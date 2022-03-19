News
Chicago Bulls go 0-3 on their West Coast trip, falling to the Phoenix Suns 125-110 — their 8th loss in 10 games
The Chicago Bulls returned home empty-handed from a three-game West Coast trip after a 129-102 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, sending the team to its third straight loss and eighth in 10 games.
The Bulls threw in the towel with four minutes left on the clock as both teams subbed out their starters in the drubbing. The loss marked the second-straight game in which the Bulls ceded 125 points or more.
The Bulls headed West ready to be tested. The Suns and the Utah Jazz are among the best in the opposing conference, and coach Billy Donovan welcomed the challenge as a chance to prepare the team for the postseason. But with the Bulls 3-8 since the All-Star break, it’s hard to tell how much is being learned from the team’s recent run of losses.
For a quarter the Bulls held onto hope, but the game got ugly quickly — mostly at the hands of Devin Booker.
The Suns guard dropped 20 points in the first half, nearly matching the production of DeRozan, Vučević and LaVine, who scored a combined 22 points. The Bulls couldn’t slow Booker on blow-by drives, and even double teams weren’t enough to knock him off his midrange shots.
Teams continue to swarm DeRozan — who managed only 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting — and the rest of the Bulls offense couldn’t absorb the load of their limited star. LaVine took only seven shots, a personal low for the season as he continues to play through a left knee injury.
Vučević and Tristan Thompson were able to match the production of Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee around the rim, keeping the teams mostly level in the paint. But the Bulls simply didn’t have a counter for Booker, who scored 28 points before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bulls created flashes of success, particularly pushing the pace in transition through LaVine and Alex Caruso. But a lack of finishing from every area of the court held the Bulls back from matching offensively. They shot 41.2% from the field and only 25.9% from 3-point range.
While the Bulls are still missing starters — Patrick Williams is expected to return next week, while Lonzo Ball is still sidelined indefinitely — the Suns weren’t at full strength either, missing injured stars Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.
The Bulls now face an uphill battle in the final 12 games of the season as they jockey with the Cleveland Cavaliers just above the play-in cutoff line.
Deshaun Watson changes mind, heads to Browns, staying in loaded AFC
Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.
Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
Watson waived his no-trade clause Friday and accepted a trade to the Browns after previously rejecting the team — a stunning reversal that rocked the NFL and changed the trajectory of two organizations.
In deciding to bring on Watson, the Browns have gone all in to win a Super Bowl. It’s a choice they hope not to regret.
The Texans announced that they’re agreed to terms with the Browns, one of four teams to actively court Watson this week.
The three-time Pro Bowler, who didn’t play last season, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn’t coming. However, he had a change of heart, called them Friday and said he was ready to start fresh in Cleveland, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
As the 2021 trading deadline approached, numerous reports said that the Miami Dolphins were the favorites to land Watson, though on the condition that he was cleared of legal wrongdoing.
Watson remains in an AFC that boasts a group of stellar younger-than-27 quarterbacks in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (26), Bills’ Josh Allen (25), Bengals’ Joe Burrow (25), Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (25) and Chargers’ Justin Herbert (23). Additionally, the Denver Broncos added 33-year-old former Seahawks star Russell Wilson.
The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson. They’re sending the Texans first-round draft picks the next three years plus a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick. Houston is shipping Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
“I felt it was the right move for our organization as we head into the new league year focused on building our roster for the 2022 season,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “Our priority right now is adding talented players to the foundation we have already put in place over the last 15 months and this trade supports that plan.”
The Browns have yet to officially welcome Watson, who posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and flexing. He wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!”
He should be happy. Watson’s also receiving a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, a record.
Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that underachieved last season (8-9) and has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. He became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.
Watson is still dealing with civil lawsuits from the women, massage therapists who accused him of assault and harassment. He’s also possibly facing a suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
The trade will not affect the league’s inquiry into Watson.
“Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to AP. “Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.
“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.”
Watson’s arrival in Cleveland is certain to trigger a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation of Watson before committing to chasing him.
The team will undoubtedly feel some heat and deal with tough questions about why they’re bringing on Watson despite his off-field issues. As part of their presentation to him in Houston earlier this week, the team outlined a plan to help Watson reshape his image.
