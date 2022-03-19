News
Gophers’ Gable Steveson edges fellow Minnesotan Greg Kerkvliet to reach NCAA wrestling final
DETROIT — Gophers star Gable Steveson advanced to the 285-pound division’s championship match at the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Friday night, but only after surviving his two toughest matches of the season.
Steveson, a senior from Apple Valley, turned back Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, a sophomore from Inver Grove Heights, 8-3 in the semifinals in a match much closer than the final score suggests. Kerkvliet was the aggressor in the match, perhaps because of Steveson’s respect for his opponent going back to their high school days.
Steveson (16-0), the defending NCAA champion and 2021 Olympic gold medalist who has won his past 51 collegiate matches, and Kerkvliet (21-3), a former world junior champion from Simley High School, were tied 2-2 heading into the third and final period. That’s when Steveson finally took control, scoring one point on an escape to open the 2-minute period, four points on two takedowns and one point on riding time.
“Growing up wrestling him, he’s tough,” Steveson said of Kerkvliet. “He’s going to be on top one day.”
Steveson also had a close call in his third-round match against Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina. Clarke started the match with a takedown — the first takedown Steveson has allowed all season. But Steveson steadily took control after that, winning 10-5.
Friday’s two matches were the first time all season Steveson hasn’t won by technical fall.
Steveson will meet No. 2 seed Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in Saturday’s championship match. Schultz outlasted Jordan Wood of Lehigh in the other semifinal, winning 5-3 in overtime.
Two other Gophers wrestlers locked up All-America status on Friday — Patrick McKee at 125 pounds and Jakob Bergeland at 141 pounds.
Bergeland, a senior from Hugo, Minn., who wrestled at Centennial High School, lost his quarterfinal bout on Friday afternoon, but bounced back to win his opening consolation match to advance to the final eight wrestlers in his weight class.
McKee, a junior from St. Michael, Minn., reeled off four consecutive consolation victories after losing in Thursday’s first round to reach the final eight in his division.
Bergeland and McKee resume action on Saturday morning with the hopes of finishing as high as third place in their weight division.
Lonzo Ball — 7 weeks after undergoing knee surgery — is at a standstill for a return to the Chicago Bulls
Seven weeks after undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee, Lonzo Ball is still stuck in limbo.
The Chicago Bulls were hopeful the guard would be back on the court by the end of March, returning the team to nearly full strength for a final push to the playoffs. Instead, Ball is stuck on the sidelines repeating the same mobility exercises he has been working through for weeks.
Coach Billy Donovan said Ball’s situation is complicated. The guard hasn’t experienced any technical setbacks in his recovery. But a combination of the surgery and a preexisting bone bruise in the knee have kept Ball from progressing to full-speed drills such as sprints.
“He has not responded,” Donovan said. “There’s no setbacks. It’s still the same thing. He has not been able to do anything full speed, and anytime we get him close to that, there’s discomfort.”
Ball originally was slated for a recovery window of six to eight weeks. Guard Alex Caruso received the same prognosis one week later after fracturing his right wrist on Jan. 21, then returned to action last week following an “aggressive” recovery plan.
Friday marked seven weeks since Ball’s surgery, but the Bulls still don’t have a target date for his return to contact — or the court. He hasn’t played since Jan. 14, missing the team’s last 29 games entering their Friday night matchup against the Suns in Phoenix.
Donovan said there haven’t been conversations with the medical staff about shutting Ball down for the regular season. But with only 13 games left, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely Ball will be able to start sprinting, get cleared for contact and return to game fitness before the end of the regular season in less than three weeks.
“Everybody was optimistic that he could get back and play,” Donovan said. “But there’s no question … with him not being able to do things physically that he needs to do on the court. … I don’t know in talking to medical, how long does that take to go from where he is today? They’re in a process of (finding) what’s the next best thing to do to help him.”
Donovan said Ball is no longer experiencing pain while attempting everyday motions — such as walking up the stairs — which were uncomfortable before the surgery. But that is a small relief for Ball, who has experienced discomfort every time he attempts to elevate up to 100% speed in a variety of drills.
Despite the extended recovery timeline, Donovan said he has been impressed by Ball’s attitude approaching daily workouts.
“These guys are all frustrated when they can’t play,” Donovan said. “He understands. But I don’t get the sense he’s frustrated with anything. Actually if anything, he’s done a really good job going in there and working.”
‘Whole new world’: Brisket prices double due to pandemic, inflation
ST. LOUIS — If you’ve visited your local BBQ joint recently, you may have noticed brisket prices are soaring. Inflation is having a big impact on a variety of small businesses.
Bogarts has been cooking up St. Louis-styled BBQ for 12 years.
