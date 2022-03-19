News
Sainted & Tainted: Was it you who picked up the trash along the Davern hill?
Sainted
I would like to Saint the individual or group who picked up all the trash along the Davern hill in Highland Park on St. Patrick’s Day.
When I went to work that day it was the usual unsightly mess, but when I returned there wasn’t a piece of trash to be found.
I am really tired of seeing every open space become a “trash receptacle”, and appreciate the time and work it took to do this.
Since I can’t thank you in person, I hope you see this. Thank you so much.
Kay Reich, St. Paul
Sainted
SAINTED to the person who turned in the key to my recently purchased Subaru after I dropped it Wednesday afternoon, March 9, in the Target on Ford Parkway in St. Paul. I was able to continue my errands on a chilly, windy day.
And SAINTED to the staff at Target. The cashier I consulted picked up a key — not mine — and used it to open a drawer and remove a key. He used that key to open another drawer from which he pulled a small plastic pouch. He asked a few questions about the key and I satisfied him it was mine. Impressive and efficient security system. And the store greeter, to whom I first spoke about it, asked me how things went. Delightfully, I told her.
Hal Davis, Minneapolis
Tainted
The disgraceful behavior by some Minnesota Timberwolves in mocking and taunting the opposing Los Angles Lakers and one of its struggling players when the local team routed the Lakers in a game at the Target Center this week tainted the reputation of the Timberwolves and the organization’s standing in the community.
The verbal abuse reflected disrespect, incivility, and intolerance, three characteristics that the NBA and other professional leagues as well are trying to eradicate.
The misbehavior also sets a bad example for those who follow the team, especially youths, who will undoubtedly emulate those gestures. Conduct like this breeds the type of bullying, harassment, and even “hate” behavior that infects social media, workplaces, and many other features of daily life.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Sainted and Tainted
Sainted: We received a 5.9% increase in our social security benefit this year. This was the biggest increase in many years.
Tainted: The cost of living increased over 7%. Minnesota is one of the few states that tax social security benefits. Thirty-seven states do not tax social security benefits
Can’t Democrats and Republicans work together to eliminate taxing social security benefits in Minnesota?
Thank you.
Steve Sporcic, Inver Grove Heights
Sainted
A big thank you to “Dan the Office Depot delivery man!” On Monday he found my wallet on the sidewalk in Highland Park. He spent a lot of time and effort trying to contact me, and after we connected by phone he waited in his delivery truck for me to meet him so he could personally return my water-logged wallet with everything intact.
He wouldn’t accept a reward, saying he knew how horrible it is to have to report lost items and then replace everything.
Office Depot and its customers are so fortunate to have a guy like Dan the delivery man working with them!
Bob Newman, Eagan
ASK IRA: Should hopes be tempered with Heat’s Victor Oladipo?
Q: And now Victor Oladipo has back spasms. When will the Heat learn that once injured always injured? — Fred.
A: So you’re going to write off a player who spent a year pushing his way back from quadriceps surgery because he woke up Friday with a bad back? This wasn’t Victor Oladipo going down in a heap after a dunk, as was the case with last season Heat cameo. Now, those who were envisioning Victor as getting back to a 30-minute player and possibly cracking the starting lineup, that probably was pie in the sky, anyway. If Victor Oladipo can help in the playoffs, all the better. But it never was a case of the train waiting for him to jump aboard and get comfortable. The rest of the Heat rotation was on too much of a roll to stop for anybody, Victor included. And that also is something he always knew.
Q: Good to rest Jimmy Butler. We can use him for the Sixers. — T.H.B.
A: While the opposition Friday and the upcoming opposition well could have factored into the decision to hold out Jimmy Butler on Friday night against the visiting Thunder due to his sprained right ankle, the schedule might have played just as much of a factor. By sitting Jimmy on Friday night, it meant a five-day break in competition between Tuesday night’s victory over the Pistons and Monday’s game in Philadelphia. But if he isn’t right by then, then he likely will continue to sit. The 76ers game is important but not as significant as a playoff game.
Q: With the exception of Jimmy Butler in for Gabe Vincent, I think we just saw a glimpse of the nine-man rotation for the playoffs. Erik Spoelstra has always preferred to go small. Unless we play a dominant big in the playoffs, we will play small ball. — Victor, Bethlehem, Pa.
A: But that still doesn’t account for Victor Oladipo. And I’m not sure that Erik Spoelstra is willing to go 10 deep. Plus, against bigger big men who can get Bam Adebayo into foul trouble, you still are going to need a true center in reserve for the likes of a Joel Embiid. But, sure, there is nothing wrong with a first nine of Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry starting, and then Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin and Max Strus off the bench.
()
Twins reportedly agree to deal with all-star shortstop Carlos Correa
The Minnesota Twins have reportedly done what they are so often criticized for not doing — signing a big-name, big-money free agent.
What a splash this one is.
The Twins have agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with all-star shortstop Carlos Correa, per multiple reports. The $35.1 million Correa is set to make per season will make him the highest-paid infielder on average annual salary in MLB history.
The 27-year-old is a two-time all-star who finished third in the Majors in wins above replacement last season en route to finishing fifth in American League MVP voting. The gold glover fills the gaping hole on the left side of the Twins’ infield.
Correa hit .279 last season, with 26 home runs and 92 runs batted in. Correa was widely considered the sport’s top free-agent this offseason.
He reportedly has opt-out options after each of the first two seasons of the deal.
Chicago Bulls go 0-3 on their West Coast trip, falling to the Phoenix Suns 129-102 — their 8th loss in 10 games
The Chicago Bulls returned home empty-handed from a three-game West Coast trip after a 129-102 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, sending the team to its third straight loss and eighth in 10 games.
The Bulls threw in the towel with four minutes left on the clock as both teams subbed out their starters in the drubbing. The loss marked the second-straight game in which the Bulls ceded 125 points or more.
The Bulls headed West ready to be tested. The Suns and the Utah Jazz are among the best in the opposing conference, and coach Billy Donovan welcomed the challenge as a chance to prepare the team for the postseason. But with the Bulls 3-8 since the All-Star break, it’s hard to tell how much is being learned from the team’s recent run of losses.
For a quarter the Bulls held onto hope, but the game got ugly quickly — mostly at the hands of Devin Booker.
The Suns guard dropped 20 points in the first half, nearly matching the production of DeRozan, Vučević and LaVine, who scored a combined 22 points. The Bulls couldn’t slow Booker on blow-by drives, and even double teams weren’t enough to knock him off his midrange shots.
Teams continue to swarm DeRozan — who managed only 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting — and the rest of the Bulls offense couldn’t absorb the load of their limited star. LaVine took only seven shots, a personal low for the season as he continues to play through a left knee injury.
Vučević and Tristan Thompson were able to match the production of Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee around the rim, keeping the teams mostly level in the paint. But the Bulls simply didn’t have a counter for Booker, who scored 28 points before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bulls created flashes of success, particularly pushing the pace in transition through LaVine and Alex Caruso. But a lack of finishing from every area of the court held the Bulls back from matching offensively. They shot 41.2% from the field and only 25.9% from 3-point range.
While the Bulls are still missing starters — Patrick Williams is expected to return next week, while Lonzo Ball is still sidelined indefinitely — the Suns weren’t at full strength either, missing injured stars Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.
The Bulls now face an uphill battle in the final 12 games of the season as they jockey with the Cleveland Cavaliers just above the play-in cutoff line.
()
