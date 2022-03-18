Love Is the Law: A short history of the Suburbs’ 45 years as the Twin Cities’ favorite party band

During their initial decade-long run, Minneapolis rock band the Suburbs earned a reputation.

“I saw someone describe them as ‘the ultimate party band,’ ” said John Munson, the St. Paul bassist and member of Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic. “That’s selling them short. If you were having a party and they were playing the party, it was the most rocking party you’d ever seen.”

On March 26, the Suburbs will bring that party to St. Paul’s Palace Theatre for the first time with support from Run Westy Run. The show celebrates the release of the band’s seventh album, “Poets Party.” It’s the third record from the Suburbs since vocalist/keyboardist Chan Poling and drummer Hugo Klaers relaunched the group in 2013 as a nine-piece.

“I think we were unique and still are unique,” Poling said. “The thing I figured out early on is that if you’re having fun, then the people in the audience are having fun. We’ve always been into enjoying ourselves.”

INTRODUCING ART ROCK TO THE LOCAL PUNK SCENE

Born in Evanston, Ill., in 1957, Poling and his family moved to Minnesota in 1961.

“I started writing music when I was 14 and started my first rock group when I was 15,” Poling said. “We were a little bit more modern and avant garde. We played the Walker and those kind of places.”

After graduating from the Blake School, Poling and his friend guitarist Blaine John (“Beej”) Chaney moved to California to attend art school in 1974. While there, the pair were enamored with the emerging Los Angeles punk scene and when they returned to Minneapolis, they were ready to start a new band.

Poling turned to childhood friend Chris Osgood, then a member of the Twin Cities’ first punk band, the Suicide Commandos. Osgood introduced Poling to the musicians who would become the rest of the Suburbs lineup: Klaers, guitarist Bruce Allen and bassist Michael Halliday.

“After being away for two years, the bug to perform was too big. I showed Chris these songs. I told him this is the kind of stuff I’m writing. I’m really into what’s happening in London and New York and Los Angeles. All the weirdos and punk bands, and the art rock scene was really turning into a watershed moment in music. I was writing in that kind of style and I still do, really,” Poling said.

Taking musical and visual cues from the eclectic British glam rock band Roxy Music and David Bowie, the Suburbs quickly established themselves as a one-of-a-kind group in the Twin Cities.

Munson’s bandmate Dan Wilson — who has won Grammys for his work with the Dixie Chicks and Adele — discovered the Suburbs as a teenager in St. Louis Park. One of his friends bought the Suburbs’ 1980 debut album “In Combo.”

“We traded it back and forth,” Wilson said. “I fell in love with the band through that record. When I got old enough to sneak in, I saw them at (Jay’s) Longhorn (Bar). It was such a sweaty, crazy scene. I loved the energy of the music. And I loved the contrast of Chan, this dapper and suave master of ceremonies, and his partner Beej, who looked like he might explode at any moment. It was amazing.”

In the fall of 1978, Bob Mould moved from rural New York to St. Paul to study at Macalester College. He saw the Suicide Commandos his first weekend in town and the Suburbs soon after.

“I thought they were great, right off the bat,” Mould said. “I was this kid from a small city seeing this crazy band in the basement of a steak house. You can’t beat that.”

‘NEW WAVE WACKINESS, DEEP EMOTION AND A GREAT BEAT’

In 1978, the Suburbs recorded a self-titled EP that became the first release from the new Twin/Tone label, which would later be home to the Replacements, Soul Asylum, Babes in Toyland and the Jayhawks.

A single, “World War III,” followed in 1979 and at the beginning of 1980, the Suburbs released their debut full-length, “In Combo.” In 1981, the band issued the double album “Credit in Heaven” and watched the single “Music for Boys” hit the national dance charts.

“ ‘Music for Boys’ is so silly, but at the same time nostalgic and funny,” Wilson said. “It’s a really unique combination of quirky new wave wackiness, deep emotion and a great beat. That’s the thing they had. They had hilarious punk songs like ‘Cows’ but at the same time, they had these beautiful, super sad songs, too, like ‘Eyesight’ and ‘Spring Came.’ That depth of emotion paired with wildness and humor was really unusual.”

All the while, the band’s buzzy live shows got them into bigger and bigger venues and, later, into clubs across the Midwest.

“I loved all the bands, but the Suburbs were the first of the bands that would play New York City,” Mould said. “I remember thinking, ‘Oooh, they’re going to be big.’

“Once we started Husker Du, they would ask us to play with them.” Mould said. “They were really nice to us very early on. And they had a really great way of connecting with the audience that really drew people in.”

Munson called the Suburbs an important influence. “We all wanted to be them,” he said. “We especially wanted to be them when we saw them live, but the records supported that feeling. They were the first band from my hometown that I responded to in that way.”

SIGNING WITH THE MAJORS

By 1982, the Suburbs were regularly selling out multiple nights at First Avenue and beyond, while opening for national acts like the B-52s and Iggy Pop. Their 1982 EP “Dream Hog” spun off another dance hit, “Waiting,” and earned the attention of the Polygram subsidiary Mercury Records. The label obtained the rights to the band’s back catalog and reissued “Dream Hog” nationally. The Suburbs’ first major-label album, “Love Is the Law,” followed in 1983.

