Public Memorial service held today for Former State Rep. Cora Faith Walker
ST. LOUIS – A public memorial service for Former State Representative Cora Faith Walker, who died suddenly last week, is set for this morning.
The memorial service will be held at 11am at Friendly Temple Baptist Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Walker was from Ferguson and was elected to the Missouri House in 2016. She represented the 74th district, which includes: Florissant, Ferguson, Calverton Park, Country Club Hills, Dellwood and Jennings.
She resigned in 2019 and went to serve as the Policy Chief for St. Louis County Executive, Dr. Same Page, who described Walker has a passionate public servant. He offers his condolences to her family.
She was also a good friend of St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, who referred to her as a powerful advocate for her community.
The Medical Examiner’s Office says they will not declare an official cause of death until toxicological, and other tests, have been returned.
Paul Krugman: Lies, damned lies and gasoline prices
Let me offer two theories about recent events. You tell me which you find more credible.
Theory A: The reason President Joe Biden has been sounding so forceful and effective lately is that the Disney Corporation has secretly replaced the real Biden with an animatronic robot.
Theory B: Biden’s socialist economic policies are the reason U.S. gasoline prices have shot up so much lately.
If forced to choose, I’d go for theory A. It’s ridiculous, of course, but it’s not quite as easy to refute, not quite as cynical an insult to voters’ intelligence as theory B. But theory B is, of course, what Republicans are running with.
There are three things you need to know about gasoline prices. First, the price of crude oil — the stuff that comes out of the ground — is set in a global market, not country by country. Second, fluctuations in the price of gasoline, which is refined from crude, overwhelmingly reflect fluctuations in that global price. Third, U.S. policy has little effect on world oil prices and virtually none at all in the short run — say, the 14 months that Biden has been in office.
About crude prices: A number of countries export oil: Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf producers, Venezuela, Norway, various others and, in normal times, Russia. Where they ship the oil depends on the price they can get. This more or less levels prices around the world: Any country with above-average prices will attract extra shipments, driving prices down; any country with below-average prices will see imports fall off, driving prices up.
As usual in economics, there are some pesky details: Not all crude oil is the same, and refineries in any one country may not be adapted to use oil from all sources. But these things only matter at the margin. There are two widely cited prices of oil: West Texas Intermediate, which reflects prices in, duh, Texas; and Brent, which reflects prices in Europe. And they move almost perfectly in tandem.
There has been a big recent run-up in both prices. This crude run-up has been reflected, pretty much one-for-one, in gasoline prices at the pump — everywhere. It’s true that average prices for gasoline differ at lot among countries, because taxes on consumers are much higher in Europe than they are in the United States. But short-run fluctuations are driven by the price of crude and are similar everywhere.
So for those blaming Biden for rising prices here, I regret to inform you that he is not the prime minister of Britain, or the German chancellor or …
So rising gas prices in America, then, are part of a global story that has nothing to do with the policies of the current administration. Still, can’t the United States have some impact on that global story? We are, after all, the world’s largest oil producer, accounting for about 20% of world output in 2020. Can’t America do something to reduce global oil prices?
Yes, in principle. Not so much in practice.
U.S. oil production did increase a lot after 2010 — a trend that, as it happens, began under the Obama administration and continued for part of Donald Trump’s term.
But this had little to do with policy; it was all about new technology — specifically, fracking. Oil production then slumped in 2020, not because of policy but because prices plunged during the pandemic. Now it’s coming back, again thanks to events rather than policy. It seems safe to say that nothing either Trump did or Biden did has had any appreciable effect on U.S. oil production, let alone U.S. gasoline prices.
Of course, that’s not what Republicans would have you believe. They want the public to give Trump credit for low prices in 2020, when demand for oil was low because COVID had the world economy on its back. They want voters to blame environmental concerns, which have blocked the Keystone XL pipeline and might block drilling on public land, for high prices at the pump right now — even though it will take years before these policy changes will have any effect, and that effect will be modest even then.