Cleveland does have some experience in that area after signing running back Kareem Hunt, who was seen on video shoving a woman when he was with Kansas City. Hunt served an eight-game league suspension for his actions in 2019.
The Browns’ public pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down Mayfield’s demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.
Mayfield will likely be dealt in the next few days and there are several teams that may be interested in signing the 26-year-old. He struggled last season after injuring his left shoulder in Week 2, but has shown he’s capable of being a quality starter after leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020.
Indianapolis, New Orleans and Seattle are among the possible landing spots for Mayfield.
After the Browns were initially rejected by Watson, the team was trying to figure out how to mend a broken relationship with him. That’s no longer necessary as Cleveland’s focus will shift to welcoming Watson.
Watson had also been courted by Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. Cleveland seemed to have the longest odds to get him, but he was intrigued by their talented roster, which includes star defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb.
It may have also helped Cleveland’s chances of getting Watson when the team signed free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper last week.
Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have spent the entirety of their tenure trying to find the right quarterback. The team had tried almost every possible avenue, signing veteran free agents and drafting college stars like Johnny Manziel and Mayfield, who was selected first overall in 2018.
The Watson trade smacks of some desperation, considering his legal woes but it does give them an elite player capable of matching up with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and any of the other top QBs in the AFC.
Watson had originally demanded the Texans trade him after the 2020 season, before the sexual misconduct accusations.
Cleveland had a chance to draft the former Clemson star in 2017, but twice passed on him. They didn’t overlook him this time, and may have finally solved a position that confounded the team since its expansion rebirth in 1999.
Watson had his best season in 2020, leading the league with 4,823 yards passing along with 33 touchdowns.
If your water tastes or smells funny, this might be why
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When you turn on the faucet and fill up your water bottle, you may notice a difference in the odor or taste of the tap, depending on where you’re located in the state of Missouri.
Each year, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts a census of public water systems across the state to determine how different chemical levels impact the aesthetics of water distributed throughout various systems.
The census analyzes secondary maximum contaminant levels (MCLs), referring to biological, chemical or physical characteristics of water that may adversely affect the taste, odor, color or appearance. Secondary MCLs are not regulated by the EPA, but the agency does have recommended guidelines for water systems to follow in order to appease its consumers.
Primary MCLs, on the other hand, refer to harmful contaminants that are regulated and strictly monitored under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The census doesn’t test for the majority of regulated contaminants listed under the EPA, but it does provide insight to customers as to how different water treatment methods impact the aesthetics of the final product.
“If you get too much iron in your water (for example), it can make your water orangish-redish, so when you wash your clothes, you could actually have some whites that come out stained in that color,” Medlock said. “It’s not harmful to it, other than the fact that you probably don’t want orange clothes or to be drinking water that looks like iced tea when it’s not iced, that type of thing.”
Where does my water come from?
While some water systems collect, treat and distribute their own water from the source, other systems purchase water from larger systems that have collected and treated the water for them.
“The census is designed to give people information (about) where the water’s from, where it originated from,” Medlock said.
He said Kansas City is one of several water systems that sells water to other water systems that then resell the water to their own customers. Because some water systems do not produce their own water, some systems are exempt from submitting samples for analysis to the census, as it would be deemed redundant.
“They’re just basically getting water from Kansas City, so Kansas City does all the testing because the EPA and the regulations require that entry point after treatment testing, because a lot of these contaminants don’t change once it gets into the distribution system,” Medlock said.
Data shows the DNR tested at least 42, or 37%, of public water systems that distribute and serve the Kansas City area, with 26 of those systems submitting samples that exceed the recommended secondary MCLs for one or more chemicals.
Unity Village public water system in Jackson County, for example, submitted results indicating its secondary MCL chloride was at 341 mg/L, while the recommended limit is 250 mg/l, 36.4% less than what was found in Unity Village.
“If you have a high chloride content (for example), it’ll be more of a salty taste or just different taste. So it’s kind of a recommendation and you can see that in these reports, why your water might taste a little different,” said Eric Medlock, environmental program manager with Missouri’s Public Drinking Water Branch.
