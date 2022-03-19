News
Kevin Durant says Joel Embiid is the NBA’s MVP
Kevin Durant said losing the MVP race because of a mid-season injury wouldn’t be the end of the world.
After Nets fans chanted MVP a number of times in Durant’s 38-point performance in a must-have win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Durant suggested he knows he won’t be a finalist for Most Valuable Player because of an MCL sprain that kept him out a month-and-a-half from mid-January beyond the Feb. 20 NBA All-Star break.
Durant is averaging close to 30 points per game on 52% shooting from the field, but while there is no minimum requirement for games played to be eligible for MVP honors, the pool of more than 100 media members historically holds games missed against players when voting.
Durant, however, famously won the award in 2014 — an honor he dedicated to his mother, Wanda Durant. It’s why he’s not losing any sleep over his absence on many prospective MVP ballots this season.
“Nah, it’s not frustrating,” he said. “I’ve experienced what it’s like to win MVP, and that doesn’t validate me as a player. I mean, I know what I can do. So it’s always great to get some home fans, some hometown love, and it’s great when fans recognize you as one of the best players in the league, but nah, I wouldn’t say I’m pissed off or mad that I got hurt. It’s just a part of the game, but I understand the type of player that I am.”
Durant pinpointed four players he thinks will lead the MVP race this season: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Memphis’ Ja Morant and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.
He believes the eventual winner, however, plays alongside his former co-star, James Harden.
“I’d probably go Joel,” Durant said. “It’s so many great players playing at a high level, man, so like I said the other day: The league’s in a great place.”
CURRY’S ANKLE
Sharpshooter Seth Curry said his ankle doesn’t feel better or worse after playing 38 minutes against the Blazers on Friday.
Curry scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and hit seven threes in his first game back after missing three straight games with ankle soreness. Curry said he’s been dealing with the ankle issue since “probably a month before the” Feb. 10 trade that sent him along with Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “It’s something I’m just going to have to manage and deal with until the offseason.”
Curry said the ankle injury isn’t a situation where he wakes up in the morning and can tell whether or not he’s going to be available to play.
“It’s not something that’s going to go away,” he said. “So as long as it’s not getting worse, I should be good.”
News
City of St. Louis launches a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series
ST. LOUIS – With warmer weather on the horizon, the City of St. Louis is launching a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series.
Jobs with the city start at $15/hour with competitive benefits.
Open positions include lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers. The department announced that it will hold a series of job fairs across the city through March and into April and May as the region heads into spring and summer.
According to the city, people taking on these positions will do significant work that directly affects the lives of more than 300,000 residents.
The first job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wohl Center. Another one will take place a week from today at Tandy from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There are for more job fairs planned for April and May.
- April 9, 2022 at Marquette 11am-2pm
- April 16, 2022 at 12th and Park 11am -2pm
- May 7, 2022 at Cherokee 11am-2pm
- May 14, 2022 at Gamble 11am -2pm
These seasonal parks and recreation jobs do not require city residency.
News
University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri System has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a white woman who alleged she was removed from her position in favor of a younger, Black woman. The Columbia Missourian reports the university will pay $1.57 million to Rachel Brown, who was 60 when she lost her job as associate dean at the university’s School of Medicine. She sued in 2017, alleging age- and race-related discrimination. She dropped her racial claim earlier this year, meaning the settlement included only age discrimination and retaliation. As part of the settlement, neither party admitted wrongdoing. Nearly half of the settlement will go to Brown’s attorneys,
News
Literary calendar: Todd Boss introduces poetry collection ‘Someday the Plan of a Town’
TODD BOSS: Minnesotan introduces “Someday the Plan of a Town: Poems,” in conversation with poet Jim Moore. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, presented by Magers & Quinn.
VICTORIA CHRISTOPHER MURRAY: Award-winning author of more than 30 books discusses her latest, “The Personal Librarian,” the story of wealthy banker J.P. Morgan’s African-American collection curator, Belle da Costa Greene. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, presented by Club Book. Free. Streamed live at facebook.com/ClubBook.
AYESHA RAEES: Reads from “Coining a Wishing Tower: Poems.” Virtual event. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, presented by Magers & Quinn.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA) announced its Twin Cities Metro eLibrary, shared by the eight Twin Cities metro public library systems (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, St. Paul, Washington) reached a record-breaking 7 million digital book checkouts in 2021. MELSA, consisting of more than 100 library branches in the Twin Cities metro area, is in the top four worldwide, just behind Toronto Public Library, National Library Board Singapore, and Los Angeles Public Library. The five top eBook titles borrowed through MELSA’s collection in 2021 were the novels “The Four Winds,” “The Midnight Library,” “Anxious People” and “American Dirt,” and nonfiction “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.” Twin Cities residents need only a valid library card to access digital books from the MELSA Twin Cities eLibrary on the Libby.app. Download that app and begin borrowing books, emagazines, and eaudiobooks anytime, anywhere.
Timothy Johnson, curator of the University of Minnesota’s Sherlock Holmes collections, has been invited to become a member of the Baker Street Irregulars, the oldest Sherlockian literary society in the world. The university’s Holmes collections constitute the world’s largest gathering of material related to Sherlock Holmes and his creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The collections consist of more than 60,000 items, including books, journals, and a wide variety of other forms through which the transformation of the Holmes character from printed page to cultural icon can be traced.
A reader was disappointed that A. Anatoli Kuznetsov’s book “Babi Yar” was not in last Sunday’s list of books about Ukraine, compiled from a variety of sources. We take readers’ suggestions seriously, so add “Babi Yar” to your TBR list. Published in 1966, three years before the author defected from the Soviet Union, the book recounts the Nazi massacre of more than 33,000 Russian Jews near Kiev in World War II. It includes his personal experiences, reportage and survivors’ testimonies. Earlier this month, a Russian air strike damaged the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial dedicated to the victims.