I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, we’re talking about a party that’s in denial about everything from climate change to vaccine effectiveness, so what’s a bit of economic nonsense thrown into the mix? But somehow I find myself shocked all the same. For you don’t need scientific understanding or even rudimentary statistical analysis to see that Biden can’t possibly be responsible for high U.S. gasoline prices; all you need to do is spend five minutes looking at what’s happening in the rest of the world.
But will voters see through this latest Republican disinformation campaign? Will Democrats make an effective case for the truth? I wish I was more optimistic than I am.
Trudy Rubin: Zelenskyy’s brilliant speech should impel Biden and Congress to protect Ukrainian skies
“Today the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine; we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future.”
These were the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his passionate virtual address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Ukraine, he said, is fighting for the values America cherishes: “democracy, independence, freedom.”
More than that, Ukraine is fighting for the post-World War II principle that powerful countries can’t be permitted to invade, destroy, and annex peaceful neighbors as Adolf Hitler did — and as Vladimir Putin is trying to do now.
So it isn’t enough for President Joe Biden to praise Zelenskyy, or for all of Congress to erupt in bipartisan applause — or even for Congress to appropriate $800 million in new military aid for Ukraine.
The U.S. goal must be to ensure that Ukraine does not lose this war on the battlefield or in future talks with the duplicitous Putin. That means we must heed Zelenskyy’s plea to “protect our sky.”
Despite the astonishing skill of Ukraine’s army and civilian volunteers in holding off the Russian ground attack, Putin’s forces are deliberately slaughtering Ukrainian civilians from the air. Their goal: to terrorize the country and force Zelenskyy to surrender.
“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people … fired nearly 1,000 missiles, countless bombs. … They use drones to kill us with precision,” the Ukrainian leader told Congress. “Kyiv is under missile and airstrikes from Russian troops every day, but it doesn’t give up.
“Remember Pearl Harbor,” he urged. “Remember Sept. 11, when evil tried to turn your cities into battlefields. Our country experiences the same every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now.”
Then he showed a before-and-after video of once-peaceful Ukrainian cities — like Kharkiv, Mariupol and increasingly Kyiv — where hospitals, schools, cultural and business centers, and high-rise apartment buildings are being wiped out by Russian missiles and bombs.
“I have a dream,” Zelenskyy told Congress. “I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help.”
Out of desperation, the Ukrainian leader appears to have given up his goal of a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine. Biden once again rejected that request Wednesday; both parties in Congress, as well as other NATO countries, have nixed it because it would require destroying Russian missile batteries and planes.
Even Zelenskyy’s request for a “humanitarian no-fly zone” over western Ukraine — which remains relatively peaceful and a refuge for millions of fleeing Ukrainians — has been rejected. Many security experts (and this columnist) believe this option is worth exploring — by which NATO planes would make clear their purpose was peaceful and would protect refugee flows and a “free city” of Lviv.
Yet the White House and NATO have let Putin’s nuclear blackmail rule this out.
Ditto for Zelenskyy’s continued effort to obtain Poland’s MiG-29 planes.
Yet, swallowing his frustration, Zelenskyy showed incredible resilience before Congress. “If this is too much to ask,” he said, “we offer an alternative. You know what kind of (air) defense systems we need. S-300” — a Russian-made long-range air defense system — “and other similar systems.”
The good news is that the Biden administration is working hard to locate and transfer S-300 systems from other NATO members that possess them and might be willing to offer them to Ukraine. Those include Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Greece, which has the largest number. Yet progress in obtaining these systems is too slow, as Russian missiles wreak more destruction daily.
While the Biden team should be commended for its large new package of military aid, and Congress for pushing the package forward in a bipartisan fashion, more must be done immediately to save Ukraine.
Most urgently, the mindset in Washington must change.
When the war started, the bipartisan expectation (and that of U.S. intelligence officials) was that Russian forces would swiftly conquer Ukraine. Ukrainian bravery and the skill of its armed forces changed that. Now Russian military failures, and Zelenskyy’s brilliant leadership, have led to speculation that Ukraine might “win.”
But a desperate, angry Putin is throwing all of his manpower and conventional weapons into destroying Ukraine. If he cannot make the country cower, he appears ready to wipe it out and then drag on negotiations forever, while declaring victory. A destroyed Ukraine may even suit Putin better than an occupation, which Russian forces aren’t capable of carrying out.
