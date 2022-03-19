News
Column: Former Chicago Bear Roberto Garza feels Larry Ogunjobi’s pain of failing a physical. ‘It stings. It hurts.’
If anyone can empathize with Larry Ogunjobi after the Chicago Bears announced Friday that they rescinded a contract offer that would have made him the ninth-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, it is retired offensive lineman Roberto Garza.
Of course, the economics of the league have changed dramatically since Garza was in Baltimore at the start of the free-agency period in 2005 when he failed a physical with the Ravens, pulling a three-year $7 million offer that was to pay him $4 million in the first season.
General manager Ozzie Newsome informed Garza that when the Ravens put him through a physical, they determined he had no anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Garza and his wife, Ashley, already had lined up a real estate agent to take them shopping for a home in Maryland. He was devastated and wondered if his career was over.
“It’s a miserable feeling because you’ve worked hard to get yourself in a position to merit that contract and that type of money,” Garza said Friday afternoon. “It stings. It hurts. It’s a kick in the (groin) because you were ready to cash in. Looking back, everything happens for a reason, and it worked out for me to go to Chicago.”
It’s fair to assume Ogunjobi is somewhere between shocked and angry after the Bears pulled a three-year, $40.5 million offer that included $26.35 million guaranteed — life-changing money.
“Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
Poles was not made available for questions. He also has not addressed the trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said: “The cost was very minimal for a player of his caliber.” The Chargers gave the Bears a second-round pick this year and a sixth-round pick in 2023 for Mack.
Ogunjobi suffered a right foot injury in the Cincinnati Bengals’ wild-card-round victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, requiring surgery and sidelining him for the team’s Super Bowl run. His foot got stuck in the artificial surface at Paul Brown Stadium, and he suffered a Lisfranc injury, according to the Charlotte Observer. The Bears did not reveal the specific reason why they rejected him.
“Heart heavy, but my mind clear,” Ogunjobi wrote on his Twitter account after suffering the injury in January. “The world favors those who bet on themselves. It also favors those who get knocked down 7 times but get up 8. Am I pissed? YES. Am I frustrated? ABSOLUTELY. But will I quit? NEVER.”
He told the Observer that free agency wasn’t on his mind in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. He signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year after beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns.
“I’m not even thinking about that right now,” Ogunjobi told the Observer. “I’ve loved my year with the Bengals, and we need to win this Super Bowl first. But I will say this: No matter where I’m playing next season, I’m going to attack my rehab. And I’ll be back and better than ever.”
He won’t be making a return to the field with the Bears, who quickly pivoted to sign Justin Jones, a three-technique tackle from the Chargers. He got a two-year contract. Jones isn’t the same disruptive force as Ogunjobi, especially as a pass rusher.
What’s next for Ogunjobi, 27, remains to be seen. The timing, on the third day of the league year, is bad. It’s also not ideal for Poles and the Bears. Medical reviews can lead to differing opinions, and it’s possible another team passes Ogunjobi or is willing to take on some risk, but the salary-cap position and cash budgets for many teams have shifted in less than 72 hours.
Garza had drawn serious interest in free agency from the Green Bay Packers, too, but when they learned why the Ravens turned him away, they also stopped pursuing him. Garza originally tore his ACL during the 14th game of the 2003 season. Surgery to replace the ligament went well, and his rehabilitation went so quickly he was back on the field in time to win a job that led to him starting 17 games, postseason included, in 2004. He didn’t miss one practice during that season.
The Bears, at the urging of Chris Ballard, then a college scout for the team, made the decision to gamble that Garza was one of the rare athletes who could perform without an ACL. They signed him to a one-year contract for $1 million. It worked out and he earned a six-year contract the next year. Garza went on to start 145 games for the organization, the fourth-most by an offensive lineman in team history — all without an ACL in his right knee.
“It’s going to hurt and it’s going to suck for a while, but it’s hard to see that when you’re in it,” Garza said when asked what advice he would give Ogunjobi. “I thought my career was finished. What this will hold for Larry in the future, we don’t know yet. I doubt it is over. Someone is going to give him an opportunity.
“I never talked to (Newsome) again. Every time we played the Ravens, that was in the back of my mind. Every time I saw them. But I didn’t have an ACL in my knee. Right now, it stings and it sucks. If I’m still talking about the grudge, that was 17 years ago. They’re trying to do what is best for them, and as a player in the moment, you don’t think about that.”
Bad losses put Magic in comfortable position
Losing hasn’t been a stranger for the Orlando Magic.
At 18-53 entering Friday for the league’s second-worst record, they’ve had plenty of moments where they’ve gone back to the locker room postgame feeling the sting of defeat.
But the last two home losses to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and Detroit Pistons on Thursday, in which they gave up a combined 284 points, have stung differently. Especially for a Magic team that preaches it wants to be known for its defense and showed improvement from the beginning of 2022 until this week.
“We’re going to keep pouring into our guys and help them grow,” Mosley said. “These losses sting. And you want it to sting. They understand how it hurts, but we also understand we get back to work the next day.”
Coming into the year, the Magic were expected to lose and be toward the bottom of the standings by the end of the season.
It comes with being in the early phase of a rebuild, having a roster full of lesser experienced players and prioritizing their development.
The Pistons are in a similar place, which was why there was so much outside noise about tanking — a team doing less than everything it can to win — heading into Thursday.
But the process of how the Magic play still is important even when a loss further helps their draft lottery odds.
“You got to believe in the big picture that eventually it’ll translate and every possession matters,” Moe Wagner said. “There’s no such thing as garbage time. We’ve got to prove ourselves every night. It’s about us and we got to keep building. We didn’t do it the right way [Thursday].”
