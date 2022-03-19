News
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
HELSINKI (AP) — Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, authorities said Saturday.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.
The Marines, assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response.
The U.S. says the identities of the Marines wouldn’t be immediately provided in keeping with U.S. Defense Department policy of notifying relatives.
The aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey. It “had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County” in northern Norway, the country’s armed forces said in a statement.
It was on its way north to Bodoe, where it was scheduled to land just before 6 p.m. Friday. The Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe. Police said a search and rescue mission was launched immediately. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.
The annual NATO drills in Norway are unrelated to the war in Ukraine. This year they include around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating.
The exercises began on March 14 and end on April 1.
No cause was given for the crash, but the Norwegian armed forces said that Cold Response “will carry on as planned, with the measures we have to take due to the weather.”
A Norwegian rescue helicopter spotted the crash site late Friday and local Red Cross crews were assigned to assist police on the ground, Norwegian media said.
Norwegian newspaper VG said Red Cross members drove close to the crash site with scooters and marked the trail with GPS for police in what they described as extremely difficult weather conditions early Saturday.
“It was a special night, it was a real storm. There were five of us driving towards the scene of the accident. There was one meter of visibility, snow and storm in the mountains, ” Red Cross team leader Oerjan Kristensen told VG. “I guess it was a wind gust of 30-40 meters per second. When it blows like that, it is difficult to stand upright.”
Kristensen added that the rescue operation is being hampered by the risk of landslides in the mountains, and the remoteness of the crash site.
Police launched an investigation into the crash and accident commission members and police representatives were due to arrive at the crash site on Saturday.
“The weather is very bad in the area to complete work at the scene, but police will take it up again as soon as the weather conditions allow it,” operations manager Ivar Bo Nilsson from the Norland police district told reporters.
Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, head of the Norwegian Armed Forces’ operational headquarters, said that Cold Response would continue despite the crash.
“Right now there is full focus on ending the rescue operation, taking care of the people and then there will be a normal procedure with causation,” Odlo was quoted as saying by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.
The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006, and the drills have been conducted a total of eight times over the years. They take place in southeastern, central and northern Norway.
Why Sanctions Aren’t Stopping the Russia-Ukraine War
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S. and its allies have levied staggering sanctions against Russia, targeting its largest banks, key exports and wealthiest individuals, including President Vladimir Putin. The scale and speed of these economic penalties are unprecedented in modern history. However, now nearly four weeks into the war, they seem to have done little to deter Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.
Have sanctions ever worked?
The historical record of sanctions is mixed. Depending on how you define effectiveness, sanctions work only between 20 percent and 40 percent of the time.
In economic terms, the damage inflicted on a country by sanctions is less than 5 percent of its GDP in the majority of sanction cases over the past century, according to a study published this week by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington D.C.
The most recent example involving Russia are the 2014 sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its European allies in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Those sanctions, coupled with other factors such as the collapse of oil prices in 2014, reversed the growing trajectory of Russia’s economy and contributed to a 3 percent GDP contraction in 2015, according to the World Bank. Although the Russian economy recovered somewhat after 2016, poverty and income inequality worsened, to a degree that a third of the country’s population couldn’t afford to buy a second pair of shoes, according a 2019 official survey.
The political measure of sanctions, however, is far more complicated. The Peterson’s study breaks the effectiveness of sanctions into four stages, from deterrence by threatened sanctions alone to changing the behavior of a target country after it suffers severe damages from actual sanctions.
In the current crisis, the fourth stage—and the ultimate goal of Western nations—would be Russia removing troops from Ukraine and withdrawing recognition of the two new breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, a scenario increasingly unlikely as Russia intensifies bombardment across Ukraine.
Putin just doesn’t care
Study have shown that sanctions only have a 30 percent chance of stopping a country’s military course or changing its political regime, and success stories often don’t apply to powerful, autocratic states like Russia, said Gary Hufbauer, a sanctions experts at the Peterson Institute and a former U.S. Treasury official. One of the few times in history sanctions stopped a military invasion was during the Suez Crisis of 1956, when the U.S. embargoed oil imports to the U.K., France and Israel to stop the three nations from invading Egypt over the ownership of the Suez Canal.
“What you have in Russia is an autocratic leader with deeply held goals. Putin wants to build back a czarist empire. In that case, it’s hard to apply instances where sanctions succeeded,” Hufbaurer said.
Some experts say the 2014 sanctions were too mild and imposed too late for Putin to take them seriously.
On a scale of 1 to 10, the severity of 2014 sanctions would score a 2, whereas the sanctions imposed in the current crisis would rate at least 8, according to Edward Fishman, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a think tank specializing in international affairs, and a former State Department official.
The 2014 sanctions, imposed four months after Russia seized Crimea, “may have made Putin complacent,” Fisherman said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding that it’s unlikely that the economic pain felt by Russia will change Putin’s mind about the war. “I think it’s very hard for a dictator like Putin to pull back military forces once he’s ordered them in,” he said.
“Studies have shown that Russian companies do get bit by sanctions. But did it make a difference to Putin? Probably not very much,” Hufbaurer said.
How will the war end?
