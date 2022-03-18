News
St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to St. Paul after 2 years of cancellations, adaptations
After two years of cancellations and adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returned to downtown St. Paul on Thursday.
Sponsored by the St. Patrick’s Association, the parade returned full force with St. Paul Police estimating around 10,000 people attending.
St. Louis Zoo makes changes to guard against Avian flu
ST. LOUIS – One day after St. Louis County announced a “presumptive positive” case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the Saint Louis Zoo has taken precautions to protect birds in its collections.
“We have closed our Bird House to public access. And we have closed our Cypress Swamp to public access as well,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, the vice president of animal collections for the zoo. “An unknowing, unwitting person could have tracked avian influenza on their shoes and come into a space where our birds could be at risk.”
Many other birds have been moved indoors. That includes swans and geese from the lakes and the usually outdoor Humboldt penguins.
“You are able to see the penguins inside, but you’ll see none of our outdoor birds are outside. We want to prevent them from coming into contact with water fowl that could be carrying the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.”
All of these steps are in the best interest of the birds, especially those considered rare or endangered.
“We’re taking bird welfare, bird safety as the highest priority and we’re taking this as a proactive precaution to keep all our birds safe,” Padilla said.
The zoo is working with the state veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Conservation to monitor cases. They want you to know that avian influenza does not pose a human health concern.
“So it is still as safe of an experience as it has ever been. There is no risk to guests coming and enjoying the zoo,” Padilla said.
You can still visit Penguin Puffin Coast, but it will be closed an hour early each day for deep cleaning. The zoo appreciates visitors’ understanding.
A zoo spokesperson said the precautions are part of a protocol in the event that HPAI is found in neighboring municipalities. According to the Department of Conservation, the bird in the St. Louis County case was identified as a Hooded Merganser, while a Bald Eagle was discovered in St. Charles County.
The St. Louis Zoo said HPAI does not pose a human health concern for zoo guests.
‘Redbird Express’ won’t shuttle fans to Cardinals games in 2022
ST. LOUIS–The ‘Mass Resignation’ is being felt by a popular service that has taken St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans from the Metro East to Busch Stadium for decades.
The St. Clair County Transit District has confirmed that the Redbird Express will not be in operation for the 2022 baseball season due to a bus driver shortage at Metro, which has been paid to provide the service.
“They really did a good job,” Ken Sharkey, Managing Director of the St. Clair County Transit District told FOX2. Sharkey said passengers on the service for the most part weren’t local customers but fans coming into the area from a distance.
“It is a local decision. We try to support our St. Clair County Transit District partners as much as we can but we are still impacted by an operator shortage. We encourage baseball fans in Illinois who want to save money on gas, avoid traffic jams and save money on parking downtown, to hop on MetroLink for direct service to Busch Stadium,” Bi-State spokeswoman Patti Beck said.
Sharkey reminds fans that there are 11 Metro stations in the Metro East where fans can park their cars and take MetroLink to the game.
St. Louis hospital care ranked 3rd most segregated, Kansas City ranks 2nd: report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new report from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan organization advocating for a just health care system, shows hospital markets in large U.S. cities are racially segregated.
Kansas City ranks third for most segregated hospital care in the nation.
The analysis reveals patients receiving elective procedures skew disproportionately white, which may be a driver of inequity, especially at hospitals that appear to be the least racially inclusive.
“Doing more elective procedures often means hospitals seeking to serve whiter and wealthier patients,” Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, said. “Given the destructive impact of the pandemic on communities of color, a return to business as usual isn’t acceptable and almost guarantees slipping backwards on racial equity.”
Data shows Kansas City’s hospital market is 75% segregated. In St. Louis, data unveils that 77% of the market is segregated, roughly 2.7% more segregated than Kansas City’s market.
“So, in St. Louis and Kansas City, the vast majority of their hospitals land at the extremes of our inclusivity scale,” he said. “Some are super over-serving, if you will, black and Hispanic and poor populations, and others are really under-serving, and there are not many that are kind of in the middle.”
Two hospitals, Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis and Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, ranked among the 50 least racially inclusive hospitals in the U.S.
Though Kansas City ranks third for segregation in hospitals, the Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill ranks eighth for most racially inclusive hospital in the United States, the only Missouri or Kansas hospital to make it on the list of “50 Most Racially Inclusive Hospitals.”
Truman Medical Center is also listed as the most racially inclusive hospital in all of Missouri, while Hiawatha Community Hospital in Kansas is the most racially inclusive.
“If you have a community that has the most inclusive hospitals in the country, that almost kind of means you’re likely going to have some hospitals that are some of the worst in the country,” Saini said. “If one of them is doing a lot of that, then that most certainly means that another one is not doing a lot of that, that’s what we mean by ‘segregated.’
“It’s not a surprise that one of the most inclusive would be in a segregated city.”
Changing how we charge for health care
Saini said in order to have fair, quality and equitable health care for everybody, we have to change the way we organize and pay for hospital care.
“It can’t be this kind of market competition, revenue-seeking model,” he said.
Saini said he dreams of a health care system where hospitals are given a budget to care for an entire community, rather than on a patient-by-patient basis.
“They’re structured to just pump out the revenue and the procedures, but if you (changed the system) gradually overtime and everyone participated, that would be a big way of making a difference,” Saini said.
He said hospital leaders need to step up their game and prioritize diversity in the hiring process, as well as providing services to underprivileged communities, despite a slower and smaller collection of revenue.
Changing the way we finance hospital visits would eliminate gaps in their revenue, Saini said, granting hospitals access to an entire community, rather than the select few who can afford treatment.
“Really, what we have is this problem with incentives,” he said. “There aren’t enough incentives to sort of be more race neutral about how we deliver care.”