Unity Village also tested high for sodium and total dissolved solids (TDS), which is a measurement of the inorganic salts and small amounts of organic matter present in a solution of water. TDS can impact the taste and smell of water if a chemical, like chlorine, for instance, interacts with organic matter in a water system for too long.
“There’s a disinfection byproduct rule where we’re actually looking out in the distribution system for levels of that (contamination after treatment) because the longer chlorine has to react with that organic matter, you can actually have higher levels of those disinfection byproducts,” he said.
Medlock said treatment methods for water are different for varying water sources. For example, surface water, referring to water taken from rivers, lakes and other reservoirs exposed to air, typically must be treated more than groundwater.
“Because we have good quality water, Missouri does not have a standard for those types of groundwater systems to disinfect that water, so there’s sometimes very little treatment that’s needed when you tap into that type of water,” he said.
“Unlike a surface water system, where you’re basically getting exposed to the air, other potential contaminants, there’s a lot of treatment processes that are a part of a surface water system that makes that water safe — meeting those maximum contaminant levels before it’s served to the public.”
Medlock said the Missouri River functions as a border for water system sources, as the majority of water sourced from north of the river comes from surface water sources, while those south of the river come from groundwater sources, like the Ozark aquifer.
While surface water sources tend to require more treatment, Medlock said some groundwater sources, especially those close to the bootheel area of southern Missouri, may experience palatability concerns as well.
“The water table is very high, so you don’t have to dig very deep to get a high quantity of water. But because it’s shallow, you can get other contaminants like iron and manganese that can be very high in concentration in those areas,” he said.
Is my water safe?
Medlock said if consumers notice a change in the taste or smell of their water, though it may be a slight inconvenience, it does not mean it is unsafe to drink. He said consumers can mitigate water aesthetic concerns straight from home.
“There’s filters out there you can put in your home and things to remove some of the secondary type things, but the water’s still considered safe. So it’s not something the department would necessarily step in and make a water system correct, unlike a maximum contaminant level, where you exceed something like arsenic or benzene, one of those regulated contaminants, we will step in,” Medlock said.
Citizens interested in learning more about harmful contaminants found in their public water systems can visit the Drinking Water Watch online to track contamination results in real time.
“As soon as we get a result in that database, the public can actually see it in real time and that has every regulated contaminant that they can see,” Medlock said.
Customers should also browse through their water system’s annual consumer confidence report to track their system’s MCL violations. Medlock said this can provide consumers with transparency in regard to harmful chemicals that may pop up in their taps.
Water systems will be releasing their 2021 consumer confidence report in early April. They can be found on the EPA’s website.
Kirkwood athletic group cancels little league baseball, softball. Here’s why
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Eric Eickmeyer, president of the Kirkwood Athletic Association, said the all-volunteer organization is unable to proceed with little league baseball and softball leagues to start the 2022 season.
He said the association was hit hard with flooding in 2019. The lack of games led to a drop in revenue. The arrival of COVID in 2020 made matters worse.
“We didn’t play maybe a week or two, and then last year we only got a few weeks in again because of COVID,” said Eickmeyer.
He’s hoping an ongoing GoFundMe campaign will generate enough funds to bring back leagues. For now, the field will be used for tournaments and rentals.
“The hope is that maybe through the GoFundMe campaign we can use that, coupled with the money that we earn this summer with tournaments and field rentals, to play a full schedule for league games and tournaments next year.”
Eickmeyer estimates 7,000 athletes play baseball and softball on the fields each year. Ages range from 5 to 18. Tournaments can bring in more than 20,000 players a year, according to Eickmeyer.
Dave McKay is a softball coach and a parent. He said the association has meant a great deal to thousands of players and parents.
“A lot of our kids come from all over the place, so this is easy for everybody to get to, and the park is always run well, and fields are in good shape,” said McKay. “It’s been a great place to play over the years.”
He said he’s ready to do whatever he can to help and hopes others will donate what they can.
“It’s been a multi-generational place really for people to come and play,” said McKay. “I just think it’s important to continue to support that and continue to have that available.”
For more information on the fundraiser, visit:
