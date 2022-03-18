News
Live updates: Russia accused of using UN for propaganda
By The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS — Six Western nations have accused Russia of using the U.N. Security Council to launder disinformation, spread propaganda, and justify its unprovoked attack on Ukraine. And the U.S. is again warning that Moscow’s claim that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine “is really a potential false flag effort in action.”
Friday’s council meeting was supposed to be for a vote on Russia’s draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine which has been widely criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor. Russia instead raised allegations again of U.S. involvement in biological warfare activities, which have been repeatedly denied by both the United States and Ukraine.
The six Western nations — U.S., U.K., France, Albania, Ireland and Norway — delivered a joint statement just before the council session, saying: “This meeting and these lies are designed for one purpose, to deflect responsibility for Russia’s war of choice and the humanitarian catastrophe it has caused.”
They stressed that Russia has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law and has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons — not Ukraine.
“There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories — not near Russia’s border, not anywhere,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
Reiterating the Biden administration’s serious concern of a potential false flag effort, the U.S. envoy said, “We continue to believe it is possible that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people.”
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
— Russia has attacked the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, a crossroads for people fleeing the war and for others entering to deliver aid or fight.
— President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge patriotic rally in Moscow and praised the Russian military
— President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke as the White House looks to deter Beijing from providing assistance to Russia.
— Rescuers search for survivors at a Mariupol theater hit by Russian airstrike; 130 rescued, hundreds still missing
— An estimated 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS TODAY:
MOSCOW — The head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukrainian officials says the parties have come closer to an agreement on a neutral status for Ukraine.
Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian negotiators in several rounds of talks with Ukraine, including this week, said Friday that the sides have narrowed their differences on the issue of Ukraine dropping its bid to join NATO and adopting a neutral status.
“The issue of neutral status and no NATO membership for Ukraine is one of the key issues in talks, and that is the issue where the parties have made their positions maximally close,” Medinsky said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.
He added that the sides are now “half-way” on issues regarding the demilitarization of Ukraine. Medinsky noted that while Kyiv insists that Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine’s east must be brought back into the fold, Russia believes that people of the regions must be allowed to determine their fate themselves.
Medinsky noted that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible after the negotiators finalize a draft treaty to end the hostilities and it receives a preliminary approval by the countries’ governments.
Medinsky also bristled at a recent statement by Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy, who called for disrupting railway links to supply Russian troops in Ukraine, saying it could undermine the talks.
LVIV, Ukraine — The president of Belarus, who has allowed Russia to use his country’s territory to invade Ukraine, says he has no intention to host Russian nuclear weapons.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has beefed up military ties with Moscow after Western sanctions over his crackdown on protests after his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West rejected as rigged. He has
Lukashenko had previously offered to host Russian nuclear weapons, but in an interview with Japanese broadcaster TBS released by his office on Friday, he said he has no such plans.
“I’m not planning to deploy nuclear weapons here, produce nuclear weapons here, create and use nuclear weapons against anyone,” he said, dismissing the allegations of such plans as an “invention by the West.”
Lukashenko said that he had made an earlier statement about a possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus in response to the talk in the West about a possible redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland.
The Belarusian leader noted that the constitutional amendments approved in a vote last month that shed Belarus’ neutral status has no relation to nuclear weapons.
GENEVA — The U.N. migration agency estimates that nearly 6.5 million people have now been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million refugees who have already fled the country.
The estimates from the International Organization for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on a course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war – which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.
The findings come in a paper issued Friday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It cited the IOM figures as “a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine — calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16.”
WASHINGTON — There have been no indications that Russia is moving troops out of Syria to bolster its forces in Ukraine, or that any more than a few Syrian fighters have been recruited to join the war, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Friday.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters that he has seen little change in Russian military activities in Syria. And he added that the U.S. military still has and uses a deconfliction phone line with the Russians in Syria, in contrast to the mixed success the U.S. has had in maintaining such contact in connection with the Ukraine war.
“We can always contact them if we have a problem. They’ll always pick up the phone, and we feel that we respond in kind to them,” said McKenzie about the Russians, whose forces in Syria support the regime of President Bashar Assad. “That relationship has been very, very professional.”
