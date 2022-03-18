News
‘We are heartbroken’: Community mourns officer killed in Bonne Terre shootout
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Flags were lowered at half-staff to honor a Bonne Terre police officer killed in a motel shootout Thursday morning.
Authorities said Lane Burns, 30, died protecting his community and fellow officers.
Bonne Terre police responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K around 12:30 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said a man came out and opened fire when officers approached a room. Both officers returned fire, killing the suspect identified as 21-year-old James Emory of St. Louis.
Officer Burns died from his injuries. The second officer, 28-year-old Garrett Worley, was injured and remains hospitalized.
“Very sad situation in a smaller community, and a smaller town, smaller police department,” said Thompson. “It’s going to hit hard for them.”
Burns’ family said he will be missed and remembered as a hero.
“I have an app on my phone, and I heard the call come over dispatch to the hotel,” said Burns’ fiance Shannon Casteen. “I texted him. I said, ‘Be safe.’ Dispatch said the guy has a gun. He read the message and three or four minutes later, I heard the third officer yelling for help. He needed back-up. Two officers had been shot.”
“I want to give him a hug,” she continued. “I want him to tell me he’s okay, but he’s not. He’s with God. I guess he’s okay, but I’m not okay.”
Burns served in law enforcement for about 10 years, devoting six of those years to the Bonne Terre Police Department.
“He loved his job,” said Casteen. “He loved his daughter. She’s 9. He loved what he did. He loved the department he worked for most of all.”
The community is coming together to support Burns’ family. The BackStoppers, a nonprofit that assists the families of first responders killed in the line of duty, is also helping Burns’ loved ones.
“We are heartbroken by the devastating loss of Officer Burns,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “There is no greater sacrifice than giving your life in service of others. We will now step in and help his family during these difficult times and for years to come.”
To make a donation, or for more information about The BackStoppers, visit www.BackStoppers.org or call (314) 692-0200.
St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to St. Paul after 2 years of cancellations, adaptations
After two years of cancellations and adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returned to downtown St. Paul on Thursday.
Sponsored by the St. Patrick’s Association, the parade returned full force with St. Paul Police estimating around 10,000 people attending.
St. Louis Zoo makes changes to guard against Avian flu
ST. LOUIS – One day after St. Louis County announced a “presumptive positive” case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the Saint Louis Zoo has taken precautions to protect birds in its collections.
“We have closed our Bird House to public access. And we have closed our Cypress Swamp to public access as well,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, the vice president of animal collections for the zoo. “An unknowing, unwitting person could have tracked avian influenza on their shoes and come into a space where our birds could be at risk.”
Many other birds have been moved indoors. That includes swans and geese from the lakes and the usually outdoor Humboldt penguins.
“You are able to see the penguins inside, but you’ll see none of our outdoor birds are outside. We want to prevent them from coming into contact with water fowl that could be carrying the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.”
All of these steps are in the best interest of the birds, especially those considered rare or endangered.
“We’re taking bird welfare, bird safety as the highest priority and we’re taking this as a proactive precaution to keep all our birds safe,” Padilla said.
The zoo is working with the state veterinarian and the Missouri Department of Conservation to monitor cases. They want you to know that avian influenza does not pose a human health concern.
“So it is still as safe of an experience as it has ever been. There is no risk to guests coming and enjoying the zoo,” Padilla said.
You can still visit Penguin Puffin Coast, but it will be closed an hour early each day for deep cleaning. The zoo appreciates visitors’ understanding.
A zoo spokesperson said the precautions are part of a protocol in the event that HPAI is found in neighboring municipalities. According to the Department of Conservation, the bird in the St. Louis County case was identified as a Hooded Merganser, while a Bald Eagle was discovered in St. Charles County.
The St. Louis Zoo said HPAI does not pose a human health concern for zoo guests.
‘Redbird Express’ won’t shuttle fans to Cardinals games in 2022
ST. LOUIS–The ‘Mass Resignation’ is being felt by a popular service that has taken St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans from the Metro East to Busch Stadium for decades.
The St. Clair County Transit District has confirmed that the Redbird Express will not be in operation for the 2022 baseball season due to a bus driver shortage at Metro, which has been paid to provide the service.
“They really did a good job,” Ken Sharkey, Managing Director of the St. Clair County Transit District told FOX2. Sharkey said passengers on the service for the most part weren’t local customers but fans coming into the area from a distance.
“It is a local decision. We try to support our St. Clair County Transit District partners as much as we can but we are still impacted by an operator shortage. We encourage baseball fans in Illinois who want to save money on gas, avoid traffic jams and save money on parking downtown, to hop on MetroLink for direct service to Busch Stadium,” Bi-State spokeswoman Patti Beck said.
Sharkey reminds fans that there are 11 Metro stations in the Metro East where fans can park their cars and take MetroLink to the game.
