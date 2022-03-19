News
Boss Beauties Lisa Mayer on NFTs and Empowering Women
From Paris Hilton to Eminem, celebrities are buying and selling non-fungible tokens, driving more enthusiasm around the world of NFTs. Lisa Mayer, the founder and CEO of Boss Beauties said she is using her business selling NFTs as a vehicle to empower young women.
“If you really look at what drives us, it’s really our passion for helping women be everything they want to be,” Mayer said. “They can break the glass ceilings, they can make history and do anything in their life, in their career.”
Boss Beauties offers different mentorship programs and scholarships for young women and most recently launched an NFT collection that features different digital portraits of prominent women like Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Maya Angelou. The company’s first NFT collection also consisted of portraits of different women and was displayed at the New York Stock Exchange.
The Boss Beauty NFT Collection
NFTs are notoriously confusing—Saturday Night Live even had a skit poking fun at them—but Mayer said they’re a solution to the question “How can we own something that we can’t actually physically hold in our hands?”
Boss Beauties’ first NFT collection, Mayer said, is centered around the idea that “a woman can be everything she wants.”
“As women, sometimes we feel like we have to be one thing or we’re defined by just one thing, right? I’m an entrepreneur, but I’m so much more than that too.I’m a mom, I had my newborn when I founded Boss Beauties, he was only three months old.”
Twitter is a key part of Boss Beauties’ strategy in promoting its NFT collections. “We also use Instagram and other platforms, but Twitter in the web3 and NFT space is one of the main platforms that creators are using,” Mayer said.
Revenue Streams
While Mayer said Boss Beauties isn’t currently monetizing social media, it makes money by selling merchandise and apparel as well as through its NFT collections.
“We’re really looking to build a global brand,” Mayer said. “ Right now we have NFTs apparel and merchandise, but we’ll be getting into other product categories, and building out different parts of our brand that would later help grow and fuel our brand and our company.”
Mayer declined to say if Boss Beauties is pursuing venture capital funding.
Brand partnerships
Boss Beauties has worked with multiple brands including Neiman Marcus (which is showing the current NFT collection in store windows), Hugo Boss, and Mattel, which owns Barbie.
Like many creators, Mayer emphasized the importance of carefully selecting companies to work with. She said she’s particularly excited about Boss Beauties’ partnership with Barbie as a part of the Role Models NFT collection.
“As an example with Barbie, we’re looking at the work that Barbie has done with the The Dream Gap Project , which is really inspiring. And, you know, they’re really looking to help the next generation of girls and their work is amazing,” Mayer said.
Advice for Women
Mayer’s advice for young women who want to become entrepreneurs or launch their own business ventures is “focus on the things that you have.”
“There are challenging moments, but there are ways to figure out, ‘Okay, maybe I don’t have access to all this funding, but maybe, this company will donate office space to me, or maybe, there’s someone that I know that could be a mentor that could help me build a partnership with their company,’” she said.
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it in your inbox before it’s online.
Chris Bosh ahead of his time, but savoring current Heat good times
This was well after Chris Bosh was honored at midcourt Friday night at FTX Arena for his induction prior to the season into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The moment came as Erik Spoelstra was walking back to the coaching suite following his team’s 120-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
There, coach and center from the Heat’s 2012 and ‘13 championship teams paused for a moment together to discuss what might have been.
Or, more to the point, what could have been even at this moment.
At 37, Bosh is only 14 months older than current Heat starting power forward P.J. Tucker. But after dual bouts with blood clots and the inherent dangers of pushing forward, Bosh finds himself five years removed from a game that looks little like what he left behind.
And that, Spoelstra and Bosh agreed, is a shame when it came to career timing.
“You look at it now, we would have used him so much differently,” Spoelstra said of the intervening change in NBA playing style, where Bosh’s outside shooting and defensive versatility have become touchstones of league success in the 2020s. “It crazy how much differently I would have used him. I just didn’t have the library, the thought, the creativity, the thought process at that time. And it’s a shame. He really could have unlocked his skill level.
“He would be a perfect fit with this team, and that would be with Bam [Adebayo]. He’d be incredible. But the way he could space the floor, his skill level, his ability to draw fouls, his ability to put the ball on the floor and create. In this kind of game now, if I just had the foresight at all to be able to see this ahead of time, he would have been even better, if there’s another level of Hall of Fame. So I’ll take the hit on that one.”
While moments such as Friday’s halftime ceremony have allowed Bosh to remain in touch with the game and also have softened the blow of a premature end to his career, he said he can’t help but consider the types of what-ifs raised by Spoelstra.
“With the way the play is going on now,” Bosh said from the same podium where he previously had spoken following Heat playoff games, “it’s amazing just to see the spread and the movement and playing faster. And now you can shoot it, and nobody will say anything. You can just shoot the shots you want.
“For me, I didn’t know it would be this fast and this many threes; I’m not going to lie to you. But I remember, even in the last couple of years I was playing, especially that last year, I was feeling like, ‘I shot five threes today. I can shoot more. And I think we can play a little faster.’
“I do miss the game, not in a sense where I want to play it. I am definitely envious of the guys who get to play in this era of ball.”
In that regard, amid his travels and off-court pursuits, perhaps it is better the interactions with Adebayo are somewhat limited.
“I told Bam all the time, I would shoot way more if I was in that offense,” Bosh said with a smile. “It wouldn’t even be close. He’s more giving.”
From the outside, Bosh said it remains apparent what still burns inside the Heat, something he said bodes well for the impending playoff run.
“I mean, just the fact that they’ve been able to sustain the play throughout all the injuries and guys being out during COVID and the different lineup switches and stuff like that, anytime you’re coming into this part of the season having homecourt advantage is what you want, Bosh said.
“They’re a complete team. I know they want to get more minutes with their main guys, with [Kyle] Lowry and Bam and all this stuff, but I’m sure as the season wears on and as they continue to figure it out, they’ll be able to come around and compete. You’re going to have to beat them here, and that’s not going to be an easy task.
“I mean, really the sky’s the limit for this team, on top of what they can do regarding this year and the years after.”
Updated breakdown of Miami Dolphins’ moves in free agency
Take a look at the moves the Miami Dolphins have made during the first week of NFL free agency:
Coming
OG Connor Williams — Agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal, which guarantees him $7.5M.
The player: Williams, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, started 51 of 57 games during his four seasons with the Cowboys, most of which was at left guard. He’s viewed as one of the NFL’s best pass protectors, only allowing one sack last season. But at one point last season was leading the NFL in penalties with 17 called, and 14 enforced. Eleven of those penalties were false starts.
What it means: Unless Miami adds an offensive tackle in free agency or early in the 2022 NFL draft the signing of Williams, who has played offensive guard his entire NFL career, indicates that Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson or Robert Hunt will be manning both the tackle spots. If Williams plays left guard that means Jackson, who was moved from left tackle to left guard early last season because of his struggles, would get displaced as a starter.
QB Teddy Bridgewater — Signing a one-year deal with a max value of $10M ($6.5M guaranteed money).
The player: Bridgewater, a South Florida native, will be joining his fifth NFL team in his ninth season. He holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7.
He started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last season, going 7-7, completing 66.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,052 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
What it means: Bridgewater is a perfect fit for the Mike Shanahan-inspired offense new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel intends to install. He’s a play-action based quarterback who has movement skills and throws with accuracy and precision. While 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa viewed as Miami’s starting quarterback we could be looking at a Ryan Tannehill-Marcus Mariota-like situation if the 2020 first-round pick falters. Bridgewater has shined in every quarterback battle he’s been in during his career.
WR Cedric Wilson Jr. — Agreed to a three-year deal worth $22.8M, with $12.75M guaranteed.
The player: Wilson is an athletic, 6-foot-3 deep threat, who had a coming out party season last year in Dallas, setting career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
What it means: Wilson has the versatility to run every route needed in Miami’s offense, which should make him an ideal complement for Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, if the Dolphins decide to keep the eighth-year veteran. While depth remains an issue at receiver, Miami now has three NFL starters and four potential playmakers, if Lynn Bowden Jr. is factored in.
