After long hiatus, Twins’ Royce Lewis healthy, ready to be ‘a difference-maker’
VENICE, Fla. — By the time top prospect Royce Lewis dug into the batter’s box Friday afternoon at CoolToday Park, more than two years had passed since the young Twins shortstop had last played in a game.
COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season for all minor leaguers — Lewis spent the summer instead training at the Twins’ alternate site in St. Paul — and an offseason anterior cruciate ligament tear, which required surgery, forced him out of action in 2021.
While Lewis said the two years flew by, it’s safe to say Friday brought plenty of excitement for him.
“This is just fun. I had so much fun today,” Lewis gushed. “I wanted to play more.”
Lewis got two at-bats in the game, finishing 0-for-2 in the Twins’ 3-1 exhibition loss to the Atlanta Braves. He struck out in his first at-bat, then grounded out in his second. His hope, he said, was to get some grounders hit toward him in the field, and he did.
Though Friday marked his first game action since March 10, 2020, one thing hasn’t changed a bit: Lewis, 22, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is supremely confident in himself and his abilities. And he’s ready to show it.
“I’m a difference-maker. I’m a ballplayer. I’ll play wherever,” Lewis said. “I’ll make the team, do whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it. I’m here to contribute and try to make the team win.”
Though the Twins currently don’t have a starting shortstop on the roster, it won’t be Lewis to begin the season. He last played at Double-A in 2019, but he hopes to rise quickly through the system and be in the majors at some point in 2022. In some of his last game action in 2019, Lewis was named MVP of the Arizona Fall League, hitting .353 with a .975 OPS during his time out in the desert.
He’s working toward his goal with no worries about his surgically-repaired right knee.
“It’s been a long time coming for Royce. He’s been pretty patient with himself. He’s been working his way back. It’s tedious work that he’s been doing,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That is one of the most challenging injuries to come back from, the type of rehab that it is. It’s not relaxing, and it’s not pleasant, maybe, you wouldn’t call it. It’s difficult, and he took it very seriously.”
The knee injury, Lewis said, is “in the rearview mirror,” after spending the year rehabbing at the Twins’ facility in Fort Myers. As he neared the end of his recovery, the biggest hurdles, he said, were more mental than physical.
“With any injury, the main thing at the end of the process is when you’re kind of cleared is the mental. Is it still in the head? Are you thinking about what you should be thinking about when you’re running?” Lewis said. “I told people at the six-month mark, I felt like, ‘Oh man, this is going to be harder than I thought. I don’t know if I’ll get back.’ Seven-month mark, literally a month, I don’t know what happened. God just say ‘Nah, we’re good.’ I felt, like, amazing. I didn’t have to think about it at all.”
Though Lewis, who was placed on the 40-man roster this offseason, could not communicate with Twins employees during the lockout as he completed his rehab this offseason, he was able to speak with with Dr. Jennifer Reiner-Marcello, the Twins’ former reconditioning and performance therapist who is no longer with the organization, talking to her about things they had been working on together in Florida.
He also had his own personal trainer whom he met with at home in the Dallas area, and he spent time hitting at a facility near his house with a group of players that included Marcus Semien, Rowdy Tellez, Torii Hunter Jr. and Matt Kemp.
Lewis reported to camp weighing in at around 205 pounds and joked that he feels like a power lifter now after a year spent doing little more than lifting, eating and sleeping. Though he was sidelined from playing, he said he felt he was still able to “progress” his game.
He’ll have his chance — both in spring and during the minor-league season — to show the Twins exactly how he has progressed and what he can do. And once he does, he hopes to rise quickly towards the majors.
“Baseball is baseball. You can miss time. It’s not about the time missed or the games missed or what level you’ve played at,” Lewis said. “… I feel like I have a chance to start in the big leagues this year and make a difference.”
State Sen. Foung Hawj gains bipartisan backing for St. Paul’s Pig’s Eye landfill task force, but still no guarantees
It’s said that at the Minnesota State Capitol, policymaking often comes second to politics, an axiom that could further complicate the future of Pig’s Eye, the city’s largest, most overlooked regional park.
State Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, announced this week that a key environmental committee had advanced efforts to accelerate the clean-up of the polluted Pig’s Eye landfill, which borders the Mississippi River on St. Paul’s East Side. His proposed legislation to establish a task force to pursue $800,000 in parks funding gained the support of the Senate Environment Policy Committee.
Hawj said the landfill, which contains harmful contaminants that leak into nearby waterways, including the Mississippi River, is a threat to people and wildlife, including downstream communities that rely on the Mississippi for their water supply. Documented pollutants include mercury, metals and PFAS/PFOS, which are common in heat-resistant, water-resistant and grease-resistant consumer goods.
Hawj, in a written statement, said his proposed task force of representatives from city, county, state, and federal agencies, among other stakeholders, would begin convening in October and report annually on their park efforts while pursuing the “resources to make that vision a reality.”
