Kirkwood athletic group cancels little league baseball, softball. Here’s why

Share Pin 0 Shares

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Eric Eickmeyer, president of the Kirkwood Athletic Association, said the all-volunteer organization is unable to proceed with little league baseball and softball leagues to start the 2022 season.

He said the association was hit hard with flooding in 2019. The lack of games led to a drop in revenue. The arrival of COVID in 2020 made matters worse.

“We didn’t play maybe a week or two, and then last year we only got a few weeks in again because of COVID,” said Eickmeyer.

Top story: 5 dead after massive chain-reaction crash on Missouri interstate



He’s hoping an ongoing GoFundMe campaign will generate enough funds to bring back leagues. For now, the field will be used for tournaments and rentals.

“The hope is that maybe through the GoFundMe campaign we can use that, coupled with the money that we earn this summer with tournaments and field rentals, to play a full schedule for league games and tournaments next year.”

Eickmeyer estimates 7,000 athletes play baseball and softball on the fields each year. Ages range from 5 to 18. Tournaments can bring in more than 20,000 players a year, according to Eickmeyer.

Dave McKay is a softball coach and a parent. He said the association has meant a great deal to thousands of players and parents.

Lone star tick carrying Heartland virus found in Missouri



“A lot of our kids come from all over the place, so this is easy for everybody to get to, and the park is always run well, and fields are in good shape,” said McKay. “It’s been a great place to play over the years.”

He said he’s ready to do whatever he can to help and hopes others will donate what they can.

“It’s been a multi-generational place really for people to come and play,” said McKay. “I just think it’s important to continue to support that and continue to have that available.”

For more information on the fundraiser, visit: