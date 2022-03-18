News
Trudy Rubin: Zelenskyy’s brilliant speech should impel Biden and Congress to protect Ukrainian skies
“Today the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine; we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future.”
These were the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his passionate virtual address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Ukraine, he said, is fighting for the values America cherishes: “democracy, independence, freedom.”
More than that, Ukraine is fighting for the post-World War II principle that powerful countries can’t be permitted to invade, destroy, and annex peaceful neighbors as Adolf Hitler did — and as Vladimir Putin is trying to do now.
So it isn’t enough for President Joe Biden to praise Zelenskyy, or for all of Congress to erupt in bipartisan applause — or even for Congress to appropriate $800 million in new military aid for Ukraine.
The U.S. goal must be to ensure that Ukraine does not lose this war on the battlefield or in future talks with the duplicitous Putin. That means we must heed Zelenskyy’s plea to “protect our sky.”
Despite the astonishing skill of Ukraine’s army and civilian volunteers in holding off the Russian ground attack, Putin’s forces are deliberately slaughtering Ukrainian civilians from the air. Their goal: to terrorize the country and force Zelenskyy to surrender.
“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people … fired nearly 1,000 missiles, countless bombs. … They use drones to kill us with precision,” the Ukrainian leader told Congress. “Kyiv is under missile and airstrikes from Russian troops every day, but it doesn’t give up.
“Remember Pearl Harbor,” he urged. “Remember Sept. 11, when evil tried to turn your cities into battlefields. Our country experiences the same every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now.”
Then he showed a before-and-after video of once-peaceful Ukrainian cities — like Kharkiv, Mariupol and increasingly Kyiv — where hospitals, schools, cultural and business centers, and high-rise apartment buildings are being wiped out by Russian missiles and bombs.
“I have a dream,” Zelenskyy told Congress. “I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help.”
Out of desperation, the Ukrainian leader appears to have given up his goal of a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine. Biden once again rejected that request Wednesday; both parties in Congress, as well as other NATO countries, have nixed it because it would require destroying Russian missile batteries and planes.
Even Zelenskyy’s request for a “humanitarian no-fly zone” over western Ukraine — which remains relatively peaceful and a refuge for millions of fleeing Ukrainians — has been rejected. Many security experts (and this columnist) believe this option is worth exploring — by which NATO planes would make clear their purpose was peaceful and would protect refugee flows and a “free city” of Lviv.
Yet the White House and NATO have let Putin’s nuclear blackmail rule this out.
Ditto for Zelenskyy’s continued effort to obtain Poland’s MiG-29 planes.
Yet, swallowing his frustration, Zelenskyy showed incredible resilience before Congress. “If this is too much to ask,” he said, “we offer an alternative. You know what kind of (air) defense systems we need. S-300” — a Russian-made long-range air defense system — “and other similar systems.”
The good news is that the Biden administration is working hard to locate and transfer S-300 systems from other NATO members that possess them and might be willing to offer them to Ukraine. Those include Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Greece, which has the largest number. Yet progress in obtaining these systems is too slow, as Russian missiles wreak more destruction daily.
While the Biden team should be commended for its large new package of military aid, and Congress for pushing the package forward in a bipartisan fashion, more must be done immediately to save Ukraine.
Most urgently, the mindset in Washington must change.
When the war started, the bipartisan expectation (and that of U.S. intelligence officials) was that Russian forces would swiftly conquer Ukraine. Ukrainian bravery and the skill of its armed forces changed that. Now Russian military failures, and Zelenskyy’s brilliant leadership, have led to speculation that Ukraine might “win.”
But a desperate, angry Putin is throwing all of his manpower and conventional weapons into destroying Ukraine. If he cannot make the country cower, he appears ready to wipe it out and then drag on negotiations forever, while declaring victory. A destroyed Ukraine may even suit Putin better than an occupation, which Russian forces aren’t capable of carrying out.
The White House can’t afford to permit Putin to “succeed” in this fashion. Nor can it afford to wait the months it will take for sanctions to fully kick in. Indeed, Putin may become more dangerous as his desperation grows.
