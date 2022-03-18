News
St. Louis Zoo makes changes to guard against Avian flu
ST. LOUIS – One day after St. Louis County announced a “presumptive positive” case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the Saint Louis Zoo has taken precautions to protect birds in its collections.
“We have closed our Bird House to public access. And we have closed our Cypress Swamp to public access as well,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, the vice president of animal collections for the zoo. “An unknowing, unwitting person could have tracked avian influenza on their shoes and come into a space where our birds could be at risk.”
Many other birds have been moved indoors. That includes swans and geese from the lakes and the usually outdoor Humboldt penguins.
“You are able to see the penguins inside, but you’ll see none of our outdoor birds are outside. We want to prevent them from coming into contact with water fowl that could be carrying the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.”
All of these steps are in the best interest of the birds, especially those considered rare or endangered.
“We’re taking bird welfare, bird safety as the highest priority and we’re taking this as a proactive precaution to keep all our birds safe,” Padilla said.
The zoo is working with the state veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Conservation to monitor cases. They want you to know that avian influenza does not pose a human health concern.
“So it is still as safe of an experience as it has ever been. There is no risk to guests coming and enjoying the zoo,” Padilla said.
You can still visit Penguin Puffin Coast, but it will be closed an hour early each day for deep cleaning. The zoo appreciates visitors’ understanding.
A zoo spokesperson said the precautions are part of a protocol in the event that HPAI is found in neighboring municipalities. According to the Department of Conservation, the bird in the St. Louis County case was identified as a Hooded Merganser, while a Bald Eagle was discovered in St. Charles County.
The St. Louis Zoo said HPAI does not pose a human health concern for zoo guests.
‘Redbird Express’ won’t shuttle fans to Cardinals games in 2022
ST. LOUIS–The ‘Mass Resignation’ is being felt by a popular service that has taken St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans from the Metro East to Busch Stadium for decades.
The St. Clair County Transit District has confirmed that the Redbird Express will not be in operation for the 2022 baseball season due to a bus driver shortage at Metro, which has been paid to provide the service.
“They really did a good job,” Ken Sharkey, Managing Director of the St. Clair County Transit District told FOX2. Sharkey said passengers on the service for the most part weren’t local customers but fans coming into the area from a distance.
“It is a local decision. We try to support our St. Clair County Transit District partners as much as we can but we are still impacted by an operator shortage. We encourage baseball fans in Illinois who want to save money on gas, avoid traffic jams and save money on parking downtown, to hop on MetroLink for direct service to Busch Stadium,” Bi-State spokeswoman Patti Beck said.
Sharkey reminds fans that there are 11 Metro stations in the Metro East where fans can park their cars and take MetroLink to the game.
St. Louis hospital care ranked 3rd most segregated, Kansas City ranks 2nd: report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new report from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan organization advocating for a just health care system, shows hospital markets in large U.S. cities are racially segregated.
Kansas City ranks third for most segregated hospital care in the nation.
The analysis reveals patients receiving elective procedures skew disproportionately white, which may be a driver of inequity, especially at hospitals that appear to be the least racially inclusive.
“Doing more elective procedures often means hospitals seeking to serve whiter and wealthier patients,” Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, said. “Given the destructive impact of the pandemic on communities of color, a return to business as usual isn’t acceptable and almost guarantees slipping backwards on racial equity.”
Data shows Kansas City’s hospital market is 75% segregated. In St. Louis, data unveils that 77% of the market is segregated, roughly 2.7% more segregated than Kansas City’s market.
“So, in St. Louis and Kansas City, the vast majority of their hospitals land at the extremes of our inclusivity scale,” he said. “Some are super over-serving, if you will, black and Hispanic and poor populations, and others are really under-serving, and there are not many that are kind of in the middle.”
Two hospitals, Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis and Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, ranked among the 50 least racially inclusive hospitals in the U.S.
Though Kansas City ranks third for segregation in hospitals, the Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill ranks eighth for most racially inclusive hospital in the United States, the only Missouri or Kansas hospital to make it on the list of “50 Most Racially Inclusive Hospitals.”
Truman Medical Center is also listed as the most racially inclusive hospital in all of Missouri, while Hiawatha Community Hospital in Kansas is the most racially inclusive.
“If you have a community that has the most inclusive hospitals in the country, that almost kind of means you’re likely going to have some hospitals that are some of the worst in the country,” Saini said. “If one of them is doing a lot of that, then that most certainly means that another one is not doing a lot of that, that’s what we mean by ‘segregated.’
“It’s not a surprise that one of the most inclusive would be in a segregated city.”