RB Chase Edmonds — Agreed to two-year, $12M deal with $6.1M of it guaranteed.
The player: Edmonds has started 15 of the 57 games he’s played in his first four seasons, rushing for 1,551 yards and scoring nine rushing touchdowns on the 333 carries he had in regular-season games. He’s also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and scored five touchdowns on receptions. Throughout his career, he’s caught 78 percent of the passes thrown his way and averaged 7.2 yards per reception.
What it means: McDaniel has added a Deebo Samuel-like playmaker to Miami’s offense, giving the team a versatile athlete who can seamlessly go from tailback to receiver on any given snap. Most importantly, Edmonds has the speed to get to the edge on wide-zone runs, which is the scheme this offense intends to run. He’ll compete with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doak for playing time and the starting spot.
RB Raheem Mostert — Signed a one-year deal worth $3.1M
The player: Mostert, who is joining his seventh team in eight seasons, was San Francisco’s starting tailback before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the 2021 season. In his 49ers career, which spans six seasons, Mostert averaged 5.7 yards per carry, rushing for 1,610 yards on 284 attempts.
What it means: The Dolphins will provide Mostert safe refuse while he rehabs his torn ACL, making his way back to the football field. When healthy he should be able to compete with Edmonds, Gaskins, Ahmed and Doak for playing time, if not the starting spot, especially since he already knows the offense.
FB Alec Ingold — Signed a two-year deal that could be worth $7.5M.
The player: In three NFL seasons with the Raiders, Ingold caught 28 passes for 239 yards and had a receiving touchdown in each season. He also gained 22 career rushing yards on 15 carries, most of which was done in short-yardage work.
What it means: It’s difficult to run a run-centric West Coast offense without a physical, battering-ram-style fullback. That’s who Ingold is, and has been for the bulk of his 575 offensive snaps the past three seasons. He’s potentially competing with Cethan Carter for that tight end/H-back role in this offense.
CB Keion Crossen — Agreed to a three-year, $10.5M deal.
The player: Crossen, a former Western Carolina standout, has contributed 86 tackles, one sack, forced one fumble and recovered one during his first four seasons in the NFL. He’s played 501 snaps on defense, and 938 snaps on special teams the past three seasons.
What it means: Crossen is respected as a tough, physical cornerback who has excelled on special teams throughout his career. He’s been traded twice in his four seasons for a pair of sixth-round picks, so he has ability that NFL teams covet. Where he fits into this secondary likely depends on how well he can man the nickel spot.
WR Trent Sherfield — One year deal, terms unknown
The player: Sherfield produced nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown last season, which was his first with the 49ers. He spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and had his most productive year as a rookie in 2018, recording 19 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown.
What it means: Sherfield and return specialist River Cracraft, who spent the past two seasons in San Francisco and was signed by Miami last month, will complete with Lynn Bowden Jr., Allen Hurns and Preston Williams for the two or three backup spots behind Waddle, Parker and Wilson.
Staying
DE Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed a four-year, $65M ($32M in guaranteed money) deal.
The player: Ogbah has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons in Miami.
What it means: Ogbah is the most important player in the Dolphins’ defensive front because he has the versatility to play in any scheme, which is critical to make the hybrid system work.
By re-signing the 28-year-old, anything Miami does to enhance its defensive line from here on out is a luxury because the unit now has five capable NFL starters in Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Jaelan Phillips and Zach Sieler.
TE Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag, which is valued at $10.93M for a tight end to $18.42M for a receiver.
The player: Gesicki posted career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780) in 2021. He’s caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in the first four years of his career.
What it means: The rangy 6-foot-6 and 249-pound athlete is an exceptional receiver, but his pass and run blocking has been troublesome since his college days. Maybe his third coaching staff can fix his issues, but it’s more realistic that he’ll be used as a glorified slot receiver.
