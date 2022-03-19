News
Kirkwood athletic group cancels little league baseball, softball. Here’s why
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Eric Eickmeyer, president of the Kirkwood Athletic Association, said the all-volunteer organization is unable to proceed with little league baseball and softball leagues to start the 2022 season.
He said the association was hit hard with flooding in 2019. The lack of games led to a drop in revenue. The arrival of COVID in 2020 made matters worse.
“We didn’t play maybe a week or two, and then last year we only got a few weeks in again because of COVID,” said Eickmeyer.
He’s hoping an ongoing GoFundMe campaign will generate enough funds to bring back leagues. For now, the field will be used for tournaments and rentals.
“The hope is that maybe through the GoFundMe campaign we can use that, coupled with the money that we earn this summer with tournaments and field rentals, to play a full schedule for league games and tournaments next year.”
Eickmeyer estimates 7,000 athletes play baseball and softball on the fields each year. Ages range from 5 to 18. Tournaments can bring in more than 20,000 players a year, according to Eickmeyer.
Dave McKay is a softball coach and a parent. He said the association has meant a great deal to thousands of players and parents.
“A lot of our kids come from all over the place, so this is easy for everybody to get to, and the park is always run well, and fields are in good shape,” said McKay. “It’s been a great place to play over the years.”
He said he’s ready to do whatever he can to help and hopes others will donate what they can.
“It’s been a multi-generational place really for people to come and play,” said McKay. “I just think it’s important to continue to support that and continue to have that available.”
For more information on the fundraiser, visit:
News
How interest rate hike could impact St. Louis housing market
ST. LOUIS — For the first time in three years, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a fourth of a point. That has prospective home buyers wondering if they’ve missed out on low-rate mortgages.
St. Louis real estate leader Kathy Helbig-Strick sits down with FOX 2’s Vic Faust and explains how buyers can navigate higher interest rates this spring.
News
Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal: Fergus Falls 69, Minnehaha Academy 57
For this incarnation of the Minnehaha Academy girls basketball team, Friday night will be remembered as the Nightmare on University Avenue.
By all accounts, the Redhawks were destined to be in a battle to the finish with Fergus Falls in a Class 2A semifinal matchup at Williams Arena. So when Minnehaha opened the scoring with a 3-point basket by Aliyah Al-Hameed, it was game on.
Or so it seemed.
The Otters scored the next 17 points, and the Redhawks never recovered, falling 69-57.
Fergus Falls will meet Providence Academy at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the Class 2A championship.
“That first half was not us,” said Minnehaha coach Matt Pryor. “Credit to Fergus Falls; they put together a nice game plan. They did a great job of taking us out of rhythm, and when they’re hitting shots like that they are really tough to beat.”
Minnehaha freshman guard Addison Mack, who led the Redhawks with 25 points, said the team probably wasn’t as focused as it needed to be to start the game.
“Right from the game they hit a couple of big shots and everyone in the stands got into it,” she said. “We got down early, but the rest the game we played even with them, if not better.”
Fergus Falls led 35-15 at halftime. The Redhawks shot 22 percent in the half (6 of 27) and were mainly limited to one shot. They were out-rebounded 22-13 in the half.
“It’s tough when you get in an environment like this, when you’re not used to the shooting backdrop,” Pryor said. “When the first couple don’t fall then all of a sudden misses become contagious.”
The Redhawks came out much more aggressive at both ends of the floor in the second half and were able to cut into the Otters’ lead. They got as close as 11 with 11 minutes to play, and again with four minutes to play, but the Otters withstood both runs.
Fergus Falls was led by senior guard Ellie Colebeck, who had 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Colebeck serves as the Otters’ floor general and played every second of the game.
“We play pressure defense,” Mack said, “and she was good at controlling her team and controlling the ball.”
Fergus Falls coach Josh Steer, who counted himself among those expecting a close game, said the Otters’ first half was the best basketball they have played this season.
“Knowing how good Minnehaha is defensively, I knew points were going to be hard to come by,” he said. “And they’re very versatile on offense, so we knew no lead was safe tonight.”
In the end, the Redhawks put themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of.
“They definitely turned up the pressure in the second half,” Colbeck said, “and we struggled with it at first. But we figured it out eventually. Then we just had players make big points for us to keep that lead going.”
News
Gophers’ Gable Steveson edges fellow Minnesotan Greg Kerkvliet to reach NCAA wrestling final
DETROIT — Gophers star Gable Steveson advanced to the 285-pound division’s championship match at the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Friday night, but only after surviving his two toughest matches of the season.
Steveson, a senior from Apple Valley, turned back Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, a sophomore from Inver Grove Heights, 8-3 in the semifinals in a match much closer than the final score suggests. Kerkvliet was the aggressor in the match, perhaps because of Steveson’s respect for his opponent going back to their high school days.
Steveson (16-0), the defending NCAA champion and 2021 Olympic gold medalist who has won his past 51 collegiate matches, and Kerkvliet (21-3), a former world junior champion from Simley High School, were tied 2-2 heading into the third and final period. That’s when Steveson finally took control, scoring one point on an escape to open the 2-minute period, four points on two takedowns and one point on riding time.
“Growing up wrestling him, he’s tough,” Steveson said of Kerkvliet. “He’s going to be on top one day.”
Steveson also had a close call in his third-round match against Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina. Clarke started the match with a takedown — the first takedown Steveson has allowed all season. But Steveson steadily took control after that, winning 10-5.
Friday’s two matches were the first time all season Steveson hasn’t won by technical fall.
Steveson will meet No. 2 seed Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in Saturday’s championship match. Schultz outlasted Jordan Wood of Lehigh in the other semifinal, winning 5-3 in overtime.
Two other Gophers wrestlers locked up All-America status on Friday — Patrick McKee at 125 pounds and Jakob Bergeland at 141 pounds.
Bergeland, a senior from Hugo, Minn., who wrestled at Centennial High School, lost his quarterfinal bout on Friday afternoon, but bounced back to win his opening consolation match to advance to the final eight wrestlers in his weight class.
McKee, a junior from St. Michael, Minn., reeled off four consecutive consolation victories after losing in Thursday’s first round to reach the final eight in his division.
Bergeland and McKee resume action on Saturday morning with the hopes of finishing as high as third place in their weight division.
Kirkwood athletic group cancels little league baseball, softball. Here’s why
How interest rate hike could impact St. Louis housing market
Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal: Fergus Falls 69, Minnehaha Academy 57
Gophers’ Gable Steveson edges fellow Minnesotan Greg Kerkvliet to reach NCAA wrestling final
Lonzo Ball — 7 weeks after undergoing knee surgery — is at a standstill for a return to the Chicago Bulls
‘Whole new world’: Brisket prices double due to pandemic, inflation
Seth Curry returns to help Nets avoid devastating loss to Trail Blazers
Knicks hang on to beat Wizards, Porzingis, 100-97
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris gets his shot as backup center, plus other Heat-Thunder thoughts
Heat roll to business-like 120-108 victory over the Thunder
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac
High school girls hockey: Burnsville girls take 2A Section 3 trophy from Rosemount in 6-2 showdown
Caught on cam: Service dog stolen outside St. Louis funeral home
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Stevie Nicks tried to be ‘sweet’ to Lindsey Buckingham for the sake of Fleetwood Mac