Instead, the administration must undertake a full-court press to get Zelenskyy S-300s, armed drones and anti-ship missiles to save the Port of Odesa. And, without publicity, get those MIG-29s to Ukraine. If Zelenskyy says he needs them, I believe him over Pentagon claims that he does not.
Yes, Ukraine could “win” — by compelling Putin to pull back and declare victory — but only if Washington shows a bipartisan determination to help Zelenskyy in the immediate future. That’s the only appropriate response to Zelenskyy’s brave and brilliant speech.
News
After declining pay cut and released by Vikings, Michael Pierce ‘excited’ to return to Ravens
Michael Pierce had a crummy start to his week but it eventually got a lot better.
The veteran defensive tackle received a phone call Monday from the Vikings requesting he take what Pierce called a “pretty big pay cut” or else be released. After some negotiating and at least getting an improved offer that Pierce said “gave me a nice shot at it,’’ he still decided not to stick around. On Tuesday, Pierce was officially released.
But on Thursday the Baltimore Ravens, the team Pierce began his NFL career with from 2016-19, came in with a three-year, $16.5 million offer. Pierce took it and with $7 million guaranteed, all in the first year, he won’t make much less than the $7.9 million base salary for 2022 he originally had on his Vikings deal and he will earn more than had he accepted their pay cut.
“It’s been a long week,’’ Pierce said in a phone interview. “I’m excited (about returning to Baltimore). Obviously, I’m not excited about how everything ended (in Minnesota) but for me Baltimore is like my second home outside the state of (native) Alabama. So, if I have to leave Minneapolis, I’m glad that I get to go back home to where I started. So I’m happy that, since the release, it has worked out this way.’’
Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2020 but sat out his first Minnesota season due to the coronavirus pandemic and his history of asthma, and that year of his contract tolled. Last season, he started the eight games he played but missed the other nine due to injuries and illness.
Pierce said the Vikings, who have had salary-cap issues, wanted to reduce the two years left on his contract to one and cut his base salary in order to lower what had been a $10.235 million cap number. He declined to provide the salary numbers the Vikings offered Monday.
After Pierce was released, the Vikings replaced him with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who got a three-year, $19.5 million contract and has a 2022 cap number of $3.833 million.
“I was a cap casualty,’’ Pierce said. “You see it all the time (in the NFL) but normally you’re praying it’s not you. I understand that had I been healthy and played how I played those eight games when I was healthy, I might not be in this predicament.”
Had he been younger, Pierce said he would have accepted a pay cut and stayed.
“I’m 29 and going on 30,’’ said Pierce, who turns 30 on Nov. 6. “That’s old in this league so I’ve got to secure myself with a multi-year deal and thought I’d get one. When you turn 30, the likelihood of making big money is slimmer, especially if you have injuries. If I can stay healthy, God willing I make it through the next three years, I’ll probably call it a day.”
Wait a minute. Pierce expects to retire after his deal with the Ravens runs out out after the 2024 season?
“Yeah, man. I turn 30 this year. If I can play until I’m 33, that’s plenty long enough,’’ said Pierce, who actually would be 32 and two months when the 2024 regular season ends.
After playing in the first four games of last season, Pierce missed the next seven with a partially torn triceps muscle. He then played in four straight before missing the last two due to illness. Pierce said his health is now fine and he has been working out regularly.
“The COVID thing I couldn’t control with my condition and then I got injured for the first time,’’ Pierce said. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way I had hoped but I enjoyed every minute of being (in Minnesota). I bought a condo in Minneapolis, so if anybody knows somebody who wants to rent it or buy it, I’d love to have them.’’
Pierce said it “was awesome” how he was treated by the Vikings both when they wanted to restructure his deal Monday and on Tuesday after he had been released. He said he had talks during those two days with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O’Connell, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and defensive line coach Chris Rumph, and called the Vikings a “first-class organization.”
News
How company plans to fix trash problem in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fox 2 News received a copy of the inspection report completed from St. Louis County Public Health Thursday after inspectors visited Republic Services off I-55 and Bayless on March 15.
Inspectors found a “negligent” amount of litter and noted the facility received satisfactory remarks on the checklist and that the company is in the process of installing a new fence with the goal of containing the litter.
