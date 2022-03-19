News
Hundreds mourn former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — More than 250 people packed Friendly Temple Church in north St. Louis to say their final goodbyes to community leader and former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker, who died suddenly a week ago.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page attended the memorial service Friday morning. Walker joined Page’s administration in 2019 as the chief policy officer. Walker was also good friends with Mayor Jones.
“She saw the good in everyone. I will continue to fight for the things she stood for,” Jones said during the service. “Rest in peace with all my love.”
“She was a voice for women, newborns, the unhoused and many other causes,” Page added. “She was quick with a kind word.”
Walker, who is from Ferguson, was elected to the Missouri House in 2016 and served for a term and a half. She was also an attorney. Perhaps most importantly, the community she strongly advocated for remembered her as a fierce public servant gone way too soon. She was only 37 years old.
“Cora Faith Parks was a faithful, hard-working person, and she really did a lot for the community,” said Vinita Park Mayor James McGee. “When you talk about servitude, she was a person that served the community. She loved her community, and she is going to be well missed.”
St. Louis Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer shared the sentiment of so many others, calling Walker an “amazing friend” and “fierce fighter for reproductive justice and vulnerable people everywhere.”
“She’s one I will miss deeply and many others will as well, just wish she was still here,” said Schweitzer.
News
Sewn with care: Grand Avenue’s Treadle Yard Goods collects handmade baby blankets for Ukrainian refugees
Moved by the plight of some three million refugees flooding out of Ukraine’s heavily-shelled cities, Judy Walker asked longtime friend and fellow sewing enthusiast Michele Hoaglund if she’d be willing to partner with her on a way to help.
Help? Three million people? Half a world away?
“I said, do you have a connection?” said Hoaglund, a former dressmaker and proprietor of Treadle Yard Goods, a full-service fabric store on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. “She said, ‘I’m working on it.’”
That’s when Walker — who runs the charitable nonprofit Sew Good Goods — spotted an article this month in the Pioneer Press about the Minsk Market in Eagan, which is collecting a wide variety of donations to be transported by shipping container to Poland, where a majority of the refugees have landed for the time being.
The two women rolled up their sleeves and laid out fabric. They invited their predominantly-female sewing community to drop off hand-crafted baby blankets, which Hoaglund has been compiling in her store to share with the Minsk Market, or to come in and help them sew.
Hoaglund, who worked the store for 22 years before buying the shop in 2015, considered setting a goal of collecting 25 hand-sewn blankets. She quickly decided they should aim higher and gather 100.
As of Friday, they had exceeded 200 blankets.
To get there, Hoaglund scheduled a series of two-hour sewing sessions at Treadle Yard on March 15, but the three sessions quickly filled, one after another. She added a second date next week, and every sewing slot has been accounted for.
“Basically, we’re going to have 30 women over the course of each day sewing, and you know what?,” said Hoaglund on Friday. “If Minsk Market decides to send over another shipping container, we’ll do it again.”
In between customers on Friday, sewing instructor Elizabeth Merritt said women have come into the shop fighting tears.
“We are blown away by everyone being so generous,” she said. “Sewers stockpile fabric and it’s precious to us, and it’s part of our love and our hearts. People have been coming in and calling us and crying.”
Hoaglund said she has no illusions about what a few hundred baby blankets amounts to in the face of Russian military attacks that have killed thousands of Ukranians and displaced millions. Still, she’s hoping the collective outpouring of help from people and nations around the world will soften the trauma, at least for some.
“When you think of three million refugees, maybe it’s a drop in the bucket,” Hoaglund said. “We can’t help every single one, but we can help these.”
News
Timberwolves playing with ‘swag’
Patrick Beverley was telling everyone Russell Westbrooks “stinks,” yelling at LeBron James and throwing his arms up to implore the Target Center crowd to further amplify its volume, even though Beverley — who is battling an injury — couldn’t really hear the cheers, anyway.
The 33-year-old veteran point guard’s emotions permeate to his teammates, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. also taking part in the interactions with opponents.
Wednesday’s blowout 124-104 victory over the L.A. Lakers was just another night at Target Center of late for the Timberwolves, who improved to 41-30 with their ninth win in 10 games. The physical basketball is just half of the show. Then there’s the jawing with opponents or crowd play of participating in the wave and Beverley blasting T-shirts into the stands via the cannon.
“I like the fact that we have confidence, the fact that we play with a lot of emotion,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We also have to realize we have to mature a little bit and act like we’ve been there before, because we have. So far this season, we have.”
It has become the team’s identity at this point, and something that was lacking in the past.
“Being on the other side, coming into Minnesota, swagless team over the years. Not really understanding an identity,” Beverley said. “But this year is very different. We know exactly who we are. We’re not backing down from anybody.”
Beverley said the Timberwolves do so “humbly, though.” That can be debated at times.
“It’s funny because when Memphis does it, everyone praises. But when we do it, we’re categorized as a team with very little character. It’s OK,” Beverley said.
There is a line to walk, which Finch has noted. It’s on the Timberwolves to walk it. Towns noted the difference between playing with a competitive spirit and being reckless.
“Let’s be honest, we got a lot of fiery personalities and passionate people, I would say,” Towns said. “So, just have to do a job, including myself, to keep your emotions in check.”
Every time Beverley gets in an opponent’s grill, he makes sure to end the confrontation with a smile and a butt tap to de-escalate the situation.
“It’s just a game at the end of the day. It’s a basketball game. We started playing basketball for the fun of it, the competitiveness of it. You don’t want to take that away, nor do you want to dumb it down with being overly aggressive, cocky,” Beverley said. “It’s a fine line you can flirt with in the game. I think that’s part of the game that’s been lost, and these fans in Minnesota, they appreciate that.
“We go out there, being competitive, having fun, leaving the game, win or lose, you can look at yourself in the mirror and (ask), did I have fun today? And for the most part, since I’ve been here, we’ve been having fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”
He feels Minnesota is building something special with himself, Towns, Finch, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Perhaps that belief generates the confidence that is being displayed these days.
“Very comfortable in our skin,” Beverly said. “We’re not running away from any type of smoke or ducking any type of action. We want to show the league that this is a team that’s going to be talked about for the next couple of years, for sure.”
Edwards feels like that confidence wasn’t present on this team as recently as a year ago, and it’s been a game-changer.
“I feel like if you ain’t got swag, then you gonna lose every game. I tried to come out with as much swag as possible no matter how good I’m playing,” Edwards said. “PB got his own swag, so I think that just make the team have all the swag in the world. After we do that, then nobody can beat us.”
The Timberwolves will see if that holds true during their difficult upcoming seven-game stretch, which starts Saturday at home against Milwaukee. Minnesota will be stiffly tested time and again over the next two weeks, and now it’s time to see if the Timberwolves are up to the task.
They sure believe they are. Edwards said the swag starts with guys like Beverley and himself.
“A couple players on your team gotta have swag. It can’t just be one,” Edwards said. “Once a couple of them get swag, then you put it in three more, four more, and everybody feel like they the man of the hour, and that’s what we need. I feel like that’s where we’re at right now and we’re going to keep winning like that.”
News
Bills restricted free agent Ryan Bates to visit Patriots, Bears after Vikings stop
Buffalo restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates will visit New England and Chicago next week after visiting with the Vikings on Thursday in Minnesota, a source said Friday.
The source said the visit with the Vikings went well but that Bates wants to cover all his bases as he looks for a possible new team. Indications are the Vikings could end up extending an offer sheet to Bates.
The Bills gave Bates a right-of-refusal tender of $2.433 million and would have five days to match any offer extended to him. They would not get any compensation if they don’t match.
The Vikings are looking for starting right guard, and Bates is under strong consideration for that role. He started four regular-season games last season for the Bills, including the final three after there was an injury. He then started both of their playoff games.
Bates is expected to visit with the Patriots in New England early next week and then go immediately to Chicago to meet with the Bears.
Hundreds mourn former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker in St. Louis
Sewn with care: Grand Avenue’s Treadle Yard Goods collects handmade baby blankets for Ukrainian refugees
Timberwolves playing with ‘swag’
Bills restricted free agent Ryan Bates to visit Patriots, Bears after Vikings stop
EPA: Bridgeton landfill has more nuclear waste
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Lakeville woman’s death in January ruled a homicide
Minnesota United working through leadership changes post-Ozzie Alonso
Reports: Deshaun Watson changes mind, heads to Browns, staying in loaded AFC
Sonny Gray pleased with first bullpen session with Twins
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
High school girls hockey: Burnsville girls take 2A Section 3 trophy from Rosemount in 6-2 showdown
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bob Saget’s mystery death: Cops believe actor hit headboard, causing massive skull fracture
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area