Poling said he realized the Suburbs were getting big when he didn’t have to work at a restaurant anymore. “Pretty soon, we were paying our bills and that was awesome. We got signed pretty early to Twin/Tone and got signed just as quickly to Polygram. For a guy in his early 20s, the advances you’d get … (well), it’s ridiculous to have that much money.”

The single “Love Is the Law” found massive success locally, but Mercury struggled to break the band elsewhere.

“It was really frustrating to me,” Poling said. “ ‘Love Is the Law’ was No. 1 in Minneapolis for three months. In Cleveland, it wasn’t even on the chart. I felt like, ‘What the f— is going on?’ ”

The Suburbs went on to sign a new deal with A&M, which released a self-titled album in 1986. It, too, failed to find a national audience.

Poling stressed that being in the band was still fun, but he found himself with a new challenge.

“We were at a different level,” Poling said. “I thought it was our responsibility to, you know, move units. I realized I have to get a hit, not just draw people to clubs, and now I’m competing with Top 40 radio. And when you think you have to write a hit, that’s just a bummer. The competitive aspect of it was a drag.”

The Suburbs called it a day in 1987.

“With major labels, like any business, if you’re not hitting the numbers, it’s time to find something else to do. It became untenable to play without label support. It wasn’t the way the game worked back then.”

A CASUAL REUNION

In 1992, Twin/Tone released “Ladies and Gentlemen, The Suburbs Have Left the Building,” a compilation of the band’s most popular songs. The following year, the band reunited to play First Avenue, and continued to perform occasional shows for nostalgic audiences.

In late 2009, guitarist Bruce Allen — who also created the group’s iconic logo — died and, soon after, bassist Michael Halliday retired due to his struggle with arthritis. The band continued to perform occasionally, with new members Steve Brantseg (guitar) and Steve Price (bass).

In 2015, Poling started the jazz trio the New Standards with Munson — with whom he bonded over a mutual love of golf — and Steve Roehm. Wilson produced the group’s early albums. (Wilson said the fan in him wanted to chat about Poling’s days in the Suburbs: “It’s funny, because I was in the New Standards bubble, it was illegal to me to ask questions about the Suburbs. It was some weird protocol I kept.”)

Munson said getting to know, and play music with, Poling was a delight.

“He checks so many of the boxes you want in a working partner in a creative pursuit,” Munson said. “He’s a bottomless well of ideas, but he’s not at all precious about them. He’s never seeking approval. If something doesn’t work, he sets it down and moves on to the next thing. His flexible mind is the best and it makes making things with him really, really fun.”

In 2005, Poling married Eleanor Mondale, daughter of former Vice President Walter Mondale. Her 2011 death from brain cancer, in part, inspired the new version of the Suburbs.

“The Suburbs were over at that point, but my wife kept telling me people love ‘Love Is the Law’ and ‘Rattle My Bones’ and I should get out there and play them.”

MAKING SUBURBS RECORDS AGAIN

Poling said he always thought he had another rock record in him. “I kept a small folder of ideas and I wanted to do another rock album, but I didn’t know what band it would be. Then I realized I had the best band around, so why not just go ahead and do it with the Suburbs.”

In 2013, Poling, Klaers and Chaney — along with Brantseg, Price and longtime saxophonist Max Ray — assembled a new version of the Suburbs, adding guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker, baritone saxophonist Rochelle Becker, keyboardist Stephen Kung and vocalist Janey Winterbauer. That year they released “Si Sauvage,” the first new Suburbs album in nearly 30 years. (Chaney retired from the group soon after.)

The Suburbs went on to release “Hey Muse” in 2017 and “Poets Party” last year.

Winterbauer — who is 45, or as she puts it “I’m the same age as the band” — grew up listening to the Suburbs. “My dad had ‘Credit in Heaven.’ The Suburbs were kind of on in the background for my entire childhood.”

She had gotten to know Poling through the New Standards and he asked her to sing backing vocals on “Si Sauvage.” She made her first live appearance with the group at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2013.

“It was a really fun experience,” Winterbauer said. “I continued to be asked to play with them and eventually I was asked to join the band. We’ve made three albums, gone on a couple of tours and become a big, happy, nine-piece family.

“Chan is genuine, honest, forthright, but never blunt. He’s the kindest man you could possibly know. He’s always there to listen and he’s very respectful of everyone’s opinions when it comes to making music. I really do feel protected and respected any time I’m working with him. He’s a wonderful guy.”

Poling called making “Si Sauvage” a blast. “It’s got some excellent songs if I do say so myself. So we kept going. Every couple of years we get together and start knocking around new ideas.”

Munson said the Suburbs still impress him.

“What’s astonishing to me now is that — as much as I loved them growing up — I think the band is better than it’s ever been. Chan’s got the band that can make his vision come true. It still sounds like the Suburbs. It’s exciting in a new way.”

Poling, who now lives in St. Paul’s Crocus Hill neighborhood with his wife, Patty Radford Henderson, said he thinks “Poets Party” is one of the band’s best albums yet.

“I do this for the joy of playing,” he said. “I can stick close to home and play when we want. It’s a feel-good operation.”

The Suburbs at the Palace

When: 7:30 p.m. March 26

7:30 p.m. March 26 Where: Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul

Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul Tickets: $45-$30, via first-avenue.com