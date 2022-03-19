News
Bad losses put Magic in comfortable position
Losing hasn’t been a stranger for the Orlando Magic.
At 18-53 entering Friday for the league’s second-worst record, they’ve had plenty of moments where they’ve gone back to the locker room postgame feeling the sting of defeat.
But the last two home losses to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and Detroit Pistons on Thursday, in which they gave up a combined 284 points, have stung differently. Especially for a Magic team that preaches it wants to be known for its defense and showed improvement from the beginning of 2022 until this week.
“We’re going to keep pouring into our guys and help them grow,” Mosley said. “These losses sting. And you want it to sting. They understand how it hurts, but we also understand we get back to work the next day.”
Coming into the year, the Magic were expected to lose and be toward the bottom of the standings by the end of the season.
It comes with being in the early phase of a rebuild, having a roster full of lesser experienced players and prioritizing their development.
The Pistons are in a similar place, which was why there was so much outside noise about tanking — a team doing less than everything it can to win — heading into Thursday.
But the process of how the Magic play still is important even when a loss further helps their draft lottery odds.
“You got to believe in the big picture that eventually it’ll translate and every possession matters,” Moe Wagner said. “There’s no such thing as garbage time. We’ve got to prove ourselves every night. It’s about us and we got to keep building. We didn’t do it the right way [Thursday].”
Despite the accumulation of the defeats and the Magic’s defensive edge slipping, they remained adamant that nobody in the locker room has become comfortable with losing.
“I don’t think anybody in the locker room is going home and is like [Thursday] was a normal day at the office,” Franz Wagner said. “Guys have enough character to take pride in that and for all of us to come back the next day to work on stuff.”
With 11 games left and a Sunday home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who also are rebuilding, the message from Mosley and his coaching staff remains the same as it has all season.
“We do the work,” Mosley said. “Whether that’s a two-point loss, a 25-point loss, a five-point win — we come in the next day and put in the work. These are the times this team has shown to be resilient. We’ll continue to do that.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
News
Heat’s Strus credits Vincent for assist amid rotation waiting game; Oladipo out with back spasms
Apparently, Gabe Vincent has been doing point guard things even when he is not on the court. So credit him with another assist, Miami Heat teammate Max Strus said, when it comes to keeping Strus on his toes.
Among the reasons Strus said he has been able to thrive recently in uneven minutes has been pep talks from Vincent, who has been dealing with his own erratic playing time.
“To be honest with you,” Strus said, “it’s more of a mental challenge, more than anything. You just got to sit and wait and make sure you’re locked in on the game and know what’s going on. I credit Gabe for a lot of that. He’s helped me out tremendously.”
With both having begun their Heat tenures on two-way contracts, the climb into the rotation (and sometimes out of the rotation) has made it a shared experience.
“We’ve helped each other a lot over the past two years, to always be ready for whatever is going to happen, because we’re been put in some situations where we didn’t expect to be in,” Strus said, with the Heat hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at FTX Arena, at the end of a seven-game homestand. “So we’ve kind of helped each other out.
“And we’re alike like that, because we really want it and we really want to be here.”
Lately the uncertainly has included where the rotation will head with coach Erik Spoelstra working Victor Oladipo back into the mix, with this Oladipo’s second week back from May quadriceps surgery.
That, however, was not a factor in play Friday, with Oladipo ruled out due to lower-back spasms, his first injury absence since his return. But it will remain an element in play.
“I mean it’s challenging,” Strus said. “I wouldn’t say it’s hard. I was preparing myself for it. Vic’s a two-time All-Star, been in the league for a while, so he has every right to play, and he’s a very talented player. So obviously we knew we were going to try things.
“And being in Spo’s shoes right now, it’d be tough. We got a lot of guys that can play and help each night. So whatever he says goes, and that’s what I’m going to keep playing by. He’s going to put us in the best opportunity to succeed.”
Center Bam Adebayo said he has been taken by Strus’ approach.
“That right there,” Adebayo said, “is the picture painted for be ready, so you don’t got to get ready.”
Not worried
While many are pointing to his limited shot totals in recent games, Heat point guard Kyle Lowry considers it all outside noise.
“I’m going to do what I need to do to win the game. Whatever that means,” he said. “If it’s shoot more, pass more, I’m going to do what it takes. Of course, it’s probably going to involve shooting a lot more and being more assertive and aggressive [in the playoffs].
“But me, personally, I just let the game dictate what I’m going to do. When it comes down to trying to get to that end goal, you have to have everybody firing on all cylinders and being aggressive.”
A 3-for-all
Despite coming up short in a 125-89 blowout loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers that all but extinguishes its G League playoff chances, the Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, got a record-breaking night from journeyman NBA guard Mychal Mulder on Thursday night, when he shot 11 of 17 on 3-pointers.
Mulder recently returned to the Heat affiliate, after time with the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.
News
American Airlines to resume mid-flight alcohol sales in one month
(The Hill) — American Airlines confirmed on Friday that it is set to resume sales of alcoholic beverages on flights in its domestic coach cabins almost two years after it first halted the service.
