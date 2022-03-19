News
Heat’s P.J. Tucker won’t sit for time off (as Erik Spoelstra weighs muscling into the equation)
The value of P.J. Tucker is he can be a perpetual-motion machine, cycling to open corners on offense, constantly seeking challenges on defense.
The problem with the veteran Miami Heat forward is that also means he rarely is willing to stop, which is not always the preferred approach with a 36-year-old who stands essential to the playoff rotation.
So, yes, coach Erik Spoelstra has attempted to craft the occasional night off. And, no, Tucker has not been willing to oblige, even Friday night against the overmatched Oklahoma City Thunder, even when he had been listed as questionable earlier in the day with a sore left knee.
So what might it take for Tucker to take a night off?
“A couple of bodyguards,” Spoelstra said with a laugh, with the Heat turning their attention to Monday night’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “No, really. Like every time I’ve like suggested it, he’ll just laugh in my face. Sometimes he’ll just scowl at me.”
Because of the lopsidedness of Friday’s victory, with the Heat lead cresting at 29, Tucker played only 17:44. Still, since returning from an absence due to health-and-safety protocols, Tucker has missed only two games since Jan. 3, appearing in all but one since Feb. 1.
“But we were able to get him some rest [Friday] night,” Spoelstra said, with the Thunder game one of only two in an eight-day stretch that ends Sunday. “And this week has been very helpful for a lot of the guys. We were able to get some rest, recovery, but also work on our game and try to improve.
“You don’t get many weeks like this, ever, in this Association, where you only play two games. So I think that’ll really help. You’ll see that benefit a lot of the guys, including P.J.”
As for scheduled absences, that potentially could come in one of the two remaining back-to-back sets, when the Heat play consecutive home games next Friday and Saturday against the New York Knicks and then Brooklyn Nets, or perhaps April 2-3, when the Heat have consecutive road games against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.
“We’ll see,” Spoelstra said. “I think this schedule, right now, I don’t think we have to. But I’ll be mindful on those back-to-backs.
“We’re not going to predetermine anything right now. We’ll just see when we get there. He’ll be fine by Monday.”
Southeast champions
With Friday night’s victory, the Heat clinched the Southeast Division title, their 15th division title in the franchise’s 34 seasons and the eighth under Spoelstra.
Because division titles do not come with automatic postseason berths, the Heat have yet to clinch a playoff spot. The division title, however, is among the NBA’s primary playoff-seed tiebreakers.
The Heat last season finished second in the Southeast, one game behind the Atlanta Hawks.
Arison donation
The Family Foundation of Heat owner Micky Arison and wife Madeleine Arison has pledged $3 million in donations to organizations providing medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees displaced or forced to flee abroad.
Each of three organizations has been pledged $1 million: World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and remaining in the country; Direct Relief, which provides medical aid, medicines, and supplies to people displaced within Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries; and UNICEF USA, which is working with partners to reach vulnerable children and families with essential services.
In addition, Carnival Corporation, of which Micky Arison is chairman, has made a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen, in the name of employees and crew members from Ukraine.

Your Money: While you’re young, 4 steps to personal financial planning
Not everyone needs a full-blown retirement plan. Maybe your financial situation is pretty simple: You’re in your 20s or 30s, working in your first or second job. You don’t have much credit-card or college debt but may be trying to save up for a car purchase or first home. You can create a personal financial plan in four simple steps that will set you up to pursue these goals.
STEP 1: GATHER AND ORGANIZE YOUR FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Having good information about your finances is the foundation of a good personal financial plan. Here’s what you’ll need to determine your assets (what you own) and liabilities (what you owe):
• Investment account statements: taxable brokerage accounts, 401(k) and/or defined benefit pension, IRA, Roth IRA
• Your total indebtedness, such as school loans, car/boat loans, insurance premiums, mortgage and home equity line of credit, etc.
• Estimates of any future expected inheritance(s).
Next, you need to pull together records showing your income and expenses over the past year or two:
• Your annual salary (W-2)
• Income from gig work if you’re a contractor or gig worker (1099s)
• Certificates of deposit (CDs), interest from money market accounts or savings bonds
• Taxable dividends
• Your bank, credit card statement(s)
For expenses, you’ll need to create two lists: What you spend on non-discretionary items (such as groceries, utilities, health insurance, clothes, transportation, child support, annual debt payments on each of your loans, taxes, etc.) and what you spend on the “fun” things (such as eating out, traveling, entertainment, hobbies, charitable donations, etc.)
STEP 2: FOCUS ON YOUR TOTAL DEBT PICTURE
What do you owe, and how do you intend to pay it off? Make sure you understand the interest rates are you paying, and whether these are fixed or variable. Is any of it tax-deductible?
Conventional wisdom says to pay off your biggest loans first. That may make sense depending on your tax situation, the interest rate you’re paying, and whether the debt is creating value.
Most folks agree that you should also pay off your highest-rate debt as quickly as you can, especially now that interest rates are poised to rise, according to the Federal Reserve.
Never just pay the minimum balance on any credit card. You’ll find it hard to get out from under the debt and will pay far more over time than you would have had you bought using cash. We’re big believers in only using credit cards for convenience — not because you it gives you the ability to put off paying for something you want. We generally advise clients to have no more than one or two credit cards and pay them off in full each month.
STEP 3: REVIEW YOUR ASSET ALLOCATION IN YOUR SAVINGS AND RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS
Are you taking too much or too little risk with your investments? If you’re a saving for a big purchase within five years, such as a home, you probably want to put your savings into conservative accounts, such as a money market fund. On the other hand, if you’re saving for retirement that might be 20 or 30 years away, you may be able to take on more risk in the form of holding more stocks.
Over time, as you approach your retirement date (say, 10 years out) and depending on your personal situation and risk tolerance, you should probably maintain some stock exposure, but gradually dial in more conservative investments such as bonds or cash. Stick to highly rated, low-cost funds you understand and rebalance them about once a year around your target allocation (that is, what percentage of stocks and bonds you favor in your portfolio — this should be adjusted as your risk tolerance changes). Rebalancing means selling your winning funds and investing the proceeds into your underperformers, so that you maintain the amount of overall portfolio risk you feel comfortable taking.
STEP 4: BUILD A WORKING BUDGET
Once you have a handle on your assets and liabilities, income and expenses, and how your long-term retirement money is invested, you should be in good shape to build a working budget. Here are some guidelines to help you get started:
• Separate your wants from your needs. Cut back on the wants as much as possible.
• Build an emergency fund of six months of living expenses.
• Pay off high-interest and small-balance credit cards.
• Get in the habit of saving a small amount every month and increase it over time.
• Don’t forget to include your retirement plan contributions as a budget item.
This simplified, four-step personal financial plan is a good way to gain perspective on becoming financially independent. If you need help getting organized, consider working with a financial adviser to help build a comprehensive financial plan that considers the many sources and uses of your money, investment returns, interest rates and your future goals (including how those goals could change over time plan).
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes said Saturday that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger.
The steps from the Houston, Texas-based businesses come as they respond to U.S. sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In its statement, Baker Hughes, which also has headquarters in London, said the company is complying with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations. It said the announcement follows an internal decision made with its board and shared with its top leadership team.
“The crisis in Ukraine is of grave concern, and we strongly support a diplomatic solution,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.
Halliburton announced Friday that it suspended future business in Russia. Halliburton said it halted all shipments of specific sanctioned parts and products to Russia several weeks ago and that it will prioritize safety and reliability as it winds down its remaining operations in the country.
Schlumberger said that it had suspended investment and technology deployment to its Russia operations.
“Safety and security are at the core of who we are as a company, and we urge a cessation of the conflict and a restoration of safety and security in the region,” Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.
As the war continues, and the deadly violence and humanitarian crisis worsens, companies that remain are under increasing pressure to leave.
More than 400 U.S. and other multinational firms have pulled out of Russia, either permanently or temporarily, according to Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for Executive Programs at Yale University’s School of Management, who has publicized a list of corporate actions in Russia.
Oil companies ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP, along with some major tech companies like Dell and Facebook, were among the first to announce their withdrawal or suspension of operations. Many others, including McDonald’s, Starbucks and Estee Lauder, followed. Roughly 30 companies remain.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday asked Congress to press U.S. businesses still operating in Russia to leave, saying the Russian market is “flooded with our blood.”
St. Louis police arrest man who tried carjacking officers
ST. LOUIS–One man is in custody after St. Louis police say he tried to carjack two officers who were in a fully marked police car.
Officers were responding to a call for shots fired in the area of Chouteau and 7th around 3 am Saturday morning when police say a man stepped into traffic at Chouteau, walked to the passenger side of the police vehicle and pointed a handgun at them.
According to a police summary of the incident, ” The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car. The suspect took off running.”
Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.
