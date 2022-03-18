News
Russian media: Detention of WNBA’s Griner extended to May 19
By DOUG FEINBERG
Russian media reported that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner was extended until May 19, a development that could see the two-time Olympic champion being held for at least three months before her case is resolved.
Griner was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The case of the 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, according to the state news agency Tass.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The U.S. State Department has been “doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner to support her family, and to work with them to do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release,” spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday at a briefing. He cited privacy considerations in not giving out more details.
Ekaterina Kalugina of the regional Public Monitoring Commission, a state-backed panel in Russia that monitors prisoners’ conditions, told Tass that Griner was sharing a cell with two other female detainees accused of narcotics offenses.
Griner’s cellmates spoke English and were helping her to communicate with staff at the pre-trial detention facility and to obtain books, Kalugina said.
“The only objective problem has turned out to be the basketball player’s height,” Tass quoted Kalugina as saying of the 6-foot-9 Griner. “The beds in the cell are clearly intended for a person of lesser height.”
Griner has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star. The WNBA season opens May 6.
She was one of a dozen WNBA players who played in Russia or Ukraine this past season. All except Griner have left since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments. She was arrested in Moscow upon returning to Russia.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined a growing contingent of family, friends and officials calling for her release with a “Free Brittney” tweet Wednesday.
It’s unclear how much progress was being made in the case because Griner’s group has been trying to work quietly for her release and declining to talk publicly since her arrest was made public earlier this month.
Griner’s wife, Cherelle, thanked everyone for their support but also has said little else on social media.
“Everyone’s getting the strategy of say less and push more privately behind the scenes,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP on Wednesday. ”It’s the strategy you get from the State Department and administration. It’s our No. 1 priority in talking with her agent and strategists.”
Joe Spartz, Greater St. Paul BOMA president, to retire in June
After nearly a decade leading the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association during an era of deep transition in downtown St. Paul, Joe Spartz plans to retire in June.
Spartz, who was hired as president of Greater St. Paul BOMA in 2013, has held a colorful and varied career, ranging from human resources consulting to writing the 2017 children’s book “Harry the Scary Pumpkin,” published by St. Paul-based Beaver Pond Press.
Through BOMA, he oversaw a 2018 security study of downtown St. Paul and shepherded the organization — which spans a membership of some 300 building managers and real estate professionals — through a time of pandemic and downturn in downtown foot traffic.
In addition, BOMA publishes an annual downtown “market report” focusing on office occupancy rates, retail and residential population trends. Over the past decade, former downtown warehouses, law office buildings and department stores such as Macy’s and Woolworth have undergone top-to-bottom renovations into new uses, often but not always residential apartments. In May 2015, the St. Paul Saints found a new home at CHS Field, previously the site of Gillette’s White Rain shampoo factory.
Spartz is the state director of the Concord Coalition, a national watchdog group focused on the national debt.
Greater St. Paul BOMA, one of 100 BOMA affiliates throughout the country, has formed a search committee with the intent of hiring a new president by the time he steps down.
FOX 2’s website features a cleaner look to help you easily find stories
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’re excited to announce that we have newly redesigned our website here at FOX 2, which features a cleaner, more modern look and feel.
We think you’ll love the new look at FOX2Now.com, which allows you to see more content and navigate stories easier than ever before. The website is designed to work well on your phone, tablet, or desktop computer.
The clean new look makes it easier to read about and watch the news you need— from news to weather to video—in a flash.
Whether you’re looking to stream our newscasts, catch up on the latest local news, check the traffic, or the radar – The new FOX2Now.com is even easier to use. Look it up on your phone or computer and set a bookmark. I’m sure you’ll want to check it daily.
Gophers’ Taylor Heise in Kazmaier finalist, first team All-American
Gopher center Taylor Heise was named a first-team All-American and one of the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Thursday.
Heise, a senior from Lake City who was Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey as a senior at Red Wing, led the nation in goals (29) and scoring (66 points) this season. She is joined by on the Kazmaier finalist list by Minnesota Duluth center Gabbie Hughes, a senior from Lino Lakes who had 22 goals and 59 points this season for the Bulldogs, tied for third nationally.
The Kazmaier Award has been given annually to the nation’s best women’s hockey player since 1998. Ohio State blue liner Sophie Jaques is the other finalist. Krissy Wendell (2005) and Amanda Kessel (2013) are the only Gophers to win the award. The winner will be announced at 11:30 a.m. on March 26.
Hughes scored the winning goal in UMD’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal against the Gophers last weekend at Ridder Arena. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs are set to meet No. 3 Northeastern in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday night.
Heise also was named a first team All-American on Thursday by the American Hockey Coaches Association, the 23rd Gophers player to earn that honor.
Gophers wing Peyton Hemp, a freshman from Andover, was named the Division I Rookie of the Yea by the Hockey Commissioners Association on Wednesday. She had five game-winning goals among her 32 points and is the first Gopher to win the award since Sarah Potomak in 2016.
