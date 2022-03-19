News
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tens of thousands of motorists cross the U.S. 61 Bridge in Hastings every day, and countless pedestrians use the sidewalk.
However, one man decided Thursday to use an arch, which rises 94 feet over the deck — and much, much further over the Mississippi River below. The man, who said he was a former ironworker, made it down safely, according to police.
“He didn’t think it was a big deal at all,” Dave Wilske, Hastings police deputy chief, said Friday. “He told our officer he used to be an ironworker and that he’s used to working in situations like that. He just ran up onto it.”
The scene caused a stir as it was happening — as calls to police were made around 3:45 p.m. — and afterward, as pictures of the man on the arch have been widely shared on social media along with comments of disbelief.
“He was seen walking over the top of it,” said Wilske, who estimated the man is in his 50s. “It’s fairly wide up there, but it’s a pretty aggressive incline and decline.”
A police officer greeted the man as he came down. He was “very cooperative,” Wilske said.
The officer decided let the man go without citing him, Wilske said, adding he could have possibly faced charges such as trespassing on a critical public service structure or disorderly conduct. Wilske said the man’s name was not available Friday because the officer has not yet written a report.
Wilske warned others of the “serious dangers” of the act.
“Obviously, we don’t want any copycats out there that think that this is going to be OK,” he said.
The Twitter account Southeast Metro Fire News reported the incident shortly after the first call was made to authorities and also took a screengrab of a Minnesota Department of Transportation camera that shows the man walking down the steel arch.
On Friday, Joe Atkins, a Dakota County commissioner, shared the photo, while also commenting: “I cross the Hastings bridge a lot, but never dreamt of doing it this way.”
News
Lakeville woman’s death in January ruled a homicide
Authorities on Friday said a Lakeville woman died in January from complications of being strangled.
According to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office, Dorothy Ikeda DuSold, 69, died from complications with a brain injury after a cardiac arrest caused by strangulation.
Police were called to a home in the 9600 block of Livery Lane in Lakeville on Jan. 19 where DuSold was strangled. She died Jan. 22 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
The medical examiner’s office has ruled her death a homicide.
No further information was available Friday.
News
Minnesota United working through leadership changes post-Ozzie Alonso
Francisco Calvo has worn the captain’s armband more than any other player in Minnesota United’s MLS history. The Costa Rican center back had it 56 times after Vadim Demidov unceremoniously took it off in 2017 and until Calvo had it yanked again in 2019.
There was outrage within the club after Calvo drew a second yellow card and was ejected from the 4-3 loss to Toronto FC that April. It would be his final game in Minnesota’s black and blue colors, and he was cast away weeks later in a trade to the Chicago Fire.
Ozzie Alonso became the Loons’ captain the following game and wore the armband for 50 games before he left as a free agent after last season.
The Loons (1-0-2) now play Calvo’s new team, San Jose (0-2-1), at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field with their own new primary captain in Wil Trapp. While Trapp wore the armband when Alonso was sidelined last season, he is the first option to wear it throughout the 2021 season. Saturday’s game is expected to be his 10th time as captain and third this season.
“For me, it’s not something I was pining after or searching for,” Trapp said in preseason camp. “But anytime the staff or your teammates look at you that way, I think it’s a great honor.”
Trapp’s leadership style has a personal approach.
“I try to connect with the guys one on one; that is where I see a lot of my strength is,” he said. “It’s sitting down after training, before training, and trying to get to know people on an individual basis. Then I feel if you build a relationship when you are on the field, you can use that to motivate, to talk to or to build that chemistry.”
For instance, Trapp tries to move around to different lunch tables, mix it up with the varying cliques. One day he will sit with the young players, the next he will spend with the Spanish-speakers.
“I’ve always found building bridges is a way more effective way of not just leadership but of being a teammate,” Trapp explained.
But how’s the native Ohioan’s Spanish?
