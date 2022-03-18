‘Redbird Express’ won’t shuttle fans to Cardinals games in 2022

Twenty years ago, a Minnesota finance commissioner described the then-projected $4 billion state surplus as “an ore boat full of money.”

Today, with a projected $9.3 billion surplus, we have more than two ore boats full! The news media are full of proposals for how the governor and Legislature wish to spend or otherwise use this money.

But these ore boats have not yet docked.

The $9.3 billion surplus is only the projection of how much money the state will have in its checking account on June 30, 2023, if the state economist is right, and no new laws are passed.

Unfortunately, I believe at least one of those ore boats is not going to reach port to fully unload their wonderful cargo. If they do, though, the dollars they are carrying are going to be worth a lot less. Consider:

The Federal Reserve has started raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Almost every time the Fed has started raising interest rates in the past 70 years there has been a recession. In addition, every time we have had an increase in oil prices like we have just had there has been a recession. Yet the November budget forecast (like all past budget forecasts) is not forecasting a recession

A big reason for the surplus has been the economic activity created by recent federal spending, such as the three huge rounds of federal stimulus and PPP grants to businesses.

But the economic effects of this are waning. The spending in the federal infrastructure bill that passed will happen over many years and have little near-term effect. With the failure of Biden’s Build Back Better plan, further stimulus is unlikely.

We are thus at best returning to the relatively low growth that preceded Covid.

In 2019 the U.S. economy had real GDP growth of 2.2%. Before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the respected Atlanta Federal Reserve GDP Now forecast for the first quarter of 2022 was GDP growth of only 0.6%. Now it is 0.5% – almost no growth at all. Yet IHS, the economic forecasting company the state uses to produce its budget forecasts, is projecting 3.7% growth in 2022 and an average of 2.6% annual growth the next three years

Inflation may help the budget some in the short term.

For example, inflation can create higher sales tax collections if the same amount of goods is sold. But personnel costs represent the great majority of state expenditures. If inflation really takes hold, the demand for state expenditures will soar. State workers and their unions will naturally want salary increases beyond the rate of inflation. Meanwhile, the state’s largest revenue source, the state income tax, is indexed for inflation so you (thankfully) do not move into higher tax brackets due to inflation. As the economy slows, corporate income tax collections and capital gains income (which are very volatile) will drop. Income tax revenue increases will fall behind expenditure increases.

So far, inflation has kept surprising to the upside. Over the past year wholesale inflation rose 9.7%, and the consumer price index 7.5%. Yet the state’s most recent budget forecast projects inflation of only 4.5% for fiscal year 2022, and barely over 2% in the three years that follow.

Temporary supply-chain issues and the Ukraine war are causing some inflation. Hopefully the war will stop, and the supply-chain issues will come to an end. But even if this happens, other factors such as higher labor costs due to fewer employees, decisions to bring back production from overseas, increased federal regulation, and the transition from fossil fuels to green energy, are going to continue to give inflation a tailwind. If the war continues, the inflation and supply interruptions might be truly unprecedented.

The timing of the coming economic slowdown, and the legislative and election calendar, are positioning the Legislature and governor to make some bad decisions. Every state government office is up for election this year. There will be a great deal of pressure to spend all the surplus. But if they do that, legislators and the Governor elected in November will surely face an uncomfortable budget world during the following years.

Yes, we have a budget reserve, but given the size of the state’s budget, the few billion dollars in it can disappear very rapidly.

As the governor and legislators debate the budget this year, they should keep a close eye on those ore boats full of money, how they are progressing toward port, and the shrinking size of the dollar bills in their holds.

Jim Knoblach, former chair of the Minnesota House Ways and Means Committee, owns a real estate investment firm.