McKenzie, who is retiring after three years at the head of U.S. Central Command, said he also has seen no indication that Russia is moving any troops or assets from Syria or central Asian countries such as Tajikistan, to Ukraine. And he said he also has seen no evidence that “the temperature is rising” between Russia and the U.S. in Syria as a result of the Ukraine war.
LONDON — Britain’s defense intelligence chief says Russia is shifting to a ”strategy of attrition” after failing to reach its goals in the invasion of Ukraine.
Chief of Defense Intelligence Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull says Russian forces have changed their approach after failing to take major Ukrainian cities during the three-week invasion.
He said Friday that the battle of attrition “will involve the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower. This will result in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and intensify the humanitarian crisis.”
Western officials say Russian forces have enough artillery ammunition to keep up the bombardments for weeks or even longer.
Despite the fact that there have been thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties, Russia denies targeting civilians during what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.
ROME — For the second time this week, Italy’s financial police have carried out measures to freeze luxurious assets of Russian magnates being sanctioned by the European Union for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The latest action on Friday involved the seaside villa, valued at some 105 million euros ($116 million) and located in the Sardinian town of Portisco, belonging to Alexei Mordaschov, a steel baron, the Italian government said.
Just a few days earlier, a sprawling real estate complex on Sardinia’s coast belonging to Petr Aven, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sequestered. A yacht moored off the Italian Riviera and belonging to Mordaschov was sequestered earlier this month by Italian authorities. That vessel is valued at 27 million euros ($30 million).
ATLANTA — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday played down recent comments by the head of Russia’s space agency that the United States would have to use broomsticks to fly to space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies.
“That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us,” Nelson told The Associated Press. “The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they’re professional. They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control.”
The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts, and many worry Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is due to leave the International Space Station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.
NASA has said Vande Hei’s homecoming plans remain unchanged.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke Friday for nearly two hours via a video call as the White House looks to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
China’s Foreign Ministry was the first to issue a readout of the conversation, deploring “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone’s interest,” without assigning any blame to Russia.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in a Twitter message called the U.S. position “overbearing.”
Ahead of the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing’s “rhetorical support” of Putin and an “absence of denunciation” of Russia’s invasion.
LVIV, Ukraine — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show the Russian strike on the Lviv airport Friday destroyed the repair hangar just to the west of the north end of its runway. Firetrucks stood parked amid the rubble.
A row of fighter jets near the hangar appeared intact, though an apparent impact crater sat right in front of them. Two other buildings nearby the hangar also appear to have taken direct hits in the strike, with debris littered around them.
The early morning attack on Lviv’s edge was the closest strike yet to the center of the city, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or fight. The war has swelled Lviv’s population by some 200,000.
BERLIN — Switzerland is adopting the latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia targeting luxury goods and banning rating agencies from working with Russian clients.
The Swiss government said Friday that it will echo the EU’s fourth package of sanctions imposed on Russia following its attack on Ukraine.
It said that “the ban on the export of luxury goods contained in the new sanctions affects only a small portion of Switzerland’s global exports of such goods.”
However, it said that “specific companies could be seriously affected,” without naming them.
Unlike the EU and the United States, Switzerland has not yet decided whether to remove Russia from its list of “most favored” trading partners.
MARIUPOL, Ukraine — Officials say 130 people have been rescued from the ruins of a theater that served as a shelter when it was blasted by a Russian airstrike Wednesday in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.
Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner, said Friday that 130 people had survived the theater bombing.
“As of now, we know that 130 people have been evacuated, but according to our data, there are still more than 1,300 people in these basements, in this bomb shelter,” Denisova told Ukrainian television. “We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them.”
ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister is offering to rebuild the maternity hospital in Mariupol that was bombed by Russian forces last week.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted Friday that “Greece is ready to rebuild the maternity hospital in Mariupol, the center of the Greek minority in Ukraine.”
Some 100,000 people of Greek origin were living in the besieged city before the Russian invasion.
Mitsotakis called Mariupol “a city dear to our hearts and symbol of the barbarity of the war.”
