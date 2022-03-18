News
Vikings start rebuilding defense, and think Harrison Phillips, Jordan Hicks will help
Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks got a taste of Minnesota’s proud history on defense during a tour of the Vikings Museum on Thursday. And now they’ll try to help the Vikings’ defense get out of the doldrums.
After finishing 27th in the NFL in total defense in 2020 and 30th in 2021, head coach and longtime defensive coach Mike Zimmer was fired. And even though new coach Kevin O’Connell comes from the offensive side of the ball, it was hardly a surprise that the two top players the Vikings have signed since the start of free agency play defense.
Phillips, a defensive tackle, agreed Monday to a three-year, $19.5 million deal and Hicks, a linebacker, agreed Tuesday to a two-year, $10 million contract. Both signed their deals Thursday.
Phillips talked about seeing a display of legendary defensive tackle Alan Page at the Vikings Museum. He said that had special significance because he was nominated while playing for Buffalo last season for his charity work for the Alan Page Award, and on Thursday he “got to see all his lineage and his career.”
Page, who played with the Vikings from 1967-78, was on three Minnesota teams that ranked first in the NFL in total defense. As recently as 2017, the Vikings were first in total defense and in scoring defense. Now, they’re trying to rebuild the unit.
“Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks are two players that embody the smart, tough and competitive environment we’re trying to build,” general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said.
Some key pieces remain from that 2017 unit — defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith, though Hunter’s future with the team is uncertain because he is due an $18 million roster bonus Sunday and there has been trade speculation surrounding him.
“Obviously, adding Jordan and myself, we can’t wait to find out how we can make an impact and make (the defense) better,” Phillips said.
The Vikings are shifting to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, which means they will have two inside linebackers. That’s why they considered it important to pair Hicks with Kendricks.
“Last year, there were two linebackers in the NFL with 100-plus tackles and four interceptions, and those two guys will be playing linebacker for our team now,” O’Connell said.
Hicks, entering his eighth season in the NFL, played the past three seasons with Arizona.
“Our role is to figure out how we fit in,” Hicks said of the two signees. “It’s to come in and build a new team. … It takes some time.”
The plan is to put the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips, who spent the past four years with the Bills, at nose tackle. He joked that with the dirty work he does, “I like to call my position the fire hydrant at the dog show.”
Phillips is known as a run stopper. He has just 1 1/2 career sacks but O’Connell said he still “disrupts” the quarterback.
Phillips’ nickname is “Horrible Harry,” which he said he got when his mother read him the series of “Horrible Harry” books as a child and a public-address announcer at his high school in Omaha, Neb., later picked up on it. Phillips was Buffalo’s nominee the past two years for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award with his Playmakers Foundation, which helps kids with developmental differences and special needs. He plans to be active with the charity in Minnesota.
“I’m not a bad man but sometimes I have to do what a bad man might do,” he said. “But that’s only (between) the white lines.”
Phillips said negotiations for a new contract in Buffalo “fizzled” but his “ears perked up” when he heard the Vikings were interested due to his respect for the organization. Hicks said the chance to play alongside Kendricks was “a big part of my decision” to sign with Minnesota. He played with Kendricks’ brother, Mychal, in Philadelphia from 2015-17.
After the 2017 season, the Eagles won Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. But Hicks went on injured reserve four months before that with an Achilles injury.
“The one thing I want to do is go to the Super Bowl and win it, and play it,” said Hicks, who overcame a variety of injuries early in his career to put together a current streak of playing in 51 straight games. “That’s part of my journey, the mission to get back there.”
‘We are heartbroken’: Community mourns officer killed in Bonne Terre shootout
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Flags were lowered at half-staff to honor a Bonne Terre police officer killed in a motel shootout Thursday morning.
Authorities said Lane Burns, 30, died protecting his community and fellow officers.
Bonne Terre police responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K around 12:30 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said a man came out and opened fire when officers approached a room. Both officers returned fire, killing the suspect identified as 21-year-old James Emory of St. Louis.
Officer Burns died from his injuries. The second officer, 28-year-old Garrett Worley, was injured and remains hospitalized.
“Very sad situation in a smaller community, and a smaller town, smaller police department,” said Thompson. “It’s going to hit hard for them.”
Burns’ family said he will be missed and remembered as a hero.
“I have an app on my phone, and I heard the call come over dispatch to the hotel,” said Burns’ fiance Shannon Casteen. “I texted him. I said, ‘Be safe.’ Dispatch said the guy has a gun. He read the message and three or four minutes later, I heard the third officer yelling for help. He needed back-up. Two officers had been shot.”
“I want to give him a hug,” she continued. “I want him to tell me he’s okay, but he’s not. He’s with God. I guess he’s okay, but I’m not okay.”
Burns served in law enforcement for about 10 years, devoting six of those years to the Bonne Terre Police Department.
“He loved his job,” said Casteen. “He loved his daughter. She’s 9. He loved what he did. He loved the department he worked for most of all.”
The community is coming together to support Burns’ family. The BackStoppers, a nonprofit that assists the families of first responders killed in the line of duty, is also helping Burns’ loved ones.
“We are heartbroken by the devastating loss of Officer Burns,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “There is no greater sacrifice than giving your life in service of others. We will now step in and help his family during these difficult times and for years to come.”
To make a donation, or for more information about The BackStoppers, visit www.BackStoppers.org or call (314) 692-0200.
St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to St. Paul after 2 years of cancellations, adaptations
After two years of cancellations and adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returned to downtown St. Paul on Thursday.
Sponsored by the St. Patrick’s Association, the parade returned full force with St. Paul Police estimating around 10,000 people attending.
St. Louis Zoo makes changes to guard against Avian flu
ST. LOUIS – One day after St. Louis County announced a “presumptive positive” case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the Saint Louis Zoo has taken precautions to protect birds in its collections.
“We have closed our Bird House to public access. And we have closed our Cypress Swamp to public access as well,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, the vice president of animal collections for the zoo. “An unknowing, unwitting person could have tracked avian influenza on their shoes and come into a space where our birds could be at risk.”
Many other birds have been moved indoors. That includes swans and geese from the lakes and the usually outdoor Humboldt penguins.
“You are able to see the penguins inside, but you’ll see none of our outdoor birds are outside. We want to prevent them from coming into contact with water fowl that could be carrying the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.”
All of these steps are in the best interest of the birds, especially those considered rare or endangered.
“We’re taking bird welfare, bird safety as the highest priority and we’re taking this as a proactive precaution to keep all our birds safe,” Padilla said.
The zoo is working with the state veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Conservation to monitor cases. They want you to know that avian influenza does not pose a human health concern.
“So it is still as safe of an experience as it has ever been. There is no risk to guests coming and enjoying the zoo,” Padilla said.
You can still visit Penguin Puffin Coast, but it will be closed an hour early each day for deep cleaning. The zoo appreciates visitors’ understanding.
A zoo spokesperson said the precautions are part of a protocol in the event that HPAI is found in neighboring municipalities. According to the Department of Conservation, the bird in the St. Louis County case was identified as a Hooded Merganser, while a Bald Eagle was discovered in St. Charles County.
The St. Louis Zoo said HPAI does not pose a human health concern for zoo guests.