Signing his tender simply means Gesicki can be traded now, and it’s possible he could be strong-arming the Dolphins to move him to a team willing to sign him to a multi-year deal. Because he’s played more snaps as a receiver the past three seasons, Gesicki will likely file a grievance to be designated a receiver and not a tight end, because there’s a $7,490,000 difference when it comes to the tag. An arbitrator will likely encourage the two sides to meet somewhere in the middle if it gets to that point.
TE Durham Smythe – Two-year deal reportedly worth $8M
The player: The former Notre Dame standout has started 41 games for the Dolphins the past four seasons, and logged a career-high in receptions (32) and receiving yards (325) last season.
What it means: Smythe was re-signed to served as Miami’s in-line tight end, where he’ll be responsible for handling most of the Dolphins run and pass game blocking. It’s possible that Adam Shaheen or Hunter Long could challenge him for playing time, or the starting role.
CB Nik Needham — The Dolphins placed second-round tender on Needham worth $3,986,000.
The player: Needham has started 22 of 45 games he’s played the past three seasons and contributed 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup last season.
What it means: The Dolphins have signed a player to replace Needham as the team’s nickel cornerback the past two offseasons, but he continued to shine and rise to the top of the depth chart. Maybe with the team’s full support and investment his game can reach another level.
However, his return isn’t guaranteed because another team could offer Needham a multi-year contract the Dolphins might decide against matching, which would secure a second-round pick for Miami in exchange for his departure.
LB Elandon Roberts — Signing a one-year deal worth $3.25M.
The player: Roberts worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in November 2020 and contributed a career-high 83 tackles in 17 games. The hard-hitting inside linebacker also contributed a sack, two forced fumbles and a pick-six interception in Miami’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
What it means: The Dolphins have retained their hard-hitting inside linebacker, and two time team captain for one more season. But Roberts struggled with pass coverage, and if Jerome Baker is going to remain an outside linebacker, the Dolphins need to add a three-down linebacker who doesn’t leave the field.
LB Duke Riley — Signed a one-year, $3M deal.
The player: Riley contributed 26 tackles in the 16 games he played for Miami in 2021, and has started 27 of the 73 games he’s played in the NFL. But he’s most respected for his special teams contributions.
What it means: Riley started three games when the Dolphins moved Baker to outside linebacker, and he was used primarily as a coverage specialist last season. Could more be in store for this former LSU standout now that he has a better grasp of Miami’s defense? Only time, and the competition level, will determine that. But Riley has proven he’s a reliable NFL player.
LB Sam Eguavoen — Signed a one-year deal worth $2M ($800,000 guaranteed).
The player: Eguavoen has played just about every role in Miami’s linebacking corp that he possibly can, but is best utilized as a special teams contributor. In 2021, he had 16 tackles and half a sack.
What it means: Miami retained the versatile linebacker, who has transformed himself from former CFL standout to a core special teams contributor. But in three seasons Eguavoen hasn’t proven he’s capable of being a reliable starter in this scheme.
LB Brennan Scarlett — One-year deal, terms undisclosed.
The player: Scarlett played in 13 games with four starts in 2021, his first season with the Dolphins. He began the season as a starter, contributing 16 tackles and had a pass deflection last season. He also contributed on special teams, logging three assisted tackles.
What it means: Scarlett is a smart, versatile linebacker who will likely complete for roles in Miami’s hybrid defense if he can stay healthy. He’s started 26 games throughout his six year career because of his versatility and ability to master assignments, and he’ll likely continue to do so in Miami.
WR Preston Williams — Signed a one-year deal that could be worth up to $1.99M.
The player: Williams was buried on the depth chart in 2021 and only finished with six catches for 71 yards in the eight games he played, which included three starts. But Williams was viewed as the most talented receiver on the roster his first two seasons, so it’s possible that a new coaching staff and a new offense can pull the best out of him.
What it means: Williams returns as a camp body, and he will have to stay healthy and perform like a top-five receiver to remain with the Dolphins. Considering mastering the playbook has been the biggest challenge in his first three seasons, this will come down to whether he can live up to his potential and talent level.