Associated Press journalists documented the attack and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward as medical workers shouted and children cried.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Finnish government has begun posting information in Russian about the invasion of Ukraine.
“We … want to provide Russian speakers with fact-based information from the authorities,” the Finnish government tweeted Friday.
The move comes in the face of a Russian propaganda and disinformation campaign that aims to strengthen domestic support for the invasion and undermine the resolve of Ukrainians.
The website of the Finnish government is available in Finnish and Swedish — the Nordic country’s two official languages — and in English.
President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge patriotic rally Friday at a Moscow stadium on the eighth anniversary of the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.
Putin, speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands of people waving Russian flags at the Luzhniki Stadium, praised the Russian military for its actions in Ukraine.
“Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other,” Putin said in a rare public appearance. “We have not had unity like this for a long time,” he added to cheers from the crowd.
Before Putin spoke, bands played patriotic Soviet songs about national identity and speakers praised Putin as fighting “Nazism” in Ukraine, a claim flatly rejected by leaders across the globe.
Some people, including presenters at the event, wore T-shirts or jackets with a “Z” — a symbol seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war.
ROME — Pope Francis has denounced the “perverse abuse of power” on display in Russia’s war in Ukraine. He is calling for aid to Ukrainians who he said had been attacked in their “identity, history and tradition” and were “defending their land.”
Francis’ comments, in a message Friday to a gathering of European Catholic representatives, marked some of his strongest yet in asserting Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state and to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.
It came just days after Francis told the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, that the concept of a “just war” was obsolete since wars are never justifiable and that pastors must preach peace, not politics.
WARSAW, Poland – Poland’s border agency says that the 2 million mark for the number of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland was reached Friday morning.
A European Union nation of some 38 million people, Poland has become the main destination for people fleeing war in neighboring, non-EU Ukraine, with which Poland shares almost 540 kilometers (335 miles) of border.
The first refugees came Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. They are chiefly women and children, because men aged 18-60 have been banned from leaving Ukraine to be available to fight in the country’s defense.
The United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, said Friday that more than 3.27 million people have fled Ukraine, a nation of some 44 million, since Russia’s attack.
GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency says it’s noticing a slowdown in the number of people fleeing Ukraine, though its estimate of internally displaced people from the fighting has soared in the wake of evacuations from embattled cities like Mariupol and Sumy.
Speaking by video conference from Poland, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said the number of refugee arrivals, “particularly here in Poland, has been falling in recent days.” Some of those fleeing the violence may have been “recuperating” in the western city of Lviv and “waiting to see whether they should cross the border or not.”
Saltmarsh said UNHCR’s latest estimate of people internally displaced in Ukraine was now above 2 million. He said it was not possible to estimate how many of those might travel abroad. UNHCR has previously projected that 4 million people, or more, could flee Ukraine.
In Poland, which has taken about two-thirds of the some 3.2 million refugees from Ukraine, those arriving in recent days appear “more traumatized” and “in shock,” Saltmarsh said, and often come without a plan for where to go.
More than 93,000 people fled Ukraine on Thursday, according to UNCHR, the lowest single-day figure since fighting began on Feb. 24. That was down from peaks of more than 200,000 daily on two consecutive days in early March.
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Three Baltic countries have ordered the expulsion of Russian embassy staff members in a coordinated action taken in solidarity with Ukraine.
Lithuania’s foreign ministry said on Friday that four Russian embassy staff are no longer welcome in the country, while in neighboring Latvia, three Russian staff were declared persona non grata.
Russia’s ambassador to Lithuania, Aleksei Isakov, was informed that their activities were incompatible with the status of a diplomat, according to the official statement of the Lithuanian foreign ministry.
“Lithuania has made such a decision in solidarity with Ukraine, which is experiencing unprecedented Russian military aggression” the statement reads.
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that the expulsion of the embassy staff was a coordinated action of the Baltic States, which include former Soviet republics Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Estonia also announced on Friday that it was ordering three staff of the Russian Embassy in the capital Tallinn to leave the country.
