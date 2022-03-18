Fashion
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
If you think you have never engaged in virtual sex, you should have a rethink. It’s basically what you do each day, mostly unknown to you. However, the concept of virtual sex is possible thanks to technological advancement. The world since technology has become digital, and now we have almost everything done online. We now have digital currencies, VR, and even the concept of the metaverse, all thanks to technology.
The adult entertainment has undoubtedly enjoyed some of these advancements via its adoption of most of these technologies in its communities. One of the main factors that made camming successful in the 21st century, especially during the pandemic, is technological advancement where you can sit at the corner of your room and chat on adult cam sites. The world is becoming digital by the day, and you shouldn’t be left out.
What is virtual sex?
As mentioned earlier, at some point, you have practiced one form of virtual sex or the other unknowingly. Virtual sex is any type of sexual activity done through the internet. It includes phone sex, sexting, and mutual masturbation via video chats, sliding into DMs, exchanging nudes and visiting chat rooms. There is, however, so much more that you need to understand when it comes to virtual sex, especially if you visit the adult cam sites a lot. You should understand that visiting a cam site is not all about virtual sex. There are so much more.
However, here are some types of virtual sex you need to know in 2022.
Camming:
This became so popular during the pandemic. Since the lockdown, there was an increase in the rate at which people needed to get their sexual tensions relieved, hence camming. It involves visiting a reputable cam site where you meet cam models, join private chats, and watch sexual acts performed while you tip the performer. It became so popular compared to regular porn because you get to dictate what you want the cam model to do. So, in this case, you are not only the viewer but the director. On adult cam sites, you could request a private show, including you and the cam girl alone. Here, you get to talk about everything and anything exclusively; you could masturbate as well.
Mutual masturbation:
Suppose you are the type that enjoys video chats, or you are in a long-distance relationship. In that case, one way to keep the relationship going sexually is by engaging in mutual masturbation. This could be achieved either via FaceTime or sharing a porn link and creating a video chat room where you get to watch one another masturbate. This could be pretty intense if both partners are into the act. In fact, it could be a routine or relationship kink both partner shares. However, it is essential to note that mutual masturbation via video chat is one of the rampant forms of virtual sex. Not only does it help to keep intimacy, but it also helps to keep both partners sexually active with one another, even if it’s via the internet.
Phone sex:
The phone is one valuable asset every young adult would also need as a prized possession. Not because it could only communicate with people from far and near, it’s because it also can make long-distance appear closer and bring the relationship into a more intimate and cordial consensus. Phone sex is one of the tops of the list when it comes to virtual sex. You could discuss sexy things over the phone with your partner and have it explained as though both of you are in a room. Depending on your oratory prowess, phone sex could be that one factor that your relationship survives on. Several relationships have been established over the phone, and even more, are being maintained using phone sex. So, if you are discussing virtual sex, it’s impossible not to discuss phone sex as one of the primary types of virtual sex. If you haven’t tried phone sex, you should give it a shot; you’d be surprised at how enjoyable it could be.
Virtual sex isn’t one that could be eradicated, for as long as humans get horny, the internet is running, and there’s electricity; virtual sex will remain. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that if you’d be adopting virtual sex into your relationship, be sure your partner is okay with it, and they are ready to do all it takes to make it work. Some relationships are such that they thrive on virtual sex, while others were established on virtual sex.
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Fashion Designing is a professional specialization that involves research & analysis of consumer preferences, culture, art, social fabric, ensuing trends as well as available techniques etc. basis which they conceive innovative concepts, ideate on unique designs, identify appropriate materials and/or fabric in apt colours and patterns to craft customized apparels as well as accessories such as jewellery, handbags, footwear etc.
Additionally they have to collaborate with teams from varied departments along with negotiating better deals with vendors. They are also responsible for sales as well as profits.
Benefits of Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Designing:
Following are the advantages:
- Ease of commencing entrepreneurial journey: Bachelors will assist you with business knowledge. You will also get competencies in managing budgets and implementing sales & marketing strategies that will allow you to do better when you set your business- launch your own brand and setup Boutiques.
- Range of Opportunities: On completion of bachelor’s degree, a fashion designer has umpteen opportunities. Following are some of the career profiles he can consider:
- Fashion Designer: Fashion Designers apply their creativity to visualize innovative design concepts for new clothing or accessories collection.
- Textile Designer: They employ their artistic ability to design patterns for knitted, woven or printed fabrics in textile and fabric manufacturing units. They specialize in fabrics for interiors- such as soft furnishings, upholstery and carpets or fabrics for fashion.