Despite the accumulation of the defeats and the Magic’s defensive edge slipping, they remained adamant that nobody in the locker room has become comfortable with losing.
“I don’t think anybody in the locker room is going home and is like [Thursday] was a normal day at the office,” Franz Wagner said. “Guys have enough character to take pride in that and for all of us to come back the next day to work on stuff.”
With 11 games left and a Sunday home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who also are rebuilding, the message from Mosley and his coaching staff remains the same as it has all season.
“We do the work,” Mosley said. “Whether that’s a two-point loss, a 25-point loss, a five-point win — we come in the next day and put in the work. These are the times this team has shown to be resilient. We’ll continue to do that.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Heat’s Strus credits Vincent for assist amid rotation waiting game; Oladipo out with back spasms
Apparently, Gabe Vincent has been doing point guard things even when he is not on the court. So credit him with another assist, Miami Heat teammate Max Strus said, when it comes to keeping Strus on his toes.
Among the reasons Strus said he has been able to thrive recently in uneven minutes has been pep talks from Vincent, who has been dealing with his own erratic playing time.
“To be honest with you,” Strus said, “it’s more of a mental challenge, more than anything. You just got to sit and wait and make sure you’re locked in on the game and know what’s going on. I credit Gabe for a lot of that. He’s helped me out tremendously.”
With both having begun their Heat tenures on two-way contracts, the climb into the rotation (and sometimes out of the rotation) has made it a shared experience.
“We’ve helped each other a lot over the past two years, to always be ready for whatever is going to happen, because we’re been put in some situations where we didn’t expect to be in,” Strus said, with the Heat hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at FTX Arena, at the end of a seven-game homestand. “So we’ve kind of helped each other out.
“And we’re alike like that, because we really want it and we really want to be here.”
Lately the uncertainly has included where the rotation will head with coach Erik Spoelstra working Victor Oladipo back into the mix, with this Oladipo’s second week back from May quadriceps surgery.
That, however, was not a factor in play Friday, with Oladipo ruled out due to lower-back spasms, his first injury absence since his return. But it will remain an element in play.
“I mean it’s challenging,” Strus said. “I wouldn’t say it’s hard. I was preparing myself for it. Vic’s a two-time All-Star, been in the league for a while, so he has every right to play, and he’s a very talented player. So obviously we knew we were going to try things.
“And being in Spo’s shoes right now, it’d be tough. We got a lot of guys that can play and help each night. So whatever he says goes, and that’s what I’m going to keep playing by. He’s going to put us in the best opportunity to succeed.”
Center Bam Adebayo said he has been taken by Strus’ approach.
“That right there,” Adebayo said, “is the picture painted for be ready, so you don’t got to get ready.”
Not worried
While many are pointing to his limited shot totals in recent games, Heat point guard Kyle Lowry considers it all outside noise.
“I’m going to do what I need to do to win the game. Whatever that means,” he said. “If it’s shoot more, pass more, I’m going to do what it takes. Of course, it’s probably going to involve shooting a lot more and being more assertive and aggressive [in the playoffs].
“But me, personally, I just let the game dictate what I’m going to do. When it comes down to trying to get to that end goal, you have to have everybody firing on all cylinders and being aggressive.”
A 3-for-all
Despite coming up short in a 125-89 blowout loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers that all but extinguishes its G League playoff chances, the Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, got a record-breaking night from journeyman NBA guard Mychal Mulder on Thursday night, when he shot 11 of 17 on 3-pointers.
Mulder recently returned to the Heat affiliate, after time with the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.
American Airlines to resume mid-flight alcohol sales in one month
(The Hill) — American Airlines confirmed on Friday that it is set to resume sales of alcoholic beverages on flights in its domestic coach cabins almost two years after it first halted the service.
It will restart sales of beer, wine and spirits in its domestic coach cabins starting April 18, a spokesperson told The Hill. The date coincides with the expiration of the current federal mask mandate.
Spirits such as gin, rum, vodka and whiskey will be priced at $9, as will wine, and beer will be sold onboard for $8. Soda, tea, water and Biscoff cookies or pretzels will continue to be provided on a complimentary basis.
“Beginning April 18, American will slowly reintroduce its buy-on-board program including alcohol and light snacks to domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine and spirits,” a spokesperson said.
Customers on flights over 1,500 miles or 3.5 hours or more will be able to purchase snacks such as chips or almonds.
“We will begin to phase in new menu items throughout the year. Our customers have expressed that having these options onboard is important to their experience with us. Later this year, we plan to introduce touchless ordering for customers,” the spokesperson added.
However, while economy passengers will now have access to alcoholic beverages, passengers in first class have been able to consume alcohol for months, according to popular travel blog The Points Guy.
The airline confirmed that it began introducing its new domestic first-class dining menu featuring mixed nuts, charcuterie and short rib in addition to new healthy food choices like grain bowls and heart-healthy entrée salads accompanied with an appetizer in February this year.
Customers traveling on long-haul international and transcontinental flights resumed coursed meal service last fall.
This comes roughly seven months after the airline extended its ban on alcohol sales amid a surge in unruly passenger incidents during the coronavirus pandemic.
American Airlines is the last major U.S. airline to announce that alcohol sales will resume on its flights. United Airlines began serving alcohol on its flights again in November and Southwest restarted the service on flights on Feb. 16.
However, flight attendants unions have pushed back on the move by airlines to resume alcohol sales.
According to Federal Aviation Administration data released in November, 5,114 incidents involving unruly passengers had been reported in 2021 as of that time. The agency had also levied $225,000 in fines against passengers over the incidents.
