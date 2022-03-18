News
Photos: Dogtown’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019
ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day was Thursday and Dogtown was busy celebrating!
The neighborhood hosted its first festival Thursday since 2019. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration was canceled just six days before due to the pandemic.
Dogtown United said street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual festivities began at 6 a.m. The Ancient Order of Hibernians’ parade started at about 11:15 a.m. It ran from Oakland Avenue and Tamm and ended at Manchester Avenue and Tamm.
The Irish Festival began at 9 a.m. with food, drinks, music, and more. It ended at 6 p.m. and Tamm Avenue businesses closed at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s festivities were split up into zones. Much of the celebration was anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. The Irish Cultural Zone, sponsored by Guinness is also anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish located at 1360 Tamm Avenue. The Parish Center opened at 8 a.m. with Irish coffees. Corned beef and cabbage dinners were served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there was entertainment from the Irish Airs and performances from dancers at Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance. Multiple beverage and food stands were open outside before and during the parade. The St. James Bud Light Tent opened at 8 a.m. and had a DJ until 4 p.m. All proceeds from the event went to St. James.
The Bud Light NEXT Party Zone was located at Clayton and Tamm. The main festival stage was located at Clayton and Art Hill. It had live music by Rusty Nail from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All outdoor vending in the entire festival area began at 9 a.m. and closed by 6:00 p.m.
The Dogtown Family Zone and Vendor Area sponsored by Dogtown Pizza was located on Oakland Avenue just east of Tamm near Turtle Playground and the Oakland Playground. There were displays from STL Made, the Magic House, the World Chess Hall of Fame, the Gaelic Athletic Club, and more. The POWERS Insurance stage was located there too. It had traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.
News
Marina Abramović Wants People to Stop Destroying the Planet
When Marina Abramović traveled to Kyiv in September of last year, she didn’t know that her monument would be at the heart of the war. Her piece, Crystal Wall of Crying, set at the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial, commemorates rates Jews killed in the Babyn Yar massacre, which was unveiled on the 80th anniversary since Nazi troops gunned down nearly 34,000 Jewish men, women and children in 1941. At the time, the Serbian artist said: “I want to create the image that is transcendental about any war at any time at any place.”
Now, it feels prophetic, but the artist is no stranger to that. In her film installation Seven Deaths—set to the seven Maria Callas solos—she walks through a dystopian world wearing a hazmat suit, escaping an invisible poison. It was shot in 2019, but it feels relevant to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Abramović is 75, but she’s a busy artist. She recently opened an exhibition at the Sean Kelly Gallery in New York City, called “Performative,” which runs until April 16. The exhibition showcases a select number of works from her 50-year career, including her famous 2010 piece, The Artist is Present, where she sat for three months looking at one gallery goer at a time seated before her at the Museum of Modern Art, gazing into the eyes of over a thousand strangers (many were moved to tears).
She also recently released a deck of cards called The Marina Abramović Method and will tour with her opera-performance art piece 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, to the Deutsche Opera in Berlin on April 8, and at the at the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples from May 13 to 15. She is also slated to be the first woman to have a solo exhibition at the Royal Academy of Art in London, in 2023, breaking a new record in the Royal Academy’s 250 year history.
Abramovic just partnered with photographer Marco Anelli for an auction to support Ukraine for an auction on Artsy starting March 17, with all proceeds going towards Direct Relief’s emergency response fund. She took time out of her uber busy schedule to talk to Observer about the healing power of crystals, the Ukraine conflict, and her military edge.
Hi Marina, is now a good time to chat?
Marina Abramović: Yes, and you’re one minute late, which is perfect. It’s 9:46 a.m.
Ooh, you’re exacting. Have you always been that way?
I’ve been in a military family all my life. So, I’m not surprised. It’s simply the control.
That’s the key to your success in many ways.
It’s so important to be organized. I’ve never been spoiled in my life. I learned that if you go to Japan, and you’re on time, you’re late because you’re supposed to be 15 minutes early. In Germany it’s the exact same. In France, if you’re on time, they’re embarrassed because you’re supposed to be at least 45 minutes late. In Brazil, you only make appointments after the rain, whenever the rain stops.
What did you have for breakfast?
Orange juice and tea. And watching the news, that’s depressing. [Sigh].
How do you feel about the situation in Ukraine?
You know, I’m very involved in this situation. I have been in Ukraine recently many times, as I built this memorial for the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial, my work is called The Crystal Wall of Crying, can you imagine? It has another meaning, now. It’s made of the black coal and quartz crystals, meant to purify and to heal. When we opened this in October, the president of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the president of Israel Isaac Herzog were there to commemorate the 80th anniversary since one of the worst massacres of the Holocaust, engaging in this moment of silence, it was very touching. The whole area has been bombed. The memorial is untouched. This is happening all over again. In 1943, 130,000 were killed in three days. And Russians came. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish. I think it’s incredibly dangerous what’s happening. It’s not just for Ukraine but the whole world. We’re talking about a man who is trying to create a great Russia, he’s trying not to show his weakness. He will go to death. The more NATO and America get involved, it’s going to get worse. War is a very possible option.
It’s unbelievable your piece is still there, what can be done?
Nothing can be done. NATO and America are incredibly guilty for the situation. If they left Ukraine alone and neutral, this would not happen. It’s not just one side. Geopolitically, there’s so many elements. It started in Georgia in 2008. Everything was there, you could see it coming. Russia is so dangerous, and it has China. Just Covid-19 finished and now this. What can be done? Everyone has to do their part. Artists have to do their part. Politicians must do their part. As an artist, when the Balkan War happened, I made this piece called Balkan Baroque. Humans historically just continue killing each other, this is something so painful to realize. History is repeating. I always try to have some kind of big picture, looking from the outside, we have this wonderful planet and we’re destroying it.
Crystals are also a part of your Wooden Chairs on view at Sean Kelly Gallery in New York, right? The public is invited to sit on the chairs, too.
Yes, it’s all about healing. I call them transitory because they’re there for the experience, I don’t call them sculptures. It’s to sit in silence and look at the wall or amethyst and reflect on yourself and the world. It’s a quiet piece, quiet moments and especially in a city like New York.
What about the other pieces?
I show my first performance in the show Rhythm 10, and my latest video piece, Seven Deaths. And my piece The Artist is Present, it was crazy editing down this piece from 760 hours. I’m constantly on one side and the public is changing every day. It’s a mini-show I’m pretty proud of.
Where was Seven Deaths shot?
In Los Angeles, it’s a video installation of the Seven Deaths of Maria Callas with more elements. It’s shot in a reconstruction of the room where Maria Callas died in Paris. There’s singers, an orchestra, the whole thing. We’re going on tour with operas in Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Naples. Then it’s coming to New York.
What’s the best part about collaborating with Willem Dafoe and costume designer Riccardo Tisci?
Oh, it’s a dream team to have. I already worked with Willem Dafoe on my piece The Life and Death of Marina Abramovic, he played everyone from the crazy joker to the lover. It was so important talking to him finding out about acting. Acting was something totally unknown to me. Performance art, everything is real. Acting you have to get into the role. Especially for dying. He explained to me how to become a character and be believable. That it’s possible. In the end, women always die for love. Callas psychologically died from a broken heart, she didn’t want to live anymore. This is why Dafoe is killing me over and over again.
My favorite part is when you’re throwing flower vases against a mirror, breaking the mirror over and over again. You’re not superstitious, are you?
I was Lucia, not me, it was taken from a scene in the Callas opera, Lucia di Lammermoor. If I break a mirror in my home—I’m very superstitious! Not as Lucia. That was not me. That’s the magic. She lost everything in love. She died of a broken heart. Lucia was the longest of all operas in the film because there’s a dying scene. She needs to destroy everything.
What about the scene from the film called The Poison, taken from Act III of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, where you’re in a dystopian nightmare where everyone has to wear hazmat suits to protect themselves from green fog? Was that filmed before the pandemic?
It was! And it became such an ominous piece. I always think there’s something about art that sometimes has this quality you can reach, where you can sometimes predict the future. In some ways, it’s a good future, in others, it’s a bad future. It’s happened to me so many times in life. In The Poison it’s the radiation, in The Wall of Crying it’s the war, it’s a miracle it’s still there. But they can bomb it any minute now, we’ll see what will happen. Parts of the city that are just 300 meters away have been destroyed, including the nearby Jewish cemetery.
Why did you use crystals like quartz?
It’s not mumbo jumbo. It has been proven they have energy. Let’s hope this wall will survive. It’s called The Wall of Crying, but after crying, you have healing. There’s so much to heal.
Which crystals are the most powerful to heal?
It’s the type, size, and metals. I created my own structure comparing the human body with the body of the planet. I always thought clear crystals are the eyes of the planet, and the mineral tourmaline is the liver. Rose quartz is the heart. Amethyst is the mind and brain. Copper, I believe, is the nurse system of the planet. Hematite is iron, the blood of the planet. I have this imagination of the planet and how it relates to the human body, and how they can heal each other.
What can you tell us about your new deck of 30 cards you released with Laurence King Publishing, called The Marina Abramović Method?
It’s a process, much like cleaning the house. Each card has an image from 30 different performances I’ve done, and on the other side, there’s instructions to help change your mindset. One says, “Drink a glass of water as slowly as you can,” another says “Listen to nature.” You can enter into another state of consciousness. To make the most of the cards, pick any card by chance.
With your piece The Artist is Present, which was performed at the Museum of Modern Art in 2010, looking back 12 years later, what do you see?
When I look at the faces of all these people, I feel them. If people come and see themselves, they’re 12 years older than they were in the film, you know? It was one of the most incredible experiences I had, it was so difficult. Each day could have been the last. It was three months long. It was the most difficult thing I could do, being motionless. I just was present. The emotional and physical pain of people coming to me, their emotions, it was overwhelming. When I stood up at the end, I was a different person.
There’s videos of you crying in this installation, while you were sitting there at the MoMA. What made you cry?
Them! There was so much pain in this city, there’s so much loneliness in this city. When you’re there you’re really empty and you just try to absorb them. I felt like a receptor ready for their emotions to come out.
Are you excited about your upcoming Royal Academy retrospective next year?
I am! In their 250-year history, they’ve never had a woman solo show, I have to come. There has to be a change.
News
Iron Range legislator Tom Bakk, former majority leader, announces retirement
Minnesota state Sen. Tom Bakk, a longtime Iron Range lawmaker, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election to the Senate and will retire at the end of the year.
“There is still a lot more to be done, but it is time for me to pass the torch,” Bakk, 67, an independent from Cook, said in a news release. “I’m certain there are new inspiring leaders waiting in the wings. For 28 years it has been my time to serve, but now it is finally my time to retire.”
The burly former carpenter and retired union leader was first elected to the House in 1994 and has served in the Senate since 2002. A DFLer during his first 26 years in the Legislature, Bakk was elected Senate Democratic majority leader in 2012, a post that he held until Republicans took control of the chamber in 2016. Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, unseated Bakk as minority leader in 2020.
Later that year, he and fellow Iron Range Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm broke from the DFL and formed an independent caucus. The two lawmakers had frequently split with the DFL on legislation to vote for what they felt best represented their districts.
“I have always tried to do my best for the people I’ve served, even if it was not always easy or popular with my own political party,” Bakk said.
Senate Republicans rewarded him for his party switch by appointing him chair of the Capital Investment Committee. During his time as a DFL lawmaker, he served as chair of both the Taxes and Rules committees. He ran unsuccessfully for governor as a Democrat in 2010.
Bakk lives on Lake Vermillion with his wife, Laura. He has four children and eight grandchildren.
“Laura and I are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives,” he said. “It’s with excitement that we journey into the future of more soccer, basketball, volleyball, football and hockey, enjoying more time to help and watch our grandchildren learn and grow.”
Bakk represents Senate District 3, which includes all or portions of Cook, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties, the northeastern corner of the state which once was a DFL stronghold but where Republicans are now gaining support.
News
37-year-old St. Louis man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with two children under 12 years of age.
According to the probable casue statement, two 11-year-old girls reported they’d been touched by and made to touch the defendant, identified as Leon Bell.
Prosecutors claim to have a recorded phone call in which Bell admits his actions to the mother of one of the girls. Bell is also said to have confessed to molesting one of the girls. Prosecutors also have a Facebook message from Bell stating, ”I molested a child it’s the worst thing I have done in my whole life.”
Bell was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy (child under 12), four counts of second-degree child molestation (child under 12), and statutory rape or attempted statutory rape (child under 12). He’s being held at St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000, cash-only bond.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Any one with information on the case are asked to contact detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-8664.
Photos: Dogtown’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019
Marina Abramović Wants People to Stop Destroying the Planet
Iron Range legislator Tom Bakk, former majority leader, announces retirement
37-year-old St. Louis man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation
Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t try to fix anything: ‘You can’t trade your way out of problems’
Stolen school bus recovered in Gasconade County, Mo.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Dozens of vehicles involved in major Missouri crash
James Beard finalists include three Twin Cities chefs, one restaurant
‘Deep Water’ Is An Erotic Thriller That’s Neither Erotic Nor Thrilling
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News3 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places