- Retail Buyer: They ensure sourcing of suitable products at apt prices basis the market trends, preferences of target audience etc.
- Stylist: They work with celebrities and are responsible to identify appropriate wardrobe and styling for various engagements like fashion shows, appearances and photo shoots etc.
- Writer: He can work as fashion critique or write for fashion magazines, blogs etc. He can even be an influencer and evaluate various fashion collections, products etc.
- Creative Satisfaction: Fashion Designing offers a platform to express yourself through clothes. The creative contentment that one enjoys in creation of fashion trends in addition to watching people wearing your designs is unrivaled.
- Glamour: One of the most glamorous industries, Fashion Designing involves dressing up of celebrities and models besides interaction on a daily basis. Furthermore, you also assist writers as well as directors in bringing alive the characters in their upcoming movies and other performing arts.
- Travelling opportunities: Fashion Designer not only has to be up to date with trends, but also has to keep abreast with new materials and techniques by attending various fashion events across the globe. Besides this, he also need to meet other fashion designers and must be able to predict future trends. He has to present his collections at various fashion shows. Thus fulfils his wanderlust in the process.
- Knowledge of fabrics and materials: Bachelors will acquaint you with varied fabrics, diverse materials along with its properties as well as patterns. Furthermore it will equip you with an understanding of tension of different stitches and embroidery. All this will facilitate enhanced construction of a garment. After all it’s is imperative to Identify the ideal fabric in order to better articulate your ideas.
Register now to gain from studying fashion designing.
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Every person has a unique body shape and size, so why should you wear the same bikini as everyone else? Many designers and brands have caught on to the fact that women want to highlight their individuality and flatter their best assets, so now they’re developing styles for every body type and size. While you might already know which bikinis are best for you, there are so many new styles out there, it might be time to discover new shapes that could be even better!
This overview explores some common body types and the best bikinis to make them pop. Read on here to find a few more pieces for your bathing suit collection!
-
Smaller Chest
Finding a sexy bikini means working with what you’ve got. Regardless of what social media tells you is attractive, you can still highlight your features to look their best, even if you feel like you could use more (or less) in any particular department.
For women who have a smaller bust, you may want to explore bathing suit options with embellishments, prints, and details to accentuate the top of the bikini. These create the illusion of a larger chest and balance out your hips if you’re curvier down below. You may also want to shop bathing suit tops with extra padding or a push up design to create curves where you feel they’re lacking.
-
Bigger Chest
You probably already know that the string bikini is not your friend. Tiny strands are simply not made to hold up those glorious orbs of goodness! To ensure your chest is completely supported and your breasts stay in place, explore bikinis with underwire and thick straps. Double-stitching on the bands also means your bathing suit can handle more weight.
Thick halter bikini tops, bra-style tops, molded cups, and high backs are all going to make a huge difference in how the ladies are sitting.
-
Broad Shoulders
If your shoulders are broader than your hips, you want to find balance in your bathing suit. One tactic that may work for you is choosing solid colored bikinis, or a monokini with side paneling, that helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure. A cinched, high-waisted bottom literally pulls in your waist to develop more curves in your hips and draws the eye to your middle. An asymmetrical neckline is also a great way to cut up a boxy shape and introduce more curves.
-
Flatter Booty
Similar to resolving a smaller chest, a small booty can be easily enhanced with some frills and ruching on your bikini bottom. You should also explore bottoms in bright colors and loud patterns. These two strategies provide the illusion of a bigger behind and distract from a flat tush. Flat butts also do well in cheeky bottoms and micro bikini options because the higher cut creates what isn’t actually there.
-
Larger Booty
An ample backside means string bikinis and high-cut bottoms are uncomfortable and way too revealing. Don’t force yourself into these styles for the sake of the ‘Gram. Instead, choose cuts that accentuate your butt without cutting off circulation around your hips and thighs! Suits with extra fabric mean you’re never picking out a wedgie, while thong bikinis bare it all without digging in at all the wrong places. Either style is a great choice to show off what your mama gave you; it’s all down to your preference of how much you want to share!
Image Credit: Pixabay
-
Stick Straight
Whether you’ve been described as athletic or as a stick, you’ve got a rectangle body type with minimal curves. Take back your sexiness when you choose bathing suits that show off those taut abs and jutting collarbone! You can play up the athleticism with bandeau tops and boy-cut briefs, or you can try for an hour-glass illusion with padded pushups and ruffled bottoms. Experiment with both styles to see what you love instead of fitting yourself into a box of what everyone else thinks is sexy!
