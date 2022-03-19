News
Jets new duo of Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah eager to revive failing tight end unit
It’s no secret the Jets have gotten little production out of the tight end spot in recent years.
In fact, the tight end room in Florham Park has been dismal for the better part of the last decade.
Since former Jets tight end Dustin Keller finished with 815 receiving yards in 2011, only one TE has finished with more than 400 yards in a season (Chris Herndon with 502 in 2018).
In 2021, the combination of Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah produced just 499 yards combined.
So, free-agent signings Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah should resuscitate the unit. They combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns.
And Uzomah expects the duo to wreak havoc across the league.
“We got this tandem in the tight end room right now that’s about to be dirty,” Uzomah said Friday. “I’m excited that we get to play with one another and we’re going to complement each other. I think on the field, we’re going to be a force.”
Conklin feels the ceiling on this newly acquired duo is endless.
“Unlimited. I think that me and C.J. can be one of the best, if not the best, tight end duo. I think we both are really talented,” Conklin said. “Both can do a little bit of everything. He had a really good year last year. I had a great year last year. … I just think that we’re going to do a lot of damage.”
Conklin, 26, agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal with Gang Green after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Uzomah, 29, gets a 3-year deal valued at $24 million after seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Their arrival should restore Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s desire to use 12 personnel (two tight end sets).
The lack of production from the Jets’ tight end position was a major issue for 12 personnel last season. They struggled to consistently execute their blocking assignments and weren’t much of a threat in the pass game. Some of their lack of passing production does come back to playing with a rookie QB, but they didn’t make it easier for Wilson.
In 12 personnel, Wilson completed just 52% of his passes for 339 yards with one touchdown, five interceptions and a passer rating of 40.3.
It’s also a formation that calls for an effective run game so a team can play-action off to it to keep defenses off balance. But their rushing attack out of the grouping was abysmal. The Jets averaged 3.93 yards rushing per play, sixth worst in the NFL. It provides some clarity as to why Wilson completed 50% of his passes off play action in 12 personnel with four interceptions.
After injuries to Griffin and Kroft, and combined with a general lack of production from the position, the Jets used the two-tight end set just 11% of the time (eighth fewest in the NFL) starting in Week 9.
But with Conklin and Uzomah in the mix, the heavy usage of 12 personnel should return.
“I think me and C.J. are going to turn around the whole tight end not being productive thing,” Conklin said. “Like he said, it’s going to be dirty. We’re going to go produce at a high level.”
Welcome back two tight end sets as Conklin and Uzomah attempt to breathe life into the Jets’ tight end room for 2022.
()
News
WNIT: Gophers play second-round game Sunday at South Dakota State
Minnesota’s women’s basketball team might not have made the NCAA tournament, or even finished above .500 this season, but they’re still playing, something only 64 teams will be able to say on Sunday.
The Gophers will play a second-round Women’s National Invitation Tournament against South Dakota State on Sunday at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
The teams haven’t met since the 2018 NCAA tournament, an 89-77 Gophers victory, so it was a quick turnaround for both teams.
“I know they’re a really good team and we’re going to have to play really well together in that game, for sure,” said Gophers junior Sara Scalia, who scored a game-high 33 points in a 73-65 first-round victory at Green Bay on Thursday.
Minnesota improved to 15-17 after finishing 7-11 in the Big Ten. The Jackrabbits (24-9) were the regular-season Summit League champions and hammered Ohio, 87-57, in the first round Thursday.
Tori Nelson, a sophomore from Mendota Heights, finished with 15 points, three rebounds and five assists with no turnovers against the Bobcats. The Henry Sibley graduate was the Summit League freshman of the year in 2020-21. She’s shooting 57 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3-point range (32 for 74).
Sunday’s victor will advance to the Sweet 16 to meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Drake and Northern Iowa.
Scalia hit four 3-pointers at Green Bay giving her 109 this season, second most in NCAA Division I. She leads the team in scoring with an 18.3-point average but has had some big help as the Gophers have gone 6-5 in their past 11 games.
In Thursday’s victory, Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Senior Gadiva Hubbard added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Gophers’ first tournament victory since beating Northern Iowa 91-75 in the 2019 WNIT.
Sissoko, a junior forward, is averaging 19 points and 9.6 rebounds in the Gophers’ past five games.
“She’s definitely stepped up for us,” Scalia said.
Sunday’s game can be heard on FM 96.7 KFAN-plus and streamed live on MIDCO Sports Plus.