At this stage of the war, foreign policy experts say an acceptable outcome would be anything that’s not a total Russian takeover of Ukraine.
“The best that can be envisaged—and even this seems farfetched—is an agreed line of demarcation at the Dnieper River, leaving Kiev and eastern Ukraine under Russian control, but allowing western Ukraine to survive as an independent state,” Hufbauer said.
However, “if the result is fundamentally unsatisfactory to the West, the sanctions you see are going to last a long time, at least a decade. It will last and last. It’s a new Cold War,” he predicted.
Sainted & Tainted: Was it you who picked up the trash along the Davern hill?
Sainted
I would like to Saint the individual or group who picked up all the trash along the Davern hill in Highland Park on St. Patrick’s Day.
When I went to work that day it was the usual unsightly mess, but when I returned there wasn’t a piece of trash to be found.
I am really tired of seeing every open space become a “trash receptacle”, and appreciate the time and work it took to do this.
Since I can’t thank you in person, I hope you see this. Thank you so much.
Kay Reich, St. Paul
Sainted
SAINTED to the person who turned in the key to my recently purchased Subaru after I dropped it Wednesday afternoon, March 9, in the Target on Ford Parkway in St. Paul. I was able to continue my errands on a chilly, windy day.
And SAINTED to the staff at Target. The cashier I consulted picked up a key — not mine — and used it to open a drawer and remove a key. He used that key to open another drawer from which he pulled a small plastic pouch. He asked a few questions about the key and I satisfied him it was mine. Impressive and efficient security system. And the store greeter, to whom I first spoke about it, asked me how things went. Delightfully, I told her.
Hal Davis, Minneapolis
Tainted
The disgraceful behavior by some Minnesota Timberwolves in mocking and taunting the opposing Los Angles Lakers and one of its struggling players when the local team routed the Lakers in a game at the Target Center this week tainted the reputation of the Timberwolves and the organization’s standing in the community.
The verbal abuse reflected disrespect, incivility, and intolerance, three characteristics that the NBA and other professional leagues as well are trying to eradicate.
The misbehavior also sets a bad example for those who follow the team, especially youths, who will undoubtedly emulate those gestures. Conduct like this breeds the type of bullying, harassment, and even “hate” behavior that infects social media, workplaces, and many other features of daily life.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Sainted and Tainted
Sainted: We received a 5.9% increase in our social security benefit this year. This was the biggest increase in many years.
Tainted: The cost of living increased over 7%. Minnesota is one of the few states that tax social security benefits. Thirty-seven states do not tax social security benefits
Can’t Democrats and Republicans work together to eliminate taxing social security benefits in Minnesota?
Thank you.
Steve Sporcic, Inver Grove Heights
Sainted
A big thank you to “Dan the Office Depot delivery man!” On Monday he found my wallet on the sidewalk in Highland Park. He spent a lot of time and effort trying to contact me, and after we connected by phone he waited in his delivery truck for me to meet him so he could personally return my water-logged wallet with everything intact.
He wouldn’t accept a reward, saying he knew how horrible it is to have to report lost items and then replace everything.
Office Depot and its customers are so fortunate to have a guy like Dan the delivery man working with them!
Bob Newman, Eagan
ASK IRA: Should hopes be tempered with Heat’s Victor Oladipo?
Q: And now Victor Oladipo has back spasms. When will the Heat learn that once injured always injured? — Fred.
A: So you’re going to write off a player who spent a year pushing his way back from quadriceps surgery because he woke up Friday with a bad back? This wasn’t Victor Oladipo going down in a heap after a dunk, as was the case with last season Heat cameo. Now, those who were envisioning Victor as getting back to a 30-minute player and possibly cracking the starting lineup, that probably was pie in the sky, anyway. If Victor Oladipo can help in the playoffs, all the better. But it never was a case of the train waiting for him to jump aboard and get comfortable. The rest of the Heat rotation was on too much of a roll to stop for anybody, Victor included. And that also is something he always knew.
Q: Good to rest Jimmy Butler. We can use him for the Sixers. — T.H.B.
A: While the opposition Friday and the upcoming opposition well could have factored into the decision to hold out Jimmy Butler on Friday night against the visiting Thunder due to his sprained right ankle, the schedule might have played just as much of a factor. By sitting Jimmy on Friday night, it meant a five-day break in competition between Tuesday night’s victory over the Pistons and Monday’s game in Philadelphia. But if he isn’t right by then, then he likely will continue to sit. The 76ers game is important but not as significant as a playoff game.
Q: With the exception of Jimmy Butler in for Gabe Vincent, I think we just saw a glimpse of the nine-man rotation for the playoffs. Erik Spoelstra has always preferred to go small. Unless we play a dominant big in the playoffs, we will play small ball. — Victor, Bethlehem, Pa.
A: But that still doesn’t account for Victor Oladipo. And I’m not sure that Erik Spoelstra is willing to go 10 deep. Plus, against bigger big men who can get Bam Adebayo into foul trouble, you still are going to need a true center in reserve for the likes of a Joel Embiid. But, sure, there is nothing wrong with a first nine of Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry starting, and then Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin and Max Strus off the bench.