“Upon receiving a constituent concern my office contacted the County Department of Public Health. As a result of my inquiry, DPH conducted an inspection of the Republic Recycling Center on March 15. Though DPH’s inspection report found the facility satisfactory per the ordinance, there are areas cited in the report that can be, or are in the process of being improved,” St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas said in a statement Thursday after viewing the findings of the report.
According to the inspection report, the county proactively monitors the area “in response to historical complaints regarding litter.”
“There was a moderate to the heavy amount of litter present in the vegetation to the immediate north of the facility’s footprint (south of Bayless),” the inspection report said. “The inspector determined that this increased litter was due to the removal of the site’s previous fencing to allow for the installation noted in the previous point.”
It also said the November inspection at the facility noted the facility had plans to install new fencing, according to the latest inspection, those plans are in the works, and part of the old fencing has been removed, and post holes are being dug for the new fencing. “This fencing is to be a 10-foot slated privacy fence,” the inspection noted.
A statement sent to Fox 2 News from Republic Services Thursday confirmed the project.
“Republic Services of St. Louis is currently undergoing improvements to our facility, which caused a temporary gap in perimeter fencing. We are working to make these improvements in a timely manner. In the meantime, we have installed temporary mesh fencing and are working on collecting trash that has blown outside of the plant. We are proud to serve our customers in St. Louis County, and we thank them for their patience.”
The inspection also said the facility employs five litter pickers on two different shifts who monitor inside and outside of the facility.
The inspection also noted a large amount of material waiting to be processed but said it was due to the note being able to ship material via railcar.
Ernie Trakas confirmed the findings and said, “the inability to ship material out by rail service due to the recent Ameren project should improve the situation considerably once the ability to move material to the North County facility is restored.” This situation should change by the end of the month.
“I anticipate that DPH will continue the increased inspections until all issues are addressed. In addition, it has been relayed to me that the Waste Management Program has been working on amending the ordinance to require operation plans for recycling facilities,” Trakas said. “This would allow St. Louis County to regulate operational aspects, including, for instance, the height of the recoverable material coming into the facility.”
News
Community raising money to support families of Bonne Terre officers shot
ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. — There was a long line of customers walking into the Bullpen Sports Grill in St. Francois County Thursday night. The business owners held a fundraiser for the family of fallen Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns.
“He just wanted to serve his community,” said owner Nick Basinger. “He was a great guy, loved his job, loved Bonne Terre, loved what he did, and he was a great police officer.”
Burns was killed and the second officer wounded while responding to an early morning disturbance call at a motel. The suspect was killed.
“They’re heroes,” said Hardy White, one of Lane’s former commanders with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. “They’re heroes, nothing short of heroes.”
“He risked his life for his community,” said Shannon Chasteen, Burns’ fiancée. “He saved the officers that were with him, and he got the guy.”
Chasteen was overwhelmed by the amount of community support she saw Thursday, including support from a woman who briefly met Burns last week.
Meranda Waldorf started making T-shirts to benefit Burns’ family because he was kind enough to take notice of her son, Miles, last week. Burns activated the lights on his police vehicle so the young boy could see them.
“Miles was just starstruck,” said Waldorf. “I knew he was special, so I wanted to do something to help.”
The shirts are available through her boutique.
A former friend and law enforcement colleague of both officers said the families of both deserve all the support they can receive.
“I’m just absolutely heartbroken that this had to happen in our community and happen to either one of these guys,” said Jason Cox. “They’re both excellent officers.”
The BackStoppers is also providing support. The organization steps up to help families with lifetime assistance anytime there is a first responder killed in the line of duty.
Trudy Rubin: Zelenskyy’s brilliant speech should impel Biden and Congress to protect Ukrainian skies
After declining pay cut and released by Vikings, Michael Pierce ‘excited’ to return to Ravens
How company plans to fix trash problem in St. Louis County
Community raising money to support families of Bonne Terre officers shot
Boys basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall returning to state on 1-point win over East Ridge
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Class 4A girls basketball state semifinal: St. Michael-Albertville 73, Roseville 57
Boys basketball: With a nail-biting finish, DeLaSalle outlasts South St. Paul in Class 3A, Section 3 final
3 Missouri officers killed in line of duty within days
The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News3 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
-
News4 weeks ago
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl