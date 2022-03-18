Entertainment
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
Each week on “I’m Sorry”, a podcast from Lemonade Media, host Kiki Monique
— who is the self-proclaimed CEO of deep dives and call-outs — and her co-hosts unpack the latest and greatest in Twitter gaffes, petty beef, and not-so-subtle shade.
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
Kanye West is being forced to stay silent — at least for the next 24 hours. The 44-year-old Donda rapper has been suspended from Instagram over his non-stop verbal tirades against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and anyone who comments on the drama.
Robbie Williams ‘hopes to finally break America’ with Better Man biopic
Robbie Williams has never managed to match the success Stateside that he’s enjoyed in his native UK, but it’s said his upcoming big-budget film Better Man – which is being directed by The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey – could be his ticket to superstardom in the US.
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Sandra Bullock stars opposite Tatum in the new movie The Lost City, which focuses on an author who gets kidnapped, and in one scene she has to help the 41-year-old actor – whose character is a romance novel cover model – peel leeches off his body.
Live updates: Bulgaria to expel 10 Russian diplomats
Live updates: Germany mulls imposing Russian oil embargo
Love Is the Law: A short history of the Suburbs’ 45 years as the Twin Cities’ favorite party band
Crash on I-44 leaves one dead
Public Memorial service held today for Former State Rep. Cora Faith Walker
Paul Krugman: Lies, damned lies and gasoline prices
Trudy Rubin: Zelenskyy’s brilliant speech should impel Biden and Congress to protect Ukrainian skies
After declining pay cut and released by Vikings, Michael Pierce ‘excited’ to return to Ravens
How company plans to fix trash problem in St. Louis County
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
