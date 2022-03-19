News
Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike
Minnesota public defenders reached a tentative contract agreement, union officials said Saturday, averting a walkout that threatened to bring much of the state court system to a standstill.
Negotiators for the unionized attorneys and the Minnesota Board of Public Defense met with a state mediator Friday. Gus Froemke, a spokesman for Teamsters Local 320, which represents the 470 public defenders and 200 support staff members, said the agreement was reached shortly before midnight.
Public defenders were set to go on strike as early as Tuesday across Minnesota. The attorneys said they have been pushed to the brink by routinely high caseloads that have become unmanageable amid the coronavirus pandemic. Legal system observers say the same pressures are being felt across the U.S.
The union said the tentative agreement includes cost of living adjustments through 2023. The deal includes a 3.5% retroactive pay increase from July 1, 2021, and an additional 3% increase after July 1 of this year. Both parties also agreed to pursue a supplemental budget allocation from the Legislature this year.
“After over nine months of hard bargaining for fair working conditions and better pay, both of which are essential to retaining good quality attorneys and support staff, we are excited to have reached a deal with the Board that will help us more justly represent Minnesota’s indigent defendants,” public defender Ginny Barron said in a statement.
Defense attorneys will vote on the contract within two weeks, the union said.
Large-scale public defender strikes are almost unprecedented. Attorneys held a one-day walkout in Ventura County, California, in 1995, but in many states public defenders aren’t unionized. In many jurisdictions, most are private practice attorneys who defend indigent clients part time.
By coincidence, Friday was the 59th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark “Gideon” decision, which held that states are constitutionally required to provide attorneys for criminal defendants who can’t afford them.
Russian military slog in Ukraine a ‘dreadful mess’ for Putin
WASHINGTON — The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight.
A truck carrying Russian troops crashes, its doors blown open by a rocket-propelled grenade. Foreign-supplied drones target Russian command posts. Orthodox priests in trailing vestments parade Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag in defiance of their Russian captors in the occupied city of Berdyansk.
Russia has lost hundreds of tanks, many left charred or abandoned along the roads, and its death toll is on a pace to outstrip that of the country’s previous military campaigns in recent years.
Yet more than three weeks into the war, with Putin’s initial aim of an easy change in government in Kyiv long gone, Russia’s military still has a strong hand. With their greater might and stockpile of city-flattening munitions, Russian forces can fight on for whatever the Russian president may plan next, whether leveraging a negotiated settlement or brute destruction, military analysts say.
Despite all the determination of Ukraine’s people, all the losses among Russia’s forces and all the errors of Kremlin leaders, there is no sign that the war will soon be over. Even if Putin fails to take control of his neighbor, he can keep up the punishing attacks on its cities and people. Ukraine’s president said Russia is trying to starve Ukraine’s cities into submission and that Putin is deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
“His instinct will be always to double down because he’s got himself into a dreadful mess, a huge strategic blunder,” said Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank.
“And I don’t think it’s in his character to try to retrieve that, except by carrying on, going forward,” he said.
Putin’s forces are waging Russia’s largest, most complex combined military campaign since taking Berlin in 1945. His . His initial objective, which he announced in a television address on Feb. 24 as the invasion began, was to “demilitarize” Ukraine and save its people from “neo-Nazis” — a false description of Ukraine’s government, which is led by a Jewish president.
Fatefully, Putin underestimated the national pride and battlefield skills that Ukrainians have built up over the past eight years of battling Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east.
At the start, Russians thought “they would install, you know, some pro-Russian government and call it a day and declare victory,” said Dmitry Gorenburg, a researcher on Russia’s security at the Virginia-based CNA think tank. “That was sort of Plan A, and as near as we can tell, they didn’t really have a Plan B.”
Russia’s first apparent plan — attack key Ukrainian military targets, and make a quick run to Kyiv, the capital — failed immediately. It was foiled by Ukraine’s defenses along with the countless mistakes and organizational failures by a Russian force that had been told it was only mobilized for military drills.
