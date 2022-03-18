St. Louis Zoo makes changes to guard against Avian flu

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS – One day after St. Louis County announced a “presumptive positive” case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the Saint Louis Zoo has taken precautions to protect birds in its collections.

“We have closed our Bird House to public access. And we have closed our Cypress Swamp to public access as well,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, the vice president of animal collections for the zoo. “An unknowing, unwitting person could have tracked avian influenza on their shoes and come into a space where our birds could be at risk.”

Many other birds have been moved indoors. That includes swans and geese from the lakes and the usually outdoor Humboldt penguins.

“You are able to see the penguins inside, but you’ll see none of our outdoor birds are outside. We want to prevent them from coming into contact with water fowl that could be carrying the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.”

All of these steps are in the best interest of the birds, especially those considered rare or endangered.

“We’re taking bird welfare, bird safety as the highest priority and we’re taking this as a proactive precaution to keep all our birds safe,” Padilla said.

The zoo is working with the state veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Conservation to monitor cases. They want you to know that avian influenza does not pose a human health concern.

“So it is still as safe of an experience as it has ever been. There is no risk to guests coming and enjoying the zoo,” Padilla said.

You can still visit Penguin Puffin Coast, but it will be closed an hour early each day for deep cleaning. The zoo appreciates visitors’ understanding.

A zoo spokesperson said the precautions are part of a protocol in the event that HPAI is found in neighboring municipalities. According to the Department of Conservation, the bird in the St. Louis County case was identified as a Hooded Merganser, while a Bald Eagle was discovered in St. Charles County.

