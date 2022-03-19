News
Bradley Bozeman agrees to deal with Panthers, leaving Ravens to start over at center
Bradley Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not announced.
His departure means the Ravens will have to start over at center in 2022, when they’ll have their third Week 1 starter in as many seasons. The team has two in-house candidates — the versatile Patrick Mekari and reserve Trystan Colon — and could also address the position in free agency or the draft. Former Cleveland Browns starter J.C. Tretter is available, and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is considered a first-round talent.
Bozeman, a sixth-round pick in 2018, started all but one game over the past three seasons in Baltimore and appeared in 62 games overall. In 2021, his first season as the Ravens’ starting center, Pro Football Focus rated him the NFL’s No. 11 player at the position. According to ESPN, Bozeman had the NFL’s second-best pass-block win rate and seventh-best run-block win rate.
With the Ravens’ tight salary cap situation, and more pressing needs elsewhere, Bozeman seemed to understand that his future was elsewhere as he entered free agency. In an emotional end-of-season news conference in January, his voice quavered and his eyes reddened as he addressed his future.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed. This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved, from the ground up. From all my teammates, to the coaches to — ” Bozeman stopped to collect himself — “to the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So just very grateful.”
This story will be updated.
Chicago Bears nix deal with Larry Ogunjobi — their top offseason acquisition — because of a failed physical
Friday was supposed to be a festive day at Halas Hall, a chance for the Chicago Bears to formally introduce three new additions to their roster. Instead, that gathering was delayed and significantly revised.
Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who was supposed to be the headliner of the first free agency class put together by new general manager Ryan Poles, no longer had a contract to sign, no longer had his $26.35 million in guaranteed money on what was supposed to be a three-year, $40 million deal.
A little before 11 a.m. Friday, a team spokesman announced Ogunjobi failed his physical and no longer was a part of the organization’s plans.
It was a surprising change of direction that left the Bears without a big-splash addition to their defensive line and left Ogunjobi to venture back into the free-agent market at a time when many teams around the league had already used available financial resources in other areas.
Without question, Ogunjobi’s eventual landing spot and whatever new deal he agrees to will be worth keeping tabs on as he takes his career in a new direction for 2022 and beyond.
The Bears, meanwhile, quickly moved on from Ogunjobi by signing defensive lineman Justin Jones, who had 4½ sacks in his four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. A few hours later, they came to an agreement on a two-year deal with defensive tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad, who spent the last four seasons playing for Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts and had six sacks in 2021.
Poles, who last spoke with reporters at the league’s scouting combine in Indianapolis more than two weeks ago, was not made available for comment on Ogunjobi or any other topics regarding the Bears’ activity in free agency.
Poles issued a statement through the team reiterating what he emphasized two days earlier, that “Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear. He is a special person and player.”
But Ogunjobi, who had surgery on his injured right foot in January, isn’t becoming a Bear. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman suffered an injury to his Lisfranc joint in the Cincinnati Bengals wild card-round win over the Las Vegas Raiders in January. It is believed the evaluation of that issue by the Bears medical team Thursday afternoon led to Friday’s surprising news.
Added Poles: “This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
The Bears went ahead with a pair of free agent introductions Friday. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nick Morrow both met with reporters.
Morrow, who missed all of last season with a high ankle sprain, said he had no concerns about his physical examination when he came to Chicago to finalize his one-year, $3 million contract. Morrow spent the entirety of the 2021 regular season on injured reserve but said he would have been in line to return to the Raiders had they beaten the Bengals in the playoffs.
“I’m healthy,” Morrow said Friday. “I’m ready to go.”
Morrow will be joining a Bears linebacker unit that includes Roquan Smith in a new defense under Eberflus. Morrow hopes to have an opportunity to showcase his speed and instincts wherever Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams opt to play him.
“I’m just excited to get in here and compete,” Morrow said.
Patrick, meanwhile, agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract this week and said Friday the Bears envision him as their new starting center under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Patrick already is familiar with Getsy from the five seasons they spent together with the Green Bay Packers and agreed that he’s at his best at center.
Said Patrick: “I get to apply some of my mental strengths with how I approach the game and how I see things, along with the physical approach that I can bring, right at the apex of the offensive line.”
Still, Friday will be remembered for the introduction that wasn’t made as Ogunjobi’s union with the Bears was abruptly called off. As a first-time GM, Poles eventually will be asked to share how the Bears’ medical evaluation of Ogunjobi conflicted with the information he had when he entered into the contract agreement on Monday.
Poles is expected to speak with reporters at the NFL’s spring meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla., later this month. He’ll be pressed on how that deal with Ogunjobi came apart, why last week’s trade of standout pass rusher Khalil Mack made sense for the organization’s long-term vision and what his overall plans for the receiving corps are after the recent signings of Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle.
