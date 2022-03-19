News
Lonzo Ball — 7 weeks after undergoing knee surgery — is at a standstill for a return to the Chicago Bulls
Seven weeks after undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee, Lonzo Ball is still stuck in limbo.
The Chicago Bulls were hopeful the guard would be back on the court by the end of March, returning the team to nearly full strength for a final push to the playoffs. Instead, Ball is stuck on the sidelines repeating the same mobility exercises he has been working through for weeks.
Coach Billy Donovan said Ball’s situation is complicated. The guard hasn’t experienced any technical setbacks in his recovery. But a combination of the surgery and a preexisting bone bruise in the knee have kept Ball from progressing to full-speed drills such as sprints.
“He has not responded,” Donovan said. “There’s no setbacks. It’s still the same thing. He has not been able to do anything full speed, and anytime we get him close to that, there’s discomfort.”
Ball originally was slated for a recovery window of six to eight weeks. Guard Alex Caruso received the same prognosis one week later after fracturing his right wrist on Jan. 21, then returned to action last week following an “aggressive” recovery plan.
Friday marked seven weeks since Ball’s surgery, but the Bulls still don’t have a target date for his return to contact — or the court. He hasn’t played since Jan. 14, missing the team’s last 29 games entering their Friday night matchup against the Suns in Phoenix.
Donovan said there haven’t been conversations with the medical staff about shutting Ball down for the regular season. But with only 13 games left, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely Ball will be able to start sprinting, get cleared for contact and return to game fitness before the end of the regular season in less than three weeks.
“Everybody was optimistic that he could get back and play,” Donovan said. “But there’s no question … with him not being able to do things physically that he needs to do on the court. … I don’t know in talking to medical, how long does that take to go from where he is today? They’re in a process of (finding) what’s the next best thing to do to help him.”
Donovan said Ball is no longer experiencing pain while attempting everyday motions — such as walking up the stairs — which were uncomfortable before the surgery. But that is a small relief for Ball, who has experienced discomfort every time he attempts to elevate up to 100% speed in a variety of drills.
Despite the extended recovery timeline, Donovan said he has been impressed by Ball’s attitude approaching daily workouts.
“These guys are all frustrated when they can’t play,” Donovan said. “He understands. But I don’t get the sense he’s frustrated with anything. Actually if anything, he’s done a really good job going in there and working.”
News
‘Whole new world’: Brisket prices double due to pandemic, inflation
ST. LOUIS — If you’ve visited your local BBQ joint recently, you may have noticed brisket prices are soaring. Inflation is having a big impact on a variety of small businesses.
Bogarts has been cooking up St. Louis-styled BBQ for 12 years.
“We’re blessed, we’re busy from the time we open our doors until we sell out in the afternoon,” said Michael Macchi, owner, and chef at Bogart’s Smoke House.
Just like many small businesses, the pandemic affected their prices.
“Some of the customers noticed it. It was just a little small increase. But as of the first of the year, not only the meat prices go up, the chemical prices are going up, the paper products are going up, the plasticware has gone up, every time you turn around something is going up,” said Macchi.
Brisket doubled in price.
“It’s been a whole new world for us,” said Macchi. “We’re just trying to learn every day and try to get around it.”
A brisket sandwich right now costs $13.00 at Sugarfire, $13.95 at Bogart’s, and $13.99 at Salt and Smoke.
“Brisket a year ago was probably around $2.36 cents a pound, and now we’re upward close to $5 a pound,” said Macchi.
These latest numbers are the highest in years. Meals would cost even more, but restaurants like Boggarts are eating up some of the costs to try and go easy on customers’ wallets.
“We don’t want to scare nobody away,” said Macchi. “We don’t want to look like we’re price gauging, which we’re not, but we’d rather them just come back and be happy.”
They may continue to feel the heat, but Boggarts won’t let an increase smoke them out.
“You just keep going and hope things are going to get better,” said Macchi.
News
Seth Curry returns to help Nets avoid devastating loss to Trail Blazers
There was no way the Nets were giving away another game.
After Spencer Dinwiddie hit the buzzer-beating shot to win it at Barclays Center on Wednesday, the Nets stared another disappointing defeat in the face, this time against the West’s 12th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, a team lacking the majority of its main talent, including injured superstar Damian Lillard.
But Kevin Durant got the help he didn’t have against Dallas: No, not the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving, but sharpshooter Seth Curry, who returned from an ankle injury to pepper the Trail Blazers with a barrage of threes to help lift the Nets to a 128-123 victory at The Clays on Friday.
Curry scored 27 points and hit seven threes after missing three straight games with a persisting ankle injury. He helped power the Nets to a much-needed victory, as is the case every game as the Nets jostle for playoff position as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the Nets are going to salvage what’s left of the regular season and make a run at the sixth seed – the last playoff seed exempt from sudden-death play-in tournament territory – they’re going to have to win out.
Or get as close as they can to a perfect record to finish their remaining games of the season.