FS Sheldrick Redwine — Signed a one-year deal for $1.15M.
The player: In three NFL seasons, mostly as a backup safety, Redwine has made 61 tackles, pulled down one interception, and contributed three pass deflections. He has made nine career starts, including one in the playoffs with the Browns, in the 35 career games this former Hurricanes standout has played.
What it means: Redwine, who the Dolphins claimed off the waiver wire last year, has the skill set to be a reliable starting safety in time. But it will be an uphill battle to displace Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe on the depth chart. So as long as Miami hasn’t removed any of those starting safeties, expect Redwine to serve as a core special teamer until an injury or demotion elevates him into a more prominent role.
Working Strategies: When your boss is the one resigning
Depending on which survey you believe, anywhere from 30 to 70 percent of American workers intend to resign from their jobs in the foreseeable future.
Inevitably, some of these resigners will be managers and supervisors — will your boss be among them?
It’s one thing to lose a workplace colleague, and another to lose an employee. Each of these situations is unique, and brings a helping of loss, aggravation and yes, opportunity. The same is true when your boss is the one doing the leaving, except there are quite a few more parts to the emotional and strategic puzzles.
For example, if you’ve been struggling with a toxic work culture, your boss’ departure could bring relief. Or, sadly, it could mean the loss of a buffer between you and the actual source of the toxicity. Likewise, you may be losing a champion for your career — or an obstacle to your forward progress.
If this hasn’t happened to you yet, it probably will. After all, why wouldn’t folks one level up be just as susceptible to today’s labor market as anyone else? Since it’s likely a matter of “when” rather than “if,” the real question is how you can prepare for the day your boss packs a box and waves goodbye.
One place to start is with the possible ramifications.
Gap in leadership. Depending on whether the departure is sudden or planned, there may be a leadership gap for your team or department. Sometimes this isn’t critical, as some departments can operate smoothly for months without external direction. But if your group is involved in a critical project or is already understaffed, leadership gaps can add to the turmoil.
Shift in duties. Despite the jokes we make about bosses, he or she was actually doing something, right? That work will need to get done by someone and the most obvious person could turn out to be you or others in your department.
Loss of a buffer. Who was standing between you and the next level of leadership? Right, your boss. Now that won’t be the case, at least for the short-term. Whether that’s a problem or an opportunity has everything to do with the person up the line and their style of management.
Larger departmental shifts. Speaking of that person up the line — he or she has just lost an employee and could be eyeing the opportunity to make bigger changes in the department. The shifts could be small adjustments, or something much bigger, such as a merger with another department.
You could probably add to this list of potential impacts of your boss’ departure. But however many variables you identify, you’ll still have the fundamental question to resolve: What are you going to do? Although there are limits to what can be done ahead of an uncertain event, there are always steps one can take as preparation. Here some for you to consider.
1. Learn the organizational chart. The larger the company, the greater the possibility that you don’t really know which are your “sister” departments, or who your boss’ boss might be. The more you understand, the more quickly you can assess the situation if something transpires.
2. Meet people in surrounding departments. This may be a daily occurrence if you’re employed in a small organization. But if you’ve been working remotely or if yours is a large or dispersed company, you may be more isolated than you realize. When someone’s boss leaves, sometimes they lose a protector in the organization; having even casual relationships elsewhere might be helpful during this transition.
3. Think about succession planning. Would you be able to take on the job if your boss resigned? Would you want to? For the most part, companies are pretty bad at identifying and grooming the people who could move up when someone leaves. If you’ve been assuming someone would notice you and make the promotion, you could be setting yourself up for disappointment.
4. Make a loose plan. Assuming your boss doesn’t look like a flight risk for the moment, a detailed plan of action doesn’t make sense. But it’s still a good idea to imagine a few scenarios so you know what you’d want to do. If you determine that you’d ask for the open position, it could be smart to start laying the groundwork. And if you think you’d head for the door yourself? Then there’s no time like the present to get your résumé ready.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
