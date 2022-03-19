News
Bills restricted free agent Ryan Bates to visit Patriots, Bears after Vikings stop
Buffalo restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates will visit New England and Chicago next week after visiting with the Vikings on Thursday in Minnesota, a source said Friday.
The source said the visit with the Vikings went well but that Bates wants to cover all his bases as he looks for a possible new team. Indications are the Vikings could end up extending an offer sheet to Bates.
The Bills gave Bates a right-of-refusal tender of $2.433 million and would have five days to match any offer extended to him. They would not get any compensation if they don’t match.
The Vikings are looking for starting right guard, and Bates is under strong consideration for that role. He started four regular-season games last season for the Bills, including the final three after there was an injury. He then started both of their playoff games.
Bates is expected to visit with the Patriots in New England early next week and then go immediately to Chicago to meet with the Bears.
EPA: Bridgeton landfill has more nuclear waste
BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency says nuclear waste buried in a Missouri landfill that sits near an underground smolder is more extensive than first believed. And it is part of the reason the $205 million Superfund project announced in September 2018 has been delayed. The EPA had announced a plan to remove some of the radioactive material at West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton and cap the rest.
The waste sits a few hundred yards from an adjacent landfill that has dealt with an underground smolder for more than a decade. EPA spokesman Ben Washburn says additional locations of “radiologically impacted material” were discovered, though they are no closer to the smolder than previously known locations.
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tens of thousands of motorists cross the U.S. 61 Bridge in Hastings every day, and countless pedestrians use the sidewalk.
However, one man decided Thursday to use an arch, which rises 94 feet over the deck — and much, much further over the Mississippi River below. The man, who said he was a former ironworker, made it down safely, according to police.
“He didn’t think it was a big deal at all,” Dave Wilske, Hastings police deputy chief, said Friday. “He told our officer he used to be an ironworker and that he’s used to working in situations like that. He just ran up onto it.”
The scene caused a stir as it was happening — as calls to police were made around 3:45 p.m. — and afterward, as pictures of the man on the arch have been widely shared on social media along with comments of disbelief.
“He was seen walking over the top of it,” said Wilske, who estimated the man is in his 50s. “It’s fairly wide up there, but it’s a pretty aggressive incline and decline.”
A police officer greeted the man as he came down. He was “very cooperative,” Wilske said.
The officer decided let the man go without citing him, Wilske said, adding he could have possibly faced charges such as trespassing on a critical public service structure or disorderly conduct. Wilske said the man’s name was not available Friday because the officer has not yet written a report.
Wilske warned others of the “serious dangers” of the act.
“Obviously, we don’t want any copycats out there that think that this is going to be OK,” he said.
The Twitter account Southeast Metro Fire News reported the incident shortly after the first call was made to authorities and also took a screengrab of a Minnesota Department of Transportation camera that shows the man walking down the steel arch.
On Friday, Joe Atkins, a Dakota County commissioner, shared the photo, while also commenting: “I cross the Hastings bridge a lot, but never dreamt of doing it this way.”
Lakeville woman’s death in January ruled a homicide
Authorities on Friday said a Lakeville woman died in January from complications of being strangled.
According to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office, Dorothy Ikeda DuSold, 69, died from complications with a brain injury after a cardiac arrest caused by strangulation.
Police were called to a home in the 9600 block of Livery Lane in Lakeville on Jan. 19 where DuSold was strangled. She died Jan. 22 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
The medical examiner’s office has ruled her death a homicide.
No further information was available Friday.