Clarke, the British researcher, related accounts of Russian troops selling communication equipment and fuel out of military vehicles to locals during the weeks they waited on Ukraine’s borders.
With no friendly population to welcome them, Russian forces reverted to tactics from their past offensives in Syria and Chechnya — dropping bombs and lobbing missiles into cities and town, sending millions of men, women and children fleeing.
Putin’s forces are in position to capture the besieged port city of Mariupol. Overall, Russians appear to be fighting with three objectives now: to surround Kyiv, to encircle spread-out Ukrainian fighters in the east and to break through to the major port city of Odessa in the west, said Michael Kofman, an expert on the Russian military and program director at CNA.
Kofman cautions that much of the information on the war is coming from Ukrainians or from their American or other allies. That makes the partial picture skewed and a full picture impossible.
A senior U.S. defense official on Friday said the Russians have launched more than 1,080 missiles since the start of the war and that they retain about 90% of the combat power they had arrayed around Ukraine at the beginning of the invasion.
The U.S. assesses that the airspace over Ukraine remains contested, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the military assessments. The Ukrainian air force is continuing to fly aircraft and employ air and missile defense
“Just look at the map, and you just look at how little progress the Russians have been able to make,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said recently.
The math of military conquests and occupation may be against Putin in Ukraine.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary widely. Yet even conservative figures are in the low thousands. That’s a much faster pace than in previous Russian offensives, threatening support for the war among ordinary Russians. Russia had 64 deaths in five days of fighting during its 2008 war with Georgia. It lost about 15,000 in Afghanistan over 10 years, and more than 11,000 over years of fighting in Chechnya.
Russia’s number of dead and wounded in Ukraine is nearing the 10% benchmark of diminished combat effectiveness, Gorenburg said. The reported battlefield deaths of four Russian generals — out of an estimated 20 in the fight — signal impaired command, he said.
Researchers tracking only those Russian equipment losses that were photographed or recorded on video say Russia has lost more than 1,500 tanks, trucks, mounted equipment and other heavy gear. Two out of three of those were captured or abandoned, signaling the failings of the Russian troops that let them go.
Meanwhile, Russia needs to limit its use of smart, long-range missiles in case they’re needed in any larger war with NATO, military analysts say. On Saturday, the Russian military said it has used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat, claiming that the Kinzhal, with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles), destroyed an underground warehouse storing Ukrainian missiles and aviation ammunition.
When it comes to the grinding job of capturing and holding cities, conventional military metrics suggest Russia needs a 5-to-1 advantage in urban fighting, analysts say. Meanwhile, the formula for ruling a restive territory in the face of armed opposition is 20 fighters for every 1,000 people — or 800,000 Russian troops for Ukraine’s more than 40 million people, Clarke notes. That’s almost as many as Russia’s entire active-duty military of 900,000.
On the ground, that means controlling any substantial chunk of Ukrainian territory long term would take more resources than Russia could foreseeably commit.
Other Russian options remain possible, including a negotiated settlement. Moscow is demanding that Ukraine formally embrace neutrality, thus swearing off any alliance with NATO, and recognize the independence of the separatist regions in the east and Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Russia’s other options include an unrelenting air campaign in which it bombs and depopulates cities as it did in Chechnya and Syria. U.S. officials also warn of the risk of Russian chemical attacks, and the threat of escalation to nuclear war.
“Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation — there will be just constant guerrilla war” if Russian troops remain, Clarke said.
—
Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Jets new duo of Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah eager to revive failing tight end unit
It’s no secret the Jets have gotten little production out of the tight end spot in recent years.
In fact, the tight end room in Florham Park has been dismal for the better part of the last decade.
Since former Jets tight end Dustin Keller finished with 815 receiving yards in 2011, only one TE has finished with more than 400 yards in a season (Chris Herndon with 502 in 2018).
In 2021, the combination of Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah produced just 499 yards combined.
So, free-agent signings Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah should resuscitate the unit. They combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns.