“We’re blessed, we’re busy from the time we open our doors until we sell out in the afternoon,” said Michael Macchi, owner, and chef at Bogart’s Smoke House.
Just like many small businesses, the pandemic affected their prices.
“Some of the customers noticed it. It was just a little small increase. But as of the first of the year, not only the meat prices go up, the chemical prices are going up, the paper products are going up, the plasticware has gone up, every time you turn around something is going up,” said Macchi.
Brisket doubled in price.
“It’s been a whole new world for us,” said Macchi. “We’re just trying to learn every day and try to get around it.”
A brisket sandwich right now costs $13.00 at Sugarfire, $13.95 at Bogart’s, and $13.99 at Salt and Smoke.
“Brisket a year ago was probably around $2.36 cents a pound, and now we’re upward close to $5 a pound,” said Macchi.
These latest numbers are the highest in years. Meals would cost even more, but restaurants like Boggarts are eating up some of the costs to try and go easy on customers’ wallets.
“We don’t want to scare nobody away,” said Macchi. “We don’t want to look like we’re price gauging, which we’re not, but we’d rather them just come back and be happy.”
They may continue to feel the heat, but Boggarts won’t let an increase smoke them out.
“You just keep going and hope things are going to get better,” said Macchi.
Seth Curry returns to help Nets avoid devastating loss to Trail Blazers
There was no way the Nets were giving away another game.
After Spencer Dinwiddie hit the buzzer-beating shot to win it at Barclays Center on Wednesday, the Nets stared another disappointing defeat in the face, this time against the West’s 12th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, a team lacking the majority of its main talent, including injured superstar Damian Lillard.
But Kevin Durant got the help he didn’t have against Dallas: No, not the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, but sharpshooter Seth Curry, who returned from an ankle injury to pepper the Trail Blazers with a barrage of threes to help lift the Nets to a 128-123 victory at The Clays on Friday.
Curry scored 27 points and hit seven threes after missing three straight games with a persisting ankle injury. He helped power the Nets to a much-needed victory, as is the case every game as the Nets jostle for playoff position as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the Nets are going to salvage what’s left of the regular season and make a run at the sixth seed – the last playoff seed exempt from sudden-death play-in tournament territory – they’re going to have to win out.
Or get as close as they can to a perfect record to finish their remaining games of the season.
That’s because the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are now tied for the East’s sixth seed, and the Nets are three games behind both. That means the Nets need to win three more games than both the Cavs and Raptors to tie them for sixth place in the conference.
The Nets hold the tiebreaker with a 2-1 series record against the Cavaliers, but are tied, 2-2, in the season series against the Raptors. Since both the Nets and Raptors are in the same division – and neither of them lead the Atlantic – the tiebreaker would go to the team with the best in-division record.
As of Friday night, the Nets are 9-6 against Atlantic Division opponents, and the Raptors are 7-5.
This is important because there are only 12 more games in the regular season, and Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated and ineligible to play in home games until a change in New York City’s vaccine mandate, is only available to play in three games for the rest of the regular season.
Play-in tournament rules force the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference to play a game where the winner takes the seventh seed outright. The loser of that No. 7 vs. No. 8 game plays the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game.
The loser of that game is eliminated from the playoff picture altogether. The winner secures the No. 8 seed.
Which is why the Nets need to put the pedal to the metal, and why first halves like the one against Portland are particularly unacceptable for a championship contender, even if they’re shorthanded several pieces.
The Trail Blazers, who average 107 points per game on the season, took a 75-62 lead into the half. It was one of the more embarrassing displays of effort on the Nets’ part all season. They were a team that looked disinterested in protecting the rim or accepting the challenge of individual, man-on-man defense. A lack of taking care of the ball compounded the Nets’ struggles in the first and second quarters: Brooklyn turned the ball over nine times in the opening two periods.
Durant was particularly complicit in the turnover category: He scored 38 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, but turned the ball over eight times under Portland’s swarming defensive pressure.
Curry, however, alleviated some of that pressure, especially in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, a set of few minutes Durant spent watching from the sidelines. Curry, who had it going from deep all night long, scored six of the Nets’ first eight points of the period on a pair of back-to-back threes that gave the Nets their first double-digit lead of the night.
The Trail Blazers called a timeout and never responded.
The Nets trailed by as many as 18 points but outscored the Trail Blazers, 39-26, to swing the momentum back in their favor in the third quarter. The Nets need to bottle up that second-half aggression and use it to start the remainder of their regular-season games,
The competition gets a lot stiffer than the 12th seeded Trail Blazers on the rest of this regular-season journey, and the Nets need every win they can get. A loss can be the difference between making the playoffs and a second disappointing early exit in a row.