___
BUCHAREST, Romania — A 35-year-old Romanian soldier died in an accident Friday during a tank driving exercise at the country’s western Smardan military facility, Romania’s ministry of defense said.
“The soldier coordinated maneuvers in order to start moving a tank,” the ministry’s statement reads, “at which point he was caught between the moving tank.”
Emergency services were called to the scene but the soldier, who was married and had been employed by the Romanian military since 2008, died of his injuries.
Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent condolences to the deceased soldier’s family, writing online that “a routine training activity turned into a tragedy” and that a “young man lost his life in the line of duty.”
The Smardan military base in Galati County has been used for NATO training exercises as recently as March 8, after the alliance bolstered forces in response to Russian aggression in neighboring Ukraine.
County police are conducting on-the-spot investigations and military prosecutors have been informed about the fatal accident.
Magic not worried about becoming comfortable with losing
Losing hasn’t been a stranger for the Orlando Magic.
At 18-53 entering Friday for the league’s second-worst record, they’ve had plenty of moments where they’ve gone back to the locker room postgame feeling the sting of defeat.
But the last two home losses to the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday and Detroit Pistons Thursday, in which they gave up a combined 284 points, have stung differently. Especially for a Magic team that preaches it wants to be known for their defense and showed improvement on that end from the beginning of 2022 until this week.
“We’re going to keep pouring into our guys and help them grow,” Mosley said. “These losses sting. And you want it to sting. They understand how it hurts, but we also understand we get back to work the next day.”
Coming into the year, the Magic were expected to lose and be toward the bottom of the standings by the end of the season.
It comes with being in the early phase of a rebuild, having a roster full of lesser experienced players and prioritizing the development of those younger players.
The Pistons are in a similar place as the Magic, which was why there was so much outside noise about tanking — a team doing less than everything it can to win — heading into Thursday.
But the process of how the Magic play is still important even when a loss further helps their draft lottery odds.
“You got to believe in the big picture that eventually it’ll translate and every possession matters,” Moe Wagner said. “There’s no such thing as garbage time. We’ve got to prove ourselves every night. It’s about us and we got to keep building. We didn’t do it the right way [Thursday].”
Despite the accumulation of the defeats over the season and the Magic’s defensive edge slipping his week, they remained adamant that nobody in the locker room has become comfortable with losing.
“I don’t think anybody in the locker room is going home and is like ‘[Thursday] was a normal day at the office,” Franz Wagner said. “Guys have enough character to take pride in that and for all of us to come back the next day to work on stuff.”
With 11 games left and a home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are also rebuilding, on Sunday, the message from Mosley and his coaching staff remains the same as it has all season.
“We do the work,” Mosley said. “Whether that’s a two-point loss, a 25-point loss, a five-point win — we come in the next day and put in the work. These are the times this team has shown to be resilient. We’ll continue to do that.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Chicago Bears say they will not sign Larry Ogunjobi — their top offseason acquisition — because of a failed physical
Friday was supposed to be a festive day at Halas Hall, a chance for the Chicago Bears to formally introduce three new additions to their roster. Instead, that gathering was delayed and significantly revised.
Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who was supposed to be the headliner of the first free agency class put together by new general manager Ryan Poles, no longer had a contract to sign, no longer had his $26.35 million in guaranteed money on what was supposed to be a three-year, $40 million deal.
A little before 11 a.m. Friday, a team spokesman announced Ogunjobi had failed his physical with the team and no longer was a part of the organization’s plans.
Poles, who last spoke with reporters at the league’s scouting combine in Indianapolis more than two weeks ago, was not made available for comment on Ogunjobi or any other topics regarding the Bears’ activity in free agency.
Poles issued a statement through the team reiterating what he emphasized two days earlier, that “Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear. He is a special person and player.”
But Ogunjobi, who had surgery on his injured right foot in January, isn’t becoming a Bear.
Added Poles: “After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
The team still is expected to introduce both offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nicholas Morrow later Friday at Halas Hall.
It remains unclear whether the Bears are now permanently out on Ogunjobi or what might be next in that saga, but they reportedly have turned to former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones.
Check back soon for additional updates and details.