-
Tummy Pooch
Anyone with a uterus has a little bit of that front pooch – it’s part of being a woman! So, unless you’ve got a personal trainer and private chef keeping your abs flat as an ironing board, you might find yourself feeling self-conscious when compared to Insta models and Victoria’s Secret Angels.
First, you don’t have to feel like you need to hide that tummy pooch, but if you do want to smooth it out, you have options. High-waisted bikinis are the perfect way to get the shapewear feel in a bathing suit. You can also opt for monokinis with cutouts that highlight a plunging neckline and tight waist to keep the focus away from your tummy and hips.
Wear What You Want
At the end of the day, fashion and sexiness are social constructs that evolve with the times. It doesn’t matter how your body looks in a bathing suit as long as you’re happy with what you see in the mirror. Accent your assets, show everything off, or hide it all – whatever feels right to you!
Fashion
10 Top Reasons Why Everyone Loves Customized Hoodies
Hoodies make everyone feel comfortable. The hoodie is basically not an article of clothing; it’s a lifestyle. The good thing about hoodies, besides the casual fit and warmth they provide, is that you can make your own personalized hoodie just the way you want it to be.
Here are 10 top reasons why customized hoodies make everyone happy:
1) When you make your own hoodie, your unique design provides instant gratification.
You will never walk out of the house wearing something “off-the-rack.” There are so many colors to choose from and so many ways to personalize. You may even find yourself designing more than one custom-made personalized hoodie if this becomes addictive!
2) Customized sweatshirts make a very special gift for any occasion.
They make great gifts to give at baby showers, birthday parties, graduation presents, and other life milestones. If you have a friend going off to college, make them a custom sweatshirt that says “college-bound” or something along those lines. What better way to send someone off into this world? Customizing your own sweatshirt will make it more meaningful than just giving cash as a gift!
3) It’s fun to make your own hoodie from scratch because there are no limitations.
You can make the design as complicated or as simple-looking as you want it to be. You can use symbols and images or create words and phrases with graphics software online – the options are limitless!
4) In some cases, custom hoodies make for a unique business opportunity.
If you make sweatshirts that are of great quality and have a catchy message, you can even make them available to purchase from your very own site! You don’t have to be a designer to make these types of products – there are tons of online applications that make this easy for the novice.
5) Making your own personalized hoodie is fun – it’s satisfying – and it gets easier by the day.
There is so much more information on the Internet today about how to design your own personalized hoodie just right. From YouTube videos about how to sketch images on cloth with charcoal pencils, which used to be difficult by hand, now there are ways to make your own sweatshirt online with the use of computer software.
6) Making your own hoodie is fun and exciting —
It’s a way to embrace your creativity and make something that represents you, for yourself. Whether you make an image of something that makes you happy or gives words to how you feel at any given moment, make a hoodie that reflects who you are and what you’re all about. People love the feeling they get when they make their very own customized shirt; this is why custom-made clothes make such great gifts!
7) Customized sweatshirts actually make us more creative in many ways.
We may think we can’t draw well enough or paint things on fabric, but making our own hoodies from scratch allows us to release all of these doubts. What’s more is that when we make our own sweatshirts, we feel proud of ourselves and the product that comes out at the end. You can make your own hoodie with or without artistic skills!
8) Making your own customized hoodie is also a great way to help you release stress.
There are so many ways to make your very own customized sweatshirt from scratch – from sketching out an image yourself to using different software applications online – it doesn’t have to be difficult after all! Even if you don’t make anything complicated, simply playing around until you make something that makes you smile is what it’s all about.
9) You can make your very own personalized sweatshirt with or without software applications.
If you do make your own sweatshirt on a computer, there are several ways to make it look artistic and professional for less than $50. There’s no reason your art should resemble something from elementary school! With just a few dollars and some creativity, you can make your own personalized sweatshirt that is unique and reflects the real you.
10) When we design our own hoodies, we may learn skills we didn’t know we had beforehand.
For example, how many people who make their own customized shirts realize they have an eye for colors after seeing what they make? You might think “I would never wear that” regarding an image of someone else’s custom-made design; but when it comes to your own, you make it and appreciate it because it’s yours.
Conclusion:
There are many advantages to making your own personalized sweatshirt from scratch. You can make the design as complicated or as simple-looking as you want it to be. You can use symbols and images or create words and phrases with graphics software online – the options are limitless!
