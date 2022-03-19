Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal: Fergus Falls 69, Minnehaha Academy 57

For this incarnation of the Minnehaha Academy girls basketball team, Friday night will be remembered as the Nightmare on University Avenue.

By all accounts, the Redhawks were destined to be in a battle to the finish with Fergus Falls in a Class 2A semifinal matchup at Williams Arena. So when Minnehaha opened the scoring with a 3-point basket by Aliyah Al-Hameed, it was game on.

Or so it seemed.

The Otters scored the next 17 points, and the Redhawks never recovered, falling 69-57.

Fergus Falls will meet Providence Academy at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the Class 2A championship.

“That first half was not us,” said Minnehaha coach Matt Pryor. “Credit to Fergus Falls; they put together a nice game plan. They did a great job of taking us out of rhythm, and when they’re hitting shots like that they are really tough to beat.”

Minnehaha freshman guard Addison Mack, who led the Redhawks with 25 points, said the team probably wasn’t as focused as it needed to be to start the game.

“Right from the game they hit a couple of big shots and everyone in the stands got into it,” she said. “We got down early, but the rest the game we played even with them, if not better.”

Fergus Falls led 35-15 at halftime. The Redhawks shot 22 percent in the half (6 of 27) and were mainly limited to one shot. They were out-rebounded 22-13 in the half.

“It’s tough when you get in an environment like this, when you’re not used to the shooting backdrop,” Pryor said. “When the first couple don’t fall then all of a sudden misses become contagious.”

The Redhawks came out much more aggressive at both ends of the floor in the second half and were able to cut into the Otters’ lead. They got as close as 11 with 11 minutes to play, and again with four minutes to play, but the Otters withstood both runs.

Fergus Falls was led by senior guard Ellie Colebeck, who had 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Colebeck serves as the Otters’ floor general and played every second of the game.

“We play pressure defense,” Mack said, “and she was good at controlling her team and controlling the ball.”

Fergus Falls coach Josh Steer, who counted himself among those expecting a close game, said the Otters’ first half was the best basketball they have played this season.

“Knowing how good Minnehaha is defensively, I knew points were going to be hard to come by,” he said. “And they’re very versatile on offense, so we knew no lead was safe tonight.”

In the end, the Redhawks put themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of.

“They definitely turned up the pressure in the second half,” Colbeck said, “and we struggled with it at first. But we figured it out eventually. Then we just had players make big points for us to keep that lead going.”