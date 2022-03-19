News
If your water tastes or smells funny, this might be why
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When you turn on the faucet and fill up your water bottle, you may notice a difference in the odor or taste of the tap, depending on where you’re located in the state of Missouri.
Each year, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts a census of public water systems across the state to determine how different chemical levels impact the aesthetics of water distributed throughout various systems.
The census analyzes secondary maximum contaminant levels (MCLs), referring to biological, chemical or physical characteristics of water that may adversely affect the taste, odor, color or appearance. Secondary MCLs are not regulated by the EPA, but the agency does have recommended guidelines for water systems to follow in order to appease its consumers.
Primary MCLs, on the other hand, refer to harmful contaminants that are regulated and strictly monitored under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The census doesn’t test for the majority of regulated contaminants listed under the EPA, but it does provide insight to customers as to how different water treatment methods impact the aesthetics of the final product.
“If you get too much iron in your water (for example), it can make your water orangish-redish, so when you wash your clothes, you could actually have some whites that come out stained in that color,” Medlock said. “It’s not harmful to it, other than the fact that you probably don’t want orange clothes or to be drinking water that looks like iced tea when it’s not iced, that type of thing.”
Where does my water come from?
While some water systems collect, treat and distribute their own water from the source, other systems purchase water from larger systems that have collected and treated the water for them.
“The census is designed to give people information (about) where the water’s from, where it originated from,” Medlock said.
He said Kansas City is one of several water systems that sells water to other water systems that then resell the water to their own customers. Because some water systems do not produce their own water, some systems are exempt from submitting samples for analysis to the census, as it would be deemed redundant.
“They’re just basically getting water from Kansas City, so Kansas City does all the testing because the EPA and the regulations require that entry point after treatment testing, because a lot of these contaminants don’t change once it gets into the distribution system,” Medlock said.
Data shows the DNR tested at least 42, or 37%, of public water systems that distribute and serve the Kansas City area, with 26 of those systems submitting samples that exceed the recommended secondary MCLs for one or more chemicals.
Unity Village public water system in Jackson County, for example, submitted results indicating its secondary MCL chloride was at 341 mg/L, while the recommended limit is 250 mg/l, 36.4% less than what was found in Unity Village.
“If you have a high chloride content (for example), it’ll be more of a salty taste or just different taste. So it’s kind of a recommendation and you can see that in these reports, why your water might taste a little different,” said Eric Medlock, environmental program manager with Missouri’s Public Drinking Water Branch.
Unity Village also tested high for sodium and total dissolved solids (TDS), which is a measurement of the inorganic salts and small amounts of organic matter present in a solution of water. TDS can impact the taste and smell of water if a chemical, like chlorine, for instance, interacts with organic matter in a water system for too long.
“There’s a disinfection byproduct rule where we’re actually looking out in the distribution system for levels of that (contamination after treatment) because the longer chlorine has to react with that organic matter, you can actually have higher levels of those disinfection byproducts,” he said.
Medlock said treatment methods for water are different for varying water sources. For example, surface water, referring to water taken from rivers, lakes and other reservoirs exposed to air, typically must be treated more than groundwater.
“Because we have good quality water, Missouri does not have a standard for those types of groundwater systems to disinfect that water, so there’s sometimes very little treatment that’s needed when you tap into that type of water,” he said.
“Unlike a surface water system, where you’re basically getting exposed to the air, other potential contaminants, there’s a lot of treatment processes that are a part of a surface water system that makes that water safe — meeting those maximum contaminant levels before it’s served to the public.”
Medlock said the Missouri River functions as a border for water system sources, as the majority of water sourced from north of the river comes from surface water sources, while those south of the river come from groundwater sources, like the Ozark aquifer.
While surface water sources tend to require more treatment, Medlock said some groundwater sources, especially those close to the bootheel area of southern Missouri, may experience palatability concerns as well.
“The water table is very high, so you don’t have to dig very deep to get a high quantity of water. But because it’s shallow, you can get other contaminants like iron and manganese that can be very high in concentration in those areas,” he said.
Is my water safe?
Medlock said if consumers notice a change in the taste or smell of their water, though it may be a slight inconvenience, it does not mean it is unsafe to drink. He said consumers can mitigate water aesthetic concerns straight from home.
“There’s filters out there you can put in your home and things to remove some of the secondary type things, but the water’s still considered safe. So it’s not something the department would necessarily step in and make a water system correct, unlike a maximum contaminant level, where you exceed something like arsenic or benzene, one of those regulated contaminants, we will step in,” Medlock said.
Citizens interested in learning more about harmful contaminants found in their public water systems can visit the Drinking Water Watch online to track contamination results in real time.
“As soon as we get a result in that database, the public can actually see it in real time and that has every regulated contaminant that they can see,” Medlock said.
Customers should also browse through their water system’s annual consumer confidence report to track their system’s MCL violations. Medlock said this can provide consumers with transparency in regard to harmful chemicals that may pop up in their taps.
Water systems will be releasing their 2021 consumer confidence report in early April. They can be found on the EPA’s website.
Kirkwood athletic group cancels little league baseball, softball. Here’s why
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Eric Eickmeyer, president of the Kirkwood Athletic Association, said the all-volunteer organization is unable to proceed with little league baseball and softball leagues to start the 2022 season.
He said the association was hit hard with flooding in 2019. The lack of games led to a drop in revenue. The arrival of COVID in 2020 made matters worse.
“We didn’t play maybe a week or two, and then last year we only got a few weeks in again because of COVID,” said Eickmeyer.
He’s hoping an ongoing GoFundMe campaign will generate enough funds to bring back leagues. For now, the field will be used for tournaments and rentals.
“The hope is that maybe through the GoFundMe campaign we can use that, coupled with the money that we earn this summer with tournaments and field rentals, to play a full schedule for league games and tournaments next year.”
Eickmeyer estimates 7,000 athletes play baseball and softball on the fields each year. Ages range from 5 to 18. Tournaments can bring in more than 20,000 players a year, according to Eickmeyer.
Dave McKay is a softball coach and a parent. He said the association has meant a great deal to thousands of players and parents.
“A lot of our kids come from all over the place, so this is easy for everybody to get to, and the park is always run well, and fields are in good shape,” said McKay. “It’s been a great place to play over the years.”
He said he’s ready to do whatever he can to help and hopes others will donate what they can.
“It’s been a multi-generational place really for people to come and play,” said McKay. “I just think it’s important to continue to support that and continue to have that available.”
For more information on the fundraiser, visit:
How interest rate hike could impact St. Louis housing market
ST. LOUIS — For the first time in three years, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a fourth of a point. That has prospective home buyers wondering if they’ve missed out on low-rate mortgages.
St. Louis real estate leader Kathy Helbig-Strick sits down with FOX 2’s Vic Faust and explains how buyers can navigate higher interest rates this spring.
Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal: Fergus Falls 69, Minnehaha Academy 57
For this incarnation of the Minnehaha Academy girls basketball team, Friday night will be remembered as the Nightmare on University Avenue.
By all accounts, the Redhawks were destined to be in a battle to the finish with Fergus Falls in a Class 2A semifinal matchup at Williams Arena. So when Minnehaha opened the scoring with a 3-point basket by Aliyah Al-Hameed, it was game on.
Or so it seemed.
The Otters scored the next 17 points, and the Redhawks never recovered, falling 69-57.
Fergus Falls will meet Providence Academy at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the Class 2A championship.
“That first half was not us,” said Minnehaha coach Matt Pryor. “Credit to Fergus Falls; they put together a nice game plan. They did a great job of taking us out of rhythm, and when they’re hitting shots like that they are really tough to beat.”
Minnehaha freshman guard Addison Mack, who led the Redhawks with 25 points, said the team probably wasn’t as focused as it needed to be to start the game.
“Right from the game they hit a couple of big shots and everyone in the stands got into it,” she said. “We got down early, but the rest the game we played even with them, if not better.”
Fergus Falls led 35-15 at halftime. The Redhawks shot 22 percent in the half (6 of 27) and were mainly limited to one shot. They were out-rebounded 22-13 in the half.
“It’s tough when you get in an environment like this, when you’re not used to the shooting backdrop,” Pryor said. “When the first couple don’t fall then all of a sudden misses become contagious.”
The Redhawks came out much more aggressive at both ends of the floor in the second half and were able to cut into the Otters’ lead. They got as close as 11 with 11 minutes to play, and again with four minutes to play, but the Otters withstood both runs.
Fergus Falls was led by senior guard Ellie Colebeck, who had 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Colebeck serves as the Otters’ floor general and played every second of the game.
“We play pressure defense,” Mack said, “and she was good at controlling her team and controlling the ball.”
Fergus Falls coach Josh Steer, who counted himself among those expecting a close game, said the Otters’ first half was the best basketball they have played this season.
“Knowing how good Minnehaha is defensively, I knew points were going to be hard to come by,” he said. “And they’re very versatile on offense, so we knew no lead was safe tonight.”
In the end, the Redhawks put themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of.
“They definitely turned up the pressure in the second half,” Colbeck said, “and we struggled with it at first. But we figured it out eventually. Then we just had players make big points for us to keep that lead going.”