Changing how we charge for health care
Saini said in order to have fair, quality and equitable health care for everybody, we have to change the way we organize and pay for hospital care.
“It can’t be this kind of market competition, revenue-seeking model,” he said.
Saini said he dreams of a health care system where hospitals are given a budget to care for an entire community, rather than on a patient-by-patient basis.
“They’re structured to just pump out the revenue and the procedures, but if you (changed the system) gradually overtime and everyone participated, that would be a big way of making a difference,” Saini said.
He said hospital leaders need to step up their game and prioritize diversity in the hiring process, as well as providing services to underprivileged communities, despite a slower and smaller collection of revenue.
Changing the way we finance hospital visits would eliminate gaps in their revenue, Saini said, granting hospitals access to an entire community, rather than the select few who can afford treatment.
“Really, what we have is this problem with incentives,” he said. “There aren’t enough incentives to sort of be more race neutral about how we deliver care.”
Jim Knoblach: A $9.3 billion Minnesota state surplus? Don’t count on it.
Twenty years ago, a Minnesota finance commissioner described the then-projected $4 billion state surplus as “an ore boat full of money.”
Today, with a projected $9.3 billion surplus, we have more than two ore boats full! The news media are full of proposals for how the governor and Legislature wish to spend or otherwise use this money.
But these ore boats have not yet docked.
The $9.3 billion surplus is only the projection of how much money the state will have in its checking account on June 30, 2023, if the state economist is right, and no new laws are passed.
Unfortunately, I believe at least one of those ore boats is not going to reach port to fully unload their wonderful cargo. If they do, though, the dollars they are carrying are going to be worth a lot less. Consider:
The Federal Reserve has started raising interest rates to fight inflation.
Almost every time the Fed has started raising interest rates in the past 70 years there has been a recession. In addition, every time we have had an increase in oil prices like we have just had there has been a recession. Yet the November budget forecast (like all past budget forecasts) is not forecasting a recession
A big reason for the surplus has been the economic activity created by recent federal spending, such as the three huge rounds of federal stimulus and PPP grants to businesses.
But the economic effects of this are waning. The spending in the federal infrastructure bill that passed will happen over many years and have little near-term effect. With the failure of Biden’s Build Back Better plan, further stimulus is unlikely.
We are thus at best returning to the relatively low growth that preceded Covid.
In 2019 the U.S. economy had real GDP growth of 2.2%. Before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the respected Atlanta Federal Reserve GDP Now forecast for the first quarter of 2022 was GDP growth of only 0.6%. Now it is 0.5% – almost no growth at all. Yet IHS, the economic forecasting company the state uses to produce its budget forecasts, is projecting 3.7% growth in 2022 and an average of 2.6% annual growth the next three years
Inflation may help the budget some in the short term.
For example, inflation can create higher sales tax collections if the same amount of goods is sold. But personnel costs represent the great majority of state expenditures. If inflation really takes hold, the demand for state expenditures will soar. State workers and their unions will naturally want salary increases beyond the rate of inflation. Meanwhile, the state’s largest revenue source, the state income tax, is indexed for inflation so you (thankfully) do not move into higher tax brackets due to inflation. As the economy slows, corporate income tax collections and capital gains income (which are very volatile) will drop. Income tax revenue increases will fall behind expenditure increases.
So far, inflation has kept surprising to the upside. Over the past year wholesale inflation rose 9.7%, and the consumer price index 7.5%. Yet the state’s most recent budget forecast projects inflation of only 4.5% for fiscal year 2022, and barely over 2% in the three years that follow.
Temporary supply-chain issues and the Ukraine war are causing some inflation. Hopefully the war will stop, and the supply-chain issues will come to an end. But even if this happens, other factors such as higher labor costs due to fewer employees, decisions to bring back production from overseas, increased federal regulation, and the transition from fossil fuels to green energy, are going to continue to give inflation a tailwind. If the war continues, the inflation and supply interruptions might be truly unprecedented.
The timing of the coming economic slowdown, and the legislative and election calendar, are positioning the Legislature and governor to make some bad decisions. Every state government office is up for election this year. There will be a great deal of pressure to spend all the surplus. But if they do that, legislators and the Governor elected in November will surely face an uncomfortable budget world during the following years.
Yes, we have a budget reserve, but given the size of the state’s budget, the few billion dollars in it can disappear very rapidly.
As the governor and legislators debate the budget this year, they should keep a close eye on those ore boats full of money, how they are progressing toward port, and the shrinking size of the dollar bills in their holds.
Jim Knoblach, former chair of the Minnesota House Ways and Means Committee, owns a real estate investment firm.