Poles’ heavy lifting in reshaping the Bears roster has only just begun. His swing-and-miss on Ogunjobi — for whatever reason things unraveled — will remain notable into the foreseeable future.
Still, the second and third waves of free agency plus next month’s draft will offer additional opportunities for Poles to add to his depth chart. The Bears’ climb to become a contender will remain treacherous. And it didn’t get any less steep with Friday’s development.
St. Louis home values appreciated over $25,000 in 2021
ST. LOUIS – Home values grew more than many’s annual incomes in 2021.
A study from Zillow found that homeowners earned more than the median worker in 25 of 38 major metropolitan areas across the country. Home appreciation was higher than $100,000 in 11 of them. San Jose has the highest median income at $93,000 and it led the country in annual home value appreciation with the typical home growing $229,277. St. Louis had the lowest home appreciation in the country, but it was still higher than $27,000. The city’s median income is $50,000.
“More than anything, 2021 was a year of haves and have-nots, and the chasm between the two widening throughout,” Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud said. “Those who owned a home saw their household wealth increase dramatically. But many renters witnessed that dream either soar out of reach or had to drastically adjust their expectations and plans.”
As home values rose in 2021, so did rent prices. Zillow said the typical U.S. rental cost $3,072 more at the end of the year. St. Louis’ rent payments rose $1,428.
Loons ‘fully support’ fullback Chase Gasper as he enters treatment program
Late last week, Chase Gasper cleared concussion protocols after being sidelined from a scary collision in a late-February preseason friendly. The fourth-year left back conducted an interview with an internal staff member in Blaine last Friday and appeared much closer to his 2022 season debut.
But on Wednesday, Gasper, 26, voluntarily entered MLS’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. “Personal reasons” was the only explanation shared. MNUFC’s statement supported Gasper’s decision, and two key Loons players echoed that view Friday.
“We fully support him, and it’s something that is a difficult decision to make,” said Hassani Dotson, a close friend of Gasper’s since they joined the club together in 2019. “We all hope he gets better. I have no prior knowledge of that stuff happening.”
Manager Adrian Heath addressed the team about Gasper. “It’s never easy when someone gets in that situation,” Heath said. “The strong thing and the really important thing is that he’s admitted he has an issue and now we got to be here for him when he comes back. He’s a really popular member of the group. He’s a great kid. We just hope this is the start for him to get better.”
Heath said there is no initial timeline for Gasper’s possible return. Heath also emphasized the addition of left back Kemar Lawrence, which became official Thursday, was not related to Gasper temporarily leaving team activities. The desire to bring in Lawrence has been there for years, and became a possibility in previous weeks.
Lawrence, a former all-MLS-caliber player, was scheduled to arrive in Minnesota on Friday, but his debut against San Jose at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field is unlikely. Lawrence would have been in Minnesota sooner, if not for recently contracting COVID-19.
Lawrence left Toronto FC without playing a game for coach Bob Bradley this season and has since been training in his native Jamaica, but it’s not the same prep as being with a club, Heath said. Lawrence’s last appearances were in Jamaica’s World Cup qualifiers in late January.
Heath said the club did its due diligence with Toronto’s previous staff and didn’t see red flags on bringing in the player nicknamed “Taxi.”
“They’ve assured us not only of his attitude, but his quality as a player and as a person,” said Heath, citing former New York and Toronto coach Chris Armas. “We take that really important.”
Lawrence will stay in Minnesota to ramp up his fitness next week and won’t join Jamaica’s team for more qualifiers.
With right back Romain Metanire also ruled out for Saturday’s game with a leg injury, the Loons might stick with Dotson and D.J. Taylor against the Earthquakes; those were the Loons’ fullbacks in last week’s 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.
Fullback Oneil Fisher (thigh) won’t be available to play Saturday, Heath said.
DAYNE STAYS IN
The Loons’ digital advertisements for Saturday’s game show goalkeeper Tyler Miller in net. That won’t be the case. The starter for the opening two games will be watching Dayne St. Clair
With Miller ill last week, St. Clair made a career-high eight saves, including on a penalty kick, in his shutout of the Red Bulls. He won MLS Player of the Week and will keep his spot this weekend.
Heath also said St. Clair will receive a call-up to the Canadian team for World Cup qualifiers next week. He is expected to be a third-stringer on the roster, which has yet to be released.
BRIEFLY
Midfielder and team captain Wil Trapp trained Friday after having the flu midweek. … Winger Franco Fragapane will be available to play after leaving the New York game with an apparent hamstring injury. … Per Heath, other Loons international players who will be leaving after Saturday’s game: Robin Lod will be with Finland; Bongi Hlongwane will join South Africa; and Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales will go to Honduras. Michael Boxall didn’t join New Zealand, which began qualifiers this week, but might still depart. Luis Amarilla wasn’t expected as of Friday to meet Paraguay.