“It’s pretty good,’ he said. “That year (playing with Inter Miami in 2020) was formative for that. Coming up here last year, I was thinking in Spanish, which first and foremost was kind of crazy.”
Longtime Loons player Michael Boxall has been the club’s captain the third-most times. He has worn the armband 31 times, including when Trapp was injured for the season opener at Philadelphia in late February.
While Alonso was the primary captain a year ago, Boxall saw Trapp lead by example, being one of the first players into the National Sports Center and staying late to do extra work. That was apparent again last week when Trapp was the first player out on the practice field inside the club’s dome in Blaine.
But the loss of Alonso remains, Boxall said. “(Alonso) was the one that truly drove us on the field and led us by example,” Boxall said. He’s a big loss from a leadership point of view. I think it’s one of those things where you can’t expect just one player to pick up where that left off. I think you need a lot of players to kind of help pull the team in the right direction.
“I think we are still kind of feeling our way out a little bit.”
Trapp views Boxall’s leadership as the strong and silent type, which carries a big presence in the locker room. “He brings that more than most players I’ve ever played with,” Trapp said. “Someone that shows up and you know you can rely on through whatever happens.”
Boxall feels Hassani Dotson has leadership material.
“He has the potential in him,” Boxall said. “In midfield, the body of work, the shifts that he puts in week in and week out, especially when he’s in his best position, is pretty admirable.”
Dotson is in his fourth season as a pro and wants to take on a bigger role, but is perceptive enough to know veterans might not want to hear it. “You got to find the right balance because a lot of guys are older than you and more experienced and they have their own pride and view of the game as well,” he said. “You have to make sure they know it’s coming from the right place.”
When the Loons had to endure a 74-minute lightning delay while trailing Nashville 1-0 in the home opener on March 5, Trapp spoke up inside Allianz Field.
“They don’t want to be here,” Trapp said of Nashville as he recalled his message to teammates. “How do we find a way to rally ourselves around the point of getting a point but also even trying to win the game. That is what I was trying to stress.”
After Trapp spoke, Loons earned that point with a tying goal from Dotson.
LOONS CAPTAINS IN MLS
Francisco Calvo — 56
Ozzie Alonso — 50
Michael Boxall — 31
Wil Trapp — 9
Brent Kallman — 6
Darwin Quintero — 4
Ike Opara — 4
Vadim Demidov — 3
Sam Cronin — 2
Johan Venegas — 1
News
Reports: Deshaun Watson changes mind, heads to Browns, staying in loaded AFC
Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.
Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Watson, who didn’t play last season for Houston, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn’t coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.
The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson, sending the Texans three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder and one in the fifth for the 26-year-old.
Watson posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! �� #DawgPound Ready To Work!”
Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that underachieved last season and has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. The three-time Pro Bowler became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.
Watson is still dealing with civil lawsuits from the women, massage therapists who accused him of assault and harassment. He’s also facing a likely suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
As the 2021 trading deadline approached, numerous reports said that the Miami Dolphins were the favorites to land Watson, though on the condition that he was cleared of legal wrongdoing.
Watson remains in an AFC that boasts a group of stellar younger-than-27 quarterbacks in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (26), Bills’ Josh Allen (25), Bengals’ Joe Burrow (25), Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (25) and Chargers’ Justin Herbert (23). Additionally, the Denver Broncos added 33-year-old former Seahawks star Russell Wilson.
His arrival in Cleveland will likely be met with a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation.
ESPN first reported Watson’s decision.
Watson will receive a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, according to NFL Network.
The Browns’ public pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down Mayfield’s demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.
Watson had also been courted by Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. Cleveland seemed to have the longest odds to get him, but he was intrigued by their talented roster, which includes star defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb.
Cleveland’s pursuit of Watson must have been helped by the team signing free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper last week as well.
Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have spent the entirety of their tenure trying to find the right quarterback. The team had tried almost every possible avenue, signing veteran free agents and drafting college stars like Johnny Manziel and Mayfield, who was selected first overall in 2017.
()
