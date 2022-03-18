News
WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65
Sara Scalia scored 17 of her game-high 38 points to rally Minnesota past Green Bay, 73-65, in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.
Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Gophers (15-17) who advance to play South Dakota State (24-9), an 87-57 winner against Ohio on Thursday, in Brookings, S.D., on a date to be determined.
The Phoenix used a 14-0 run – the last seven points of the second quarter and first six of the third – to take a 41-32 lead with 8:05 left in the period and took a 52-46 lead into the fourth on a backdoor cut by Sydney Levy with 2 seconds left.
From there, Scalia took over. Second in the nation this season in made 3-pointers, the junior guard started the final quarter with consecutive 3’s and scored 10 points during a 12-4 run that gave Minnesota its first lead, 58-57, since midway through the second quarter.
Sissoko hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 61-60 lead with 3:28 remaining and consecutive 3-pointers by Scalia and Gadiva Hubbard – on a Scalia assist – put the Gophers up 67-62 with 43 seconds to play.
From there, the Gophers made 6 of 10 free throws to seal their first postseason tournament victory since Minnesota beat Northern Iowa in the 2018 WNIT.
Levy led the Phoenix (19-8) with 20 points.
News
Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois deputy killed during a multi-state crime spree, which included a shooting in St. Peters, Missouri.
Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley on Dec. 29, 2021.
Riley, 38, responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 around 5:00 a.m. Moments later, another officer found Riley dead at the scene. Investigators said Tate fatally shot him and then stole his squad car.
Tate abandoned the squad car on I-64 and then carjacked the driver of a semi-truck, according to the Illinois State Police. Authorities said Tate held the trucker against his will and forced him to drive to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri.
“While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies, and shootings occurred,” ISP said in a statement.
One of those shootings happened at a St. Peters’ QuikTrip. A man was shot in the shoulder around 7:00 a.m. and carjacked. St. Peters police said they found evidence at the gas station connecting Tate to Riley’s murder.
Tate then traveled back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen car, which authorities eventually located at a home in rural Carlyle. Police said Tate broke into the house and held the owner and the kidnapped victim hostage.
An Illinois SWAT team entered the home around 1:42 p.m. and arrested Tate. The homeowner and the kidnapped victim were not injured.
The family of slain Officer Riley described him as a hero who “died doing what he loved.” His funeral was held on Jan. 4.
News
NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals
DETROIT — Gophers senior Gable Steveson cruised to two technical-fall victories Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships to advance to the quarterfinals of the 285-pound weight division.
Steveson, the defending champion who also won an Olympic gold medal last summer, beat Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa 25-10 in the first round, then Zach Elam of Missouri 23-8 in the second. The Apple Valley native is 15-0 this season and unbeaten in his past 49 matches. His last loss was during his freshman year, in the semifinals of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be held Friday, with championship matches on Saturday night.
Steveson is one of two Gophers quarterfinalists. Jakob Bergeland (19-7) also won a pair of matches at 141 pounds.
Isaiah Salazar (15-5) won in the first round before losing in the second. Gophers losing in the first round were Patrick McKee (20-8 at 125, Jake Gliva (12-14) at 133, Michael Blockhus (13-14) at 149, Cael Carlson (17-15) at 165, Bailee O’Reilly (12-7) at 174 and Michial Foy (14-13) at 197.
News
Vikings meet with Bills restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates
The Vikings just signed a defensive lineman away from the Buffalo Bills. Now, they’re going after one of their offensive lineman.
A source said restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates flew to Minnesota on Thursday and met with the Vikings. And they are considering extending him an offer sheet.
The Vikings on Thursday signed defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who had agreed Monday to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.
Bates got from the Bills the low tender amount of $2.433 million, which gives them only the right to match an offer. If Bates were to sign an offer sheet with the Vikings, the Bills would have five days to match. If they didn’t match, they would get no compensation.
Bates, in his third Buffalo year, started four games in the 2021 regular season at guard. He moved into the starting lineup for the final three games due to an injury and then started both of the Bills’ playoff games.
The Vikings might be looking at Bates, who has played all five positions on the offensive line, as a possible starting right guard. Earlier this week, they lost Mason Cole, who was their best starting right guard in 2021, when he signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.
A source said there has been a lot of interest so far in Bates, and that if he doesn’t get an offer to his liking from Minnesota he might visit other teams.
‘WIN-WIN’ ON COUSINS
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was “really happy” to reach a deal last Sunday on a one-year contract extension for Kirk Cousins. The quarterback got a guaranteed additional $35 million on a deal that takes him through 2023, and the Vikings saved $13.75 million on the salary cap for 2022 due to adding two voidable years.
“We thought it was really important, a win-win solution for the player and the organization,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “It gives us the opportunity to add other players around him, but it also gives (head coach) Kevin (O’Connell) and Kirk time to get in the lab and really see how far we can take this team. So, we’re excited about that outcome.”
Adofo-Mensah introduced free-agent signees Phillips and linebacker Jordan Hicks and did not take any questions. He is expected next Wednesday to speak in depth about free agency.
Adofo-Mensah said during free agency there has been “collaboration” among the front office and coaches and the Vikings have been making moves “as a unit.”
BRIEFLY
A source said the Vikings have told free-agent cornerback Mackensie Alexander he won’t be re-signed. Alexander played for Minnesota from 2016-19, spent 2020 with Cincinnati and then returned to the Vikings in 2021. … Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, released by the Vikings on Tuesday after declining to take a pay cut, agreed to a deal with Baltimore, the team he played for from 2016-19. He said it’s a three-year contract worth $16.5 million, with $7 million guaranteed.
WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65
Man pleads guilty to murder of Illinois deputy killed during crime spree
NCAA wrestling: Gophers’ Gable Steveson, Jakob Bergeland move into quarterfinals
Vikings meet with Bills restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates
Live updates: Zelenskyy mum on specifics of new US aid
Class 3A girls basketball state semifinal: No. 3 Totino-Grace 86, No. 2 Como Park 72
Vikings start rebuilding defense, and think Harrison Phillips, Jordan Hicks will help
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
‘We are heartbroken’: Community mourns officer killed in Bonne Terre shootout
St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to St. Paul after 2 years of cancellations, adaptations
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Apple Valley man gets 10 years probation after conviction for raping 13-year-old girl
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News3 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places