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: DT Justin Jones is set to sign after Larry Ogunjobi’s deal falls through
The NFL’s new league year began Wednesday, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations.
As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prepares to rework the roster in his second month on the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Friday
After the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, ESPN reported the team is signing defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal.
What it means: Shortly after the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi because he failed his physical, the news of Jones’ deal with the Bears came out.
Jones, a third-round pick in 2018, started 35 games and played in 51 over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 118 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 4½ sacks and 13 quarterback hits in that span. His best season came in 2021 when he had three sacks, five quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle missed five games early in the season with a calf injury.
Ogunjobi had foot surgery in January and wasn’t medically cleared by the Bears to sign his $40.5 million contract.
Thursday
The Bears have reached agreements on a pair of one-year deals with receivers Byron Pringle and former Green Bay Packer Equanimeous St. Brown.
What it means: This is hardly Thursday’s night’s biggest headline involving a former Packers receiver with Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. That news sent a jolt across the league and undoubtedly leaves four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers scratching his head. Still, the new deals with Pringle and St. Brown represent Ryan Poles’ first significant moves at receiver in what figures to be a series of them through free agency and the draft. The Bears entered the week with significant work to do to add talent and depth to the receiving corps behind Darnell Mooney. Pringle and St. Brown will arrive on one-year contracts, which will will put them in the kind of “prove it” situation Poles likes with free-agent acquisitions.
Pringle, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent four years ago, had a breakout season in 2021 with 42 catches, 568 yards and five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered passing attack. Poles spent the last 13 seasons with the Chiefs, so he certainly has enough familiarity with Pringle to make an educated assessment of where his career is at. Pringle should add an element of speed to the Bears offense and is in line to have a significant role in the passing game.
St. Brown, who entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2018, has 37 career catches for 543 yards and one touchdown in the three seasons. He missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury. St. Brown had his best season last year with 21 receptions for 328 yards.
Poles will continue working to fortify the receiver room through the latter waves of free agency. He is also quite likely to dip into a deep and talented draft class next month. The Bears have a pair of second-round picks at Nos. 39 and 48 overall and another in the third round at No. 71.
As things stand, it would be a surprise if Poles didn’t use one of those selections on another pass catcher for young quarterback Justin Fields. Still, St. Brown will be given an opportunity to carve out a role and has familiarity with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their three years together in Green Bay. St. Brown is the second former Packer to reunite with Getsy and sign with the Bears this week, joining offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
What it means: Robinson’s deal is worth $46.5 million, with $30.7 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network reported. He moves on from Chicago after four seasons with the Bears, in which he had 293 catches for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Robinson cashed in on a big deal despite a down 2021 season in which he had a career-low 38 catches for 410 yards and a touchdown while playing on the franchise tag. He was limited to 12 games because of injury and COVID-19.
After years of playing on mediocre teams with quarterbacks Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in his rookie season, Robinson now joins the defending Super Bowl champions and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Robinson, 28, played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Bears and then-new coach Matt Nagy on a three-year, $42 million contract in 2018.
The Green Bay Packers are signing punter Pat O’Donnell, ESPN reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new punter after O’Donnell joined the Packers on a two-year, $4 million contract with $1.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. He was the Bears punter since 2014, averaging 45.1 yards per punt over his eight seasons. He also was the holder for kicker Cairo Santos, who set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made from 2020-21.
Wednesday
The Bears released linebacker Danny Trevathan.
What it means: The Bears parted with Trevathan, who turns 32 this month, after six seasons. Trevathan signed with the Bears in 2016 after four seasons with the Denver Broncos and totaled 459 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, 16 quarterback hits and seven sacks. But he was limited in two of his final three seasons, missing seven games in 2019 with an elbow injury and playing in only five games in 2021 because of knee issues. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace signed Trevathan to a three-year, $21.75 million contract extension in 2020.
At the start of the new league year, the Bears also made official the Khalil Mack trade to the Los Angeles Chargers and the previously reported release of running back Tarik Cohen.
And the Bears announced the previously reported signings of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal, linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal and interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year deal.
Cornerback Artie Burns signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported.
What it means: Burns rejoins former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Seattle. After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burns spent two years with the Bears, but a knee injury kept him out in 2020. He played in 11 games, starting six, in 2021, with 23 tackles and six passes defended.
Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols is headed to Las Vegas, agreeing to a new contract with the Raiders.
What it means: As the Bears defense continues a major overhaul, another former starter is headed elsewhere. NFL Network reports Nichols’ new two-year contract with the Raiders includes $9 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $11 million, a hefty reward for a player who invested himself in becoming a reliable starter.
Nichols qualifies as one of former general manager Ryan Pace’s success stories. He was a fifth-round pick (No. 145 overall) out of Delaware in 2018 and turned heads quickly during a solid rookie season in which he emerged as a starter with 28 total tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Driven and hard working, Nichols blossomed during his first three seasons under the guidance of defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and mentor Akiem Hicks. This past season, with Chris Rumph replacing Rodgers, Nichols continued his ascent. He recorded 51 total tackles, including five for loss and three sacks while adding two fumble recoveries.
Still, of Pace’s first 27 draft selections from 2015-2018, Nichols becomes the 19th to not make it to a fifth season with the Bears, a dispiriting reality for a franchise that in recent years has had far too many swings and misses in the draft and also has been able to turn even their successful acquisitions into significant on-field team success.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant is signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported.
What it means: Grant’s deal is worth up to $13.8 million. He made an impact as a returner for the Bears in just 11 games after arriving via trade with the Miami Dolphins midseason. He averaged 13.9 yards per punt return, including one 97-yard touchdown, and 23.5 yards per kickoff return. Grant was one of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with Robert Quinn.
He spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Dolphins, totaling three punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. His career high as a receiver came in 2020 when he had 36 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown.
Tuesday
The Bears are signing interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million contract, ESPN reported.
What it means: Patrick’s deal comes with $4 million fully guaranteed in the first year. Patrick, who will be 29 in July, has played in 73 games over five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound lineman started 28 games over the last two seasons, getting time at both guard positions and center in 2021. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016 and spent that season on the practice squad.
Patrick joins the Bears the same day former Bears guard/center James Daniels agreed to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patrick gives the Bears versatility on the interior of the line, which also has guard Cody Whitehair and center Sam Mustipher returning. Patrick rejoins new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who coached with the Packers for seven seasons before joining new coach Matt Eberflus this offseason.
The Bears are signing former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: Morrow, who will be 27 in July, joins the Bears after five years with the Raiders. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.
Morrow joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville University in 2017. He started 29 games and played in 62 over four seasons, totaling 254 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 20 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four sacks and 15 quarterback hits. His best season was 2020, when he had 78 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, nine passes defended, an interception, three sacks and six quarterback hits.
The Bears entered free agency with a need for linebackers with Roquan Smith the only certain returning starter, and Morrow helps address that hole.
The Bears are bringing back long snapper Patrick Scales on a one-year contract, according to a source.
What it means: Scales, 34, has been with the Bears since 2015 and has played in every game for them since the 2018 season. His contract is worth $1.27 million with $895,000 guaranteed.
Offensive lineman James Daniels is signing a three-year, $26.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new starting guard with the departure of Daniels, a second-round pick out of Iowa in 2018.
Daniels, who will turn 25 in September, started 48 games over four seasons at guard and center. He played in only five games in 2020 before suffering a torn pectoral but returned in 2021 to start all 17 games at right guard. His departure leaves another major hole for GM Ryan Poles to fill on the offensive line, with the Bears’ plans at center and offensive tackle also in question.
Monday
The Chicago Bears are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year, $40.5 million contract, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: The deal will include $26.35 million guaranteed. Ogunjobi, who turns 28 in June, enters his sixth season in the league. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns and played in 60 games for them over four seasons. He had 14½ sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 180 tackles and 29 tackles for a loss in that span.
He played on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and had a career-high seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss in 16 regular-season games. NFL NextGen Stats tweeted Monday that Ogunjobi had 39 quarterback pressures aligned as an interior lineman in 2021, tied for sixth in the NFL with Cameron Heyward.
Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery in the Bengals’ playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“All season my narrative has been about ‘Taking Control’ of your life, of your circumstances, and most importantly of your story,” Ogunjobi tweeted after his injury. “So what better opportunity than now to put it into practice? A path deferred is not a path denied! God doesn’t make mistakes.”
Ogunjobi is the first major addition for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. At the NFL scouting combine earlier this month, Eberflus detailed what he looks for in a three-technique defensive tackle.
“You’ve got to be disruptive,” he said. “No. 1, you’ve got to win your one-on-one matchup, OK? And when they run zone away from you, you’ve got to be able to stay in the B gap. It’s that simple. Those are the two things we look for, and they come in all shapes and sizes. … But explosive athletic ability is the No. 1 trait.”
Along with the Ogunjobi signing, the Bears made official the release of nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Monday. Goldman, a 2015 second-round pick, played in 81 games over six seasons with the Bears, totaling 175 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. As new Bears GM Ryan Poles reworks the roster, defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols also are set to be unrestricted free agents if they don’t re-sign with the team.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is signing a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network.
What it means: After a reboot season in a backup role with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky appears to have an opening to start again, heading to Pittsburgh as the Steelers begin the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. With a two-year agreement, Trubisky should have an opening to claim the QB1 role. The other quarterbacks currently under contract are Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.
Trubisky, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, spent four seasons in Chicago and made 52 starts between the regular season and playoffs. The Bears declined his fifth-year option in the spring of 2020 and he left the team in free agency last spring. He had an impressive preseason showing with the Bills against the Bears at Soldier Field in August, completing 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Kumerow. But during the regular season, Trubisky barely saw the field, throwing only eight passes in mop-up duty behind Josh Allen. (He completed six of those throws for 75 yards but also threw an interception.)
With an ordinary quarterback draft class this spring and the free-agent market thin at the position as well, Trubisky’s second trip into the open market was well-timed. It will be interesting to learn the guaranteed money included in his new deal. In league circles, there was a sense coming into free agency that Trubisky could top $10 million in guaranteed money on a short-term contract that could turn 2022 into another prove-it season.
March 11
The Chicago Bears are releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a league source confirmed.
What it means: Ryan Poles continued to make drastic overhauls to the roster he inherited, following Thursday’s agreement to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers with moves Friday to release Goldman and running back Tarik Cohen.
Poles is operating with an emotion-free mindset and working quickly to reshape his depth chart according to his vision while also making efforts to free up additional salary-cap space and acquire draft picks. And with the Bears shifting to a 4-3 base defense under new coach Matt Eberflus and Goldman carrying a weighty salary heading into his seventh season, Poles made the practical decision to send the veteran nose tackle on his way. NFL Network first reported Goldman was being released.
The Bears had been shopping Goldman, 28, but reportedly couldn’t find a willing trade partner. By releasing Goldman, they should save more than $6.5 million in salary-cap space but will incur a dead cap hit north of $5 million for 2022. Goldman was set to earn more than $8 million next season.
A second-round pick by former general manager Ryan Pace in 2015, Goldman was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and was a key cog in the defense, particularly in 2018, when the Bears led the NFL in takeaways and points allowed. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He qualified as a “Higher Risk Player Opt Out” because of a medical condition.
Heading into last season, Goldman decided against getting vaccinated and wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list multiple times. He played in 14 games last season but failed to make a major impact.
The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN reported.
What it means: Cohen hadn’t played in a game since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons.
His departure from the Bears is not a surprise, especially after general manager Ryan Poles declined to discuss Cohen’s health at the NFL scouting combine last week. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy also often declined to detail the setbacks that kept Cohen off the field for most of the last two seasons.
ESPN reported Cohen wasn’t able to pass a physical yet but still hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.
Pace drafted Cohen in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, and he was an electric addition to the Bears in his first two seasons.
Early in the 2020 season, the Bears signed Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million. More than $9.5 million was fully guaranteed. In 51 games until his injury, Cohen totaled 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018.
His best season came in 2018, when he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also had 33 punt returns for 411 yards that season. His production dropped off during the Bears’ offensive struggles of 2019, and he didn’t get much of a chance to rebound in 2020 before the injury.
