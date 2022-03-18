Connect with us

WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65

Published

1 min ago

on

WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65
Sara Scalia scored 17 of her game-high 38 points to rally Minnesota past Green Bay, 73-65, in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Gophers (15-17) who advance to play South Dakota State (24-9), an 87-57 winner against Ohio on Thursday, in Brookings, S.D., on a date to be determined.

The Phoenix used a 14-0 run – the last seven points of the second quarter and first six of the third – to take a 41-32 lead with 8:05 left in the period and took a 52-46 lead into the fourth on a backdoor cut by Sydney Levy with 2 seconds left.

From there, Scalia took over. Second in the nation this season in made 3-pointers, the junior guard started the final quarter with consecutive 3’s and scored 10 points during a 12-4 run that gave Minnesota its first lead, 58-57, since midway through the second quarter.

Sissoko hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 61-60 lead with 3:28 remaining and consecutive 3-pointers by Scalia and Gadiva Hubbard – on a Scalia assist – put the Gophers up 67-62 with 43 seconds to play.

From there, the Gophers made 6 of 10 free throws to seal their first postseason tournament victory since Minnesota beat Northern Iowa in the 2018 WNIT.

Levy led the Phoenix (19-8) with 20 points.

News

Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 18, 2022

By

Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois deputy killed during a multi-state crime spree, which included a shooting in St. Peters, Missouri.

Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley on Dec. 29, 2021.

Riley, 38, responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 around 5:00 a.m. Moments later, another officer found Riley dead at the scene. Investigators said Tate fatally shot him and then stole his squad car.

Tate abandoned the squad car on I-64 and then carjacked the driver of a semi-truck, according to the Illinois State Police. Authorities said Tate held the trucker against his will and forced him to drive to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri.

Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley

“While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies, and shootings occurred,” ISP said in a statement.

One of those shootings happened at a St. Peters’ QuikTrip. A man was shot in the shoulder around 7:00 a.m. and carjacked. St. Peters police said they found evidence at the gas station connecting Tate to Riley’s murder.

Tate then traveled back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen car, which authorities eventually located at a home in rural Carlyle. Police said Tate broke into the house and held the owner and the kidnapped victim hostage.

An Illinois SWAT team entered the home around 1:42 p.m. and arrested Tate. The homeowner and the kidnapped victim were not injured.

The family of slain Officer Riley described him as a hero who “died doing what he loved.” His funeral was held on Jan. 4.

News

NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 18, 2022

By

NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals
DETROIT — Gophers senior Gable Steveson cruised to two technical-fall victories Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships to advance to the quarterfinals of the 285-pound weight division.

Steveson, the defending champion who also won an Olympic gold medal last summer, beat Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa 25-10 in the first round, then Zach Elam of Missouri 23-8 in the second. The Apple Valley native is 15-0 this season and unbeaten in his past 49 matches. His last loss was during his freshman year, in the semifinals of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be held Friday, with championship matches on Saturday night.

Steveson is one of two Gophers quarterfinalists. Jakob Bergeland (19-7) also won a pair of matches at 141 pounds.

Isaiah Salazar (15-5) won in the first round before losing in the second. Gophers losing in the first round were Patrick McKee (20-8 at 125, Jake Gliva (12-14) at 133, Michael Blockhus (13-14) at 149, Cael Carlson (17-15) at 165, Bailee O’Reilly (12-7) at 174 and Michial Foy (14-13) at 197.

News

Vikings meet with Bills restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 18, 2022

By

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s record-breaking kick honored as NFL’s Best Moment of the Year
The Vikings just signed a defensive lineman away from the Buffalo Bills. Now, they’re going after one of their offensive lineman.

A source said restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates flew to Minnesota on Thursday and met with the Vikings. And they are considering extending him an offer sheet.

The Vikings on Thursday signed defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who had agreed Monday to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

Bates got from the Bills the low tender amount of $2.433 million, which gives them only the right to match an offer. If Bates were to sign an offer sheet with the Vikings, the Bills would have five days to match. If they didn’t match, they would get no compensation.

Bates, in his third Buffalo year, started four games in the 2021 regular season at guard. He moved into the starting lineup for the final three games due to an injury and then started both of the Bills’ playoff games.

The Vikings might be looking at Bates, who has played all five positions on the offensive line, as a possible starting right guard. Earlier this week, they lost Mason Cole, who was their best starting right guard in 2021, when he signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.

A source said there has been a lot of interest so far in Bates, and that if he doesn’t get an offer to his liking from Minnesota he might visit other teams.

‘WIN-WIN’ ON COUSINS

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was “really happy” to reach a deal last Sunday on a one-year contract extension for Kirk Cousins. The quarterback got a guaranteed additional $35 million on a deal that takes him through 2023, and the Vikings saved $13.75 million on the salary cap for 2022 due to adding two voidable years.

“We thought it was really important, a win-win solution for the player and the organization,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “It gives us the opportunity to add other players around him, but it also gives (head coach) Kevin (O’Connell) and Kirk time to get in the lab and really see how far we can take this team. So, we’re excited about that outcome.”

Adofo-Mensah introduced free-agent signees Phillips and linebacker Jordan Hicks and did not take any questions. He is expected next Wednesday to speak in depth about free agency.

Adofo-Mensah said during free agency there has been “collaboration” among the front office and coaches and the Vikings have been making moves “as a unit.”

BRIEFLY

A source said the Vikings have told free-agent cornerback Mackensie Alexander he won’t be re-signed. Alexander played for Minnesota from 2016-19, spent 2020 with Cincinnati and then returned to the Vikings in 2021. … Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, released by the Vikings on Tuesday after declining to take a pay cut, agreed to a deal with Baltimore, the team he played for from 2016-19. He said it’s a three-year contract worth $16.5 million, with $7 million guaranteed.