It will restart sales of beer, wine and spirits in its domestic coach cabins starting April 18, a spokesperson told The Hill. The date coincides with the expiration of the current federal mask mandate.
Spirits such as gin, rum, vodka and whiskey will be priced at $9, as will wine, and beer will be sold onboard for $8. Soda, tea, water and Biscoff cookies or pretzels will continue to be provided on a complimentary basis.
“Beginning April 18, American will slowly reintroduce its buy-on-board program including alcohol and light snacks to domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine and spirits,” a spokesperson said.
Customers on flights over 1,500 miles or 3.5 hours or more will be able to purchase snacks such as chips or almonds.
“We will begin to phase in new menu items throughout the year. Our customers have expressed that having these options onboard is important to their experience with us. Later this year, we plan to introduce touchless ordering for customers,” the spokesperson added.
However, while economy passengers will now have access to alcoholic beverages, passengers in first class have been able to consume alcohol for months, according to popular travel blog The Points Guy.
The airline confirmed that it began introducing its new domestic first-class dining menu featuring mixed nuts, charcuterie and short rib in addition to new healthy food choices like grain bowls and heart-healthy entrée salads accompanied with an appetizer in February this year.
Customers traveling on long-haul international and transcontinental flights resumed coursed meal service last fall.
This comes roughly seven months after the airline extended its ban on alcohol sales amid a surge in unruly passenger incidents during the coronavirus pandemic.
American Airlines is the last major U.S. airline to announce that alcohol sales will resume on its flights. United Airlines began serving alcohol on its flights again in November and Southwest restarted the service on flights on Feb. 16.
However, flight attendants unions have pushed back on the move by airlines to resume alcohol sales.
According to Federal Aviation Administration data released in November, 5,114 incidents involving unruly passengers had been reported in 2021 as of that time. The agency had also levied $225,000 in fines against passengers over the incidents.
News
Chicago Bulls look for hotter starts to break losing funk: ‘We’ve got to start punching these teams in the mouth’
To snap out of another losing streak, the key for the Chicago Bulls might lie in the opening minutes of the game.
The Bulls have developed a habit of digging themselves into holes against top opponents, cornering their wins and losses on their ability to mount a comeback. The Bulls never were a particularly hot-starting team, averaging 27.4 first-quarter points this season as they often found success via fourth-quarter takeovers. But the team has scored only 22.7 points in the opening quarter of their last three games entering Friday night.
Even when they aren’t outright losing the opening quarters, the Bulls aren’t winning them. They outscored only two opponents — Atlanta and Cleveland — in three sets of first quarters since the All-Star break. Two of those games resulted in victories.
This trend hurt the most in Monday’s loss in Sacramento, Calif., where the Bulls scored 17 points in the first quarter against the Kings.
“We didn’t start off the right way. We got punched in the mouth,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said after the loss. “We’ve got to start punching these teams in the mouth. That starts at the top and trickles down. It can’t take being down by 20 for us to play like we’re supposed to.”
When it comes to starting games, LaVine is a tone setter. Teammates rookie Ayo Dosunmu and third-year guard Coby White match his aggression when he slashes to the basket. His role as the secondary ball handler also creates rhythm for the Bulls — the more he drives to the rim, the more opportunities open up for Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan.
LaVine knows this and he takes the responsibility seriously, blaming the slow start in Sacramento on himself for “tiptoeing” through the game. He made an immediate turnaround in the next game in Salt Lake City: two assists, two steals and seven points off five attempts in the first quarter to keep the Bulls level with the Utah Jazz.
The key balance for Bulls coach Billy Donovan is to help LaVine regain confidence in his knee without overworking the guard amid his injury.
“Any time you have an ACL surgery like he had and you’re dealing with knee issues, there’s going to be a little bit of heightened awareness there,” Donovan said. “But that’s also part of his growth. How does he come out there and do that? This is new for him that he’s had to do this and he’s trying to give the group everything he has. But I think he’s also trying to figure out how he can be productive, not ease his way into the game and be more aggressive.”
For Donovan, the way the Bulls are starting and ending games is reflective of the team’s relative inexperience, a focal point for Donovan throughout the final half of the season as the Bulls worked to harden themselves into legitimate postseason competitors.
Opposing teams have found counters to the Chicago offense in the final stretch of the season and the Bulls are struggling to make adjustments. In Miami, DeRozan said it took a full half for the Bulls to adjust to the Heat’s smothering defense along the perimeter.
Although DeRozan is better equipped for the postseason, Donovan has been focused on using this final run of games to grow players like LaVine, Dosunmu and even Vučević who haven’t experienced playoffs teams. The next step in these players’ development, Donovan said, is expediting in-game adjustments before half time.
“It’s an attention to detail and a concentration,” Donovan said. “It’s being able to come to the free throw line and not (be) thinking about the last play or the next play. … It’s that ability to shift to the next thing quickly. That’s where we’ve got to get better.”