That’s because the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors are now tied for the East’s sixth seed, and the Nets are three games behind both. That means the Nets need to win three more games than both the Cavs and Raptors to tie them for sixth place in the conference.
The Nets hold the tiebreaker with a 2-1 series record against the Cavaliers, but are tied, 2-2, in the season series against the Raptors. Since both the Nets and Raptors are in the same division – and neither of them lead the Atlantic – the tiebreaker would go to the team with the best in-division record.
As of Friday night, the Nets are 9-6 against Atlantic Division opponents, and the Raptors are 7-5.
This is important because there are only 12 more games in the regular season, and Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated and ineligible to play in home games until a change in New York City’s vaccine mandate, is only available to play in three games for the rest of the regular season.
Play-in tournament rules force the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference to play a game where the winner takes the seventh seed outright. The loser of that No. 7 vs. No. 8 game plays the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game.
The loser of that game is eliminated from the playoff picture altogether. The winner secures the No. 8 seed.
Which is why the Nets need to put the pedal to the metal, and why first halves like the one against Portland are particularly unacceptable for a championship contender, even if they’re shorthanded several pieces.
The Trail Blazers, who average 107 points per game on the season, took a 75-62 lead into the half. It was one of the more embarrassing displays of effort on the Nets’ part all season. They were a team that looked disinterested in protecting the rim or accepting the challenge of individual, man-on-man defense. A lack of taking care of the ball compounded the Nets’ struggles in the first and second quarters: Brooklyn turned the ball over nine times in the opening two periods.
Durant was particularly complicit in the turnover category: He scored 38 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, but turned the ball over eight times under Portland’s swarming defensive pressure.
Curry, however, alleviated some of that pressure, especially in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, a set of few minutes Durant spent watching from the sidelines. Curry, who had it going from deep all night long, scored six of the Nets’ first eight points of the period on a pair of back-to-back threes that gave the Nets their first double-digit lead of the night.
The Trail Blazers called a timeout and never responded.
The Nets trailed by as many as 18 points but outscored the Trail Blazers, 39-26, to swing the momentum back in their favor in the third quarter. The Nets need to bottle up that second-half aggression and use it to start the remainder of their regular-season games,
The competition gets a lot stiffer than the 12th seeded Trail Blazers on the rest of this regular-season journey, and the Nets need every win they can get. A loss can be the difference between making the playoffs and a second disappointing early exit in a row.
News
Knicks hang on to beat Wizards, Porzingis, 100-97
At least they beat Kristaps Porzingis.
The return of the savior-turned-villain at MSG turned into a nailbiter for the Knicks, who defeated Porzingis and the Wizards on Friday night, 100-97, continuing their too-little-too-late surge to end the season.
It ended with dramatics, as the Knicks nearly blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. But Washington’s Kyle Kuzma missed his potential go-ahead trey with about five seconds remaining – and his teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope followed with another brick at the buzzer – and the game ended with a triumphant James Dolan shaking Porzingis’ hand after the home team’s victory.
Porzingis, who finished with 18 points in 29 minutes, was booed early and often but it was hardly the level of vitriol the Latvian encountered during his first return to MSG in 2019. The building was on fire back then, with the anger over Porzingis’ trade demand still fresh.
A lot has happened in the last three years. And neither side should feel good about their lottery-bound position.
In terms of consequence, Friday’s game was largely immaterial. Both teams are fighting for the 11th spot, or the first position out of the play-in tournament. They have outside chances at catching the Hawks or Hornets for No. 10, but they’re remote. It didn’t help that the Hawks beat the Grizzlies on Friday night, maintaining their five-game advantage over the Knicks (for the Hawks, it’s now 5 1/2 games ahead the Wizards).
So the night became mostly about the theatrics of Porzingis’ return, and another reason to relitigate the Knicks biggest trade of the last decade.
Porzingis has been injury-prone since leaving the Knicks, and his defense – or lack thereof – has killed the projections of perennial All-Star. He was dealt from the Mavericks to the Wizards last month for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, devolving, essentially, into a bad contract. He entered Friday averaging 19.3 points in 39 games with well-worn concerns about his defense and efficiency.
Still, he carries the allure of a 7-foot-3 sharpshooter with mobility. The idea of Porzingis as a Unicorn is still breathing, even if it’s on life support.
“His size and length are a little different when you see it up close and personal,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “His skillset changes the spacial dimension for us offensively. His ability to pick-and-pop. He’s a better roller, finisher than I thought, better playmaker in the pocket. He’s shown the ability to play off the bounce, too, which is unique for a guy his size.
“I think we’re still trying to work him into a rhythm and build up that synergy with the other four guys on the floor, get him more comfortable with the offensive and defensively terminology. He’s been around long enough, it’s not really that new. We just call it something different, so it’s just getting up to speed.”
On the other side is Porzingis’ replacement at power forward with the Knicks, Julius Randle, who emerged as a star last season but regressed this campaign. He scored 18 points on 18 points on 6-of-22 shooting. RJ Barrett also had 18 points on 6-of-22 from the field.