And Uzomah expects the duo to wreak havoc across the league.
“We got this tandem in the tight end room right now that’s about to be dirty,” Uzomah said Friday. “I’m excited that we get to play with one another and we’re going to complement each other. I think on the field, we’re going to be a force.”
Conklin feels the ceiling on this newly acquired duo is endless.
“Unlimited. I think that me and C.J. can be one of the best, if not the best, tight end duo. I think we both are really talented,” Conklin said. “Both can do a little bit of everything. He had a really good year last year. I had a great year last year. … I just think that we’re going to do a lot of damage.”
Conklin, 26, agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal with Gang Green after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Uzomah, 29, gets a 3-year deal valued at $24 million after seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Their arrival should restore Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s desire to use 12 personnel (two tight end sets).
The lack of production from the Jets’ tight end position was a major issue for 12 personnel last season. They struggled to consistently execute their blocking assignments and weren’t much of a threat in the pass game. Some of their lack of passing production does come back to playing with a rookie QB, but they didn’t make it easier for Wilson.
In 12 personnel, Wilson completed just 52% of his passes for 339 yards with one touchdown, five interceptions and a passer rating of 40.3.
It’s also a formation that calls for an effective run game so a team can play-action off to it to keep defenses off balance. But their rushing attack out of the grouping was abysmal. The Jets averaged 3.93 yards rushing per play, sixth worst in the NFL. It provides some clarity as to why Wilson completed 50% of his passes off play action in 12 personnel with four interceptions.
After injuries to Griffin and Kroft, and combined with a general lack of production from the position, the Jets used the two-tight end set just 11% of the time (eighth fewest in the NFL) starting in Week 9.
But with Conklin and Uzomah in the mix, the heavy usage of 12 personnel should return.
“I think me and C.J. are going to turn around the whole tight end not being productive thing,” Conklin said. “Like he said, it’s going to be dirty. We’re going to go produce at a high level.”
Welcome back two tight end sets as Conklin and Uzomah attempt to breathe life into the Jets’ tight end room for 2022.
WNIT: Gophers play second-round game Sunday at South Dakota State
Minnesota’s women’s basketball team might not have made the NCAA tournament, or even finished above .500 this season, but they’re still playing, something only 64 teams will be able to say on Sunday.
The Gophers will play a second-round Women’s National Invitation Tournament against South Dakota State on Sunday at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
The teams haven’t met since the 2018 NCAA tournament, an 89-77 Gophers victory, so it was a quick turnaround for both teams.
“I know they’re a really good team and we’re going to have to play really well together in that game, for sure,” said Gophers junior Sara Scalia, who scored a game-high 33 points in a 73-65 first-round victory at Green Bay on Thursday.
Minnesota improved to 15-17 after finishing 7-11 in the Big Ten. The Jackrabbits (24-9) were the regular-season Summit League champions and hammered Ohio, 87-57, in the first round Thursday.
Tori Nelson, a sophomore from Mendota Heights, finished with 15 points, three rebounds and five assists with no turnovers against the Bobcats. The Henry Sibley graduate was the Summit League freshman of the year in 2020-21. She’s shooting 57 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3-point range (32 for 74).
Sunday’s victor will advance to the Sweet 16 to meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Drake and Northern Iowa.
Scalia hit four 3-pointers at Green Bay giving her 109 this season, second most in NCAA Division I. She leads the team in scoring with an 18.3-point average but has had some big help as the Gophers have gone 6-5 in their past 11 games.
In Thursday’s victory, Kadi Sissoko added 18 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Senior Gadiva Hubbard added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in the Gophers’ first tournament victory since beating Northern Iowa 91-75 in the 2019 WNIT.
Sissoko, a junior forward, is averaging 19 points and 9.6 rebounds in the Gophers’ past five games.
“She’s definitely stepped up for us,” Scalia said.
Sunday’s game can be heard on FM 96.7 KFAN-plus and streamed live on MIDCO Sports Plus.
