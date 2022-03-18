WNIT: Gophers rally past Green Bay, 73-65

Sara Scalia scored 17 of her game-high 38 points to rally Minnesota past Green Bay, 73-65, in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Gophers (15-17) who advance to play South Dakota State (24-9), an 87-57 winner against Ohio on Thursday, in Brookings, S.D., on a date to be determined.

The Phoenix used a 14-0 run – the last seven points of the second quarter and first six of the third – to take a 41-32 lead with 8:05 left in the period and took a 52-46 lead into the fourth on a backdoor cut by Sydney Levy with 2 seconds left.

From there, Scalia took over. Second in the nation this season in made 3-pointers, the junior guard started the final quarter with consecutive 3’s and scored 10 points during a 12-4 run that gave Minnesota its first lead, 58-57, since midway through the second quarter.

Sissoko hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Minnesota a 61-60 lead with 3:28 remaining and consecutive 3-pointers by Scalia and Gadiva Hubbard – on a Scalia assist – put the Gophers up 67-62 with 43 seconds to play.

From there, the Gophers made 6 of 10 free throws to seal their first postseason tournament victory since Minnesota beat Northern Iowa in the 2018 WNIT.

Levy led the Phoenix (19-8) with 20 points.