Hundreds mourn former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker in St. Louis

Patrick Beverley was telling everyone Russell Westbrooks “stinks,” yelling at LeBron James and throwing his arms up to implore the Target Center crowd to further amplify its volume, even though Beverley — who is battling an injury — couldn’t really hear the cheers, anyway.

The 33-year-old veteran point guard’s emotions permeate to his teammates, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. also taking part in the interactions with opponents.

Wednesday’s blowout 124-104 victory over the L.A. Lakers was just another night at Target Center of late for the Timberwolves, who improved to 41-30 with their ninth win in 10 games. The physical basketball is just half of the show. Then there’s the jawing with opponents or crowd play of participating in the wave and Beverley blasting T-shirts into the stands via the cannon.

“I like the fact that we have confidence, the fact that we play with a lot of emotion,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We also have to realize we have to mature a little bit and act like we’ve been there before, because we have. So far this season, we have.”

It has become the team’s identity at this point, and something that was lacking in the past.

“Being on the other side, coming into Minnesota, swagless team over the years. Not really understanding an identity,” Beverley said. “But this year is very different. We know exactly who we are. We’re not backing down from anybody.”

Beverley said the Timberwolves do so “humbly, though.” That can be debated at times.

“It’s funny because when Memphis does it, everyone praises. But when we do it, we’re categorized as a team with very little character. It’s OK,” Beverley said.

There is a line to walk, which Finch has noted. It’s on the Timberwolves to walk it. Towns noted the difference between playing with a competitive spirit and being reckless.

“Let’s be honest, we got a lot of fiery personalities and passionate people, I would say,” Towns said. “So, just have to do a job, including myself, to keep your emotions in check.”

Every time Beverley gets in an opponent’s grill, he makes sure to end the confrontation with a smile and a butt tap to de-escalate the situation.

“It’s just a game at the end of the day. It’s a basketball game. We started playing basketball for the fun of it, the competitiveness of it. You don’t want to take that away, nor do you want to dumb it down with being overly aggressive, cocky,” Beverley said. “It’s a fine line you can flirt with in the game. I think that’s part of the game that’s been lost, and these fans in Minnesota, they appreciate that.

“We go out there, being competitive, having fun, leaving the game, win or lose, you can look at yourself in the mirror and (ask), did I have fun today? And for the most part, since I’ve been here, we’ve been having fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”

He feels Minnesota is building something special with himself, Towns, Finch, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Perhaps that belief generates the confidence that is being displayed these days.

“Very comfortable in our skin,” Beverly said. “We’re not running away from any type of smoke or ducking any type of action. We want to show the league that this is a team that’s going to be talked about for the next couple of years, for sure.”

Edwards feels like that confidence wasn’t present on this team as recently as a year ago, and it’s been a game-changer.

“I feel like if you ain’t got swag, then you gonna lose every game. I tried to come out with as much swag as possible no matter how good I’m playing,” Edwards said. “PB got his own swag, so I think that just make the team have all the swag in the world. After we do that, then nobody can beat us.”

The Timberwolves will see if that holds true during their difficult upcoming seven-game stretch, which starts Saturday at home against Milwaukee. Minnesota will be stiffly tested time and again over the next two weeks, and now it’s time to see if the Timberwolves are up to the task.

They sure believe they are. Edwards said the swag starts with guys like Beverley and himself.

“A couple players on your team gotta have swag. It can’t just be one,” Edwards said. “Once a couple of them get swag, then you put it in three more, four more, and everybody feel like they the man of the hour, and that’s what we need. I feel like that’s where we’re at right now and we’re going to keep winning like that.”