The initiative appears to have broad bipartisan support in both chambers of the Legislature. The House version of the bill received bipartisan support several weeks ago in committee, and its prospects appear strong for that chamber to approve it this spring.
However, it still faces an uphill climb in the Senate, where Republicans who hold the majority are leery of passing any budgetary appropriations in what is technically a non-budget year.
Apple Valley police Capt. Nick Francis to be city’s next chief
Growing up with 10 older siblings in the blue-collar town of South St. Paul, Nick Francis had to be tough.
But he said this week that his siblings — seven boys and three girls — have always teased him that he had it easy.
“I don’t know that I ever got anything new in my life,” he said. “But all my siblings say I was spoiled, because I was the first one to grow up without having powdered milk. But I never broke any bones, so it must’ve worked.”
This week, Francis was picked to be the next Apple Valley police chief, replacing Jon Rechtzigel, who is retiring March 31 after 35 years with the department, the last 10 as chief.
Francis, 44, has been with the city’s police department since 2000, first as a patrol officer, then becoming a sergeant in 2006 and captain in 2015.
The city council is expected to formally approve Francis to be in the post at its Thursday meeting, City Administrator Tom Lawell said. Capt. Greg Dahlstrom and Francis were the two internal candidates interviewed this month for the job. Francis will start the chief role April 1, leading a department with 55 sworn officers and budget that this year is just over $10 million.
CHIEFS WITH SOUTH ST. PAUL CONNECTIONS
Francis will have the distinction of being among current or former Dakota County police chiefs who grew up in South St. Paul. They include Rechtzigel, West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon and Brian Wicke, who was named South St. Paul’s police chief last month and will replace Bill Messerich next month. Messerich also grew up in the city, as did his predecessor, Dan Vujovich, whose predecessor was Bill’s dad, Mike.
That long list has not been lost on Francis’ brother, Jimmy, who since 2017 has been South St. Paul’s mayor and perhaps is the city’s biggest cheerleader.
“I think it has a lot to do with the pride and tradition in the role of being a police officer,” he said. “I mean, you can use the word public servant. That’s what it is, right? We’ve had three governors, multiple senators, Olympians. We’ve got it all!
“But you don’t want to lose track of the fact that these guys really are solid individuals, solid families that really care and want to serve the community.”
Public service has been a big part of the Francis family.
On the wall of in Francis’ office at the Apple Valley Police Department hangs a picture of his grandpa Burt Francis, who was a Dakota County sheriff’s deputy in the 1940s.
“Two of my grandmother’s brothers were South St. Paul police officers,” Francis said. “Grandpa Burt later became at South St. Paul firefighter.”
Francis’ brother “J.J.” has been a volunteer police reserve for South St. Paul police for 25 years, and their dad, Kay, is a longtime member of the city’s civil service commission.
HARD WORK AHEAD
Nick Francis said title of chief was never a goal of his as much as “just trying to be the hardest-working one at what I’m doing and to be fulfilled at work.”
“I think when you set your sights on a specific title, then you stop learning or driving,” he said. “But certainly the honor of leading others and working with the department for a very long time has been a goal of mine.”
Nevertheless, he said he is “excited about the hard work that lies ahead.”
“I’m also optimistic that there are brighter days in the future for our profession,” he said. “That’s been the most difficult thing for the last couple of years, and it’s not just our department or our state, but it’s our profession. And I think it’s a great time to lead into those brighter days.”
Francis lives in Apple Valley with his wife, Kirstin, and their sons, Braeden, 12, and Nico, 11.
“We’ve been here for 13 years and I’m pretty active in the community,” he said. “I coach a couple youth hockey teams each year and have a couple kids in the schools down here. So we’re busy and active all over the community, which I think is going to help make it a really smooth transition.”
Bradley Bozeman agrees to deal with Panthers, leaving Ravens to start over at center
Bradley Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not announced.
His departure means the Ravens will have to start over at center in 2022, when they’ll have their third Week 1 starter in as many seasons. The team has two in-house candidates — the versatile Patrick Mekari and reserve Trystan Colon — and could also address the position in free agency or the draft. Former Cleveland Browns starter J.C. Tretter is available, and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is considered a first-round talent.
Bozeman, a sixth-round pick in 2018, started all but one game over the past three seasons in Baltimore and appeared in 62 games overall. In 2021, his first season as the Ravens’ starting center, Pro Football Focus rated him the NFL’s No. 11 player at the position. According to ESPN, Bozeman had the NFL’s second-best pass-block win rate and seventh-best run-block win rate.
With the Ravens’ tight salary cap situation, and more pressing needs elsewhere, Bozeman seemed to understand that his future was elsewhere as he entered free agency. In an emotional end-of-season news conference in January, his voice quavered and his eyes reddened as he addressed his future.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed. This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved, from the ground up. From all my teammates, to the coaches to — ” Bozeman stopped to collect himself — “to the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So just very grateful.”
This story will be updated.
