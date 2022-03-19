News
Illinois AG sues pipeline company over oil spill in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois’ attorney general filed a lawsuit against Marathon Pipe Line LLC, alleging the company created a substantial danger to the environment and public health during a crude oil spill in Edwardsville last week.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the suit Friday in Madison County. An estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from the pipeline, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Some of the oil reached the nearby Cahokia Creek.
Raoul alleges Marathon violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by causing or allowing the oil to leak in an area that includes residential neighborhoods, commercial properties, agricultural properties, forested areas, and a wetland.
The spill has also severely harmed the environment – including wildlife, surrounding wetlands and waterways,” Raoul said in a press release. “The long-lasting impact of this oil spill could be detrimental if not properly and quickly remediated.”
“I am committed to ensuring that Marathon is held accountable for the damage it has already done and preventing it from causing further harm to the public’s health and the environment,” he continued.
Marathon operates approximately 6,000 miles of underground pipelines in 14 states, including Illinois. The underground pipelines transport crude oil and petroleum products to and from terminals, refineries, and other pipelines.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the parent company of Marathon Pipe Line, said crews are still cleaning up along the Cahokia diversion channel even during inclement weather.
“The response team is prepared to continue operations through rain showers as needed,” the company said in a statement. “Conditions will be monitored to ensure safety of the response crews, the public, and the environment.”
Marathon said it’s also working with wildlife experts and will cover all expenses related to wildlife rehabilitation efforts related to the spill.
Raiders finalize trade for Packers WR Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their trade for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, giving quarterback Derek Carr the top wideout that had been missing from the offense.
The deal was agreed to on Thursday and announced Friday with the Raiders sending the Packers first and second-round picks in this year’s draft for the game’s most productive receiver.
The trade materialized when the Packers were unable to sign Adams to a long-term deal after using the franchise tag on him. Adams will sign a five-year contract with the Raiders worth a reported $141.25 million, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
“It’s never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we’ve accomplished. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day.”
Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler are counting on this addition to help the team build on last season’s playoff berth and compete in the ultra-tough AFC West.
Las Vegas had been seeking a top wideout ever since Henry Ruggs III was released last season after he was charged with DUI in a fatal crash that killed a woman and her dog.
The Raiders ended up with one of the best in Adams, giving them a dynamic set of playmakers around Carr with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, star tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs.
Carr has a strong history with Adams, playing two seasons together in college at Fresno State. In their final year together in 2013, Adams had 131 catches for 1,719 yards and 24 TDs.
Adams has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in recent years. His 432 catches, 5,310 yards receiving and 47 TD receptions lead the NFL over the past four seasons.
He had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season when he made his second straight All-Pro team.
The 29-year-old Adams is the only player in NFL history to have at least 110 catches, 1,350 yards receiving and 11 touchdown receptions in three separate seasons.
Adams has joined Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players to have 600 catches, 8,000 yards receiving and 70 touchdown receptions over their first eight seasons.
This trade comes less than two weeks after the Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams and two days after the Packers announced that two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers had signed a contract extension.
His departure leaves a major hole in Green Bay’s offense. The Packers have their MVP quarterback, but must figure out who’s going to catch Rodgers’ passes.
The Packers return veteran Randall Cobb, but aren’t certain to bring back any of their other proven wideouts.
Allen Lazard is an unrestricted free agent who received a second-round tender this week. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s top deep threat, is an unrestricted free agent. Tight end Robert Tonyan also is an unrestricted free agent.
NOTES: The Raiders also signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal. Abdullah has played seven seasons in the NFL for Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 games. He also has 119 receptions for 865 yards and 17 TDs.
AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed to this report
Hundreds mourn former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — More than 250 people packed Friendly Temple Church in north St. Louis to say their final goodbyes to community leader and former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker, who died suddenly a week ago.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page attended the memorial service Friday morning. Walker joined Page’s administration in 2019 as the chief policy officer. Walker was also good friends with Mayor Jones.
“She saw the good in everyone. I will continue to fight for the things she stood for,” Jones said during the service. “Rest in peace with all my love.”
“She was a voice for women, newborns, the unhoused and many other causes,” Page added. “She was quick with a kind word.”
Walker, who is from Ferguson, was elected to the Missouri House in 2016 and served for a term and a half. She was also an attorney. Perhaps most importantly, the community she strongly advocated for remembered her as a fierce public servant gone way too soon. She was only 37 years old.
“Cora Faith Parks was a faithful, hard-working person, and she really did a lot for the community,” said Vinita Park Mayor James McGee. “When you talk about servitude, she was a person that served the community. She loved her community, and she is going to be well missed.”
St. Louis Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer shared the sentiment of so many others, calling Walker an “amazing friend” and “fierce fighter for reproductive justice and vulnerable people everywhere.”
“She’s one I will miss deeply and many others will as well, just wish she was still here,” said Schweitzer.
Sewn with care: Grand Avenue’s Treadle Yard Goods collects handmade baby blankets for Ukrainian refugees
Moved by the plight of some three million refugees flooding out of Ukraine’s heavily-shelled cities, Judy Walker asked longtime friend and fellow sewing enthusiast Michele Hoaglund if she’d be willing to partner with her on a way to help.
Help? Three million people? Half a world away?
“I said, do you have a connection?” said Hoaglund, a former dressmaker and proprietor of Treadle Yard Goods, a full-service fabric store on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. “She said, ‘I’m working on it.’”
That’s when Walker — who runs the charitable nonprofit Sew Good Goods — spotted an article this month in the Pioneer Press about the Minsk Market in Eagan, which is collecting a wide variety of donations to be transported by shipping container to Poland, where a majority of the refugees have landed for the time being.
The two women rolled up their sleeves and laid out fabric. They invited their predominantly-female sewing community to drop off hand-crafted baby blankets, which Hoaglund has been compiling in her store to share with the Minsk Market, or to come in and help them sew.
Hoaglund, who worked the store for 22 years before buying the shop in 2015, considered setting a goal of collecting 25 hand-sewn blankets. She quickly decided they should aim higher and gather 100.
As of Friday, they had exceeded 200 blankets.
To get there, Hoaglund scheduled a series of two-hour sewing sessions at Treadle Yard on March 15, but the three sessions quickly filled, one after another. She added a second date next week, and every sewing slot has been accounted for.
“Basically, we’re going to have 30 women over the course of each day sewing, and you know what?,” said Hoaglund on Friday. “If Minsk Market decides to send over another shipping container, we’ll do it again.”
In between customers on Friday, sewing instructor Elizabeth Merritt said women have come into the shop fighting tears.
“We are blown away by everyone being so generous,” she said. “Sewers stockpile fabric and it’s precious to us, and it’s part of our love and our hearts. People have been coming in and calling us and crying.”
Hoaglund said she has no illusions about what a few hundred baby blankets amounts to in the face of Russian military attacks that have killed thousands of Ukranians and displaced millions. Still, she’s hoping the collective outpouring of help from people and nations around the world will soften the trauma, at least for some.
“When you think of three million refugees, maybe it’s a drop in the bucket,” Hoaglund said. “We can’t help every single one, but we can help these.”
