, were still available as of Thursday. The picture will look different in a month than it does today.
That said, DeCosta reiterated his enthusiasm for this year’s draft. The Ravens have 10 picks, and he said he’d like a few more to take advantage of the quality depth available. Given the Ravens’ expenditures so far, it seems they’ll need at least two first-year contributors for their defensive front. They could grab an interior pass rusher such as Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt or consider re-pairing Ojabo, the Michigan pass rusher, with Macdonald. We can’t rule out a cornerback such as LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.
But a good first-round pick won’t be enough. The Ravens have too many holes to fill right away, especially on defense. DeCosta will need to be on point with his enthusiasm for the third- and fourth-round targets in this class.