The White House can’t afford to permit Putin to “succeed” in this fashion. Nor can it afford to wait the months it will take for sanctions to fully kick in. Indeed, Putin may become more dangerous as his desperation grows.
Instead, the administration must undertake a full-court press to get Zelenskyy S-300s, armed drones and anti-ship missiles to save the Port of Odesa. And, without publicity, get those MIG-29s to Ukraine. If Zelenskyy says he needs them, I believe him over Pentagon claims that he does not.
Yes, Ukraine could “win” — by compelling Putin to pull back and declare victory — but only if Washington shows a bipartisan determination to help Zelenskyy in the immediate future. That’s the only appropriate response to Zelenskyy’s brave and brilliant speech.
After declining pay cut and released by Vikings, Michael Pierce ‘excited’ to return to Ravens
Michael Pierce had a crummy start to his week but it eventually got a lot better.
The veteran defensive tackle received a phone call Monday from the Vikings requesting he take what Pierce called a “pretty big pay cut” or else be released. After some negotiating and at least getting an improved offer that Pierce said “gave me a nice shot at it,’’ he still decided not to stick around. On Tuesday, Pierce was officially released.
But on Thursday the Baltimore Ravens, the team Pierce began his NFL career with from 2016-19, came in with a three-year, $16.5 million offer. Pierce took it and with $7 million guaranteed, all in the first year, he won’t make much less than the $7.9 million base salary for 2022 he originally had on his Vikings deal and he will earn more than had he accepted their pay cut.
“It’s been a long week,’’ Pierce said in a phone interview. “I’m excited (about returning to Baltimore). Obviously, I’m not excited about how everything ended (in Minnesota) but for me Baltimore is like my second home outside the state of (native) Alabama. So, if I have to leave Minneapolis, I’m glad that I get to go back home to where I started. So I’m happy that, since the release, it has worked out this way.’’
Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2020 but sat out his first Minnesota season due to the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma, and that year of his contract tolled. Last season, he started the eight games he played but missed the other nine due to injuries and illness.
Pierce said the Vikings, who have had salary-cap issues, wanted to reduce the two years left on his contract to one and cut his base salary in order to lower what had been a $10.235 million cap number. He declined to provide the salary numbers the Vikings offered Monday.
After Pierce was released, the Vikings replaced him with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who got a three-year, $19.5 million contract and has a 2022 cap number of $3.833 million.
“I was a cap casualty,’’ Pierce said. “You see it all the time (in the NFL) but normally you’re praying it’s not you. I understand that had I been healthy and played how I played those eight games when I was healthy, I might not be in this predicament.”
Had he been younger, Pierce said he would have accepted a pay cut and stayed.
“I’m 29 and going on 30,’’ said Pierce, who turns 30 on Nov. 6. “That’s old in this league so I’ve got to secure myself with a multi-year deal and thought I’d get one. When you turn 30, the likelihood of making big money is slimmer, especially if you have injuries. If I can stay healthy, God willing I make it through the next three years, I’ll probably call it a day.”
Wait a minute. Pierce expects to retire after his deal with the Ravens runs out out after the 2024 season?
“Yeah, man. I turn 30 this year. If I can play until I’m 33, that’s plenty long enough,’’ said Pierce, who actually would be 32 and two months when the 2024 regular season ends.
After playing in the first four games of last season, Pierce missed the next seven with a partially torn triceps muscle. He then played in four straight before missing the last two due to illness. Pierce said his health is now fine and he has been working out regularly.
“The COVID thing I couldn’t control with my condition and then I got injured for the first time,’’ Pierce said. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way I had hoped but I enjoyed every minute of being (in Minnesota). I bought a condo in Minneapolis, so if anybody knows somebody who wants to rent it or buy it, I’d love to have them.’’
Pierce said it “was awesome” how he was treated by the Vikings both when they wanted to restructure his deal Monday and on Tuesday after he had been released. He said he had talks during those two days with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O’Connell, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and defensive line coach Chris Rumph, and called the Vikings a “first-class organization.”