The Bears have running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert set to return. Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant will be a free agent if the Bears don’t try to re-sign him.
Thursday
The Bears tendered exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons and Jesper Horsted on Tuesday, but have many more decisions to make in the days to come. Here are the Bears’ pending free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
Offense
Allen Robinson, WR
He might be on his way to a fresh start after four seasons in Chicago, the last one a disappointment with just 38 catches for 410 yards. The Bears opted not to use their franchise tag on him a second time.
Jimmy Graham, TE
He had a career-low 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old contributed more in a mentorship role than he did on the field.
Andy Dalton, QB
Dalton’s hopes to revive his career as a starter didn’t materialize as the Bears turned to rookie Justin Fields when Dalton was injured. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts and likely will move on after a year in Chicago.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR/PR
One of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, Graham was a nice midseason acquisition to help the Bears return game. It will be worth watching where he ends up.
James Daniels, OL
One of the major decisions for the Bears is whether to re-sign the guard after he started all 17 games in his fourth NFL season. He will be only 25 during the 2022 season.
Marquise Goodwin, WR
He joined the Bears on a one-year deal after opting out in 2020 and finished with 20 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Damiere Byrd, WR
In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, he had 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown.
Jason Peters, OL
The nine-time Pro Bowler, who turned 40 in January, saved the Bears when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins needed back surgery in training camp. Peters started 15 games in his 17th season.
Germain Ifedi, OL
In his second season in Chicago and sixth in the NFL, he started seven games but spent nearly half the season on injured reserve with a left knee injury.
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
He started one game in his only season for the Bears after four with the Denver Broncos.
Jesse James, TE
He played in 14 games with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Chicago and seventh overall.
Damien Williams, RB
After opting out in 2020, the seven-year NFL veteran had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
Defense
Akiem Hicks, DL
He missed eight games with injury in 2021, his sixth season in Chicago, and had 3 ½ sacks and nine quarterback hits. Hicks, who turns 33 in November, seemed to be emotional about the possibility of moving on from the Bears.
Tashaun Gipson, S
He signed one-year deals in back-to-back seasons to start alongside Eddie Jackson. In those two years, he had four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.
Bilal Nichols, DL
The Bears’ 2018 fifth-round pick didn’t get a contract extension last year and now becomes an interesting free agent after totaling 146 tackles, 18 for a loss, 11 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and five passes defended in four seaons.
Alec Ogletree, LB
The nine-year veteran started 16 games after joining the Bears in training camp to replace an injured Danny Trevathan. Ogletree had 87 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Christian Jones, LB
He was a major contributor on special teams in his second stint in Chicago, which came on a one-year deal. He also made one start on defense.
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
For six seasons in Chicago, he has been a valuable special teamer, but he stepped up to play more defensive snaps this year. He had 51 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.
Deon Bush, S
The six-year backup and special teamer made four starts and had a career-high two interceptions and five passes defended.
Artie Burns, CB
He started six of the final seven games after the Bears benched Kindle Vildor, totaling 23 tackles and six passes defended. He previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out 2020 with the Bears with a knee injury.
Marqui Christian, DB
In his sixth NFL season, Christian played a big role on special teams and also played 126 snaps on defense.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
He has been a special teams mainstay for the last four seasons but saw very little time on defense.
Margus Hunt, DL
In his ninth NFL season, he played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles, including 3 for a loss.
Cassius Marsh, EDGE
The veteran had an unfortunate stay in Chicago when he first incurred a controversial taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers and later suffered a knee injury after playing in just four games.
Bruce Irvin, EDGE
The veteran late-season addition played in the final six games, with seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
Special teams
Pat O’Donnell, P
He wrapped up his eighth season in the NFL, in which he averaged 46.2 yards per punt and helped kicker Cairo Santos on a team-record made-field-goals streak.
Patrick Scales, LS
He has been with the Bears since 2015 and was in his second year of working with Santos and O’Donnell.
Restricted free agents
The Bears also have five restricted free agents: tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Alex Bars, running back Ryan Nall and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Teez Tabor.
March 8
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