News
Chesterfield man dead in I-70 tractor-trailer crash
ST. LOUIS–The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Chesterfield man driving a tractor-trailer died Friday after a three-vehicle accident in Cooper County, west of Columbia on Interstate 70.
Authorities say around 4:45 Friday afternoon, eastbound traffic on I-70 at the 102.8 mile marker was slowed due to an unrelated accident. A 2007 Volvo Conventional tractor driven by Momchi Petrov IV, 55, of Chesterfield, hit two vehicles that were stopped in front of him when he could not stop. The cab came apart from its load and ended up on its side.
Petrov was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia. The drivers of the other vehicles were also taken to University Hospital with what was described as minor or moderate injuries.
News
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
By CLAUDIA LAUER
James “Jimmy” Hill refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis, his family said Saturday.
Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, this week, as Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital. His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.
In an interview from Pittsburgh Saturday, Hill’s sister, Katya Hill, called her brother’s relationship with Irina a “beautiful love story, but unfortunately it has a tragic ending.”
Katya Hill said Irina’s illness had progressed to the point that she had lost the ability to walk and much of the use of her hands. She said her brother — a native of Eveleth, Minnesota, who was living in Driggs, Idaho — had spent months trying to secure treatments to stop the progression of the disease and had finally arranged for treatment in February.
Katya said, as his older sister, she tried to convince him to postpone his trip as she saw reports of Russian tanks lining up at the Ukrainian border. But her brother was desperate to help stop the progression of Irina’s disease, and she said to an extent he thought the world wouldn’t let the invasion happen.
“He said, ‘I don’t know what I would do if I lost her, I have to try to do everything I can to try to stop the progression of MS,’” Katya said. “My brother sacrificed his life for her.”
Katya said the two met while her brother, who taught social work and forensic psychology at universities in various countries, was teaching a class in Ukraine. He knew instantly that he was in love and they spent years together, talking for hours every day on the phone when Jimmy was back in the Unites States.
Katya said in the last few weeks as the bombings grew more frequent and resources more scarce, her brother had been daydreaming of ways to get Ukrainian families to the U.S. to set up a “little Ukraine” at his Airbnb properties he owned in Idaho and Montana. She said her brother loved Ukraine and even on the day he was killed, friends had helped her piece together that he had decided to stay to be with Teslenko and her mother at the hospital.
It was initially reported that Jimmy was gunned down while waiting in a breadline, but Katya said the family had received new details through their senators and from Jimmy’s friends in Ukraine Saturday.
Katya said Jimmy and a friend who lives near the hospital had gone to an area where they had heard buses were waiting to evacuate people who wanted to leave the city via a safe corridor. There were more than a thousand people already waiting in line, and Jimmy told the friend he was going to return to the hospital. The friend told Katya that Russian shelling began as he was leaving, and the blast that killed her brother had caused the friend to lose hearing in one of her ears.
Katya said her family is still waiting to hear directly from the U.S. State Department to get details of where his body is.
Chernihiv police and the State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him. The Associated Press reached out to the State Department to confirm details of Hill’s death, but had not received information as of early Saturday.
In poignant posts on Facebook in the weeks before his death, Hill described “indiscriminate bombing” in a city under siege. Katya said he had described increasing hardships in a Facebook Messenger group, starting each day by saying he was still alive.
But electricity and heat had been cut off, and food and supplies were becoming more scarce. Katya said he would go out to wait in line for food and supplies and bring back whatever he could for the hospital staff.
Most patients at the hospital had moved to the basement bomb shelter, but Irina and her mother remained in the upper levels because of the cold and so she could continue the treatment.
Katya said Irina’s mother had been told about Jimmy’s death, but had not wanted to tell her daughter. She said they had hoped for help to evacuate back to their home village southeast of Kyiv, where Irina’s father was waiting, but it was unclear whether they could find an ambulance to take them or a safe route for the trip.
___
Associated Press journalist Derek Karikari contributed to this report from New York.
Jets new duo of Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah eager to revive failing tight end unit
WNIT: Gophers play second-round game Sunday at South Dakota State
Chesterfield man dead in I-70 tractor-trailer crash
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
Heat’s P.J. Tucker won’t sit for time off (as Erik Spoelstra weighs muscling into the equation)
Your Money: While you’re young, 4 steps to personal financial planning
Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations
St. Louis police arrest man who tried carjacking officers
Woman shot in Minneapolis Friday marks city’s 13th homicide of year
Denied swift victory, Russian military maintains strong hand
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac